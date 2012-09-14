PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

Simplexity Product Development Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Simplexity Product Development has been awarded Quality Management System ISO 13485:2016 certification for Product Design and Development related to medical products. - November 06, 2019 - Simplexity

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

Greg Miiller Assumes Role of Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development Greg Miiller, former Vice President of Operations for the Savant Group, has been recently named the Vice President of Engineering and New Business Development for the Savant Group. In this new role, Miiller will bring his extensive experience in cultivating strong relationships in the lubrication industry... - November 01, 2019 - Savant Group

Turner Designs Introduces a Lower Detection Limit Turbidity Plus Sensor with Integrated Wiper Turner Designs’ Turbidity Plus sensor with Integrated Wiper now with lower detection limits. - October 17, 2019 - Turner Designs, Inc.

Gamry Instruments to Participate in a Presentation at NACE Corrosion 2020 NACE Corrosion 2020 to feature a presentation by Gamry Instruments’ David Loveday. - October 16, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Vecow Embedded Engines Are Ready to Support 5G Networks Featuring leading computing performance, supporting 5G networks, smart manageability, industrial-grade reliability, system-oriented integration, Vecow embedded engines is your trusted solution for any mission-critical real-time AIoT/Industry 4.0 applications. - October 08, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI

Vecow Successfully Expands Fanless Embedded Engines for Service Robots in Asia Markets Powered by Vecow Fanless Embedded Engines, service robots are delivering cleaning tasks in public areas such as at airports, museums and galleries in Asia. They are designed to have personality, human-like, fully coordinated and act as autonomous teams for enhanced productivity and improved cleaning results. - September 28, 2019 - Vecow Co., Ltd.

Simplexity Product Development Wins Best Place to Work Award Simplexity Product Development has been named as a 2019 Best Places to Work by the San Diego Business Journal. - September 25, 2019 - Simplexity

World’s Largest Residential Off-Grid Solar Project Enters Final Stage; "Powered by Morningstar" U.S.-based solar charging leader and an Italian electrical company partner to bring electricity to 1 million Peruvians; accomplish goal on schedule and budget. - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Morningstar Expands Its Energy Storage Partner Program At the nation’s largest solar event, Morningstar Corporation announced that its Energy Storage Partner™ program (ESP) is now approaching 20 battery brands, including industry leaders such as Trojan and SimpliPhi, international players such as Australia’s PowerPlus Energy, specialty... - September 23, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Gantner Environment Introduces Sales and Service Partner in Thailand Today, Gantner Instruments is pleased to announce that Logic Power Co., Ltd. will support them as a sales and service partner in Thailand. “Gantner Instruments is, for more than 3 years, together with Victor Boonyasnguan from Logic Power Co., Ltd., supporting them with industrial Solar and Utility... - September 06, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

SIO Offers High-Pressure Ball Valves for Safe Storage of Energy in Natural Gas Industries SIO, a leading industrial valve manufacturer in China, now manufactures high-pressure ball valves that are useful in natural gas applications. The demand for energy worldwide is increasing and the pressure to meet such demand has become more challenging. Fortunately, the natural environment provides... - August 29, 2019 - SIOvalve

Savant Group Unveiled New Global Headquarters The Savant Group, comprised of four individual companies that provide products and services to the lubricant, transportation, and energy industries, unveiled the first look of the new global headquarters at their 50th Anniversary Celebration. The new facilities will be constructed on Bay City Road in Midland, Michigan. - August 15, 2019 - Savant Group

Gantner Environment Provides Monitoring and Control for 130MW Solar Project in Belarus www.gantner-environment.com - Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions is pleased to announce that the company was chosen as supplier for the complete monitoring system for the largest PV Power Plant in Belarus with a planned capacity of 130MW. The solar park in Cherikov district, located in the Mogilev... - July 27, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Gamry Instruments Celebrates 30 Years Designing and Building Precision Electrochemical Instrumentation Gamry Instruments Announces its 30th Anniversary as a Market Leader in Electrochemical Instrumentation. - July 10, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices

Dates Have Been Announced for a New Two-Day EIS Short Course Co-Sponsored by Gamry Instruments Registration is now open for the Fall 2019 Electrochemical Impedance Spectroscopy Hands-on Short Course being held in Philadelphia, PA. - June 01, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions Successfully Finished the 2019 Intersolar Munich Leading global PV monitoring supplier, Gantner Instruments Environment Solutions will present at Intersolar Exhibition in Munich its high-tech engineering "Made in Germany" monitoring solutions for utility scale PV Power Plants. The Gantner hardware portfolio includes string monitoring devices,... - May 19, 2019 - Gantner Instruments GmbH

Savant Labs Celebrate 50 Years Serving the Lubrication Industry As a family owned and operated business, Savant Labs are not just celebrating 50 years in business, but a lifetime of lubricant industry knowledge, dedication to the community, and the staying power with an eye on the future. Founded by Theodore Selby as a materials-consulting firm with an emphasis on... - May 16, 2019 - Savant Group

Turner Designs Announces C-FLUOR Submersible Probes, Ultra Low-Power Sensors Introducing the newest addition to the Turner Designs family of fluorometers, C-FLUOR Submersible Probes, Ultra Low Power Submersible Fluorescence and Turbdity Sensors. - April 25, 2019 - Turner Designs, Inc.

Compact, Absolute Multi-Turn Analog Rotary Shaft Encoder AMCI announces the release of their compact, resolver-based absolute multi-turn analog rotary encoder. The smaller, 60mm package is very convenient compared to the 4.25” package customers have purchased in the past. Additionally, it comes standard with IP67 protection rating, and optional full stainless steel. - April 11, 2019 - AMCI

Demand for Modernization Drives Electronics Interoperability Upgrades to Slurry Density Meter Technology Red Meters has introduced a new version of their density measuring process control technology. Upgrades have been enacted to develop the V2 which will deliver interoperability upgrades, new software and analytics features, and new customization options. - April 03, 2019 - Red Meters LLC

Bolong Watches Inks Business Cooperation with DHL on Supply Chain Service One of the top Chinese watch OEM, ODM manufacturers and suppliers, Bolong Watches signed cooperation contract with DHL to help their customers get faster and more cost effective shipping costs. - March 26, 2019 - Bolong International Supply Chain Group Co., Ltd.

Morningstar "Energy Storage Partner" Program Expands Introduced in fall 2018, the program has doubled in size with more high-profile lithium battery manufacturers coming on-board. - March 21, 2019 - Morningstar Corporation

Horizon Fuel Cell Targets Proven US Market for Material Handling Horizon leverages industry-leading Fuel Cell cost position to enter proven US market for Material Handling applications. - February 27, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Integrated Stepper Controller/Drive with Ethernet Interface AMCI releases a new networked integrated stepper controller/drive package that is compatible with any PLC using either EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, or Profinet networks, and move commands are easily programmed through the host PLC’s software. - February 24, 2019 - AMCI

ASTER Labs Selected as Educational Satellite Kit Distributor Theia Space and ASTER Labs reach exclusive agreement for US and Canadian sales venture. - February 21, 2019 - ASTER Labs

The Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University Has Scheduled an Electrochemically Active Biofilms Short Course In collaboration with Gamry Instruments, the Biofilm Engineering Research Group at Washington State University has scheduled a short course “Electrochemically Active Biofilms” for July 30 – Aug. 2, 2019. - February 20, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Gamry Instruments Will be Attending the 2019 Plugvolt Battery Seminar in Plymouth, MI Gamry Instruments will be attending the Battery Industry's most anticipated event – the PlugVolt Battery Seminar on July 16-18 in Plymouth, MI (USA). - February 16, 2019 - Gamry Instruments

Transient Specialists - ESD Simulator Distributor Transient Specialists a leader in the industry now offers new sales of ESD Simulators including NSG 435, NSG 437, NSG 438, and Dito, - February 09, 2019 - Transient Specialists

Cost Effective Motion Control for CompactLogix® 5380 Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) announces their ANG1(E) integrated stepper controller/drive that connects directly to Rockwell Automation’s new CompactLogix® 5380, providing a low cost, sophisticated motion control solution. The ANG1(E) “2-in-1” product design integrates a stepper... - October 31, 2018 - AMCI

Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant monitoring,... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC

The Latest Innovation from Horizon Packs Quite a Punch in High Power Fuel Cell Stacks Scientists at Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies announce a breakthrough in ultra-thin, high performance graphite bipolar plate technology, laying the foundation to power next generation automotive Fuel Cells. Bipolar plates play an important role in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells, as they deliver... - October 16, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Integrated Stepper Motion Control Packages Now Smaller AMCI's popular SMD Series integrated stepper motor + drive + controller is now available in a smaller frame size, NEMA 17. With the addition of the smaller frame size, the SMD Series family now offers packages with torque ranging from 80 oz-in (0.56 N-m) to 1,100 oz-in (7.77 N-m). - October 04, 2018 - AMCI

Gamry Instruments Expands Product Range of Battery Holders Gamry’s new battery holders allow researchers to connect a large variety of batteries and pouch cells. - September 27, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Chelsea Clock Celebrates National Clock Month with 31-Day Contest; America’s Oldest Clock Maker Invites Owners to Share Their Photos October is National Clock Month and Chelsea Clock is celebrating by inviting friends to post pictures of themselves with their favorite Chelsea and become eligible to win an authentic Chelsea timepiece. - September 25, 2018 - Chelsea Clock

Morningstar Introduces "Energy Storage Partner" Program at SPI A leader in solar charging technology, the company inaugurates a program with 5 high-profile lithium battery brands to make advanced storage easier and more seamless for installers. - September 24, 2018 - Morningstar Corporation

Gamry Instruments Introduces an Eight Channel Instrument Designed for Impedance Measurements on Batteries The New Gamry EIS Box is a Multiplexed Eight Channel Instrument - September 23, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Transient Specialists - Complete Automotive EMC Immunity Test Equipment Transient Specialists, a leader in EMC rentals for over 30 years, announces that they will be offering additional rental inventories of the complete automotive immunity test system components by EM Test. This complete immunity setup includes the VDS200N, LD200N, and UCS200N providing testing to ISO 7637,... - September 21, 2018 - Transient Specialists

INCEPTION – Moonlight Inspired Timepieces by MEIA LUA Watches The MEIA LUA journey starts now - Exclusive automatic timepieces with upscale features. Pilot influenced. Moonlight inspired. - September 17, 2018 - MEIA LUA Watches

Gamry Announces Exclusive Distribution of MicroVacuum’s Quartz Crystal Microbalance Instruments Which Include Impedance and Dissipation MicroVacuum of Budapest, Hungary has named Gamry Instruments as the exclusive distributor of their Quartz Crystal Microbalance in the United States & China. - September 08, 2018 - Gamry Instruments

Smart Building Automation: LUFFT Launches New Compact Weather Sensor WS10 Today the Fellbach sensor manufacturer Lufft announces the official launch of the WS10. The new all-in-one weather sensor is primarily used to monitor building automation, smart city and smart home applications as well as solar power systems. Thanks to its digital interfaces and an open protocol, the... - August 31, 2018 - G. Lufft Mess- und Regeltechnik GmbH

IA-3155-E: A New ATE Building Block A new industrial relay controller designed for controlling automated testing equipment (ATE) was announced lately, and is now available on Online-Devices.com. - August 29, 2018 - online-devices