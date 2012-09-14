PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products

Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company. The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products

Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground pool... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

Clearon Launches Disruptive Technology for Commercial Pools Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of AquaFinesse Pool Tabs, an environmentally friendly biofilm removal technology. AquaFinesse Pool Tabs boasts not only cleaner, softer water quality,... - July 22, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Launches ClearControl® CMIT in the US Market Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of ClearControl® CMIT 14% and 1.5% (5-chloro-2-methyl-4-isothiazolin-3-one, also known as CMIT), both industrial biocides. This most recent... - July 09, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Clearon Corporation Adds Midwest Sales & Business Operations Office in Schaumburg, Illinois Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today it has opened a Midwest Sales & Business Operations office in Schaumburg, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago. The company’s accelerated growth, recent... - April 08, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Fitz Chem Awarded Distributor of the Year Award from Elementis PLC Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group, a trusted North American specialty chemical distributor, has been awarded the Distributor of the Year award from Elementis, a global specialty chemicals company serving customers in North and South America, Europe and Asia in a wide range of markets and sectors. The award was... - March 18, 2019 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Garrison Minerals, Colorado Magnesium Hydroxide Supplier, Announces Newly Renovated Website Garrison Minerals is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, featuring in-depth product listings, executive leadership profiles, and an enhanced user experience. Based in Denver, Colorado, the mineral supplier has optimized its digital presence to showcase its diverse portfolio and industry expertise in Magnesium-based compounds and other alkali materials. Businesses, consumers and potential partners can view the website at https://www.garrisonminerals.com. - March 02, 2019 - Garrison Minerals

Clearon Corp. Acquires AquaFinesse Clearon Corp. Announces Acquisition of AquaFinesse LLC. Clearon Corp (“Clearon”) announced today that they have successfully completed the acquisition of the AquaFinesse LLC business from Special Water Group – The Netherlands, the global leader of innovating environmentally friendly... - January 29, 2019 - Clearon Corp.

Molecular Products Group Announces Acquisition of the Henkel SODASORB® Business Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the SODASORB® business from a fully owned subsidiary of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. The... - December 17, 2018 - Molecular Products

Elemica Introduces New Benefits to Its Digital Supply Network and Supply Chain Solutions for Improving Customer Experience and Digitization Brings Improvements in Efficiencies, Productivity and Value Across Supply Chains - November 10, 2018 - Elemica

Molecular Products Group Announces a New Global Headquarters Colorado-based company, Molecular Products Group, is pleased to announce the opening of its new global headquarters in Louisville Colorado. Open House Molecular Products Group, a world leader in the design and manufacture of life critical devices for the treatment of breathable gases, will hold an... - October 30, 2018 - Molecular Products

eVision’s eCoW Software Helps Spirit Energy UK Reach Safety and Efficiency Objectives Spirit Energy UK is now live with Permit Vision; eVision’s comprehensive digital Control of Work software. All Spirit Energy North Sea assets now employ the digital enterprise system with local configuration capabilities. - June 09, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

MoBiTec GmbH Teams Up with ABP Biosciences, US, to Offer Superior Fluorophores at Reasonable Prices ABP Biosciences invents, develops, and markets innovative products and technologies to scientists engaged in life sciences research, diagnostic R&D, and drug discovery. ABP specializes in the area of fluorescence labeling and detection technologies. - June 06, 2018 - MoBiTec GmbH

eVision’s One Vision 8 Platform Achieves SAP Premium Certification with SAP® ERP eVision today announced that its One Vision 8 platform has achieved premium certification from SAP for integration with the SAP® ERP application. The powerful two-way integration helps users of both SAP ERP and the eVision One Vision platform to get the most out of these solutions. Customers benefit... - May 31, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

BASF Reaffirms Fitz Chem Territory Appointment in HI&I for Glucopon APG's BASF has confirmed the appointment of Fitz Chem Nagase in MN, WI, IL, IN, ND and SD to distribute alkylpolyglucosides under the tradenames Glucopon, APG and Dehypound Advanced in the Home Care and I&I markets. - May 10, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

Live Webinar - Mixing in the Food Industry Tridiagonal Solutions Inc, provides process performance enhancement and product development solutions to its clients, will be hosting a free webinar on “Mixing in the Food Industry” on May 10, 2018 at 1:00 pm CST, 7:00 pm BST, and 8:00 pm CEST. - April 28, 2018 - Tridiagonal Solutions

Pajarito Powder Announces Advanced Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts (EEC) Pajarito Powder, LLC, a ventured-backed company located in Albuquerque, NM, USA announced the release a new product line of Engineered Electrolyzer Catalysts, or EEC, that dramatically improves performance and energy efficiency in PEM, Alkaline and AEM electrolyzer applications. - April 28, 2018 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

Live Two Day Training Event - Mixing in the Process Industries at San Francisco, CA on May 10 & 11, 2018 Tridiagonal Solutions Inc., providing process performance enhancement and product development solutions to worldwide clients, will be hosting a Live Two Day Training Event for Process Industry Professionals on “Mixing in the Process Industries - Theory, Practice and Computation” on May 10... - April 18, 2018 - Tridiagonal Solutions

Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group Awarded BASF EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group – a customer-centered distributor of specialty chemicals has been awarded BASF’s Care Chemicals EMB Platinum Distributor of the Year Award for 2017. There are two performance levels associated with the award and Fitz Chem achieved Platinum, the highest award level... - April 12, 2018 - Fitz Chem, NAGASE Group

eVision Announces Office Relocation and Expansion in USA After four years at Six Pines Drive, eVision is excited to announce they have moved to 1790 Hughes Landing Blvd. Almost double the size of the last office, this move embodies the growth eVision has experienced in the United States. The move comes alongside exciting recent developments for eVision, including... - February 15, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering 3-Phenoxy-2-Hydroxypropyl Methacrylate (PHPM) N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering PHPM in drums. 95% purity. It is used in various industries including medical devices and as a rubber additive. - February 09, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

Lubrizol to Address Lubricant Challenges of GDI Engines at F+L Week 2018 in Macao Turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDI) engines and their non-turbocharged counterparts (GDI) are an increasing popular solution for Chinese manufacturers wanting compact, powerful and economical power units for their cars. TGDI engines accounted for an estimated 25% of vehicles sold globally this year, and with increasing stringent fuel economy legislation it is likely they will control the majority of Chinese car production within the next few years. - February 06, 2018 - F&L Asia Limited

European Commission and eVision: Collaborating Towards the Future eVision uniquely utilises the European Commission H2020 SME Instrument phase 2 grant to develop world's first predictive risk management solution. - November 17, 2017 - eVision Industry Software

Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger Joins Pajarito Powder Technical Advisory Board Professor Dr. Hubert Gasteiger has joined the Technical Advisory Board of US-based Pajarito Powder, a leading supplier of novel Precious-Metal-Free (PMF) catalysts and Engineered Catalyst Support (ECS) materials for the automotive fuel cell and electrolyzer industry. Dr. Gasteiger is among the foremost contributors to the field of electrocatalysis in the world and is considered an expert in electrocatalyst development, as well as fuel cell and battery chemistry. - October 25, 2017 - Pajarito Powder, LLC

SAPICI: Research Project Awarded 2 Million Euros by the EU’s Fast-Track-to-Innovation Initiative SAPICI announces that the European Research Project “Eco-friendly food packaging with enhanced barrier properties - BIOCOMPLACK” they submitted as Group Coordinator within the Fast Track to Innovation initiative under the EU's Research and Innovation Programme “Horizon 2020” has... - October 18, 2017 - SAPICI

eVision Digital Control of Work Software to be Implemented on All Yara Sites Globally Yara is now live with eVision’s digital Control of Work system Permit Vision on all pilot sites in France (Ambès), Germany (Brunsbüttel), and Norway (Glomfjord). The go live of the three production sites marks the first wave of the rollout of Permit Vision across Yara sites. The next... - October 04, 2017 - eVision Industry Software

Public Joint Stock Company Metafrax Owned by Seyfeddin Roustamov Increases Budget Figures In January-June 2017, PJSC Metafrax’s revenue reached 9.6 billion roubles, exceeding the analogous figure of the previous year by 8%. The share of exports in sales totaled 42%, compared to 32% in the first half of 2016. - September 07, 2017 - Metafrax

HansaBioMed's Superior Portfolio of Products for Exosome Research Distributed by MoBiTec Germany HansaBioMed Life Sciences Ltd. offers a wide choice and selection of products for exosome research for Life Science applications. As of now these products can be ordered from MoBiTec by scientists in Germany. - July 26, 2017 - MoBiTec GmbH

SAPICI Releases Its Positioning Statement and Recommendations on the European Diisocyanates Restriction Proposal SAPICI fully supports strict standards for health and environment preservation and protection; SAPICI recommends that the identification of parameters, methods and values for chemical products evaluation and circulation in Europe shall not damage the chemical industry’s licence to operate. Since 2004 SAPICI has been developing, manufacturing and commercialising truly advanced products and solutions fully compliant even with the proposed further restrictions. - July 06, 2017 - SAPICI

Free Samples of Mirus Bio Transfection Reagents from MoBiTec for Customers in Germany Mirus Bio's Transfection Reagents are designed for cell-specific or for broad-band transfection applications. Customers in Germany may request up to three samples per lab for free from MoBiTec, Mirus Bio's distributor for Germany. - July 05, 2017 - MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec to Offer the First Commercially Available Bacillus Subtilis Food Grade Expression System The Bacillus Food Grade Expression System was created to make the advantages of a Bacillus expression system also accessible to areas where antibiotic resistance gene markers are prohibited (e.g., food and feed industry). - May 11, 2017 - MoBiTec GmbH

