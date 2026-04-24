Recent Headlines
GenTent Expands Covered by GenTent™ Program with Launch of Westinghouse WGenTent XL for Large Portable Generators
GenTent’s engineered steel mounting system now protects Westinghouse’s largest WGen20000 and WGen14500 generators in rain, snow, and high winds. - April 24, 2026 - GenTent Safety Canopies
ASIX Launches AX88279A for Smart Networking and Edge Computing
ASIX officially launches the AX88279A USB 3.2-to-2.5G Ethernet controller, delivering high-speed, low-latency, and stable wired connectivity for smart devices and edge computing. - December 13, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Launches Next-Generation AX58101 EtherCAT SubDevice Controller
AX58101 integrates dual Fast Ethernet PHYs and dual MII interfaces, and supports ESC port 0/2 switching, offering greater flexibility and cost efficiency for multi-branch EtherCAT network topology designs. - October 11, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Communication and USB PTP Timestamp Technologies at IAS 2025
ASIX is set to showcase its latest industrial Ethernet ICs, multifunction I/O bridges, IO-Link software stack, and USB PTP hardware timestamp solutions at IAS 2025 in Shanghai. - September 12, 2025 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
GenTent® Unveils XL Inverter Kit to Meet Increased Demand for Larger Inverter Coverage
GenTent® Safety Canopies expands its product line with the GenTent® XL Inverter Kit – designed for inverter generators with larger chassis and power output. - July 14, 2025 - GenTent Safety Canopies
Sosai Renewables Wins Ashden Award 2025
Sosai Renewable Energies (“Sosai”) has won a prestigious Ashden Award for its outstanding workrenewable energy technologies that provide off-grid energy solutions to communities and businesses in rural northern Nigeria, such as solar home units, solar mini grids, working as Climate Smart Villages, and solar for productive use. Winners of the 2025 Ashden Awards were revealed at the Royal Geographical Society in London on June 11. - July 05, 2025 - Sosai Renewable Energies Company
Vybronics, Inc. Relocates New York City Operations to Winter Park, Florida
Vybronics has relocated its New York City office to Winter Park, Florida. - May 14, 2025 - Vybronics, Inc
AMCI Celebrates 40 Years of Innovation
AMCI celebrates their 40th birthday. - April 03, 2025 - AMCI
AMCI Ethernet Device Scanner
AMCI announces the release of a new software tool designed to be a straight forward process of discovering and configuring the IP address of AMCI E2 network devices. This easy-to-use software makes managing IP address conflicts and subnet issues more efficient, without the need for complex network... - March 13, 2025 - AMCI
Paving the Way for Proactive Battery Performance Decisions
Fleet managers receive instant notifications for key issues, such as over-discharge, over-temperature, and low electrolyte levels, allowing them to address problems as they arise rather than react to costly breakdowns later. - January 29, 2025 - Philadelphia Scientific UK
Rosenberg Fans Canada Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Air Movement Solutions
Rosenberg Fans Canada celebrates 20 years of excellence in delivering innovative, energy-efficient air movement solutions across Canada. Since 2005, the company has become a trusted leader in the HVAC industry, offering industrial fans, HVAC retrofit systems, and air movement products. This milestone reflects a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. Join us in celebrating two decades of growth, customer trust, and high-performance solutions. - January 23, 2025 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
HBControls Expands Solid-State Portfolio with cULus Listed Solid-State Contactors
Introducing the Compact, cULus Listed HBC-xZ Series for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency in Industrial Applications - November 23, 2024 - HBControls
GenTent Launches OEM Agreement with Cummins Inc.
GenTent Safety Canopies, LLC today announced it has entered an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Cummins, Inc. a global leader in power and technology solutions. The agreement enables Cummins to offer a branded, weatherproof GenTent system designed to fit both open-frame portable... - October 01, 2024 - GenTent Safety Canopies
ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai. - September 22, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
1756 ControlLogix Integrated Motion Module Migration
AMCI is now manufacturing a drop-in replacement for Rockwell Automations 1756 M02AE ControlLogix Module - August 03, 2024 - AMCI
Merrimac Industrial Sales Donates Lifesaving Equipment to Haverhill, Mass. Fire Department
A $5,000 high-powered chop saw used to get victims out of crashed vehicles was donated to the Haverhill, Massachusetts Fire Department by Merrrimac Industrial Sales, a local tool store and contract manufacturer. - July 03, 2024 - Merrimac Industrial Sales
AMCI Sales Rep Across the Globe
Baronsview Ltd. is now representing AMCI across Europe. - June 12, 2024 - AMCI
Nycote Laboratories Expands Its Capabilities and Growth Potential with the Acquisition of a New Californian Headquarters
Nycote Laboratories Expands its Capabilities and Growth Potential with the acquisition of a new Californian headquarters. - June 10, 2024 - Nycote Laboratories
AMCI PLC Module Selection Assistance
AMCI is now a part of ProposalWorks Proposal Builder. Rockwell Automation's ProposalWorks is a software tool that simplifies the creation of project proposals for automated solutions. It offers pre-configured templates, enabling you to quickly generate proposals tailored to the projects needs. - May 10, 2024 - AMCI
Smartville, Inc. Proudly Welcomes Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as New Chief Operating Officer
Smartville, Inc., a trailblazer in sustainable energy solutions and a trendsetter in repurposing electric vehicle batteries, is delighted to announce the appointment of Mrs. Stephanie Aretz as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mrs. Aretz's vast experience and profound leadership in the... - February 15, 2024 - Smartville, Inc.
