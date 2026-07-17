Recent Headlines
Within Navigational, Measuring, Electromedical, & Control Instruments Manufacturing
New Book on Mass Flow Measurement Explores Coriolis Theory and the Geometry of Flow
This release announces the availability of a new book on mass flow measurement written by Dr. Jesse Yoder, president of Flow Research. Book highlights include the nature of mass, Coriolis theory, and flow geometry. The book presents a framework for the Coriolis principle involving inertial mass. It challenges conventional geometry by proposing an empirical method for determining pi (C/D). The Rope Experiment shows that the circumference of a circle can be expressed as a rational number. - July 17, 2026 - Flow Research, Inc.
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
AME-3D Announces Leadership Promotions to Support Continued Growth
AME-3D is pleased to announce a significant change in its leadership team, with Jamie Corden promoted to Chief Executive Officer and Daniel Morris stepping into the role of Operations Director. - April 23, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Capabilities with FDM 3D Printing
Sheffield product development powerhouse AME-3D has expanded its in-house manufacturing capabilities with the introduction of fast, cost-effective FDM (Fused Deposition Modelling) 3D printing, strengthening its support for early-stage product development and functional testing. The addition of FDM... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Expands Its Materials Offering with Advanced Windform® Composite Materials, Enabling High-Performance SLS Parts for Demanding Industries
AME-3D has expanded its additive manufacturing offering with the introduction of Windform® composite materials by CRP Technology, enabling UK customers to easily access high-performance 3D-printed parts ideal for demanding applications in the most advanced industry sectors. Recognised for... - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
AME-3D Appoints Jamie Corden as Sales & Marketing Director
Jamie joins AME from Materialise, where he led a UK-wide sales team delivering advanced 3D-printing solutions, and is seen as a strategic hire for the future. - April 22, 2026 - AME-3D
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
PESTEZE® Introduces Reflective Bird Deterrent Rods for Year-Round Outdoor Spaces
New blue reflective rods support humane, eco-friendly bird management in outdoor living areas. - January 01, 2026 - Pesteze Imtek Environmental Corporation
Reliant Labs Expands HALT Testing Services with New Headquarters in Santa Clara, California
Reliant Labs, a longstanding specialist in Highly Accelerated Life Testing (HALT) and Highly Accelerated Stress Screening (HASS), has relocated its corporate headquarters and primary testing laboratory to a purpose-built facility in Santa Clara. The new site triples the company's HALT capacity and... - December 17, 2025 - Reliant Labs
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
Accofrisk Has Trained Its AI to Help Manage the Physical and Mental Health of Children
The Akcofrisk team has taken an important step in developing their Artificial Intelligence for the health and well-being of children and parents. - October 10, 2025 - Accofrisk
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
Accofrisk AI Introduces New Women’s Health Section in Its Non-Invasive Smartwatch App
Accofrisk announces a major update to the Accofrisk smartwatch app: a new dedicated Women’s Health section designed to support menstrual health, overall wellbeing, and personalized self-care. - September 21, 2025 - Accofrisk
Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist. - September 02, 2025 - Rubber B LCC
MMBT Achieves 11-Micron Stainless Steel Braid for Medical Device Manufacturing
MMBT by Metro CAD has achieved braiding 304NX stainless steel wire at just 11 microns (0.000433”) on an unmodified MMBT 16 carrier fine-wire horizontal braider. This capability opens new possibilities for medical device manufacturing — from microcatheters and neurovascular coils to precision EMI shielding. - August 31, 2025 - MMBT by Metro CAD
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
Guided Particle Systems Unveils Vector: A Versatile, Accessible Maskless Photolithography Tool for 2D Electronics Research, Manufacturing, and Workforce Development
Guided Particle Systems, a leader in development of fabrication technologies, materials, and processes to achieve advances in system-level electronic packaging, scaling, and integration, today announced the launch of Vector, a groundbreaking compact maskless photolithography tool designed to... - June 09, 2025 - Guided Particle Systems
SourceBoard ™ Officially Launches to Empower U.S. Small Business Growth While Strengthening the Defense Industrial Base
SourceBoard, a unified platform where Government and Defense Contractors share procurement needs exclusively for American Small Business Suppliers to bid on, officially launched on June 2, 2025. Founded by Meghan Dougherty, the platform aims to strengthen America's supply chain by fostering increased engagement between small businesses and defense industry buyers. Both Suppliers and Buyers can register accounts for free. - June 02, 2025 - SourceBoard
