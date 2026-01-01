Business Directory>Manufacturing>Personal Care Products>Cosmetics & Skin Care>

Cosmetics & Skin Care

Companies

Gold Company Profiles

Lick

Lick

Lick is a Texas-based personal care brand specializing in premium flavored massage oils, scented body oils, aromatic bath oils, and fragrance-forward body products designed to elevate modern...

Company Profiles

A Touch of Honey

A Touch of Honey

All-natural body products.  A Touch of Honey’s products are vegetarian-friendly and are designed to renew the spirit and rejuvenate the skin. A lot of love, time and positive energy are...

AcneClearingDevice.com

AcneClearingDevice.com

Your online source for the new FDA approved Zeno Acne Clearing Device.  90% of acne blemishes disappear within 24 hours! You've heard about it, seen it on the covers of Cosmo, Allure, O,...

AlpStories Inc.

AlpStories Inc.

AlpStories Inc., based in Atlanta, Georgia, is a personalized organic skincare line for women. The company's proprietary robotic technology enables customers to self create skincare products to meet...

Alteya Group

Alteya Group

Alteya Group LLC is a private Bulgarian company specialized in the production and export of high-quality Bulgarian essential rose oil and rose water. The company owns several rose plantations in the...

Anita Grant Ltd

Anita Grant Ltd

AnitaGrant.com was created on the 5th of December 2005, by the all round self-proclaimed-cosmetic-label -reader-ingredient junkie-mixtress, Anita.   It wasn't until she blistered her hands...

Beach Organics Skin Care

Beach Organics Skin Care

Beach Organics Skin Care is a nationally Certified Organic Bath and Body company. Specializing in creating a full line of bath products utilizing natural and organic ingredients, that are safe,...

EclipseSpa

EclipseSpa

Turn your bath into an Organic Spa. At EclipseSpa we are dedicated to creating organic bath & body essentials for you to create the ultimate spa experience at home with organic, healthy, and...

I Giardini di Inarime

I Giardini di Inarime

It is Told that Tifeo, sent away from Olympus was imprisoned under Ischia Island... ...from then Ischia is "I Giardini di Inarime", land of fire and water. From the healing and...

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited

Ideal Merchandise (Europe) Limited as a European sales office of Hongxing Hardware Factory (China) is located at London. Our factory is professional in manufacturing  shoe shine kits, manicure...

Innersense

Innersense

Introduced in October 2005, Innersense is a new beauty and wellness company offering a pure line of hair and skin care products derived from certified organic and biodynamic ingredients. All products...

Lauren Hutton

Lauren Hutton

Cosmetic companies do not create makeup for women who have laughed as much as we've laughed, cried as much as we've cried or seen as much as we've seen. The more we experience life the more our face...

LaVida Given By Nature, LLC

LaVida Given By Nature, LLC

Handcrafted hair, bath and body products using organic and wildcrafted ingredients. We specialize in cold process soaps, shampoo bars and ayurvedic haircare preparations. Although our main focus is...

Lexli Aloe-based Skincare Products

Lexli Aloe-based Skincare Products

Lexli International, Inc. skincare company provides pharmaceutical-grade, potent Aloe-based skincare products to international skincare professionals and consumers.

LIP-INK® International

LIP-INK® International

LIP-INK® International, founded by Rose Nichols in 1995, is the world's original wax less, waterproof, smear proof, and ultra-durable, natural liquid lip color™. This unique product keeps the...

Mundo Botanica, L.L.C

Mundo Botanica, L.L.C

Mundo Botanica manufactures cruelty free, vegan mineral cosmetics made with pure micronized minerals, botanical skin care, men's skin care, SLS, SLES free hair care and phthalate free natural...

Nass Valley

Nass Valley

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey...

NatureBase AD

NatureBase AD

Naturebase AD is a private Bulgarian manufacturer of fine quality essential oils for perfumery, cosmetics and aromatherapy. All the oils are obtain by water-steam distillation of fresh flowers. So,...

Ost Cosmetics Ltd.

Ost Cosmetics Ltd.

Ost cosmetics is a ltd company, trading for 2 years and are the world wide distributors of plazan skin care products. Based in the European republic of Cyprus

Sam Muslin DDS

Sam Muslin DDS

Santa Monica Cosmetic Dentist Sam Muslin, DDS MAGD, offers state-of-the-art mouth reconstruction, ultra-thin porcelain veneers, dental implants and anti-aging Face Lift Dentistry. View full-face...

The Joy Of Scents

The Joy Of Scents

The Joy Of Scents - our 24/7 online store for all your bath and body needs. No matter what your requirements and special needs are, The Joy of Scents is sure to satisfy all your pampering needs -...

Vero Labs, LLC

Vero Labs, LLC

Located in New York City, Vero Labs is dedicated to researching and developing innovative products that help foster and enhance human relationships. Our flagship product, Liquid Trust, is the first...

Vitacap Labs

Vitacap Labs

Vitacap Labs, headquartered in Farmingdale, NY is a full service nutraceutical contract manufacturer, specializing in vitamin and supplement manufacturing, private label and package design, as well...

VLine Cosmetics Inc.

VLine Cosmetics Inc.

VLine Cosmetics is a San Diego based cosmetics company designed to provide the highest level of quality and style to beautiful women who know the difference and demand the best.

Zorica of Malibu

Zorica of Malibu

This is your opportunity to discover the true meaning of beauty and well being, and obtain the radiant skin you always dreamed of having. Zorica has created a unique line of skin care by blending...

Companies 1 - 25 of 25