ASIX Unveils New Generation PCIe to Multi I/O Controller
ASIX Electronics unveils the new generation "AX99100A PCIe to Multi I/O (4S, 2S+1P, 2S+SPI, LB) Controller," providing a cost-effective PCIe to multiple serial/parallel ports & I/O bridge controller solution. Using this solution, customers can easily support multiple serial ports, parallel ports, SPI or local bus I/O interface through the PCIe interface for industrial computers, medical equipment and embedded system applications. - February 01, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils New IO-Link Device Software Stack Solution
ASIX Electronics presents a comprehensive solution, incorporating the EtherCAT to IO-Link Master Gateway and IO-Link Device Software Protocol Stack solutions. This enables customers to seamlessly integrate the latest IO-Link smart sensors and actuators into EtherCAT industrial Ethernet networks, thereby achieving a more flexible and efficient smart factory production environment. - January 18, 2024 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils USB Ethernet iPXE Solution for Network Booting
ASIX USB Ethernet iPXE solution integrates the iPXE network booting technology with ASIX’s latest USB Ethernet controllers to provide users with a new powerful, flexible, and efficient iPXE network booting experience. - December 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
DC Immune RCDs FDB11 and FDB2 Protection Devices Available from FDB Electrical Ltd
Now is usually the time for regular Railway maintenance. This year has been slightly different with intermittent strikes which have put special demands on scheduling of maintenance and repair works, and the FDB Online store has been very helpful in fulfilling availability of the specialist units required throughout this highly variable scheduling period. - December 08, 2023 - FDB Electrical Ltd
ASIX Unveils AX88772E: a Low-Power, Driverless USB 2.0 Fast Ethernet Controller
ASIX launches the latest AX88772E USB 2.0 to 10/100M Fast Ethernet Controller, featuring a small form factor, low power consumption, and driverless capabilities, which not only satisfies customers' demands for energy-saving and carbon-reducing products, but also enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - November 29, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX Unveils AX88179B: Instantly Experience Driverless USB Ethernet Connectivity
ASIX launches the new generation of driverless USB Ethernet controller solution - “AX88179B USB 3.2 Gen1 to Gigabit Ethernet Controller.” This solution eliminates the need for annoying driver download and installation steps, enables users to effortlessly achieve a good plug-and-play networking experience. - October 21, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
ASIX to Showcase Latest Industrial Ethernet Total Solution at IAS 2023
ASIX to showcase their latest AXM57104 TSN Development Platform & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN total solution, AxRobot EtherCAT 7-Axis Force-Assisted Control Robot Solution, as well as various EtherCAT slave typical application scenarios at IAS 2023 in Shanghai. - September 14, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Explore the 2.5G Ethernet World with ASIX’s New AX88279 USB Chip
ASIX AX88279 USB 3.2 to 2.5G Ethernet Controller supports advanced driverless and plug-and-play features by supporting in-box network drivers on different platforms such as macOS, Windows 11/10/8.x, Linux/Android/Chrome OS and Nintendo Switch, etc. - August 24, 2023 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
AMCI Now with Safe Torque Off (STO)
Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI), E2 products now with Safe Torque Off (STO)! Our space saving motion solutions are now available with built-in safety functionality. - August 21, 2023 - AMCI
NOREL Service Company Ownership Transition
NOREL Service Company has announced a transition in leadership. On July 1, 2023, NOREL Service was purchased for an undisclosed amount by George Aguiar and Dan Chauvin. NOREL’s new leadership team brings years of experience in the life safety industry and provides a complete offering from initial design to aftermarket service. - August 16, 2023 - NSG Life Safety
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands West
AMCI is expanding their coverage from coast to coast in order to manage the demand within the automation industry. Contour Motion, Inc. is now representing Advanced Micro Controls Inc. (AMCI) In California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico. - July 20, 2023 - AMCI
Philadelphia Scientific is on the Road to Net Zero
Reducing impact is imperative in combating climate change, and manufacturing companies have a pivotal role to play in reducing their carbon footprint. - July 13, 2023 - Philadelphia Scientific UK
GenTent® Submits Portable Generator Safety Proposal to Consumer Product Safety Commission
Industry Leading New Hampshire Company Calls for Inclusion of Generator Tents and Safe Distance Standardized Language for Safely Running Portable Generators in Wet Weather Conditions - June 21, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches OEM Agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment. The agreement enables Westinghouse Outdoor Power Equipment to offer a branded, color coordinated GenTent system, fit to their open frame portable generator, and fully encased inverter models. - June 01, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Launches Supplier Agreement with Novatio Engineering for U.S. Department of Defense Contracts
GenTent Safety Canopies today announced a partnership and supplier agreement with Novatio Engineering Inc. The agreement enables Novatio Engineering Inc. to offer GenTent systems fit to their custom, multi-fuel generators models. - April 27, 2023 - GenTent Safety Canopies
YORC Announces Open Source Dispensing Robot
YORC is creating an open source manufacturing automation ecosystem. YORC's liquid dispensing robot is the first completely open source manufacturing dispensing solution. The robot is ideal for dispensing adhesives, sealants, lubricants, potting agents, or any other liquid or paste, even those... - October 14, 2022 - YORC
International Design Excellence Award 2022 Finalist: Abby Grow Box
Abby, the new all-in-one smart indoor plant grow box, has been selected by a jury of international judges as a finalist for the prestigious IDEA award for its innovative product design. - October 10, 2022 - Abby Grow Box
Integrated Servo Motors Get More Torque
AMCI is releasing the SV400E2 Integrated Servo Motor, expanding the torque options available within the integrated servo family. By incorporating a servo motor, drive, and controller in a single package they offer a smaller control system which benefits your bottom line and production time. - September 20, 2022 - AMCI
GenTent® Announces the Expansion of Generator Running Cover Line, Introducing GenTent® Black Canopy Colors
The GenTent® Black canopy colors will enhance the product line and be available across all marketplaces and platforms for immediate release. - August 29, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Expands Generator Safety Canopy Distribution with Walmart® Marketplace
With a strong and growing eCommerce platform, Walmart® Marketplace will allow access for GenTent to reach more customers, quickly, by embracing Walmart® Fulfillment Services, and 2-Day shipping with Walmart®+. - June 18, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
GenTent® Announces the Release of Their Newest Generator Running Cover Line, GenTent® Plus Edition
GenTent® Plus Edition extends the high-quality Standard Edition by adding UV treatment and extreme cold weather ratings. - June 06, 2022 - GenTent Safety Canopies
AMCI Sales Rep Territory Expands Through Midwest
AMCI sales reps work directly with customers, as well as with local distributors, and the territory expansion will help support growth the company is seeing across the Midwest United States. - February 25, 2022 - AMCI
RenewSys Commissions an Additional Encapsulant Line, Considers Further Expansion to Reach 11 GW
New Encapsulant (EVA & POE) line commissioned at the RenewSys Bengaluru facility, taking the total capacity to 3 GW. Looking to further expand their manufacturing capacity to 11 GW. - January 27, 2022 - RenewSys India
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution
Optimistic about the prospects of IO-Link intelligent communication technology, ASIX Electronics launches the newest "AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway Solution," which combines EtherCAT industrial Ethernet fieldbus technology and IO-Link intelligent communication technology. - January 13, 2022 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
6mm Diameter Coin LRA by Vybronics is Claimed to be Smallest Linear Vibration Motor (LRA)
Measuring only 6 mm diameter & 4 mm thick, the Vybronics VG0640001D is claimed to have the smallest diameter of any linear resonant actuator (LRA) on the market. - January 03, 2022 - Vybronics, Inc
RenewSys, India’s Largest Encapsulant and Backsheet Manufacturer, Launches the Fastest Curing EVA Encapsulant – Giga Fast Cure
Reduces curing time by 2-3 minutes, per module. Increases efficiency of the solar module manufacturing line by 10-20%. - December 04, 2021 - RenewSys India
ASIX Launches New EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU Solution
ASIX AX58400 EtherCAT Slave Controller with Dual-Core MCU is equipped with the highest-performing 480MHz ARM® Cortex®-M7 core, 240MHz ARM® Cortex®-M4 core, and EtherCAT Slave Controller integrated with two embedded Fast Ethernet PHYs. - November 26, 2021 - ASIX Electronics Corp.
Jinlong Machinery Announces Name Change to Vybronics
Jinlong Machinery announces it will be rebranding itself under the name of Vybronics. The change effects the Hong Kong-, China- and USA-based entities and is slated to be completed by the end of 2021. - November 20, 2021 - Vybronics, Inc
FDB Electrical Protection Devices Support Enhanced Building Program
FDB Electrical announce a high-quality range of enclosed electrical protection devices, alongside a wide range of panel mounting components for the installation of customised industrial systems. - October 10, 2021 - FDB Electrical Ltd
Gepard PIM Has Launched an EPREL Connector
Now Energy Label Manufacturers Can Automatically Register Their Appliances in the European Product Database for Energy Labelling (EPREL) - August 21, 2021 - Gepard