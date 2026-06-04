Recent Headlines
Within Basic Chemical Manufacturing
SuiteDynamics Launches Dynamic Job Shop, a Manufacturing Suite Built for the Realities of Custom Production
New solution gives make-to-order and high mix, low volume manufacturers unified quoting, scheduling, fabrication, and quality workflows inside their existing ERP. - June 04, 2026 - SuiteDynamics
HOO CHEMTEC Exports 15 Metric Tons of Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to Turkish Municipal Water Authority
HOO CHEMTEC, a leading global supplier of water treatment chemicals, has completed a significant shipment of 15 metric tons of high-performance Polyaluminum Chloride (PAC) to a major municipal water authority in Turkey. This delivery underscores the company’s robust supply chain capabilities and commitment to supporting critical water infrastructure projects in the Eurasian region. - June 02, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
HOO CHEMTEC Supplies Glutaraldehyde 50% to European Hospitals for High-Level Disinfection
HOO CHEMTEC announces a new shipment of premium Glutaraldehyde 50% solution to healthcare clients in Germany and France. This high-level disinfectant is critical for sterilizing surgical instruments and non-thermostable medical equipment, supporting stringent hospital infection control protocols. - March 19, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
HOO CHEMTEC Ships 25.2 Tons of TCCA Tablets for Pool Water Treatment to Saudi Arabia
HOO CHEMTEC announces the successful delivery of 25.2 metric tons of Trichloroisocyanuric Acid (TCCA) tablets to Saudi Arabia. This shipment, designated for swimming pool water treatment, underscores the company's commitment to supplying high-quality disinfectants for recreational water safety and hygiene in international markets. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
UAE Desalination Project Receives 800 tons of Sodium Chlorite from Hoo Chemtec
HOO CHEMTEC shipped 800 tons of sodium chlorite 31% solution to the UAE for seawater desalination. This chemical is a key disinfectant used to control biological growth in desalination plants, ensuring safe and efficient production of fresh water. - February 15, 2026 - Zheng Zhou HOO CHEMTEC
ImaGEN Teams Up with Noah Chemicals to Introduce Cutting-Edge Chemical Solutions for Hydrogen Generation on Demand
ImaGEN Inc., a leader in hydrogen generation systems, has partnered with Noah Chemicals, a renowned chemical manufacturing and services provider, to develop a groundbreaking on-demand hydrogen generation technology that promises to revolutionize the energy industry. With potential applications... - May 17, 2023 - Noah Chemicals
BOC Sciences Reports Strong Capabilities of CDMO Operations
BOC Sciences, one of the front-runners in chemical material manufacturing and custom services for the full drug product lifecycle, today reported strong growth over the past year in its expanded contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) platform. - May 10, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Unveils Comprehensive Capabilities of Custom Peptide Drug Conjugate
BOC Sciences unveils its comprehensive capabilities of custom peptide drug conjugate from project design to commercial production. - May 09, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Confirms Bulk Offering of Pharmaceutical Impurities for Global Partners
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, BOC Sciences, the world's reputed chemical supplier, declares that it will increase production to offer pharmaceutical impurity standards in bulk to satisfy unmet demands. - April 20, 2023 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Rolled Out PEG GMP Manufacture Services for Broad Applications
BOC Sciences recently launched the PEG GMP manufacture service, a novel solution that aims at providing GMP-grade PEG products for a wide scope of applications. - December 30, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Garrison Minerals' Products Now NSF-Certified
Garrison Minerals is excited to announce the formal certification of the AlkapHix®, MaripHix™, and OxipHix® product lines by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF International) and the American National Standards Institute (ANSI). - November 18, 2022 - Garrison Minerals
BOC Sciences: ADC Analysis and Characterization Support Development, Registration, and Release
BOC Sciences announces support for antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) development, registration, and release by providing a comprehensive set of analysis and characterization technologies. - November 11, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Makes Easy Access to Polymerization Tech
Owing to the continuously upgraded synthesis technologies and analytical abilities, BOC Sciences has performed well in the polymer industry, serving the community with a comprehensive product portfolio and valuable technical support. - November 11, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Kantify and Mcule Harness the Power of Data to Accelerate Drug Discovery
Kantify, using its AI technology for drug discovery and Mcule, with its compound sourcing platform, are collaborating to leverage data for better hit prediction. - October 17, 2022 - Mcule
High-Standard Fermented Raw Materials That Satisfy the Quality Attributes of Healthcare Products
BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard fermented raw materials that satisfy the quality attributes of finished healthcare products. - October 13, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Declares the Availability of 10,000 Impurities, All in Stock
BOC Sciences recently confirmed to its customers that over 10,000 impurities are now in stock, ready for immediate delivery. - October 12, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences September Promotion: Comprehensive Labeled Peptides with Stable Quality
As a pioneer in stable isotopic labeling chemistry, BOC Sciences develops a large variety of SIL compounds. Its promotion of labeled peptides, the increasingly used materials for convenient detection in research, is on the boil in September. - September 14, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Yields Peptide-siRNA Conjugates of High Quality
BOC Sciences offers high-quality peptide-siRNA conjugates to help clients achieve substantial preclinical progress for RNAi therapeutics. - September 07, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Developed Strain Expression Systems to Enhance Fermentation Productivity
BOC Sciences developed strain expression systems for fermentation to help researchers greatly enhance fermentation productivity while significantly reducing costs. - September 02, 2022 - BOC Sciences
UnifyTwin Announce a Global Partnership with Technologies New Energy (TNE) for Smart Energy Solutions to Utilities & Manufacturers
UnifyTwin a leading Industry 5.0 company today announced that it has established a partnership with Technologies New Energy (TNE), a global provider of energy solutions, to provide Smart Energy Solutions. TNE will provide these solutions to the power & utilities sector across Europe and American markets leveraging the UnifyTwin Intelligent App Suite. - August 25, 2022 - UnifyTwin Inc.
