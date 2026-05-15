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Within Resin, Synthetic Rubber, & Artificial Synthetic Fibers & Filaments Manufacturing
Professional Artist Mary G Unveils New Hyper-Realistic and Oil Painting Collection
Renowned artist Mary G announced the digital showcase of her latest collection, featuring world-class hyper-realistic drawings and contemporary oil paintings. - May 15, 2026 - Mary G
Tuff Coat Launches New Online Learning Module System to Support Professional Installers and Facility Managers
Tuff Coat®, the leading manufacturer of rubberized non-skid coatings for recreational, hospitality, and commercial environments, today announced the launch of its new Learning Module System (LMS), a 24/7 online training platform designed to help contractors, applicators, facility managers, and... - March 31, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Tuff Coat® Introduces Its Next Generation Formula
Tuff Coat® has launched its next-generation textured non-skid coating, offering enhanced durability, improved UV stability, and increased chemical resistance while retaining its trusted soft, slip-resistant finish. Designed from real world feedback, the updated formula simplifies product selection and inventory management and performs in both above and below waterline applications. Available in 17 intermixable colors. - February 02, 2026 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC Launches Sustainable Milled Recycled Carbon Fiber – Pure rCF Now Available in Custom Lengths
Carbon Fiber Recycling (CFR), introduces its new line of milled recycled carbon fiber (rCF) – a 100% pure, high-performance reinforcement that reduces costs and lowers CO₂ emissions by more than 99% versus virgin fiber. - November 12, 2025 - Carbon Fiber Recycling, LLC
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
Pooyan Sajjadi Launches Sajjadi.me: A Digital Academic Identity Bridging Polymer Science and Industry
Dr. Pooyan Sajjadi, a polymer scientist with over 15 years of academic and industrial experience, has launched sajjadi.me — a streamlined personal site that consolidates his research background, ORCID profile, and real-world applications in resin technologies. The platform is built for academic outreach, citation clarity, and professional discovery. - July 30, 2025 - Sajjadi
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Universal Fibers and Circular Building Solutions Join Forces on Accelerating Flooring Circularity
Universal Fibers® has announced its collaboration with Circular Building Solutions to advance circularity in flooring systems. This partnership brings together Universal Fibers’ industry-leading sustainable yarns—like Thrive® matter, the world’s first carbon-negative recycled yarn—with Circular Building Solutions’ innovative adhesive-free, reversible fixing systems. Together, they aim to promote a holistic approach to flooring design that supports disassembly, reuse, and recycling. - July 18, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Plastics Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2025 Inductees
The PHoF welcomes 18 new members. - June 02, 2025 - Plastics Hall of Fame
Universal Fiber Systems Appoints Jonathan Craig as New Chief Executive Officer
Universal Fiber Systems℠, LLC, a global leader in high-quality synthetic fiber production and technologies, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Craig as Chief Executive Officer, effective May 5, 2025. - May 12, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fiber Systems Expands Their Market Leadership by Welcoming FIT as Their Latest Acquisition
Universal Fibers, Inc. is pleased to announce the latest addition to the Universal Fiber Systems portfolio, FIT. Known as a leader in fiber technology, FIT (formerly known as Fiber Innovation Technology) is now a part of Universal Fiber Systems. This latest investment in Johnson City, Tennessee,... - March 31, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fibers(R) Announces Latest Investment Into Japanese Market
Universal Fibers, Inc. is delighted to announce its latest facility, now operating in Japan. - March 01, 2025 - Universal Fibers
Enhancing Partner Value: Don Lewis Joins Flowstone as CEO to Elevate Custom Label Brands in the Professional Hygiene Market
Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, will lead Flowstone - a newly formed company in combination with Green Bay Converting (GBC) - to deliver exceptional customer brand professional hygiene products. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Professional Hygiene Industry Veterans Greg Santaga and Don Lewis Join Forces to Form Flowstone
Industry innovator Greg Santaga, owner of Green Bay Converting (GBC), and Don Lewis, former President of Essity Professional Hygiene and one of the industry's most respected executives, have joined forces to establish Flowstone Holdings. - November 21, 2024 - Flowstone
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Universal Fibers Expands Partnership with Forbo Flooring Systems with the Introduction of the New Tessera Topology Collection Featuring Thrive Matter Yarn
Universal Fibers is excited to announce the launch of Forbo Flooring Systems' New Tessera Topology, the first collection in their Exolve+ series using Thrive matter yarn from Universal Fibers. Thrive matter is the lowest carbon footprint yarn in the industry, made from 100% solution-dyed nylon 6... - October 14, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Universal Fibers Publishes 2024 Sustainability Snapshot, Highlighting Industry-Leading Achievements in Environmental Stewardship and Global Social Impact
Since its last published CSR report, Universal Fibers has achieved year-over-year carbon reduction. Today, Universal Fibers is recognized as a “Virtual Zero Waste Company” and, earlier this year, earned Cradle to Cradle v4 material health certifications on their most sustainable fiber, Thrive® matter. - September 25, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Introducing Snowfall® by Burmatex®, the Latest in Sustainable Flooring Featuring Thrive® Matter Yarns by Universal Fibers®
Introduction of the newest flooring collection by Burmatex, snowfall. Sustainable carpet collection featuring certified carbon negative nylon fibre by Universal Fibers. - September 12, 2024 - Universal Fibers
Edison Agrosciences Announces $600,000 Seed Financing Round and Addition of Industry Veteran Tom Marsh to Board of Directors
Edison Agrosciences, an industrial biomaterials company developing a sustainable domestic source of natural rubber from sunflowers, today announced the closing of a $600,000 seed financing. - July 26, 2024 - Edison Agrosciences
CANEI Ranked as the Top Recycling Company on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest-Growing Companies in 2024
CANEI is especially proud to have been included in the waste management and recycling category, as it is a unique achievement within its industry. The recognition it has received is a testament to its unwavering commitment to closing the loop on plastic waste. - April 17, 2024 - CANEI Corporation
SocoFlame, Inc. (a Subsidiary of Groupe Socomore) Completes Acquisition of the Flamemaster Corporation
SocoFlame, Inc. (a subsidiary of Groupe Socomore) announced that it has closed its acquisition of the Flamemaster Corporation following the completion of its previously announced tender offer for all outstanding shares of common stock of the Flamemaster Corporation. SocoFlame, Inc. (a subsidiary of... - February 02, 2024 - Flamemaster Corporation
SocoFlame Intends to Acquire All Flamemaster Common Stock at $19.27 Per Share in Cash
Tender Offer and Merger - October 23, 2023 - Flamemaster Corporation
Eco-shell™ Adds 99.9% Antibacterial Efficacy to Long List of Eco-Certifications and Patents
Products made with eco-shell™ can achieve up to 50% plastic reduction, 70% carbon reduction, and are now certified to be recyclable and antibacterial. - October 18, 2023 - Spark Sourcing
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
Socomore Acquires Majority Stake of Flamemaster
The Flamemaster Corporation announced that on July 18, 2023, Socomore, with whom Flamemaster has various agreements including a joint development agreement, has increased its stake in the company from approximately 22.5% to approximately 73.97%. Socomore acquired about 52% of the outstanding shares... - August 12, 2023 - Flamemaster Corporation
Keene Family Holdings Announces Rebranding as KEENE, Inc.
Keene Family Holdings, a prominent manufacturing company specializing building products and systems, is thrilled to announce its rebranding as KEENE, Inc. This strategic move comes after years of successful growth in building brands in both commercial and residential construction. The overall size... - June 07, 2023 - Keene Inc.
