Recent Headlines
Within Cosmetics & Skin Care
SteriDERM USA Officially Launches steriderm.us – Dedicated North American Platform for Laboratoires StériDERM Paris
Laboratoires StériDERM Paris today announced the official launch of steriderm.us, the dedicated website and email domain for its exclusive North American partner, SteriDERM USA. - August 06, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
MiraGlow Expands Skincare Bundles Canada Collection with Curated Korean Skincare Sets
MiraGlow expands its Skincare Bundles Canada collection with curated Korean skincare sets designed to support hydration, glowing skin, and personalized K-Beauty routines for Canadian skincare enthusiasts. - July 25, 2026 - MiraGlow
My Flexy Launches on Walmart Marketplace, Bringing Clean Beauty and Sleep Essentials to Millions
My Flexy, the beauty and sleep wellness brand known for its clean-conscious self-care essentials like face tape, overnight collagen face masks, tallow lip balm and more announces the launch of its products on Walmart Marketplace. - July 16, 2026 - My Flexy
SteriDERM USA Appoints Everything Esthetic LLC as Exclusive Sales Representative for Laboratoires StériDERM Products in Mid-Atlantic and Southeast U.S.
SteriDERM USA, the North American representative of Laboratoires StériDERM, today announced its partnership with Everything Esthetic LLC. Under the agreement, Everything Esthetic LLC will serve as the exclusive sales representative for the company’s full line of 2026 sterile, 100%... - June 25, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL) Reintroduces Iconic Personal Care Brands: Boosting Nigerian Confidence with Doobai, Cool Breeze, Hug Baby, and All Day Roll-On
Kates Associated Industries Limited (KAIL), Nigeria's enduring personal care powerhouse founded in 1965, is spotlighting four trusted brands that have quietly powered everyday confidence for years: Doobai Antiperspirant Deodorant, Cool Breeze Body Spray, Hug Baby baby care range, and All Day... - May 20, 2026 - Kates Associated Industries Limited
Asclepii Partners with Nottingham Spirk to Scale Breakthrough Regenerative Wound Care Technology Nationwide
Strategic collaboration aims to expand access to next-generation regenerative platform designed to improve healing outcomes and reduce the cost of chronic wound care. - May 06, 2026 - Asclepii
Lick Goods’ Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil Delivers Decadent Date-Night Bliss – Kissable, Warming, and Skin-Nourishing Sensuality
Lick Goods spotlights its bestselling Strawberries and Cream Flavored Massage Oil – a decadent, edible treat blending juicy strawberry sweetness with rich creamy vanilla notes. Crafted with sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, and natural flavors, this vegan, sugar-free formula delivers a silky, non-greasy glide that nourishes skin while being fully kissable and safe for intimate areas. - May 04, 2026 - Lick
SteriDERM USA Releases Its Highly Anticipated 2026 Full-Spectrum Biologically Active Serums
Laboratoires StériDERM, a French laboratory specializing in professional aesthetic products, announces the complete reformulation of its entire product line for 2026. - April 17, 2026 - Laboratoires StériDERM
My Flexy Launches Clean-Conscious Beauty Sleep and Skincare Essentials Designed for Deeper Sleep and Healthier Looking Skin Overnight
My Flexy is a clean skincare and wellness brand launching overnight beauty and sleep essentials designed to support deeper sleep and healthier looking skin. The collection includes mouth tape, nasal strips, collagen face masks, pimple patches, toning pads, compostable face towels, and more. Sold on Shopify, Amazon, and TikTok Shop, My Flexy makes nighttime self-care simple, hygienic, and effective so customers wake up smoother, clearer, and refreshed. - February 09, 2026 - My Flexy
Wild Hermit Wellness: Elevating Self Care with the New Sacred Origins Product Collection & Holistic Wellness Supplements
Founded by Tim & Samantha McManus, bestselling authors and esteemed spiritual healers, Wild Hermit Wellness has been at the forefront of merging spirituality with Plant Based self-care. - December 30, 2025 - Wild Hermit Wellness
The Natural Perfume Academy Launches Cross-Cultural Podcast Celebrating the Art of Botanical Perfumery
The Natural Perfume Academy of Ireland launches “From Athens to the World,” a new podcast episode uniting Galway and Athens through the art of botanical perfumery. Host Ruth Ruane and Greek perfumer Zoe Stranzali explore intuition, mythology, and scent as a shared language between cultures. - November 06, 2025 - Natural Perfume Academy
True Marker Pharmaceuticals Hits Another Trust & Credibility Milestone
True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a licensed pharmaceutical wholesaler and repackager based in Phoenix, has earned BBB Accreditation, recognizing its commitment to ethical business practices, transparency, and regulatory compliance. The achievement aligns with True Marker’s expanding U.S. distribution network and reinforces its reputation as a trusted, DSCSA-compliant partner to independent pharmacies and healthcare providers nationwide. - October 28, 2025 - True Marker Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Zatik Naturals Reinforces Black Seed Oil Authenticity Amid Rising Market Adulteration
Zatik Naturals addresses rising adulteration in the black seed oil market caused by global supply chain issues. To ensure authenticity, Zatik rigorously tests every incoming lot for purity, freshness, and identity before use in production. Each batch undergoes chemical fingerprinting, marker verification, and oxidation checks, guaranteeing only genuine Nigella sativa oil is bottled under the Zatik name. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Zatik Naturals Redefines Clean Hair Care with Sulfate-Free Foaming Shampoos
