Solar FlexRack Selected to Supply 105 MW Solar Project in North Carolina for Cypress Creek Renewables Solar FlexRack’s G3L-X Fixed Tilt Racking Installed in Cubico Sustainable Investments’ Pender County Solar Power Plant. - December 12, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Third-Generation Family Member Becomes President of Laboratory Testing Inc. After 25 years as president of Laboratory Testing Inc. (LTI), Michael J. McVaugh is retiring from the position and turning over the title to his son, Brandon McVaugh. Mike will remain CEO of the family-run business that was started by his father, Robert (Bob) W. McVaugh, Sr. Mike McVaugh began working... - December 05, 2019 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

M. Davis and Sons, Inc. Honored with Excellence In Construction Award M. Davis and Sons has been building, installing and servicing corporate facilities for five generations. The company has received recognition throughout the years and recently received an award due to their state-of-the-art innovations and engineering excellence. The business was praised for its hard... - December 04, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

Solar FlexRack Sponsors MnSEIA Gateway to Solar Conference Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it will sponsor the Minnesota Solar Energy Industries Association (MnSEIA) Gateway Conference being held Oct. 21-22 at the Hyatt Regency in Minneapolis,... - October 18, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Nigerian Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite Pledges to Increase Support for Nigeria Mining Week The recently-appointed Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite has committed for the ministry to become more involved in the annual Nigeria Mining Week. “We want to put some life in Nigeria Mining Week and we want to deepen what happens,” Minister Adegbite said... - October 10, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Africa Finance Corporation: “Proud to be Supporting the Growth of Nigeria’s Fledgling Mining Industry" Nigeria Mining Week to gather 1200+ mining experts in Abuja. - October 09, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

eMachineShop Wins Manufacturer of the Year Award Jim Lewis, eMachineShop founder and CEO, is excited to be selected as a winner, saying “We are delighted to be recognized as a leader in the NJ manufacturing space. eMachineShop’s objective is to make product design and production as quick, easy and affordable as possible for inventors and businesses. We innovate consistently by making software do as much work as possible.” - October 09, 2019 - eMachineShop

Solar FlexRack Closes Over a Half Gigawatt of Business in 2019 Solar FlexRack Heads into the Fourth Quarter Poised for a Banner Year. - September 19, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC on Country's Mining Future: "Continuity in the Implementation of the Roadmap" Mr. Cyril Azobu, PwC Nigeria’s Head Advisory and Mining Sector Leader gives his views on the country's burgeoning mining sector in the run-up to Nigeria Mining Week, in Abuja from 14-16 October, jointly organized by PwC, Spintelligent and the Mining Association of Nigeria (MAN). - September 18, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Solar FlexRack to Exhibit at Solar Power International 2019 Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced it would be exhibiting at Solar Power International (SPI) in booth #425. The show is the largest solar show in North America and is being held at the Salt... - September 06, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Nigeria Mining Week Organisers Welcome Appointment of Nigeria’s New Mining Minister Olamilekan Adegbite The appointment of the new Nigerian Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, has been welcomed by key media and event stakeholders in the country’s mining sector. Shortly after his appointment this week, the new minister was quoted as saying that he intends to learn from current... - August 28, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week to Provide Promising Geological Survey Update as Mining Sector Readies for Investment The Director-General of the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, Dr Garba Abdulrazaq, will present a “Geological Survey update: Progress report on new findings and available data” at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week taking place from 14-16 October. An official ambassador for the event, Dr Abdulrazaq... - August 22, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Do-All Metal Industries Launches Redesigned Website DAMI announces its new website. - August 15, 2019 - Do All Metal Industries

Solar FlexRack Signs Supply Contract with Swinerton for 26.4 MWAC Solar Project Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, has completed a contract to supply a 26.4 MWAC solar power generation plant for Swinerton Renewable Energy (SRE). SRE will serve as the project’s engineering,... - July 25, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Fd Machinery Receives Contract for New Tube Mill FD Machinery recently received an order for a new high frequency ERW tube mill. The compete tube mill line will be equipped with a coil cart, an in-line coating system, an automated bundler and FD’s patented Robotic Roll Changing system. The size range of the mill is 1.00” to 5.00” OD. The mill will be delivered to a tube producer located in the great lakes region United States and will be operational in the 1st quarter of 2020. - July 18, 2019 - FD Machinery