Stable and Quality Supply of Phosphoramidites is a Reality at BOC Sciences
As an expert in chemistry, BOC Sciences understands how important the quality of phosphoramidite is to successful oligo synthesis and remarkably, it has taken concrete actions to manufacture certified products. - August 05, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Shares Its Strategic Emphasis on NTPs During the Pandemic
"Whether your studies involve DNA sequencing, cDNA synthesis, RT-PCR, RCA, MDA, DNA labeling, in vitro transcription, siRNA synthesis, or RNA amplification, we stock hundreds of modified or natural NTPs to suit your various molecular biological applications," a BOC Sciences manager announces to the public. - August 05, 2022 - BOC Sciences
International Panel of Experts Provides Guidance on Key Questions in Risk Assessment of PFAS Chemicals
A new peer-reviewed report by a panel of scientists sheds new light on regulation and management of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). SciPinion, which objectively engages the global scientific community to analyze the toughest scientific topics, today announced the publication of an... - July 19, 2022 - SciPinion
BOC Sciences Commitment at BIO 2022: From Concept to GMP Production
The BIO International Convention just ended on June 16 at San Diego Convention Center. BOC Sciences exhibited a whole set of preclinical CRO & fermentation CDMO services and attracted many interested visitors stopping by to have an informative in-person meeting. - July 06, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Grandly Promotes: One-Stop CDMO Service Platform for Drug Development
BOC Sciences recently initiated an unprecedentedly comprehensive CDMO service platform to accelerate the technology transfer of medicines from research to commercial production. - July 06, 2022 - BOC Sciences
UnifyTwin Launches Intelligent Industrial App Suite Addressing Industry 5.0 Transformation with Proven Business Outcomes
UnifyTwin announces the launch of Intelligent Industrial App Suite that offers five Business Apps to address various aspects of the industrial life cycle driving towards sustainable business outcomes. These apps are now deployed and validated in over 450+ industrial customers worldwide in multiple industry segments such as Pharma & Chemical, Textile, Refinery & Energy, Metals & Minerals and Building Materials. UnifyTwin is now on an expansion path and is pursuing strategic partnerships. - May 31, 2022 - UnifyTwin Inc.
