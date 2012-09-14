PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Fourth Edition, January 22 – 26, 2020 Fair organizers aim to grow Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan 18 - Jan 26), entering its second year, with more participation from area arts organizations. Key Programming Includes Fourth Annual artDISCOURSE Series and Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - October 09, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

CANEI Corporation Ranks as One of Canada's Fastest Growing Companies in 2019 CANEI Corporation is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in Canada, according to the Growth 500 2019 ranking released by Canadian Business and Maclean's. The company achieved a growth rate of 913% ranking 115th on the list. The company attributes... - October 03, 2019 - CANEI Corporation

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

Online Contemporary Art Museum to Provide Interactive Online Gallery and Virtual Docent for Art Fort Lauderdale 2020 The TOROSIETE Museum of Contemporary Art and Art Fort Lauderdale announce partnership to provide a virtual docent and interactive online gallery of all works being shown at the 2020 fair. - July 19, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

The Tile Doctor Announces Arrival of ZHERORisk Products in Mid-July The Tile Doctor, a leading supplier of innovative, eco-friendly products and solutions for the tile industry, will introduce in mid-July ZHERORisk products, a new line of tile installation products that is safer for installers, consumers and the environment. ZHERORisk Product Line The ZHERORisk technology... - July 12, 2019 - The Tile Doctor

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Nolan Ryan and Premier Baseball Field Builder Rs3 Begin a New Era in Synthetic Turf with Act Global Founded on strong mutual goals and objectives for the baseball community, this new partnership will bring in the next generation of safety and performance to the sport. - June 07, 2019 - Act Global

Sprinturf Completes Over 1 Million Square Feet Hoover Met Complex Sprinturf completes over 1 million square feet Hoover Met Complex. - February 08, 2019 - Sprinturf

Sprinturf Welcomes Shamus Petrucelli as Their New Vice President of Sales Sprinturf, LLC announced today the appointment of Shamus Petrucelli as Vice President of Sales. - February 07, 2019 - Sprinturf

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Artists for Third Edition, January 24 – 27, 2019 With strong returning artists and notable first time additions, Art Fort Lauderdale continues its global reach by including artists from Argentina, Puerto Rico, Canada, London, Italy, France, The Islands of the Bahamas and Trinidad & Tobago among many others. - January 22, 2019 - Art Fort Lauderdale

M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials

Mauser Packaging Solutions Introduces New Medical Waste Container Made of 100% Recycled Material and Receives Dutch Innovation Award Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, has launched the first medical waste container made of 100% recycled plastics generated from post-consumer packaging waste. The innovative concept has been awarded the 3rd prize in the 2018 NENnovation Award presented by the Dutch Standardization Institute NEN. - December 21, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Mobile Specs for Injection Molding Now Includes Complete Supplier Data Sheets for More Than 20,000 Plastic Materials MobileSpecs LLC is happy to announce the availability of complete supplier plastic material data sheets on its website and mobile app. The addition of supplier data sheets compliment key injection molding data points and processing notes currently available on the site and in the app for more than 20,000... - December 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs

Sprinturf – Exclusive Turf Provider for Colorado National Sports Park Sprinturf, LLC is very proud to announce they have become the Exclusive Turf Provider and Partner for the new 100+ acre Colorado National Sports Park, in Windsor, Colorado. The new sports park will host 48 Sprinturf playing surfaces that will cater to a variety of sports, including: football, soccer,... - December 13, 2018 - Sprinturf

Artist Collective Behind the First A.I. Created Portrait Recently Auctioned by Christie’s to Make First Art Fair Appearance at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019 Obvious, an art collective based in Paris, to make first art fair appearance ever at Art Fort Lauderdale 2019 with two pieces for sale and a scheduled artist talk sharing how they made the A.I. created imagery. - November 27, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Art Fort Lauderdale® Co-Founders Partner with Leading Cultural Institutions Throughout the City for Inaugural Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (January 19-27, 2019) Major Events and Exhibitions, including the last two days of Hamilton at the Performing Arts Center, launch of the AIA Fort Lauderdale Architectural Fair, Pierre-Auguste Renoir: Affinities and Distinctions, Remember to react: 60 years of collecting exhibit at the NSU Art Museum and More to Align with the Third Edition of Art Fort Lauderdale (January 24-27). - October 17, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