Nigeria Mining Week to Focus on Attracting Investment in October as Fourth Edition Showcases Successful Projects The recently elected new President of the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN), Alhaji Kabir Mohammed Kankara, will deliver the welcome address at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja, taking place from 14-16 October. - July 04, 2019 - Nigeria Mining Week

Havens to Open High End Kitchen & Bath Gallery in Orlando, Florida The Havens Gallery is opening for viewing in Fall of 2019. A Kitchen & Bath showroom at it's core, this Gallery will feature high end metal products, works of art, and a lounge area. - June 08, 2019 - Havens Metal

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

M. Davis and Sons Expands with a New Location in Havre de Grace, Maryland M. Davis & Sons, Inc., an award-winning, 5th generation industrial construction company, has opened a new office and fabrication facility at 1750 Pulaski Highway, Havre de Grace, MD. The addition of the Maryland office and shop will allow M. Davis to more efficiently serve their growing customer... - June 01, 2019 - M. Davis & Sons, Inc.

1919 - 2019, Belleville Wire Cloth Celebrates 100 Years Belleville Wire Cloth, a worldwide leader in manufacturing and fabricating wire mesh and wire cloth material is celebrating 100 years in business in 2019. - May 25, 2019 - Belleville Wire Cloth

Solar FlexRack is Exhibiting at Solar Power Southeast in Atlanta Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will be exhibiting at Solar Power Southeast. The region’s largest solar and storage event will be held May 29 – 30 at the Georgia World Congress Center... - May 22, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Solar FlexRack’s Install Base Exceeds a Half a Gigawatt in Canada Steady Increase in Company’s Tracker Sales in Canadian Market with Sales Expected to Double in 2019. - May 16, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack is Exhibiting at Solar Canada 2019 Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, will be exhibiting at the Solar Canada 2019 Conference and Exposition. Canada’s largest and most important solar conference will be held May 8 – 9 at... - May 01, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) Bubble Bags Protect Metal Parts from Rust and Shipping Damage Flexible, adhesive-top bubble bags that protect metal parts from physical damage and corrosion are new from Daubert Cromwell, the global manufacturer of VCI packaging for industry. - March 20, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

NEFCO Corporation Acquires Blume Supply Inc. The NEFCO Corporation, a leading distributor of construction and industrial supplies, announces its acquisition of Blume Supply Inc., a specialty construction and industrial supply distributor servicing the greater Charlotte, North Carolina market. - March 12, 2019 - NEFCO Corporation

StruXure Outdoor Announces New Product Feature: StruXure Vanish Just in time for IBS 2019, StruXure Outdoor unveils the Vanish, a universally compatible component, the first of its kind, that will hide any motorized screen system within a StruXure pergola. - February 19, 2019 - StruXure Outdoor

Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power Northeast Conference on February 5-6th in Boston Conference being held at The Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts - January 31, 2019 - Solar FlexRack

Willo Products - The Jail Renovations Experts Launches New Website Willo Products is pleased to announce the launch of their brand-new website. After months of hard work and dedication, Willo is delighted to officially announce the launch on January 23, 2019. The new site is now available and the URL is www.willoproducts.com. Willo Products has been in business for... - January 23, 2019 - Willo Products

Laboratory Testing Inc. Receives Nadcap Accreditation for Z2 Low Stress Grinding & Polishing Laboratory Testing Inc. achieved Nadcap accreditation for Z2 Low Stress Grinding and Polishing used in the preparation of fatigue test specimens. LTI has an extensive Nadcap scope of accreditation in Materials Testing, which also includes a number of additional specimen preparation methods. - December 12, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Solar FlexRack Installed in the 2018 Silver Project of the Year Winner: Annapolis Solar Park Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced today the Annapolis Solar Project, installed with its ballasted mounting technology, has won 2018 Silver Project of the Year. Awarded by Solar Builder Magazine,... - November 08, 2018 - Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack Completes Shipments of New TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers to 17 MW of Solar Projects in Georgia Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in photovoltaic mounting and solar tracker solutions, announced today it has completed shipments of its new TDP 2.0 Solar Trackers to SolAmerica Energy to be installed in eight solar projects located across the state... - November 01, 2018 - Solar FlexRack