Beaulieu International Group Acquires Leading US Synthetic Turf Manufacturer Act Global, Strengthening Its Position in the Growing Market for Sports Turf
Through this acquisition, B.I.G. strengthens its position in the global artificial grass market, especially in the sports segment. Act Global has close to 300 certified fields installed and holds soccer (FIFA), hockey (FIH) and rugby (WR) certifications. No financial details are disclosed on the transaction. - November 02, 2022 - Act Global
Professional Plastics Expands U.S. Northeast Distribution Capabilities
A new facility in Angola doubles the company’s footprint in Western New York and advances its development of a distribution hub and continued growth in the region. - October 05, 2022 - Professional Plastics
ActivArmorTM Expands Partnership with Fusion3 to Offer In-Clinic Custom 3D Printed Plastic Cast Fabrication Nationwide
Developer of 3D printing casts & splints partners with the manufacturer of affordable, high-performance 3D printers to expand capabilities and distribution for FDA-approved, a breakthrough solution for doctor's offices, clinics, and hospitals. - July 26, 2022 - Fusion3
Bioplastics International Launches Water Soluble PVA Replacement for Plastics
Bioplastics International creates water soluble PVA products to replace plastics, to stop the plastic pollution of our oceans and beaches. - February 07, 2022 - Bioplastics International
Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products
Pinnacle and Pinnacle Plus Wall Base are now included in a certified portfolio of nine products. - January 02, 2022 - Roppe Holding Company
Brecher Manufacturing Opens New High Volume Production Division
The company opened a new division to run higher production volumes for Sheet Metal Fabrication, Plastic Molding & CNC Machining. - January 01, 2022 - Brecher Manufacturing LLC
Art Fort Lauderdale Co-Founders Partner with Bucket List Golf & Social Club to Launch Art & Culture-Centric Private Jet Tours
ARTXPERIENCES is a carefully-curated, and exclusive tour that transports attendees via private jet to multiple Art & Culture destinations within 24 hrs. - December 08, 2021 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities
The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands. - October 16, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
Mauser Packaging Solutions Expanding IBC and Plastic Drum Production Capabilities in Gebze, Turkey Facility
Investments in Gebze, Turkey facility will increase manufacturing capacity to support growing demand within the industry and market. - September 22, 2021 - maincubes
MEETALL Sports Launches New Anti-Slip Rubber Flooring Line for Athletic Tracks in 2021
MEETALL Sports Co. Ltd. takes pleasure in announcing the launch of their new rubber flooring line, SBR Turf Rubber Granules, in 2021 after continuously trending for the past few years. Like the previous rubber tiles offered by this company, the new addition in their inventory also seems to be promising because of their innovative anti-slip property, which makes them suitable for all active sports grounds. - August 29, 2021 - Meetall Sports Co., Ltd
Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours
Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days. - January 12, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) Gives, Gifts & Grants Change
Karida Collins founded the Neighborhood Fiber Co. (NFC) in 2006. Today, NFC is known throughout the globe for its vibrant hand-dyed yarns named for the colorful neighborhoods of Baltimore City. Now, Collins is leveraging her Art, Crafting and Fashion base into a social justice initiative, NFC Momentum Fund. The NFC Momentum Fund has raised over $100,000 and is providing much needed and well serving grants to the smallest community based organizations on the frontline of need, impact and change. - December 01, 2020 - Neighborhood Fiber Co.
CANEI Corporation Places on The Globe and Mail’s Second Annual Ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies
CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce it placed No. 310 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. CANEI Corporation earned its spot with three-year growth of... - September 27, 2020 - CANEI Corporation
Organizers of Art Fort Lauderdale and the Award-Winning Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week Shift Gears to Focus on Promoting All the Art & Design Entities in the County
Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week scheduled for January 16-24, 2021 returns with the goal of highlighting everything Art & Design in Broward County in an optimistic post-COVID environment. - August 29, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
DFC, South Korea Producer of Synthetic Resins for Coatings, to Advance Into Russia
DFC Inc., a producer of synthetic resins for coatings, said it will advance into the Russian market. - February 19, 2020 - DFC Inc.
Fashion & Art Icon Beatrix Ost Speaks During Art Fort Lauderdale's artDISCOURSE Series
Talks are free and open to the public and take place in the Metropolitan Room at GALLERYone Hotel, January 23-25, 2020. All talks will end with a Champagne Toast provided by the host hotel. - January 22, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
A&C Plastics, Inc. to Expand Houston Headquarters
A&C Plastics, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be conducting a groundbreaking ceremony to commence a campus expansion project which will double the A&C Plastics, Inc. building footprint at their national headquarters located in Houston, Texas. The groundbreaking ceremony will take place... - January 16, 2020 - A&C Plastics, Inc.
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Fourth Edition, January 23 – 26, 2020
With Strong Returning artists, Notable First Time Additions and the debut of Bahamas Haus, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Norway, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others. - January 14, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Art Fort Lauderdale Partners with the Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® for the 2nd Year in a Row as the Exclusive Realtor Association Partner
The Broward, Palm Beaches, and St. Lucie Realtors® taps into their list of realtors who have luxury waterfront properties in Harbor Beach, Rio Vista and Las Olas Isles to utilize as venues for the Art Fair on the Water. - January 11, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
Bahamas Haus Debuts with Coastal Views from the Art Fair on the Water
Art Fort Lauderdale, presents Bahamas Haus, with a focus on contemporary art, Junkanoo culture and the significant Caribbean art influences from the Bahamas in a dedicated home within the waterway-based Art Fair. - January 08, 2020 - Art Fort Lauderdale
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020
Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale
CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019
CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation