KraveBeauty Launches Oat So Simple Water Cream KraveBeauty, a skincare brand committed to encouraging its community to tune out the external noise and feed their skin only what it craves, announces the launch of their no-frills moisturizer that will be available to purchase on October 15, 2019. Oat So Simple is a universally inclusive moisturizer... - October 12, 2019 - KraveBeauty

ExPürtise® Launches CBD Skincare Collection ExPürtise® is now offering four CBD skincare products in retail sizes. - October 01, 2019 - ExPürtise

Non-Invasive Body Sculpting Device Introduced in Two St. Louis-Based Aesthetic Centers The Edge For Men and The Lifestyle Center have introduced the Emsculpt Small Contour Applicator at both locations through Richard Moore, M.D. and his team of skincare experts. This new, non-invasive body sculpting device strengthens and contours the muscles of the arms and legs. “Our Emsculpt... - September 19, 2019 - The Edge for Men

Emani Vegan Cosmetics Launches Clean Beauty Line in Sweden and Norway Emani Vegan Cosmetics announced the launch of its beauty line in Sweden and Norway, available online at www.emani.se. 100% Cruelty-free, 100% Gluten-free, and 100% Vegan certified. - September 07, 2019 - Emani Vegan Cosmetics

Growth in Arthritis Cases Leads to New Two Old Goats' Arthritis Formula Two Old Goats, a manufacturer of a product line of natural, pain-relieving products, utilizing the benefits of essential oils, launches a new Arthritis Formula in an easy-to-squeeze 6 ounce tube. - September 06, 2019 - Two Old Goats LLC

Saint-Gobain to Launch CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings at Leading Aluminum Industry Event in Nashville USA Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at the Aluminum Industry in Nashville, TN to learn more about our new CeraGlide™ high-temperature lubrication, protection and mold-release coatings. - September 06, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence – Providing Threat Intelligence for FDA-Regulated Industries Food recalls, compliance delays and import violations cost US companies over $3 billion annually. Announcing the launch of Threat Intelligence, a new service to help the world’s leading food organizations predict, manage and protect mission critical supplier networks to reduce risk of food recalls, supply chain disruptions and import delays. Brought to you by FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence. - September 03, 2019 - FDAImports.com

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials Launches CeraGlide™ Boron Nitride Coatings With the launch of CeraGlide, they are kicking off their focused efforts to advance BN coatings technology -- committed to bringing new, innovative application solutions and value to the market. - August 24, 2019 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare Announce Strategic Marketing Tie-Up Life & Pursuits and Max Healthcare have entered into a strategic marketing tie-up. As a part of this tie-up, Life & Pursuits’ internationally certified organic personal care products for babies and mothers will be exclusively provided to new mothers across Max Hospital network. This tie-up... - August 23, 2019 - Consul Nature Elements Global Pvt Ltd

Lamik Beauty Launches a Crowdfunding Campaign with iFundWomen.com The company's move to a tech enable company is adorned with accolades, the quest for funding highlights the problems for female founders and women of color. Prompting a move to fund within our groups and #showthemwhoweare. - August 13, 2019 - LAMIK Beauty

“Fitness Over 50, Is It Too Late?” Nancy Anderberg, Fitness and Anti-Aging Expert Reveals the Truth “It is never too late to hit reset,” says the multi-certified fitness/nutrition/anti-aging expert with 30 years of experience. You might know Nancy Anderberg as the founder of Fit4RAW-real.authentic.women, a fitness and nutrition expert, multi-certified personal trainer, fitness competitor, speaker/author, product creator, international business entrepreneur, coach and/or “that 50+ aged single mom” on social media that is fiercely passionate. - August 06, 2019 - Fit4RAW - real.authentic.women

CryoNext Integrative Healthcare of Lake Nona Florida Becomes Official Partner to the WTT Orlando Storm Tennis Team As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC

The Edge For Men and The Lifestyle Center to Include CoolSculpting, Plasma Pen, and Jeuveau (#Newtox) Procedures The Edge For Men and The Lifestyle Center are proud to announce that they will now be including procedures such as CoolSculpting, Plasma Pen, and Jeuveau (#Newtox) at both locations through Richard Moore, M.D. and his team of skincare experts. “We’re introducing these life-changing procedures... - July 10, 2019 - The Edge for Men

Belle51 to Launch Most Effective Handheld Laser for Black and Brown Skin On June 24, 2019, Belle51 will launch the Solèy, a handheld laser for black and brown skin that removes dark spots, melasma, unwanted moles, stretch marks and acne scars. - June 06, 2019 - Belle51

ExPürtise® Launches New Spa Management App ExPürtise® is now offering a solution to give spa professionals more control of their business. - May 13, 2019 - ExPürtise

Survivors Ask FDA to Ban Textured Breast Implants Due to Rare Cancer Link; Dr. Neil J. Zemmel, Richmond Aesthetic Surgery, Respected Plastic Surgeon Agrees A Plastic Surgeon who diagnosed one of the earliest known cases of Breast Implant Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma says the risks are too high with textured breast implants. - March 27, 2019 - Richmond Aesthetic Surgery

Veterans Healing Farm Announces 2019 Partnership with Seeds of Change Veterans Healing Farm (VHF) is proud to announce that they will be partnering with Seeds of Change in 2019 on their “You Buy, We Give Back” donation program, to receive 1% of profits. The partnership will be announced on Seeds of Change displays in stores nationwide. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

Community Foundation of Henderson County Awards $42,000 Grant to Veterans Healing Farm John Mahshie, Executive Director of Veterans Healing Farm announces grant from Community Foundation of Henderson County to purchase an onsite mobile office building. - March 21, 2019 - Veterans Healing Farm

CoValence Laboratories Milestone: 30 Years of Formulating and Manufacturing Professional Skincare Products CoValence®, a leading provider of custom cosmetic and OTC products and services, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. For 30 years, CoValence has had the pleasure to partner with some of the most prominent and trusted brands in the industry. They are extremely proud of their shared accomplishments... - March 18, 2019 - CoValence Laboratories

Alpine Botanicals Are the Center of Every Unique Formulation at AlpStories.com AlpStories is a true clean beauty brand with Alpine botanicals at the center of every unique formulation prepared by AlpStories or selected by customers for their personalized skincare products. - February 15, 2019 - AlpStories Inc.

Rilakkuma Beauty to be Available for Purchase March 1st Just in Time for Netflix's Global Premiere of Rilakkuma & Kaoru Original Series Rilakkuma Beauty will be exclusively available on www.beautyinfluencebrands.com March 1st. - February 13, 2019 - Beauty Influence

Essence MedSpa + Wellness Center is Launching an Island Escape in the Heart of Chicago Dr. Islam Ibrahim, CEO of ii Management Group has partnered with Amal Elbahnasawy of ARTISANskin to launch a unique spa brand concept centered around the island of Bali. - January 31, 2019 - ARTISANskin

Breast Cancer Survivor Launches E-Commerce Site Selling Non-Toxic Beauty Products and Elevated Women’s Basics After being diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 30, Kelsey Bucci was determined to find products and clothing that were safe, comfortable, and non-toxic. She also wanted products that appealed to the needs and lifestyles of young women, particularly those fighting breast cancer. During chemotherapy,... - January 03, 2019 - Paris Laundry

Brian S. Glatt, MD, FACS Announces that Jordan Specchio Joins Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey Jordan Specchio, BSN, a compassionate, highly responsible registered nurse with experience in Medical-Surgical nursing, Home Care nursing as well as experience in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, has joined Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey as Dr. Glatt’s Aesthetic Nurse. - December 19, 2018 - Premier Plastic Surgery of New Jersey: Brian Glatt, MD

FDA/Customs Law Practice Appoints New Attorney: Benjamin L. England & Associates Strengthens Resources Thomas J. O’Donnell has joined the law firm of Benjamin L. England & Associates, LLC. With decades of experience, Tom focuses on Customs and international trade issues such as tariff classification, valuation, Customs penalties, Customs compliance, liquidated damages, free trade agreements, and more. - November 09, 2018 - FDAImports.com

Introducing the Mattify Mask Bar: Customizable Face Masks for Oily Skin and Acne We've all seen DIY face mask tutorials. Women desperate to get rid of oily skin and acne make masks with odd ingredients such as avocado, egg, and Greek yogurt - then apply the mixture to their faces. The Mattify Mask Bar allows you to create your very own customized face mask that targets specific skin conditions - without having to raid your refrigerator. You simply select the ingredients, and we do the mixing. Mattify products are 100% natural, cruelty-free, and most are vegan. - October 20, 2018 - Mattify! Cosmetics

All-New ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System Arrives at The Edge For Men The Edge For Men is making waves in the hair restoration scene thanks to their latest arrival, the all-new ARTAS iX Robotic Hair Restoration System. This patented, FDA-cleared device is the only robotic hair restoration system in the world that delivers the most precise hair follicle harvesting and... - October 17, 2018 - The Edge for Men

Skin Actives' Scientific New Vitamin C Toner Skin Actives’ new Vitamin C Toner - October 15, 2018 - Skin Actives

AlpStories - Embracing a New Model for the Creation of Skincare Products AlpStories is reshaping how the beauty consumer will shop in the future, demanding the ability to personalize products to their own skincare needs while using ingredients that are organic and pure. - October 14, 2018 - AlpStories Inc.

Saint-Gobain to Exhibit at World’s Largest Aluminium Trade Fair in Germany Join Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride at Aluminium Trade Fair in Düsseldorf, Germany to learn more about leading edge solutions for aluminium producing and processing industries. - October 07, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Skin Actives Scientific Announces Brand Refresh Skin Actives Scientific is excited to announce a major brand refresh that reflects the company’s evolution. The company's new identity includes a redesign of their logo, packaging, labeling, as well as a new website, store and skin care quiz. It’s now easier for customers to become their... - October 06, 2018 - Skin Actives

Skincare Clinic for Men Opens in Mission Valley Grand Opening of Men's Skin & Wellness Clinic in San Diego, CA. - August 21, 2018 - Bare & Beards

Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey Announces State-of-the-Art, FDA Cleared Microneedling RF Device Now Available to Patients Dr. Brian Glatt of Premier Plastic Surgery Center of New Jersey, is pleased to announce the addition of The Vivace Experience for patients interested in building collagen and elastin in their face, neck and body through a virtually pain-free, non-surgical treatment. - July 31, 2018 - Premier Plastic Surgery of New Jersey: Brian Glatt, MD

Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation

MADE OF Debuts Direct-to-Consumer, Certified Organic & Made in America Baby-care Products on America’s Birthday MADE OF, the personal care company that’s changing the way new parents evaluate and purchase their baby products, is announcing availability of its new product line along with a campaign to challenge the way “natural” products are marketed. MADE OF debuted to retail partners earlier this year at Natural Products Expo where it took home the Editor’s Choice NEXTY Award in Natural Personal Care. MADE OF was also the first company to successfully certify to the NSF Organic Standard. - June 29, 2018 - MADE OF

Bay Dermatology to Open New Location in Downtown St. Petersburg Early Summer 2018 Bay Dermatology will open their ninth location in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg in early summer of 2018 at 125 4th Avenue NE. This year also marks their 30th anniversary. The new location will offer traditional dermatology services and cosmetic surgeries, but the practice will focus on several... - May 18, 2018 - Bay Dermatology

N&M Specialty Chemicals is Offering the Following Product: Sodium Oleate N&M Specialty Chemicals is offering Sodium Oleate. This product is used in the production of soaps for the personal care and industrial markets. It is vegetable based and no animals were used for product testing. - May 15, 2018 - N&M Specialty Chemicals

Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials’ Boron Nitride Products Launches Major Updates to Its Website The world’s leading manufacturer of hexagonal boron nitride, Saint-Gobain Ceramic Materials, has launched its newly updated website, featuring a comprehensive section on Technical Solutions. - May 04, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

MiraGloss Introduces Its Smoothing Cream in Africa In January 2018 MiraGloss company launched their face cream in Asia. Now it intends to spread its business in Africa, so the product has been introduced in Kenya. Within couple of days, MiraGloss cream will be available in other African countries. MiraGloss cream comes with the same formula, containing... - May 01, 2018 - MiraGloss Cream

MuLondon Adopts The Vegetarian Society Approved Vegan Trademark Award-Winning skin care company MuLondon is now licensed to carry The Vegetarian Society approved vegan trademark on its products. - April 17, 2018 - MuLondon - Natural Organic Skincare

ExPürtise® Sponsored Contestant Wins Student Category at The Skin Games 2018 ExPürtise® Scientific skincare is thrilled to announce contestant Vanessa Rowlett is the winner of the student category at The Skin Games 2018. - April 16, 2018 - ExPürtise

Distinguished Dermatology Practice Has New Ownership After Three Decades: Heading Into the Future with Ambitions to Set the Bar Higher for Dermatology Pima Dermatology, a distinguished leader in Dermatology for over thirty years, announces a new and exciting partnership. After thirty years of dedication to dermatology in Southern Arizona, Gerald N. Goldberg, MD, Founder of Pima Dermatology in Tucson, Arizona, has transferred ownership of his successful... - April 07, 2018 - Pima Dermatology

NeoEyes Company Expands Its Business in Europe One month ago NeoEyes LLC introduced its cream for coping with under eye bags in Asia. Now, the company expands its business in Europe and the product will soon be released for sale online. The new NeoEyes formula, which will be offered in Europe is a bit different from the Asian one. It is a mixture... - April 03, 2018 - NeoEyes LLC

International Coral Reef Initiative Releases Report on Sunscreens and Coral Reefs Coral reefs, among the world's most valuable ecosystems, are being damaged by ingredients found in many sunscreens and personal care products. - March 20, 2018 - Stream2Sea

Saint-Gobain to Present Boron Nitride Solutions at Ceramitec 2018 Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride Ceramic Materials to participate in Ceramitec in Munich. - March 14, 2018 - Saint-Gobain Boron Nitride

Conffianz Announces New Board Member Albert Draaijer The leading Latina focused skincare brand strengthens its executive leadership with the addition of former Galderma President and Head of Nestlé Skin Health Consumer Division. Conffianz, the leading Latina-focused skincare line, today announced that Albert Draaijer will be joining its Board of... - March 12, 2018 - Conffianz

MADE OF™ a New Organic Baby Personal Care and Household Products Brand Launches with Unparalleled Commitment to Transparency New organic baby and household products brand MADE OF™ is pledging to set the standard for retail partner and consumer transparency by sharing not only the ingredients in its products, but also the sources and origin of each ingredient, manufacturing and production details, full certification details... - March 07, 2018 - MADE OF

Age Gracefully? Fork That Noise! Madonna loves it. Paris is a fan. Jessica Alba is a devotee. Proving that sometimes beauty doesn't come in a jar and hope isn't always in a bottle, sometimes beauty sounds...techy. Witness: Dynamic Intelligent NANO Technology and Specific Frequency Signatures. Tony Picciano, CEO of NeurotriS and the man behind the technology of some of the favorite beauty treatment of celebrities explains how microcurrent science is the hottest trend for some of the most beautiful women in the world. - March 06, 2018 - Neurotris