Simultaneous Heterologous Gene Expression in Bacillus Megaterium: Vector p3STOP1623-2RBShp Optimized high performance (hp) vectors for Bacillus megaterium - MoBiTec provides a wide range of useful vectors for the Bacillus megaterium system, including a vector with two ribosome binding sites (2RBS) for simultaneous dual expression. - May 05, 2017 - MoBiTec GmbH

SAPICI Forms Commercial Alliance with Sun Chemical SAPICI S.p.A. and Sun Chemical announce they have formed a commercial alliance to market SAPICI’s lamination adhesives portfolio under the Sun Chemical commercial brand name in EMEA and under both SAPICI and Sun Chemical brand names in Europe. - May 05, 2017 - SAPICI

MoBiTec GmbH to Attend LABVOLUTION/ BIOTECHNICA, May 16-18, 2017, Hannover, Germany LABVOLUTION with BIOTECHNICA is a fully integrated event that provides a multidisciplinary perspective on all aspects of the laboratory world. Don't miss Northern Europe's leading business platform for laboratory technology and biotechnology. - March 31, 2017 - MoBiTec GmbH

Novel Lipid Research Assay: Lysosomal PLA2 Inhibitor Screen Inhibition of Lysosomal phospholipase A2 (LPLA2) by a drug candidate can predict its potential to cause drug-induced phospholipidosis, a serious side effect resulting in tissue inflammation and organ damage. - March 11, 2017 - MoBiTec GmbH

AUM LifeTech's Self-Delivering FANA Antisense Oligonucleotides to be Distributed by MoBiTec Germany AUMsilence self-delivering oligos achieve highly efficient and potent antisense-based gene knockdown. No need to use toxic transfection reagents. Especially designed for primary cells and very difficult-to-transfect cell types. - September 24, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH

For Lentivirus Production: TransIT®-Lenti Transfection Reagent, Available from MoBiTec, Germany TransIT®-Lenti Transfection Reagent, manufactured by Mirus Bio, US, is designed to enhance delivery of packaging and transfer vectors to adherent HEK 293T cell types and increase recombinant lentivirus production. - September 23, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH

Black Bear Strengthens Team with Experienced Carbon Black Sales Executives Black Bear today announced that Ad van Oorschot en Serge Klunder have joined the Black Bear team to service their customers in the growing market for high quality, green carbon blacks. Ad van Oorschot joins Black Bear with 30+ years’ experience in the coating and ink industry. Previous roles include... - September 17, 2016 - Black Bear Carbon

Ecolectro’s New Technology Increases Fuel Cell Membrane Production 15X Ecolectro decreases the cost of fuel cells and electroayzers through chemistry. - September 16, 2016 - Ecolectro

CRISPR/Cas9 - Request a Free Sample for Your Genome Editing Research The use of CRISPR/Cas9 has emerged as a powerful method for genome editing that can be delivered in multiple formats. MoBiTec together with Mirus Bio provide solutions to address delivery of Cas9 and guide RNA in plasmid, RNA, or RNP format. - September 10, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH

Dextra UK Launched the World's Largest Commercial Glycan Array, Marketed in Germany and Other Countries Through Its Authorized Distributor MoBiTec GmbH Dextra's Glycan Array Kit is a valuable tool for use in determining the glycan binding profile of proteins, eukaryotic cells, viruses, spores, bacteria, and parasites. It features 104 unique glycans carefully selected from cutting-edge libraries. - September 02, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH

Fluorescent Cell Organelle Stains - Free Brochure Launched by MoBiTec GmbH Fluorescent molecules and conjugates are invaluable tools in modern medical and biological laboratories. Cell-permeant fluorophores help reveal the localization of intracellular organelles and structures in live cells with minimal impairment. - July 30, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH

Theater Slim PCR Cycler - Small Footprint, Small Price, Great Flexibility MoBiTec is selling an incredibly small, light, and slim (4 cm), yet fully functional PCR instrument - The Theater Slim PCR Cycler. It is beneficial to small-sized labs and in-the-field research. - June 01, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH

MoBiTec GmbH Teams Up with TargetMol, US, to Offer Thousands of Inhibitors and Predetermined Screening Libraries TargetMol supplies over 3000 compounds used in the study of cell signaling pathways and drug discovery. TargetMol provides more than 32 types of compound libraries, available for cell induction, signaling pathway, and high-throughput screening (HTS). - May 25, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH

Now Available: A Red-Fluorescent cADDis Assay Kit, Manufactured by Montana Molecular, for Measuring cAMP Changes in Live Mammalian Cells Cyclic AMP (cAMP) is the prototypical second messenger. The major receptor in eukaryotic cells, cAMP-dependent Protein Kinase (PKA), is ubiquitous. cAMP affects many different physiological and biochemical processes, including the activity of kinases. In contrast to the hitherto available green-fluorescent cADDis kit, the red-fluorescent counterpart can be used in combination with green-fluorescent gene constructs, such as GFP, or ion indicators. - May 19, 2016 - MoBiTec GmbH