Zatik Naturals introduces its sulfate-free foaming shampoos, proving rich lather doesn’t require harsh chemicals. Powered by plant-based surfactants and organic extracts, these shampoos gently cleanse, hydrate, and support healthier hair and scalp. Vegan, cruelty-free, and USDA Certified Organic, Zatik products are handcrafted in California with fresh botanicals, offering clean, effective, and eco-friendly hair care. - October 24, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Glow Reimagined: Refine Beauty, a Fresh Approach to Everyday Skincare
Refine Beauty Skincare, a leading innovator in premium skincare, today announced the launch of its newest collection featuring best-selling products including advanced treatment serums, moisturizers, and nourishing creams designed to deliver professional results from the comfort of home. "As... - October 18, 2025 - Refine Beauty Skincare
Zatik Naturals: Authentic Organic Beauty, Powered by Science
Zatik Naturals, a California-based USDA-certified organic brand, is redefining clean beauty with authentically natural, high-performance skincare, haircare, and wellness products. - October 04, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Anatomy Naturals Launches Plant Poetry Face Oils – Luxurious, Natural Face Oils for Every Skin Type
Handcrafted with nutrient-rich botanical oils, the new Plant Poetry Face Oil collection delivers targeted hydration, radiance, and skin balance - naturally. - August 16, 2025 - anatomy naturals
Zatik Naturals Expands Access to Certified Organic, Toxic-Free Skin Care with Innovative Water-Based Formulas
Zatik Naturals, a California-based beauty brand known for its commitment to clean, effective formulations, is continuing to transform the organic skin care market with its certified organic, toxic-free, and water-based product line. - August 05, 2025 - Zatik Naturals
Root + Renew Just Made the Daily Cleanser Cool Again
New minimalist cleanser resets skin without disrupting its barrier - July 21, 2025 - Root + Renew
New Christian Skincare Company Has Launched
Celebrating a Visionary Launch After two decades of unwavering dedication and attention to detail, the creators of a new skincare line are thrilled to announce the launch of a their brand Biblicalscents. A Christian skincare company that intertwines faith with handmade skincare. With a goal to... - June 26, 2025 - Biblicalscents Skincare
Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic Starts Easy Online Appointment Booking for Patients
Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic, a leading provider of comprehensive skin, hair, and body care in Delhi, has announced the launch of its new online appointment booking system. This initiative is designed to provide patients with a more convenient and accessible way to schedule consultations... - May 17, 2025 - Ayushman Skin & Cosmetology Clinic
Almora Botanica Debuts in the United States, Introducing Advanced Ayurvedic Skincare and Wellness
Almora Botanica, the award-winning Ayurvedic skincare brand, launches in the U.S. with fast shipping and a new e-commerce site. Revolutionizing Ayurveda, the brand fuses ancient botanical wisdom with modern green biotech through its patented Sapta Complex©—a blend of seven oils that drives actives deep into the skin. Clinically proven, 99.2% natural, vegan, and COSMOS-certified. - May 14, 2025 - Almora Botanica
Aurea Biotech Announces U.S. Distribution of ATTIVA
Aurea Biotech is now the exclusive U.S. distributor of ATTIVA, an advanced subdermal radiofrequency technology. This transition strengthens Aurea Biotech’s commitment to providing high-quality, compliant, and innovative aesthetic solutions. CEO Jack McCarthy emphasizes the company’s focus on regulatory standards, product integrity, and practitioner support. Aurea Biotech looks forward to continuing its leadership in the industry with a commitment to excellence. - March 12, 2025 - Aurea Biotech
matrihealth GmbH Qualifies Soluble Elastin Hydrolysate matripure® for Use in Cosmetics
matrihealth GmbH has qualified matripure® elastin for use in cosmetics, providing manufacturers with a high-quality raw material made in Germany. - March 06, 2025 - matrihealth GmbH
One Amber Beauty Launches, Illuminating Natural Radiance with High Quality Lip Products
One Amber Beauty, a new brand dedicated to enhancing natural beauty, is launching its initial collection of 75 high-quality, cruelty-free, and vegan lip products. The brand's mission is to enhance inner and outer beauty, empowering self-expression and confidence. - March 06, 2025 - One Amber Beauty
The Future of Skincare is Green, Luxurious, and Plant-Powered with AlchemiteLabs
AlchemiteLabs boasts a range of six innovative products and a limited edition ampoule, all of which have undergone successful eight-week product trials with early adopters, yielding remarkable results. - December 07, 2024 - AlchemiteLabs
ToGoSpa Introduces the Innovative Ice Water Eyes Eye Patches for Hydrated, Youthful Eyes
ToGoSpa Ice Water Eye cooling, hydrating patches are formulated with marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to reduce puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles. They provide instant relief, leaving eyes refreshed and youthful. Safe for all skin types, including during pregnancy, these patches are perfect for a rejuvenating skincare routine - November 08, 2024 - ToGoSpa
Sorevna Unveils Revolutionary Natural Hand Therapy Cream
Organic, Cruelty-Free Cosmetic Manufacturer Launches Probiotic-Infused Hand Cream to Restore Skin Microbiome - September 06, 2024 - Sorevna
Snova's Halal Extract Wins Its Third Consecutive Gold at the Monde Selection
Snova’s Halal Extract has won the gold award for its third consecutive year at the Monde Selection 2024. ・Snova’s Halal Extract is a skincare product manufactured in accordance with Islamic law (Halal). In Islam, certain ingredients and manufacturing processes are prohibited, so... - May 15, 2024 - Snova Co.
