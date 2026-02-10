Recent Headlines
FashionSonder Jewellery to Present the 2026 "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year Series
FashionSonder will launch its 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year special collection at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve). - February 10, 2026 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch 2025 Christmas Collection "Winter Hymn," Reimagining Festive Art Through Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder will launch its 2025 Christmas collection, "Winter Hymn," on December 25, 2025. - December 24, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season. - November 22, 2025 - Sakura Designs
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
FashionSonder Jewellery to Launch "Bright Eyes" Collection on World Sight Day, Advocating for Global Vision Health Through Jewelry Art
Jewellery brand FashionSonder Jewellery announced today that it will officially release the "Bright Eyes" high jewellery collection on October 9, 2025, World Sight Day, under the theme "Protect Your Vision, Protect the Windows to the Soul." Centered around eye-inspired designs,... - October 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch "Peach & Plum" Teacher's Day Collection: Honoring Educators with Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch a "Peach & Plum" jewelry collection on September 10, 2025, China's Teacher's Day. - September 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Accelerates Digital Transformation: AI Models to Dominate 80% of Product Displays
FashionSonder Jewelry company will increase its use of AI models in jewelry displays from the current 30% to 80% by November 1, 2025. - August 19, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry 7th Anniversary Exhibition Opens at Starlight Art Museum
August 1–31, free admission to the public: ten best-selling masterpieces and never-before-seen rarities displayed together for the first time. - July 28, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Celebrates 7th Anniversary with the Launch of the "Heart of Peace" Collection
FashionSonder Jewelry is set to unveil the “Heart of Peace” jewelry collection on July 28, 2025 to celebrates its 7th anniversary. - July 18, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Brings the Night Sky Within Reach
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025. - July 16, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families. - July 13, 2025 - Rembrandt Charms
GemFind Digital Solutions Partners with EDI Options to Revolutionize Connectivity Between Jewelry Retailers and Vendors
GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading digital marketing and technology provider for the jewelry industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EDI Options, an industry pioneer in electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the way jewelry retailers and vendors connect, communicate, and conduct business in the digital age. - May 23, 2025 - GemFind
Metro Jewelry Plaza Welcomes Next-Generation Designers, Diamond Dealers, and Watch Brands Under New Ownership
The iconic jewelry district in Downtown Miami is undergoing a dynamic transformation as Metro Jewelry Plaza officially opens its doors for business to the jewelry trades this June, ushering in a new wave of young artisans, contemporary jewelry designers, diamond and bridal dealers, and luxury watch companies. - April 25, 2025 - Metro Jewelry Plaza
Earthly Jewels Designs Custom Lab Grown Engagement Rings
Earthly Jewels is thrilled to announce that their expert jewelers now design custom lab grown engagement rings tailored to each customer's unique specifications. With a vast selection of high-quality lab grown diamonds in various cuts, including round, marquise, heart, and more, customers can create one-of-a-kind custom lab grown diamond rings. Earthly Jewels also offers an extensive range of pre-designed lab grown engagement rings for those preferring ready-made options. - June 15, 2024 - Earthly Jewels
FashionSonder's 6th Anniversary Limited Edition Jewelry Released
To commemorate the company's sixth anniversary, FashionSonder has launched a series of limited edition jewelry to reward customers and demonstrate the company's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. - April 30, 2024 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Joie Designs Unveils the Luxury Grove Collection: a Fusion of Minimalism and Coastal Elegance
Joie Designs crafts nature-inspired jewelry for individuals with an adventurous spirit. Their minimalist designs with organic textures celebrate a deep connection with nature. Each piece is elegantly crafted to enhance personal style and celebrate the wearer's essence, appealing to those who value the beauty of the natural world. - April 25, 2024 - Joie Designs
Advertise in the Summer 2024 Random Musings by beYOUteous Magazine