Introducing the New Morningstar ReadyEdge™ Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect™ Web Management Portal
Morningstar launches the New ReadyEdge Site Manager and Morningstar Solar Connect Web Management Portal at Intersolar Europe - May 08, 2025 - Morningstar Corporation
Industry-First Platform Combines AI-Powered Simulation and Lab Testing for Faster Biodegradation Assessment
Aropha's Biodegradation Studio is transforming how product developers approach biodegradability testing. The new platform combines rapid, AI-powered simulation with accredited laboratory services. Users can manage and accelerate every stage of biodegradability testing — from virtual screening to lab validation —through one, centralized hub. The studio helps R&D teams cut costs, screen more chemicals, speed up development and bring biodegradable materials to market faster. - May 06, 2025 - Aropha
AMCI Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation
AMCI celebrates their 40th birthday. - April 03, 2025 - AMCI
Accofrisk Platform Will Measure More Than 100 Health Parameters Remotely
Accofrisk has announced the global launch of its remote non-invasive health monitoring platform. - March 22, 2025 - Accofrisk
AMCI Ethernet Device Scanner
AMCI announces the release of a new software tool designed to be a straight forward process of discovering and configuring the IP address of AMCI E2 network devices. This easy-to-use software makes managing IP address conflicts and subnet issues more efficient, without the need for complex network... - March 13, 2025 - AMCI
Accofrisk Has Started Developing Non-Invasive Pocket Devices for Health Monitoring
Accofrisk announced the start of development of pocket-sized wearable devices for non-invasive health monitoring. - March 07, 2025 - Accofrisk
Growth in Industrial Markets Drives Mass Flow Controller Growth, Finds Flow Research Study
A new Flow Research study finds that the world market for mass flow controllers totaled $1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3 percent per year through 2029. In 2029, the mass flow controller market is projected to exceed $2.0 billion. The World... - February 06, 2025 - Flow Research, Inc.
Gamry Instruments Unveils the New Gamry PAL: a Compact, Portable Potentiostat
The PAL is powerful enough to teach voltammetry in a hands-on classroom. - January 16, 2025 - Gamry Instruments
Introduction of New Standard for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT) Paves Way for Fast Track Innovations
As joint effort with Dr. Andy Adler Sciospec introduces a new HDF5-based data format for Electrical Impedance Tomography (EIT). This standard improves scalability, extensibility, and data exchange, addressing challenges in EIT research. Fully supported by EIDORS and integrated into Sciospec products it is now available for researchers globally. The format accelerates innovation, enabling portable diagnostics, non-invasive monitoring, and advanced biosensors. - January 10, 2025 - Sciospec GmbH
XOrigin and Sciospec Join Forces to Advance Bioanalytical Diagnostics
XOrigin and Sciospec have announced a partnership to advance bioanalytical diagnostics. By combining Xorigin´s novel membrane based microfabricated sensors and Sciospecs`s impedance spectroscopy, this collaboration targets improvements in real-time immune, molecular, and microbiological diagnostics, as well as applications in disease modeling and drug efficacy studies. - November 18, 2024 - Sciospec GmbH
Registration is Open for the Ohio State University’s Fall 2024 Corrosion Short Course
The OSU Fall 2024 course will be offered online with recorded video lectures and lab demonstrations - August 23, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
1756 ControlLogix Integrated Motion Module Migration
AMCI is now manufacturing a drop-in replacement for Rockwell Automations 1756 M02AE ControlLogix Module - August 03, 2024 - AMCI
AMCI Sales Rep Across the Globe
Baronsview Ltd. is now representing AMCI across Europe. - June 12, 2024 - AMCI
Gamry Instruments to Host Free Webinar Sponsored by Kolibrik
Kolibrik.net will sponsor a Free Webinar hosted by Gamry and presented by PinFlow Energy Storage. - June 07, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
Gamry Instruments Marks 35th Anniversary
Gamry Instruments Celebrates 35 Years and Going Strong. From Gamry’s start in 1989 they have created electrochemical instruments with uncommon value and performance. - June 05, 2024 - Gamry Instruments
AMCI PLC Module Selection Assistance
AMCI is now a part of ProposalWorks Proposal Builder. Rockwell Automation's ProposalWorks is a software tool that simplifies the creation of project proposals for automated solutions. It offers pre-configured templates, enabling you to quickly generate proposals tailored to the projects needs. - May 10, 2024 - AMCI
Flow Research Finds Worldwide Flowmeter Market Continuing to Climb
A new study from Flow Research, Volume X: The World Market for Flowmeters, 9th Edition (www.flowvolumex.com), finds that the worldwide flowmeter market is strong and trending upward as the economy continues to grow and rising oil prices drive exploration and production. Other forces, such as continued population growth and economic expansion, are also fueling growth. Coriolis and magnetic flowmeters are the revenue leaders in the flowmeter market. - April 18, 2024 - Flow Research, Inc.
Blitz Proto is a SmartZone Best Small Business
Blitz Proto is a 2024 SmartZone Best Small Business in the Michigan Celebrates Small Business Awards as Automation Alley's choice this year. - March 27, 2024 - Blitz Proto
MediTechSafe Signs a New Contract for Product Security with a Medical Device Company
Innovative software platform addresses cybersecurity threats plaguing healthcare industry. - October 30, 2023 - MediTechSafe
AirData UAV Partners with Sony Electronics to Provide Fleet Management for Airpeak S1 Drone
AirData Empowers Airpeak S1 Pilots: Automating Flight Data Management for Enhanced Safety, Efficiency, and Compliance AirData UAV today announced a partnership with Sony Electronics Inc. to provide automated and comprehensive fleet data management for the Sony’s Airpeak S1 Drone. AirData is... - September 19, 2023 - AirData UAV
The Ohio State University to Offer an Online Corrosion Short Course Fall 2023
Gamry Instruments is proud to sponsor an online Corrosion Short Course to be presented by The Ohio State University. The course is scheduled for October 16, 2023 - November 17, 2023. Registration is now open. - August 24, 2023 - Gamry Instruments
AMCI Now with Safe Torque Off (STO)
Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), E2 products now with Safe Torque Off (STO)! Our space saving motion solutions are now available with built-in safety functionality. - August 21, 2023 - AMCI
Rubber B Announces Grand Opening of New Store Location in Paris, France
Rubber B opens a new store in Paris, providing an immersive shopping experience with a diverse selection of rubber watch straps. The brand aspires to be a global leader in luxury rubber straps, focusing on innovation and superior craftsmanship. - July 24, 2023 - Rubber B LCC
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands West
AMCI is expanding their coverage from coast to coast in order to manage the demand within the automation industry. Contour Motion, Inc. is now representing Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) In California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. - July 20, 2023 - AMCI
Morningstar Corporation Announces Availability of Its 2 Most Revolutionary Products in 30 Years
New GenStar MPPT and SureSine inverter line enable solar professionals to design and build “all-Morningstar” systems to meet their highest standards; both now shipping. - June 12, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
Introducing IAQ: The Complete Home Air Quality Monitor Launches on Kickstarter
Now available to purchase on Kickstarter, IAQ monitors more than 20 indoor air contaminants, including smoke, CO, VOCs, mold, and particulate matter. - April 30, 2023 - IAQ
Morningstar Corporation Announces New Leadership
Founder and President of the 30 year-old solar energy category leader, Lee Gordon, set to retire in June; Director William Mellema assumes CEO role. - April 25, 2023 - Morningstar Corporation
West Virginia-Based Company Has Taken the Latest in Technology and Innovation Into the Realm of Public Drinking Water
As a proud West Virginia based company, Extreme Endeavors has taken the latest in technology and innovation into the realm of public drinking water. Over the years Extreme Endeavors systems have continued to expand throughout the Mountain State, and now they are proud to announce their technological advancements here are now being noticed worldwide. - November 03, 2022 - Extreme Endeavors
Hydrajaws Appoints a New Service Agent in ROI
As part of its strategic growth and localised product support plans, the leading British manufacturer of hydraulic pull testers for load testing anchors and fixings, Hydrajaws Limited has appointed another Service Agent in the Republic of Ireland. - October 31, 2022 - Hydrajaws Limited
Integrated Servo Motors Get More Torque
AMCI is releasing the SV400E2 Integrated Servo Motor, expanding the torque options available within the integrated servo family. By incorporating a servo motor, drive, and controller in a single package they offer a smaller control system which benefits your bottom line and production time. - September 20, 2022 - AMCI
Morningstar "Reimagines" the Solar Controller
In the category led by the brand since 1993, Morningstar Corporation sets a new reference standard for itself and others in the field, with the first-of-its-kind GenStar MPPT. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation
Leading Solar Controller Brand Expands Into Inverters
Responding to demand from top solar system designers and installers, Morningstar unveils its comprehensive new line of SureSine industrial-grade off-grid inverters. - September 19, 2022 - Morningstar Corporation