FachPack 2018: MAUSER and NCGPresent New Products for the Circular Economy of Industrial Packaging – Booth 7-423 / Hall 7 MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, is presenting innovative and sustainable packaging solutions for a circular economy of tomorrow during this year's FachPack. The focus will be on sustainable Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs) with barrier properties, plastic drums made of recycled material and a unique load securing system for drums. - September 27, 2018 - MAUSER Group

MAUSER Introduces the New Drumguard® Load Securing System MAUSER Group, a worldwide leading company in industrial packaging, is now exclusively distributing the successful Drumguard® Quattro load securing system by Strauch GmbH from Germany on a worldwide basis. This unique product enables customers to form loading units by quickly securing drums on pallets in compliance with domestic and international traffic as well as dangerous goods regulations. - September 22, 2018 - MAUSER Group

MobileSpecs New Web-Based Search for Injection Molding Processing Data Now Available for Free Website now includes plastic injection molding processing parameters for 20,000 plastic materials. - September 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs

American Material Supply Launches a Re-Design of the Entire Website American Material Supply aka AMS, is completely re-marketing its website to provide a broader line of rubber materials and new innovative ideas related to finding the right rubber for the application. - September 03, 2018 - American Material Supply

Mobile Specs App Now Available for Free to Plastics Processors Mobile Specs App now free for plastics processors and includes up to 25 processing parameters for more than 20,000 commercially available plastic materials from over 100 resin suppliers. - August 07, 2018 - Mobile Specs

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Third Edition January 24 – 27, 2019 Fair organizers spearhead the launch of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week (Jan. 19 - Jan. 27). Key Programming includes second annual artDIALOGUE Series and the inaugural year of Fort Lauderdale Art & Design Week, A Citywide Celebration of Arts and Culture. - August 01, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Flamemaster Stock Dividend Annoucement Stock Dividend - July 12, 2018 - Flamemaster Corporation

MAUSER Expands IBC Footprint with Opening US Facility in North Wales, Pennsylvania MAUSER USA, LLC opens IBC bottle facility in North Wales, PA to support rebottling operations in the northeastern United States. - July 05, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Sprinturf Provides Synthetic Turf Field for Mississippi State University’s Famous Maroon Band Mississippi State University broke ground this week on its new Sprinturf synthetic turf field. It will provide a reliable rehearsal space for the university’s Famous Maroon Marching Band. In 2007, MSU renovated the Famous Maroon Band’s practice facility and installed an ordinary grass field. - May 11, 2018 - Sprinturf

ProGreen Synthetic Grass Enters the Florida Market ProGreen Synthetic Grass has joined forces with the best artificial grass installation company in all of Florida, GoForeverGreen Turf and Sport Surfaces. As the authorized exclusive ProGreen Synthetic Grass master dealer and distributor, GoForeverGreen will exclusively distribute ProGreen’s premium... - April 23, 2018 - ProGreen International

Act Global Completes FIFA Goal Project at San Lazaro Leisure Park, Cavite City, Philippines The FIFA Certified synthetic turf pitch provides an elite playing surface for the PFF National Training Centre within the Philippines. - February 20, 2018 - Act Global

National Container Group Announces Joint Venture with Noreko in Scandinavia National Container Group (NCG), the reconditioning division of MAUSER, and Noreko AS have established a joint venture partnership in Scandinavia. - February 15, 2018 - MAUSER Group

IAS Corp Announces New ZirconLITH Dental Ceramic 3D Printer at 2018 AEEDC UAE/Dubai Dental Conference ZirconLITH Dental 3D Printer displayed at UAE/Dubai Dental Conference. - February 08, 2018 - IAS Corp

South Carolina Firm Seeks NFL’s Big Game Impact The NFL has come under much scrutiny regarding player safety in the last several years. During this period, Turf Nation has quietly become the dominate brand in the synthetic turf industry. There are many large competitors within the synthetic turf industry, Turf Nation is far from the largest by volume,... - February 02, 2018 - Turf Nation

Sprinturf Opens Austin Branch, Expanding Its Texas Athletic Turf Services Sprinturf, the nation’s leading athletic turf manufacturer, rang in the new year by establishing an Austin, Texas branch, which expands Sprinturf’s ability to serve to Texas customers and demonstrates the company’s commitment to serving the Texas athletic turf market. Sprinturf’s... - January 31, 2018 - Sprinturf

Art Fort Lauderdale Adds a Series of Artist Talks Entitled artDIALOGUE to the Fair's Second Edition Talks are free and open to the public and take place in the Captain's Quarters at Bahia Mar Yachting Center, January 24-28, 2018. - January 23, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Participating Exhibitors for Second Edition - January 24-28, 2018 With Strong Returning Independent Artists, its first Gallery addition, a series of Artists Talks (artDIALOGUE) and artAUTO - a rare exotic car exhibit. Art Fort Lauderdale turns the traditional Art Fair model on its back and creates an artistic journey like no other on the backdrop of Fort Lauderdale's intracoastal waterways. - January 16, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

Art Fort Lauderdale Announces Sponsors for Second Edition January 24 – 28 2018, Boarding at Bahia Mar Yachting Center The Art Fair on the Water and Fort Lauderdale's only four-day Art Fair announces new and returning sponsors/partners for its second edition. - January 11, 2018 - Art Fort Lauderdale

CMT Materials Opens New Facility in China CMT Materials, Inc., the global leader in syntactic foams for plug-assisted thermoforming, will open a new location in the city of Shenzhen, China this year. - January 09, 2018 - CMT Materials, Inc.

MITO Material Solutions Awarded Competitive Grant from the National Science Foundation MITO Material Solutions received NSF SBIR Phase 1 to solve the composite industry’s biggest problems with nano-sized solutions. MITO Material Solutions, LLC has exclusively licensed the patented nano-particle additive from Oklahoma State University and is currently conducting research and manufacturing in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The company expects to launch their first commercial product in late 2018, which is a nano-additive that will increase interlaminar toughness in composite parts. - January 06, 2018 - MITO Material Solutions

Plastic Injection Molding Company, Novation Industries, Celebrates 50th Anniversary Novation Industries®, a leader in the plastic injection molding industry, celebrates their 50th year in business. Novation Industries, previously WM Plastics, was established in 1967 by Bill Metz. The company was rebranded in 2012 to Novation Industries with the new tagline, "Manufacturing Ideas" which depicts their commitment to not only producing breakthrough ideas, but also to making their customers’ ideas come to life. - January 03, 2018 - Novation Industries

Malaysia National Hockey Stadium Becomes 1st & 2nd FIH Global Elite Pitches in History The Act Global branded artificial surface was awarded certificates for the main stadium and training pitch at the National Sports Complex at Bukit Jalil. - December 09, 2017 - Act Global

Bolder Industries Plans Expansion Into Specialty Markets with Newly Awarded CDPHE Waste Tire Grant $50,000 grant will drive market expansion efforts for their sustainable alternative to carbon black. - December 08, 2017 - Bolder Industries

Art Fort Lauderdale Launches Inaugural Partnership with Luxe Interiors + Design as the Exclusive Luxury Media Partner for Second Edition Art Fort Lauderdale announces a new partnership with Luxe Interiors + Design, a high-end residential design and architecture magazine known as the uncompromised source for those with a passion for creating beautiful surroundings and living well. Curated for the affluent, sophisticated homeowner, the... - November 15, 2017 - Art Fort Lauderdale

USL Partners with Act Global Act Global becomes the Official Synthetic Turf Supplier across all league properties. - October 07, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Supports Homeless World Cup and Its Mission to Impact Our World Leading synthetic turf manufacturer issues open statement of congratulations - September 13, 2017 - Act Global

Act Global Donates Three Synthetic Turf Fields for the Homeless World Cup The top quality pitches from Act Global hosted players from around the world for eight days of football and fellowship in Oslo's City Hall Square. - September 09, 2017 - Act Global

TIME MAUSER Expands Footprint in India TIME MAUSER Industries Pvt. Ltd., a joint venture of Time Technoplast and MAUSER Group, announced today that it has opened its second production site for tight head international standard steel drums and open head steel drums at its new state-of-the-art production facility in Jambusar, India. - August 25, 2017 - MAUSER Group

Mercedes-Benz Superdome Selects Act Global’s Synthetic Turf American-based manufacturer completes installation of the latest artificial grass technology for iconic New Orleans stadium. - August 23, 2017 - Act Global