A Small and Easy-Design EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC Solution ASIX Electronics today launches a small package and easy-design EtherCAT slave controller SoC solution – AX58200 2/3-Port EtherCAT Slave Controller SoC with 2 Embedded Ethernet PHYs. - December 19, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

New at Online-Devices.com: IA-2668-E - Ethernet Controlled & Ready to Go Online-Devices.com is excited with the newest Intelligent-Appliance Ethernet controlled edition to our stock. - November 20, 2019 - online-devices

Integrated Servo Motor Cuts Costs & Saves Space AMCI's new SV160E2 integrated servo motor eliminates the need for a separate servo drive, controller, motor, and cabling. No software is needed either. All programming is done using the PLC's native software, so there’s nothing to buy or learn. - November 10, 2019 - AMCI

GenTent Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Lowe's Companies Over 2,200 Home Improvement and Hardware Related Stores Expand their Offering with GenTent Safety Canopies for Broad Range of Portable Generators and Inverters. - November 09, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

A New Tiny 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O Device is Now Available at Online-Devices: IA-1214-U A new enhanced 8-ch Dry-Contact I/O device designed by Intelligent Appliance, is now available for purchase on Online-Devices.com. - November 06, 2019 - online-devices

Applied Motion Products Introduces New Series of StepSERVO™ Drives with More Digital I/O Points Such as Secondary Encoder Inputs Applied Motion Products introduces the SSDC Series of StepSERVO™ Drives that offer more digital inputs and outputs (I/O) than its integrated motor counterparts, such as secondary encoder inputs for dual position-loop control. - October 16, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

Mencom Offers New Easy Access, 5 Port Ethernet Switch / Panel Interface Connector Solution Mencom’s NEW LP1-E45UM-5 Low profile Panel interface connector has combined two of the most common and versatile components utilized by today’s integrators, machine builders, and panel shops. - October 09, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

AMCI Receives 2019 Control Design Readers’ Choice Award AMCI ranked among the top 3 stepper motor suppliers in Control Design's 2019 Reader's Choice Awards, based on the unaided votes from more than 13,000 individuals. AMCI's SMD Series integrated stepper motor has received a significant amount of attention in 2019 thanks to its money saving integrated design. - October 05, 2019 - AMCI

StepSERVO Closed Loop Integrated Motors Solve Motion Control Challenges in High-Acceleration Food & Beverage Machines Applied Motion Products introduces the StepSERVO Closed Loop Integrated Motors that provides closed loop servo control of position, velocity and torque resulting in higher acceleration rates and faster machine cycles in food & beverage applications. Combining a high-torque step motor with an on-board... - September 13, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave SoC Solution in Q4 2019 After launching the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area in 2018, ASIX Electronics is going to launch the first EtherCAT slave controller SoC in Greater China area in Q4 2019. - September 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Applied Motion Products Introduces Integrated Motors with Power Over Ethernet (PoE) for Space-Constrained and Remote Locations The TSM14POE StepSERVO™ Integrated Motor with Power over Ethernet (PoE) functionality is commonly used in IT applications such as wireless access points, IP cameras and VoIP phones. - August 21, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

ASIX Exhibits New EtherCAT + IO-Link Master Protocol Stack Solution ASIX Electronics Corp. is going to exhibit its new EtherCAT + IO-Link Master protocol stack solution at Taipei International Industrial Automation Exhibition (TIIAE) 2019. - August 16, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

GenTent® Releases New Storage Option for GenTent 10K Product Line and Champion StormShield GenTent® Safety Canopies announces the release of the newest versions GenTent storage bag for the 10K size canopies, adding increased partitioned storage, and offering a further discount for one of the most popular accessories. - August 05, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Mencom Introduces New M32 Bulkhead Mounting Size 21.21 Rectangular Base Introducing a new addition to the cost effective, space saving, size 21.21 metal housings from ILME. The new MKAX-IF bulkhead mounting base is designed for ease of installation with the convenience of a round mounting thread. - July 27, 2019 - Mencom Corporation

1,000 Fuel Cell Electric Heavy Vehicles for Cleaner Port Operations - Powered by Horizon Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies has announced the signing of an MOU to supply 1,000 units of 100kW and higher automotive fuel cell systems for heavy duty trucks within three years, with the first units to be delivered in the second half of 2019. This represents one of the largest deployments of fuel cell... - July 11, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Applied Motion Products Buys Land in Silicon Valley to Construct New Corporate Headquarters for U.S. Operations Motion control and automation solutions provider Applied Motion Products recently purchased land to build its new corporate headquarters in Morgan Hill, CA, located in Santa Clara County at the southern tip of Silicon Valley. The new headquarters will consolidate all U.S. operations (now conducted in... - July 10, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

8-ch "Dry-Contact" Tiny USB I/O Device, 4-ch Relay, 4-ch Input The tiny multipurpose I/O device, that includes Dry-Contact I/O, 4 channels Dry-Contact inputs and enhanced Relays output with both Normally Open and Normally Close contacts on each channel, tiny sized, easy mounted, USB powered and controlled. - June 23, 2019 - online-devices

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins Best in Class for Hardware and Tools at the National Hardware Show Awards GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative products and display exhibit at the National Hardware Show. - May 29, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Horizon Fuel Cell Announces Breakthrough in Automotive Fuel Cells Ultra-thin bipolar plates from Horizon deliver high power density, and offer exciting cost-reduction potential in PEM fuel cells. - May 24, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC Wins 53rd Annual Hardware Retailing Retailer’s Choice Award GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC recognized for innovative and outstanding products at the National Hardware Show. - May 11, 2019 - GenTent Safety Canopies

2 Grms Vibration Force Linear Vibration Motor from Jinlong Machinery is Claimed to be Highest G-Force Available from Coin Type LRA Jinlong Machinery introduces the G1040003D linear vibration motor. Also known as a linear resonant actuator (LRA), this device measures 10 mm diameter by 4 mm thick and generates a sizable 2 Grms when driven by a 2.5 Vrms AC signal. This is claimed to be the highest G-force available for a coin type... - May 07, 2019 - Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

New Compact MiniJewel Lasers and Paired MiniJewel Systems Quantum Composers, designer and manufacturer of DPSS lasers, has announced an addition to their Jewel Laser Series, the MiniJewel Laser. - May 03, 2019 - Quantum Composers Inc.

Jinlong's New 5mm Diameter BLDC Brushless Coin Vibration Motor is the Smallest in Its Class Measuring only 5mm diameter x 2.5 mm thick, Jinlong Machinery's new BLDC brushless coin vibration motor is the smallest in its class. Producing 0.25 G (min) its ideal for smart rings and any light weight wearable device. BLDC motors such as this are characterized by exceptionally long life and high reliability. The... - May 02, 2019 - Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Sidhu Laboratories Develops 100% Solid State, High-Performance Polymer Electrolytes for Next-Generation Advanced Batteries Sidhu Laboratories, a new start-up technology company focused on developing advanced energy storage systems, introduces a class of 100% solid-state, high-performance polymer electrolytic membranes called SiLyte™ that offer numerous advantages over standard liquid electrolytes used in traditional... - April 24, 2019 - Applied Motion Products

Rosenberg Canada is Exhibiting at MCEE-2019 This year during the Mecanex show, Rosenberg Canada along with its traditional fan products is showing new energy-saving HVAC retrofit solutions. - April 12, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Compact, Absolute Multi-Turn Analog Rotary Shaft Encoder AMCI announces the release of their compact, resolver-based absolute multi-turn analog rotary encoder. The smaller, 60mm package is very convenient compared to the 4.25” package customers have purchased in the past. Additionally, it comes standard with IP67 protection rating, and optional full stainless steel. - April 11, 2019 - AMCI

Thunder Energies Announces Initiation of Construction of Its Precious Metal Detector Thunder Energies has initiated the construction of a full-size power unit suitable to synthesize neutrons in number, direction, and energy sufficient to scan soil in mining operations to detect the possible presence of precious metals. They are currently completing the design of the Directional Neutron Source needed in mining operations and look forward with great confidence to the successful completion of the project. - March 27, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) Announces the Upgrade of a Letter of Intent to Test the Detection of Precious Metals in Mining Operations Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) today announced an updated agreement with Picchu Rio S.A. Gold Mining Company to amend the Letter of Intent whereas Phoenix Minerals S.A Group of Mining Companies will assist Thunder Energies for tests and then purchase or lease a Directional Neutron Source for Mining Operations from Thunder Energies to test for Gold, Uranium and the presence of other precious metals in operational mines located in Peru. - March 25, 2019 - Thunder Energies Corporation

The First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at Hannover Messe 2019 ASIX Electronics presents the first EtherCAT slave controller in Greater China area at Hannover Messe 2019 ETG Joint Booth. - March 22, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

ASIX Exhibits the First EtherCAT Slave Controller in Greater China at SIAF 2019 ASIX Electronics exhibits complete industrial Ethernet EtherCAT solutions at SPS Industrial Automation Fair (SIAF) Guangzhou 2019. - March 06, 2019 - ASIX Electronics Corp.

Horizon Fuel Cell Targets Proven US Market for Material Handling Horizon leverages industry-leading Fuel Cell cost position to enter proven US market for Material Handling applications. - February 27, 2019 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Integrated Stepper Controller/Drive with Ethernet Interface AMCI releases a new networked integrated stepper controller/drive package that is compatible with any PLC using either EtherNet/IP, Modbus-TCP, or Profinet networks, and move commands are easily programmed through the host PLC’s software. - February 24, 2019 - AMCI

Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. Unveils Its Revamped Corporate Website Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd, a Canadian subsidiary of the German-based Rosenberg Group, announced today the launch of their newly designed flagship website rosenbergcanada.com. The new site has been revamped with a fresh contemporary look, improved features, and it is mobile-friendly. - February 01, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Buildings Show – 2018 in Toronto Rosenberg Canada announced they will be exhibiting at the Buildings Show–2018 (PM EXPO), North America’s largest annual event for design, architecture, construction, and real estate professionals. - November 24, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Cost Effective Motion Control for CompactLogix® 5380 Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) announces their ANG1(E) integrated stepper controller/drive that connects directly to Rockwell Automation’s new CompactLogix® 5380, providing a low cost, sophisticated motion control solution. The ANG1(E) “2-in-1” product design integrates a stepper... - October 31, 2018 - AMCI

Mencom Introduced Industrial Protocol Gateways for Legacy Systems Integration Mencom Protocol Gateways provide easy, reliable and cost-effective solutions for multi-protocol networks. - October 31, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

Mencom Introduces New 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Compact SQUICH Rectangular Inserts Mencom Has Expanded Tooless SQUICH Technology to Include 3 and 4 Pole (Size 21.21) Inserts. - October 30, 2018 - Mencom Corporation

The Latest Innovation from Horizon Packs Quite a Punch in High Power Fuel Cell Stacks Scientists at Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies announce a breakthrough in ultra-thin, high performance graphite bipolar plate technology, laying the foundation to power next generation automotive Fuel Cells. Bipolar plates play an important role in Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) Fuel Cells, as they deliver... - October 16, 2018 - Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

Endotech to Employ a Senior Robotics Engineer Endotech announced that they are searching for a senior robotics engineer to further expand their electronic equipment learning algorithms in autonomous systems. - October 12, 2018 - EndoTech

Saint-Gobain to Exhibit at World’s Largest Aluminium Trade Fair in Germany Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at Aluminium Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany to learn more about leading edge solutions for aluminium producing and processing industries. - October 07, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Integrated Stepper Motion Control Packages Now Smaller AMCI's popular SMD Series integrated stepper motor + drive + controller is now available in a smaller frame size, NEMA 17. With the addition of the smaller frame size, the SMD Series family now offers packages with torque ranging from 80 oz-in (0.56 N-m) to 1,100 oz-in (7.77 N-m). - October 04, 2018 - AMCI

GenTent® Expands OEM Agreement with Champion Power Equipment to Cover Inverter Class Generators Champion Power Equipment has demonstrated continued success in the Covered by GenTent™ program, tripling original projections of FY2017. - September 29, 2018 - GenTent Safety Canopies

Use of Santilli Magnecules to Clean Fossil Fuel Combustion Adcents has become aware of important developments by Dr. R.M. Santilli as Chief Scientist of the publicly traded company Thunder Energies Corporation (TNRG) for the clean combustion of fossil fuels permitted by his new chemical species of magnecules, which has recently received the U. S. Patent Number... - September 22, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies Corporation Announces That the Security and Exchange Commission Has Granted to the Company a New SIC Code Which Reflects the Current Operational Status Recently, Thunder Energies Corporation principals requested that the Securities and Exchange Commission change the Standard Industry Code (SIC) for the Company in the SEC's EDGAR system and for the Company's future public filings with the SEC. The Company requested that its SIC Code be changed from "6770... - September 15, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

Thunder Energies (TNRG) Announces the Appointment of a Representative for the Application of Directional Neutron Sources to the Mining Industry Dr. Ruggero M. Santilli, CEO and Chief Scientist of Thunder Energies Corporation, a publicly traded company with stock symbol (OTCQB:TNRG), announces the appointment of a Representative for the application of Directional Neutron Sources to the mining industry (http://thunder-energies.com/docs/TEC-DNS-3Za.pdf). Dr. - August 30, 2018 - Thunder Energies Corporation

IA-3155-E: A New ATE Building Block A new industrial relay controller designed for controlling automated testing equipment (ATE) was announced lately, and is now available on Online-Devices.com. - August 29, 2018 - online-devices