PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and increasing... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind

Rosa Kilgore Announced as the Artist in Residence for March at Sanctuary on Camelback Resort Sanctuary Resort's Artist in Residence for the month of March will be jewelry artist Rosa Kilgore. There will be an opening and two workshops offered. - February 26, 2018 - Rosa Kilgore, LLC

EcoStar Diamond Adds Thousands of Diamonds to Their Lab-Grown Collection EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants. All diamonds in the Elite Collection are DEF... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond

GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind

Arva Sweden Combines Tradition with Trends - Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Introduce the Swedish Heritage to the World Stockholm based company, Arva Sweden’s reward based crowdfunding campaign for a jewelry collection has launched; Even though the company focuses on products inspired by traditional Scandinavian folk art and folklore from the 17th to the 19th century, it’s a match to at least three major current trends according to Faith Popcorn; Anchoring, Small indulgences and EVEolution. - October 10, 2017 - Arva Sweden

GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind

At the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Dhamani 1969 Team Plays in Support of Field in Trust and Children Bereavement UK Premium, award-winning, luxury jewellery house Dhamani 1969 has supported two British charities - Fields in Trust and Child Bereavement UK – both of which have Prince William as Patron. The charities are benefiting from funds raised through the annual Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, which took... - June 26, 2017 - Dhamani 1969

NightRider Jewelry Announces Their Annual Name This Ring and Win It Contest. Exceptionally Crafted, Relentlessly Original - June 21, 2017 - NightRider Jewelry

GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. Attendees... - June 02, 2017 - GemFind

JewelryBund Inc., a Professional and Innovative Wholesale Jewelry Supplier Offers 20,000+ Fashion Jewelry Styles Leading wholesale jewelry supplier offers 20,000+ wide range of jewelry collections and innovatively develop according to the world jewelry trends so as to serve buyers worldwide. - February 24, 2017 - JewelryBund Inc.

Bearddrop is Launching World’s First Beard Accessory Shop for Beard Enthusiasts and Beard Lovers Innovation: Creativity is the best way to achieve many things in life, including creating something which is more than just a beard accessory. This company is meant to achieve many great things through innovation and thinking outside box without creating any rules. - January 26, 2017 - Bearddrop

Bridal Jewelry Designer Jeff Cooper Designs Joins GemFind’s JewelCloud® Retailers around the world can now access the award-winning designs in social product network JewelCloud® and use assets on their websites as well as Facebook pages. - August 24, 2016 - GemFind

DIANA Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access DIANA’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 10, 2016 - GemFind

James Breski Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access James Breski's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - June 08, 2016 - GemFind

Goldman Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud Retailers can now easily access Goldman’s products in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud tool. - June 01, 2016 - GemFind

Jewelry Instantly at Customers’ Fingertips with GemFind’s New Facebook App GemFind is spearheading the jewelry marketing industry with the first Facebook app to reveal a live product gallery. - May 25, 2016 - GemFind

Whitehouse Brothers Joins GemFind's Social Product Network JewelCloud Authorized retailers can now easily access Whitehouse Brothers's product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites. - May 19, 2016 - GemFind

Bathys Hawaii Releases COSC Chronometer Hawaii-Based watch company Bathys Hawaii releases its first COSC-certified chronometer. - May 01, 2016 - Bathys Hawaii Watch Co.

Bold, Beautiful, a Celebration of You! See Designer Carolyn Pollack's New Genuine Gemstone Presentation for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry/American West Jewelry Designer Carolyn Pollack debuts new genuine gemstone presentation for her sterling silver collection of jewelry for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry and American West Jewelry. - April 26, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry

Spring Collections by Carolyn Pollack Jewelry: Sleeping Beauty Turquoise Designer Carolyn Pollack releases a new line of sterling silver jewelry for Spring. - April 18, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry

Spring Collections by Carolyn Pollack: CP Signature/Relios by CP/Coronation Designer Carolyn Pollack releases a new line of sterling silver jewelry for Spring. - March 21, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry

Jewelry of Stuart Engagement & Bridal Valentines Day Event Jewelry of Stuart announces a special in-store event for all of their clientele Feb. 4 – 15 - February 03, 2016 - Jewelry of Stuart

AGS Selects GemFind to Help Members with Online Marketing The American Gem Society (AGS) has announced a new strategic partnership with GemFind. As part of this agreement, AGS members now receive special pricing on GemFind’s web technology services, such as websites, social media marketing, web apps, and more. - January 29, 2016 - GemFind

Hozoni Designs Introduces Rustic Fine Jewelry on Their New Website Hozoni Designs is pleased to announce that their new website is now showcasing their rustic fine jewelry designs at www.hozonidesigns.com. - January 21, 2016 - Hozoni Designs

Botta-Design UNO Watch - the One-Hand Original Now in Titanium Klaus Botta designed the world's very first one-hand wristwatch back in 1986 - the UNO. The original UNO models were available only in stainless steel versions, with diameters of up to 44 mm. Botta-Design now presents a significantly smaller and lighter quartz model made of titanium, with a diameter of 40 mm. This new version of the UNO one-hand watch is recommended for people with medium to slim wrists: the UNO Titan one-hand watch. - December 01, 2015 - Botta-Design

Slim. Lightweight. Titanium: Klaus Botta’s NOVA Titan One-Hand Watch Klaus Botta’s latest one-hand model, the NOVA Titan, takes his pared-down one-hand watch principle one step further. The result is a minimalist watch that is in stark contrast to the trend towards ever larger and more complex timekeepers. - November 11, 2015 - Botta-Design