A quarterly publication, Random Musings shares the lives of notable women and men such as Sojourner Truth, Marie Curie, Cleopatra, Pythagoras, Nelson Mandela, Plutarch and more. Advertising opportunities are available in the Summer 2024 issue. - April 17, 2024 - beYOUteous
The Spring 2024 Random Musings Magazine Has Been Published
The Spring edition of quarterly Random Musings by beYOUteous magazine has been published. Random Musings is a publication by beYOUteous sharing stories from the lives of Notable women and men such as Sojourner Truth, Marie Curie, Cleopatra, Pythagoras, Nelson Mandela, Plutarch and more. - April 03, 2024 - beYOUteous
Last Jewelry Auction of the Year; Get Your Christmas Diamonds from TLDRAuctions Now
TLDRAuctions is holding the last jewelry auction of the year, preview for the auction started the 20th of October and will run until the 6th of November. The last auction will be the biggest one of the year, featuring over 800 beautiful lots available for sale. Those lots include diamonds ranging from 0.1 carat all the way up to 12 carat dangling earrings fit for a princess. The auction will also feature a couple of gemstones, including emeralds from Zambia in multiple sizes - October 24, 2022 - TLDRAuctions
GemFind's Newest Tool: "In Store Personal Shopper-Video Call"
GemFind Digital Solutions, the #1 technology and digital marketing agency in the jewelry industry, released their newest innovation, In Store Personal Shopper - Video Call. GemFind’s new Video Call, in exclusive partnership with Oktium technology, allows jewelers to provide an in store shopping experience via video chat with their customers. - October 18, 2022 - GemFind
Collide Rings Puts a New Twist on Men's Engagement & Wedding Rings
Connecticut-based jewelry designer, Collide Rings, will introduce the first ever two-part, connecting engagement and wedding ring for men via their Kickstarter campaign that is set to launch in February of 2022. The ring features a patented fastening technology that allows for the engagement ring to fasten to the wedding ring to form one seamless ring. The ring consists of two distinctive rings that connect to form one expertly designed ring upon marriage. - February 07, 2022 - Collide Rings
The Art of Jewels Introduces Zuri™, an Exclusive AI Quality & Price Comparison Tool Designed to Assist Consumers When Choosing a Lab Grown Diamond
The Art of Jewels, a lab diamond and gemstone marketplace, recently announced the creation of Zuri™, an exclusive artificial intelligent price comparison tool designed to assist consumers when choosing a lab grown diamond by comparing pricing and quality among the country’s largest retailers in a matter of seconds. - February 05, 2022 - The Art of Jewels
Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website
Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to... - October 08, 2021 - Safasilver.co.ltd
Jewel Concepts UK Presents a Redesign of Its Web Store
The well-known manufacturer of personalized jewellery presents a redesign of its web store. - August 09, 2021 - Jewel Concepts
Frannie & Elinor Releases Handcrafted Jewelry Collection "Reflected Joy"
Launch of "Reflected Joy" announced - Minimalist Handmade Jewelry Designs; Unique hammered gold and sterling jewelry; Modern mixed metals; Classic drop earrings; Swarovski world-class crystals and pearls; Intricately patterned pendants and necklaces - October 15, 2020 - Frannie & Elinor
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Voted "Best Jewelry Store in Savannah" for 2020 Best of the Best Awards
This marks the third year in a row that the local jeweler has won this award. - October 01, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
New Jewellery Brand That Takes Inspiration from the 20th Century Modern Movement
Elara Announces Their New Launch for Winter-Spring 2020/21 Collection. - September 29, 2020 - Elara Jewellery
Mia for Jewel Couture Launches Online Partner Program Helping Retailers to Sell Online
Jewel Couture LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new program to partner with jewelry retailers, helping them to sell online. Jewel Couture provides the inventory, branding and powerful online presence to assist retailers market to their customers through a rich program of social media engagement personally targeted to their clients, including Instagram and Facebook Live events and contests and powerful, proven enewsletter campaigns. - July 18, 2020 - Jewel Couture LLC
Kristen Baird® Jewelry Selected by Globalgiving as Red Backpack Fund Recipient
Local jewelry designer receives $5,000 Grant from The Spanx by Sara Blakely Foundation. - May 28, 2020 - Kristen Baird® Jewelry
Harvard Square Store Owner Shifts from Fashion to Face Masks: Local Community Supports Mompreneur’s Pivot Thru Lockdown
During a time of great global tragedy and upheaval, there is a lot of “new” in our lives. There are new challenges, new approaches and new initiatives in the “new normal.” In that spirit, Esmeralda Lambert of Esmeralda, jewelry and accessories store of Cambridge, Mass., decided to tell her story of how she pivoted her business model in the time of the new coronavirus pandemic. - May 06, 2020 - Esmeralda - Jewelry Accessories Gifts
Veronica Waldman, a Principal at Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc., Implements Cash Referral Program
The implementation of DWGI's Cash Referral Program evidences yet another industry leading mechanism that expresses DWGI's respect for the valued patronage of its global clientele. - May 05, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Ratifies Distinguished Ethical Jewelry Pledge
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. is at the forefront of the global campaign to eliminate human rights violations in the international diamond, gemstone and jewelry trade's respective supply chain(s). - April 22, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Diamond & Custom Jewelry Profits to Benefit Charity
18% of the profits from all of Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s international diamond & custom jewelry sales during the coronavirus (COVID-19) global lockdown will result in a charitable donation benefiting the ASPCA. - April 22, 2020 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Eklektic Jewelry Studio Opens Second Location in Houston
Houston jeweler - family-owned, customer-oriented jewelry studio now operating in River Oaks Center. - February 01, 2020 - Eklektic Jewelry Studio
Mia Katrin (Hartsook) to Host All-Star Panel at AGTA GemFair Tucson
Mia Katrin (Hartsook) of Jewel Couture LLC will host a panel discussion of world renowned gemologists and jewelry designers at AGTA (American Gem Trade Association) GemFair Tucson in the Maricopa Room, Friday, Feb. 7, 9 am. The session, “The Power of Socially Responsible Sourcing,” will... - January 04, 2020 - Jewel Couture LLC
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process
"Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill
Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda - Jewelry Accessories Gifts
4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website
New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind
Rosa Kilgore Announced as the Artist in Residence for March at Sanctuary on Camelback Resort
Sanctuary Resort's Artist in Residence for the month of March will be jewelry artist Rosa Kilgore. There will be an opening and two workshops offered. - February 26, 2018 - Rosa Kilgore, LLC
EcoStar Diamond Adds Thousands of Diamonds to Their Lab-Grown Collection
EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants. All diamonds in the Elite Collection are... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond
GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience
GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind
Arva Sweden Combines Tradition with Trends - Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Introduce the Swedish Heritage to the World
Stockholm based company, Arva Sweden’s reward based crowdfunding campaign for a jewelry collection has launched; Even though the company focuses on products inspired by traditional Scandinavian folk art and folklore from the 17th to the 19th century, it’s a match to at least three major current trends according to Faith Popcorn; Anchoring, Small indulgences and EVEolution. - October 10, 2017 - Arva Sweden
Nano Jewelry Shows Off Groundbreaking Inscription Technique with a Unique Necklace
Nano Jewelry video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmEzauoRqfo - August 17, 2017 - Nano Jewelry
GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers
Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind
At the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Dhamani 1969 Team Plays in Support of Field in Trust and Children Bereavement UK
Premium, award-winning, luxury jewellery house Dhamani 1969 has supported two British charities - Fields in Trust and Child Bereavement UK – both of which have Prince William as Patron. The charities are benefiting from funds raised through the annual Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, which... - June 26, 2017 - Dhamani 1969
NightRider Jewelry Announces Their Annual Name This Ring and Win It Contest.
Exceptionally Crafted, Relentlessly Original - June 21, 2017 - NightRider Jewelry
GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App
GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. - June 02, 2017 - GemFind
JewelryBund Inc., a Professional and Innovative Wholesale Jewelry Supplier Offers 20,000+ Fashion Jewelry Styles
Leading wholesale jewelry supplier offers 20,000+ wide range of jewelry collections and innovatively develop according to the world jewelry trends so as to serve buyers worldwide. - February 24, 2017 - JewelryBund Inc.
Bearddrop is Launching World’s First Beard Accessory Shop for Beard Enthusiasts and Beard Lovers
Innovation: Creativity is the best way to achieve many things in life, including creating something which is more than just a beard accessory. This company is meant to achieve many great things through innovation and thinking outside box without creating any rules. - January 26, 2017 - Bearddrop