General Manager Hired to Oversee TACTIC Division of Laboratory Testing Inc. An experienced manufacturing executive has joined Laboratory Testing Inc. to oversee the ultrasonic testing equipment division called TAC Technical Instrument Corporation (TACTIC). - November 01, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

AFC Industries Creates New Floor Post Designs AFC Industries adds new ergonomic designs to their Fllor Post workstations. - October 28, 2018 - AFC Industries, Inc.

Sheffield Metals International Opening New Facility in Southern California Sheffield Metals International, a leading distributor of coated and bare metal coil and sheet products, is opening a new facility on the West Coast just outside of Los Angeles. - October 17, 2018 - Mazzella Companies

Nigeria Mining Week Announces Platinum Sponsorship by Bank of Industry The organisers of Nigeria Mining Week have announced the platinum sponsorship of the Bank of Industry at the third edition of the event in Abuja from 15-17 October. - October 05, 2018 - Nigeria Mining Week

Solar FlexRack Mounting Technology Installed in the Largest Landfill Solar Project in Maryland Annapolis Renewable Energy Park was installed with high-quality Solar FlexRack B3P-X racking. At 18.1 MW, the solar plant is the largest solar landfill project in Maryland. - September 24, 2018 - Solar FlexRack

Solar FlexRack Will Feature First Solar Series 6 Racking Solutions at Solar Power International, September 25-27 in Anaheim, California Solar FlexRack™, a division of Northern States Metals and an innovative leader in solar tracker, mounting and project support services, will be exhibiting at Solar Power International 2018. Solar FlexRack will feature their First Solar racking solutions for Series 6 and demonstrating their newest... - September 23, 2018 - Solar FlexRack

Danish Robot Equipment Flagship Company OnRobot Acquires Purple Robotics Purple Robotics, which has just developed an innovative vacuum gripper within just one year—the world’s first gripper specifically for cobots—has now been acquired by OnRobot. The acquisition takes place a mere two months after the OnRobot merger of three robotics companies from the... - September 02, 2018 - OnRobot

Fracture Mechanics Lab Manager Joins Laboratory Testing Inc. A Fracture Mechanics Lab Manager, with extensive technical and management experience, has joined Laboratory Testing Inc. LTI welcomes Dr. Mehrdad Zoroufi, who holds a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering and is a licensed Professional Engineer (PE). - August 29, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.

Solar FlexRack Mounting Solution Installed in Exyte Energy (formerly M+W Energy) Landfill Solar Project in Massachusetts Solar FlexRack’s Series B (ballasted) Pre-Cast solar mounting technology was selected for its unique design, meeting the stringent requirements of the highly regulated landfill segment of large-scale solar installations. - August 29, 2018 - Solar FlexRack

FORCAM to Showcase Starship Robotics Team, a Member of First Robotics at IMTS 2018; FORCAM to Showcase Manufacturing Leaders of the Future - Kids of Starship Robotics FIRST Robotics team will demonstrate their award-winning skills and lead discussion of STEM education. The future of manufacturing is in the hands and minds of today’s students, and FORCAM will celebrate that future at two events in Chicago in the fall of 2018. FORCAM will host the Starship Robotics team from Eleanor Roosevelt High School of Eastvale, at both Hannover Messe USA, part of IMTS 2018 from Sept. 10-15 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. - August 15, 2018 - FORCAM Inc.

Hollywood Actor Becomes Metal Artist with White Bison Ironworks Award Winning Hollywood hunk and actor has found a new passion. - August 09, 2018 - White Bison Ironworks

Key Account Manager Joins the Sales Team at Laboratory Testing Inc. Rich Emery has been hired by metal testing and metrology specialist, Laboratory Testing Inc., as a Key Account Manager. He comes to LTI with experience in sales, account management, metals and machining. - August 08, 2018 - Laboratory Testing Inc.