ArtCarved Bridal Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access ArtCarved’s product feed in responsive JewelCloud® App on their websites as well as Facebook. - October 15, 2015 - GemFind

WiseWear Raises $2.5 Million Seed Round Wearable Tech Startup Closes Seed Round to Bring Luxury Smart Jewelry Line to the Market for Women. - September 18, 2015 - WiseWear Corporation

Meet the Handmade, Made in Texas Brand, Betty James Jewelry Betty James Jewelry introduces classic pieces inspired by worldwide cultures. - September 17, 2015 - Betty James Jewelry

Bling Jewelz Announces an Update of the Women’s Chunky Necklaces Bling Jewelz, a popular brand of jewelry and accessories, brings an update of their impressive Women’s Chunky Necklaces line. Unique designs, use of 14k gold and rhodium silver and affordable rates make each of these pieces a great choice for the woman of today. Bold and beautiful, the updated... - September 07, 2015 - Bling Jewelz

Perfect Memorials Adds New Premium Jewelry Seriesto Their Online Catalog Perfect Memorials introduces unique Premium Jewelry Series which are a first of a kind in the industry. - August 21, 2015 - Perfect Memorials

Le Vian Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Authorized retailers can now easily access Le Vian’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - June 22, 2015 - GemFind

Pam Older Designs Opens in Downtown Newburyport Handcrafted Jewelry, Bedding and More Pam Older Designs original handcrafted jewelry has opened in the heart of Newburyport, MA. Pam’s passions are on display in her historic and elegant brick shop located at 42 Merrimac Street. Pam’s handcrafted jewelry has been featured in Oprah magazine, and, since she started her business... - May 31, 2015 - Pam Older Designs

Designer Vanna K Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Vanna K makes products and digital assets accessible and available for distribution to Authorised retailers through GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® platfporm. - May 21, 2015 - GemFind

PAJ Announces Exclusive Partnership with Designer Elaine J. In an exciting new joint venture, PAJ (Prime Art & Jewel) joins forces with jewelry designer Elaine Jiang in an exclusive distribution partnership for the US and Canada. As one of the premier up-and-coming talents in jewelry design, Elaine J has proven not only her passion for jewelry, but her skill... - May 16, 2015 - PAJ Prime Art & Jewel

H.J. Namdar Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access H.J. Namdar’s product feed in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool. - May 14, 2015 - GemFind

Tycoon Joins GemFind’s Social Product Network JewelCloud® Local retailers can now easily access Tycoon’s product feed and digital assets in GemFind’s responsive JewelCloud® tool and feed to their website. - May 12, 2015 - GemFind

GemFind Launches Retail Locator Facebook App Pushing Online Traffic in Store Local retailers are seamlessly featured alongside jewelry vendor collections with GemFind’s latest Facebook App. - May 08, 2015 - GemFind

Puppy Paws Inc., Paw-Shaped Jewelry for People Who Love Animals, is Pleased to Introduce Their New Collection of Jewelry for Groomers The collection began after a groomer in Hershey, PA requested a pendant that included a pair of sterling silver scissors with a Puppy Paw® dangling from the thumb ring. Now the collection as grown to include sterling silver as well as 14k white and yellow gold shears that can sport the wide variety... - April 17, 2015 - Puppy Paws Inc

Perfect Memorials Introduces New Cross My Heart Cremation Jewelry The Cross My Heart Stainless Steel Cremation Jewelry has long been popular pendant offered by Perfect Memorials. - April 08, 2015 - Perfect Memorials

Endless Jewelry Implements GemFind's JewelCloud® Catalog Web Application Making Its Entire Collection Available to Retailers Endless Jewelry, the fastest growing brand in the jewelry industry today, expands its presence by offering its entire collection on JewelCloud®. GemFind’s turnkey platform allows vendors to display their products into their authorized retailers’ website and Facebook pages, which then generates sales and leads for retailers. - March 04, 2015 - GemFind

Best New Jeweller of the Year Rare Pink Launch Their First Signature Collection Rare Pink, a bespoke bridal jewellery company, are launching a timeless collection of classically elegant custom engagement rings, aimed at stylish women with unique taste. - January 11, 2015 - Rare Pink

Suranas Jewelove Announces New Year Platinum Jewelry Sales Suranas Jewelove, the premium online platinum jewelry retailer from India has announced its New Year 2015 sales offers to attract customers. The company has announced an additional discount of 10% on jewelry shopping worth over Rs. 50,000 & an additional discount of 15% on jewelry purchase worth over Rs. 100,000. The company expects to enhance sales and generate funds for expansion through this sales offer. - January 04, 2015 - Jewelove

Start-To-Finish Offers New Styles for Holiday Season Start-to-Finish LLC, manufacturer of affordable diamond link bracelets, announces four new styles - Emma, Cameron, Amber, and Demi - for U.S.-based retail jewelers just in time for the 2014 holiday season. All bracelets are available with one, two, or three 14k yellow or white gold links attached to... - December 02, 2014 - Start-to-Finish LLC

Equalli.com Launches Line of Gay & Lesbian Engagement & Wedding Rings Supporting LGBT Rights Equalli releases a social campaign promoting LGBT rights to celebrate the launch of their new line of pride wedding and engagement rings featuring rainbow sapphires. - November 28, 2014 - Equalli