Epic Systems Launches New Lot and Date Code Vision Inspection Product
EPIC Systems Improves Traceability and Retailer Acceptance with Automated Lot and Date Code Inspection Solution - May 26, 2022 - Epic Systems
BOC Sciences Officially Releases the Final Invitation to Renowned Pharma Conferences in May
As the two industry-renowned exhibitions—CPhI North America and TIDES USA 2022 draw near, BOC Sciences is making final efforts to let the news reach as many researchers as possible, especially those who are struggling to find the best mRNA services. - May 23, 2022 - BOC Sciences
Carbohydrates of BOC Sciences Reveal Myriad Possibilities for Therapeutics
BOC Sciences updated several carbohydrates and derivatives in July 2020 and has kept a constant enlargement of product categories since then. Currently, it provides a full spectrum of carbohydrates that dramatically boost the research in Glycochemistry, Glycobiology, Glyco-analytics, and other Glycosciences. - May 23, 2022 - BOC Sciences
EPIC Systems Launches New Vision Inspection Products
EPIC Systems Simplifies Vision Inspection for Package and Label Verification - March 17, 2022 - Epic Systems
BOC Sciences Offers Pharmaceutical Impurities to Assist in Drug Development
BOC Sciences announces the provision of pharmaceutical impurities to assist in drug development. - January 09, 2022 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Promotes Drug Development by Pharmaceutical Impurity Identification
BOC Sciences recently introduces pharmaceutical impurity identification services to accelerate drug development. - December 30, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences' Exhibition at TIDES USA 2021 Shows Its Strong PseudoUridine Productivity
From September 20 to 23, 2021, BOC Sciences participated in the industry's most well-known conference-TIDES USA 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. - December 22, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Provides PseudoUridines for Vaccine R&D
BOC Sciences announces that they are providing pseudoUridine products for RNA modification to further promote the research and development of vaccines. - December 11, 2021 - BOC Sciences
BOC Sciences Improves Its Fermentation CDMO Platform for Microbial Drug Development
BOC Sciences recently announced that it has improved its fermentation CDMO platform to provide a comprehensive one-stop industrial fermentation CDMO service. - November 27, 2021 - BOC Sciences
Court Square Group and 5thPort Announce Life Science Industry Partnership
Court Square Group and 5thPort’s Partnership helps life science companies streamline clinical trials and procedures, increase regulatory compliance, and shorten time to market. - April 15, 2021 - Court Square Group
AquaFinesse - North America News
AquaFinesse has hired a new President. Meet Robert D. Snodgrass II. New Programs, Marketing, Product Announcement. - February 17, 2021 - AquaFinesse LLC
Procentec Releases 10 New Diagnostic Tools for Industrial Network Maintenance
Preventing unplanned stoppages and simplifying troubleshooting is high on the agenda for anyone maintaining an industrial network. With the release of 10 new diagnostic tools for industrial networks, Procentec is aiming to improve the daily routines of field technicians. - December 28, 2020 - Procentec
Garrison Minerals, Magnesium Hydroxide Manufacturer, Announces Newly Renovated Website
Garrison Minerals is pleased to announce the launch of its redesigned website, featuring in-depth new product listings, executive leadership profiles with enhanced user experience. Based in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, after moving from Denver, the mineral manufacturer & distributor has optimized its digital presence to showcase its diverse portfolio and industry expertise in Magnesium-based compounds and other alkali materials. - October 08, 2020 - Garrison Minerals
Molecular Products Group Wins 2020 Colorado Manufacturing Awards Bioscience Manufacturer of the Year
Molecular Products Group was awarded the Bioscience Manufacturer of the year at the fifth annual event of the Colorado Manufacturing Awards, co-hosted by CompanyWeek and Manufacturers Edge. Finalists competed in 14 industry and achievement categories. The Bioscience Manufacturer of the year award... - August 18, 2020 - Molecular Products
Court Square Group and Data Conversion Laboratory Announce Partnership to Provide Intelligent Content Solutions to Life Sciences Market
Improving Content Structure, Search, and Discovery will help accelerate clinical and drug development life cycle efficiencies. - July 12, 2020 - Court Square Group
IX Water Launches SEC Regulated Crowdfunding for Products to Treat Wastewater Produced by Oil and Gas Industry
IX Power Clean Water, Inc. announced today that it is raising funds through a SEC-regulated crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (StartEngine.com/Ix-Water) to enter the market with its machines that clean highly contaminated water produced by oil and gas recovery, mining, and other industries. - May 23, 2020 - IX Power
Molecular Products Group Announces Appointment of Sheila Connor Peyraud to Its Board of Directors
Molecular Products Group (“Molecular Products”), the market leader in chemically based pure air technologies, backed by Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”), has announced today that Sheila Connor Peyraud has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Previously, Peyraud... - May 05, 2020 - Molecular Products
Court Square Group and the Windshire Group Announce Life Science Industry Partnership
The partnership provides specialized consulting knowledge and technical support for nearly every stage in the clinical and drug development lifecycle. The continually shifting nature of highly regulated industries requires stakeholders to keep up to date with best practices while lowering costs and improving efficiencies. - April 21, 2020 - Court Square Group
MoBiTec to Offer Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real Time RT-PCR Kit
Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) Real Time RT-PCR Kit is used for the qualitative detection of a novel coronavirus, identified in 2019 in Wuhan City, China, in respiratory tract specimens by real time PCR systems. - January 25, 2020 - MoBiTec GmbH
Walmart Names Beaumont Products as Veteran-Owned Supplier of the Year
Georgia Company to be Recognized on Veterans Day for Products Made in the United States. - November 10, 2019 - Beaumont Products
Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company
Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company. The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA,... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products
Clearon Corporation Announces the Release of Simply Genius Above Ground Pool Chlorinator
Clearon Corp. (“Clearon”), a leading specialty chemical manufacturer headquartered in South Charleston, West Virginia, announced today the launch of Simply Genius, the only patented, multi-functional chlorinating system for above ground pools, a solution designed to provide above-ground... - September 10, 2019 - Clearon Corp.
SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries
SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve
INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant
INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview