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Within Primary Metal Manufacturing
Siffron Promotes Brent Ewing to Chief Product Officer
Siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and display solutions, is pleased to announce the promotion of Brent Ewing to the role of Chief Product Officer (CPO). In this position, Ewing will lead the company's product vision, oversee several of Siffron's business units, drive alignment... - June 25, 2026 - siffron
siffron Appoints Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of Loss Prevention Business Unit
siffron, a leading provider of retail merchandising and loss prevention solutions, today announced the appointment of Matt Johnson as Vice President and General Manager of its Loss Prevention business unit. In this role, Johnson will lead the strategic direction, product innovation, and commercial... - April 14, 2026 - siffron
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
siffron Expands European Presence to Support Evolving Retail Merchandising Needs
siffron has announced an expansion of its operations to better serve retailers and brand manufacturers across Europe, responding to increasing demand for more effective shelf execution, fresh food merchandising, and integrated loss prevention solutions. European retailers continue to navigate... - January 12, 2026 - siffron
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
A One Steel Mills Marks 13 Years as Pakistan’s Leading Quality Steel Manufacturer
A One Steel Mills, established in 2012, manufactures high-quality steel bars for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, focusing on reliability, innovation, and value-driven service. - December 18, 2025 - A One Steel Mills
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
STS Metals and Boeing Extend Titanium Long Term Supply Chain Agreement
STS Metals, a leading producer of titanium mill products, stainless, nickel and other specialty alloy products, today announced the extension of its long-term agreement with The Boeing Company. The contract covers the supply of titanium rod, bar and plate products supported by STS Metals’ operating divisions: Sierra Alloys, TSI Titanium, and Sierra Sheet & Plate. - September 26, 2025 - STS Metals
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Tenth Edition of Nigeria Mining Week to Feature Exciting New Industry Forums
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will feature exciting new forums to engage mining houses, sector specialists and investors specifically on matters such as steel, gold, gemstones and power. - September 12, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week to celebrate industry journey of “progress to global relevance” in October in Abuja
The upcoming Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo will celebrate the country’s mining legacy as well as its burgeoning potential when it returns to Abuja from 13 to 15 October. - September 10, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. to File and Present NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Prometheus Project at Fastmarkets’ 17th Lithium Supply & Battery Conference
Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc. (“Nevada Lithium” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Project Geologist, Bob Marvin, P.Geo., is finalizing a National Instrument 43-101 (“NI 43-101”) Technical Report for the Company’s flagship Prometheus Poly Energy Transition Project, located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. - June 23, 2025 - Nevada Lithium Exploration, Inc.
Belleville Wire Cloth Enhances Supply Chain Resilience with Increased Domestic Manufacturing Capacity
Founded in 1919, Belleville Wire Cloth is one of the only American companies weaving wire cloth in the United States. With a legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, Belleville produces high-quality woven wire cloth for diverse industries including aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial filtration. - June 06, 2025 - Belleville Wire Cloth
Belleville Wire Cloth Introduces Pleated Wire Mesh Solutions for Enhanced Filtration and Structural Applications
Belleville Wire Cloth Co., Inc., a leading manufacturer of precision wire mesh and wire cloth products, is proud to announce the launch of its new pleated wire mesh offerings. Building on over a century of expertise, this expansion enhances the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of... - May 15, 2025 - Belleville Wire Cloth
Precision Armament Launches the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System: Raising the Standard for Precision Shims
Precision Armament is excited to announce the launch of the AccuWasher® Gen 2 Muzzle Device Alignment System—taking precision, versatility, and ease of installation to the next level. - April 09, 2025 - Precision Armament
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
siffron Solidifies Market Leadership with Triple ISO Certification at Des Plaines Manufacturing Facility
siffron, a global leader in retail merchandising solutions, proudly announces that its Des Plaines manufacturing facility has earned three prestigious ISO certifications: ISO 9001:2015 for Quality Management Systems, ISO 14001:2015 for Environmental Management Systems, and ISO 45001:2018 for... - March 18, 2025 - siffron
siffron Expands U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities to Meet Growing Market Demand
siffron, a leading innovator in retail display solutions, is significantly enhancing its extrusion manufacturing capabilities in the Chicagoland area to support increasing customer demand with faster lead times, greater efficiency, and superior product quality. Siffron is opening a new... - March 13, 2025 - siffron
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja for 10th Edition in October
The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week, a flagship gathering for the mining industry in the region, have the announced the dates for this year’s edition in Abuja. - March 09, 2025 - Nigeria Mining Week
Siffron Expands Manufacturing in Des Plaines, IL, to Meet Rising Demand for Retail Solutions
The company increases production capacity for electronic shelf label (ESL) holders and enhances sustainability efforts. - March 04, 2025 - siffron
Lanex Manufacturing Acquires METALOQ Patented Steel Structure Prefabrication Technology
Lanex Manufacturing acquirers METALOQ pre-engineered volumetric modular construction technology to drive progress in the modular construction industry. By integrating this advanced system into their production processes, Lanex aims to provide clients with high-quality, sustainable, and cost-effective building solutions that meet the evolving demands of modern construction. - February 20, 2025 - Lanex Manufacturing
Fence Empire: From Family Legacy to Global Industry Leader
Fence Empire, a rising star in the global wood and metal fencing industry, has quickly grown into a market leader thanks to its unique family heritage and sharp market insight. Under the leadership of CEO Jason Liu, the company has built upon three generations of family expertise in wood fencing to... - January 28, 2025 - Fence Empire LLC
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Valley Forge
Valley Forge is a leading North American player in its markets, specializing in the production of custom forged products in rounds, flats and rings in titanium and specialty alloy steels, mainly supporting the aerospace, defense and space industries. The company operates its facility in the greater... - December 18, 2024 - STS Metals
Belleville Wire Cloth to Exhibit at AHR Expo 2025
Belleville Wire Cloth will exhibit its latest wire mesh products at the 2025 AHR Expo in Orlando, Florida, from February 10-12. The company will showcase solutions for the HVACR industry, focusing on applications like filtration and heat exchange. Belleville Wire Cloth aims to connect with industry leaders and demonstrate the quality and versatility of its products. Visitors can find the company at booth 3064 to learn more. - November 27, 2024 - Belleville Wire Cloth
STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum, Has Acquired Brown Europe
Brown Europe is a leading European player in its markets, specializing in the production of wires and bars in alloy steels, stainless steels and superalloys, mainly for the manufacturing of fasteners used in aerospace applications. The company operates two facilities in France: one in... - November 13, 2024 - STS Metals
Zamfara State Governor Lawal Confirmed to Address Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja
The organisers of the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo have confirmed that the Executive Governor of Zamfara State, His Excellency Dauda Lawal, will attend the event in November. - November 02, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria's Ministry of Solid Minerals Development Endorses Nigeria Mining Week
The Nigerian Ministry of Solid Minerals Development has once again confirmed its commitment to the Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo. - October 11, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week Confirms New Date and Venue for November in Abuja
The Nigeria Mining Week conference and expo returns to Abuja for its ninth edition from 18 to 20 November 2024. This landmark gathering of mining pioneers, investors, regulators, suppliers and service providers in the region’s burgeoning extractive industry will take place at the Abuja... - September 15, 2024 - Nigeria Mining Week
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Tikehau Capital Has Entered Into Exclusive Discussions to Sell Brown Europe to STS Metals, a Portfolio Company of Tinicum
Tikehau Capital, the global alternative asset manager, is pleased to announce that STS Metals, a manufacturer of titanium, stainless steel, nickel-based and other specialty alloys, has entered into exclusive discussions to acquire its portfolio company Brown Europe, a specialist in wire drawing of high-performance alloys for the aerospace industry. - July 30, 2024 - STS Metals
siffron® Announces Employee Equity Ownership Program
siffron, in partnership with The Riverside Company, recently announced the launch of an employee equity ownership program, naming all employees immediate owners of the organization. The program is powered by Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization that works with companies and investors to allow... - July 25, 2024 - siffron
Force Installations Change of Ownership and Address
Force Installations announces new owner Jessica Colletta and change in business headquarters from PA to NJ. - July 20, 2024 - Force Installations
Belleville Wire Cloth Announces Custom Weaving Service for Architectural Wire Cloth
Belleville Wire Cloth, a leading provider of wire cloth and wire mesh products, is pleased to announce the launch of its new custom weaving service tailored specifically for architectural wire cloth applications. - May 09, 2024 - Belleville Wire Cloth
Belleville Wire Cloth Introduces Waterjet and Laser Cutting Services for Metal and Wire Cloth
Belleville Wire Cloth, a leading provider of wire mesh and wire cloth products, is excited to announce the addition of waterjet and laser cutting services to their repertoire. This expansion allows Belleville Wire Cloth to offer precision cutting solutions for metal and wire cloth materials,... - April 24, 2024 - Belleville Wire Cloth
Universal Achemetal Titanium Awarded $11.3 Million Contract from United States Department of Defense for for Titanium Metal R&D in Montana
The Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded $11.3 million dollars to Universal Achemetal Titanium, LLC (UAT) to conduct titanium metal research and development in Montana for the United States Navy, Office of Naval Research. U.S. Senator Jon Tester (D-Montana) was instrumental in securing the funding for this initiative of critical national importance. - January 05, 2024 - Universal Achemetal Titanium
Cade & Associates Announces Its List of Key Benefits of Tax Planning for Business Owners
Accounting firm Cade & Associates provides its list of the key benefits of tax planning for business owners. Tax planning is an essential part of managing a successful business. It can help reduce tax liability, improve cash flow, inform strategic decisions, avoid penalties, save money in the long term, and provide peace of mind. Cade & Associates offers tax planning to business owners. - November 19, 2023 - Cade & Associates
siffron® Announces Acquisition of a Division of Process Retail Group
siffron®, a leader in retail merchandising and fixture solutions, announces the acquisition of the Merchandising Display Products Division of Process Retail Group. The products from this division include various merchandise pusher systems utilized throughout grocery and other retail... - October 03, 2023 - siffron
Nigeria Mining Week's "Great Commitment" as Event Returns to Abuja in October
Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 16–18 October, promises to be a significant platform for key stakeholders in the mining industry. - September 01, 2023 - Nigeria Mining Week
Belleville Wire Cloth to Add Capacity in New Jersey
Belleville Wire Cloth has recently expanded their operations in New Jersey. With the implementation of new weaving machinery, a new warehouse, and additional engineering resources, this marks another milestone in the implementation of the company’s plan to grow capacity into 2024 and... - August 26, 2023 - Belleville Wire Cloth
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic... - July 27, 2023 - Battery Metals Forum
The New Area Temps Mobile App is Here
The new Area Temps Mobile App is built on top of the Area Temps Website. Anything that can be done on the website can be done in the Mobile App. - March 20, 2023 - Area Temps
FD Machinery Receives Contract for Direct Forming (Form Square/Weld Square) Tube Mill
FD Machinery recently received an order for a new Direct Forming ERW tube mill. This is FD Machinery’s 5th generation direct forming mill and the its’ first direct forming installation in North America. The size range of the mill is 1.5”x 1.5” square to 4.0” x 6”... - March 09, 2023 - FD Machinery
MWI, Inc. Hires Eduardo Aguilar as Their New Southwest Territory Sales Manager
MWI, Inc. is pleased to announce the new hire of Eduardo Aguilar to their EDM sales team. Aguilar brings with him nearly fifteen years of manufacturing sales experience. He has worked with both construction and private industrial industries. Aguilar holds a B.A. in Biological and Biomedical... - January 30, 2023 - MWI, Inc.
Westside Finishing Co., Inc. Achieves PCI 3000 Re-Certification
Westside Finishing Co., Inc. is proud to announce the achievement of PCI 3000 recertification, marking 7 consecutive years of certified status. The PCI 3000 Certification Program, administered by The Powder Coating Institute (PCI), is an extensive audit program that evaluates a custom... - December 02, 2022 - Westside Finishing Inc.