SeabuckWonders Unveils Functional New Product for Women
Fem-Omega 7 Makes its Debut as Ultimate Supplement for Female Dryness. - May 08, 2024 - SeabuckWonders
Sacred Face Oil by Byron Beauty: A Luxurious Blend for Radiant Skin
BYRON BE just released their latest skincare innovation: Sacred Face oil. Using only natural and organic ingredients it is perfect for all skin types and handmade in BYRON BAY Australia. Byron Be proudly unveils its latest skincare innovation, the Sacred Face Oil. Crafted with the purest... - April 25, 2024 - BYRON BE
Moritek Beauty Collaborates with GR8T Magazine to Celebrate the Launch of the Ultimate Mori-Lift Mist in North America
Moritek Beauty disrupts the regular regimen for aging. A pioneer in the field of anti-aging skincare, Moritek is dedicated to the innovation, evolution, and simplification of clean beauty. - April 19, 2024 - Moritek Beauty
Specialty Brands International, LLC Completes Acquisition of Foot Haven Reflexology Bar & Spa
Specialty Brands International, LLC (SBI) has acquired the assets of Foot Haven Reflexology Bar & Spa, an award-winning luxury full-service spa, in a debt and cash transaction. The spa is located in Delray Beach, FL. Foot Haven’s team of licensed massage therapists, estheticians and spa... - April 03, 2024 - Specialty Brands Intl
Safe & Chic Celebrates 9 Years of Pioneering in Clean Beauty Retail
Safe & Chic, the premier online destination for non-toxic and cruelty-free beauty products, is thrilled to announce its 9th anniversary. Since its inception, Safe & Chic has been at the forefront of the clean beauty movement, offering a curated selection of skincare, makeup, and haircare... - April 02, 2024 - Safe & Chic
HM Agency/Innovate the Label to Offer Insightful Product Development Showcase at Cosmoprof North America in Miami
HM Agency/Innovate the Label, a prominent figure in the beauty industry, is excited to announce its participation at Cosmoprof North America, scheduled in Miami from January 23 to 25. Renowned for pioneering product development and brand innovation, HM Agency/Innovate the Label will offer an... - January 20, 2024 - HM Agency
Joy Breeders Debuts "Moist" at Denver Startup Week: Redefining Skincare and Societal Norms
Joy Breeders, co-founded by Alison Repp and Jill Hodges, unveils "Moist" Hand & Body Butter Cream at Denver Startup Week. Moist" isn't just skincare; it's a movement challenging societal norms. It's a ticket to a natural, radiant self in Colorado's challenging climate. By choosing "Moist," customers embrace individuality and self-expression. - September 21, 2023 - Joy Breeders
Lather Green Unveils Aloe & Manuka Honey Skincare Collection: Where Skincare Meets Healthcare
Lather Green, the skincare brand founded by two Licensed Pharmacists, announces an exciting new development - the Aloe & Manuka Honey Skincare Collection. Uniting the powerhouse duo of Aloe Vera and Manuka honey, this transformative line challenges conventional skincare norms, propelling self-care into the realm of healthcare. Discover how Lather Green's innovative fusion captivates conscious consumers and aims to sets a new standard for skincare. - September 15, 2023 - Lather Green
Heather Grace: From Childhood Passion to Entrepreneurship - The Journey of Heather Grace Skincare
Heather Grace, the founder of Heather Grace Skincare, has turned her childhood passion for cosmetics into a thriving entrepreneurial venture. From creating homemade face masks using natural ingredients as a child to overcoming career challenges, Heather's journey exemplifies determination,... - July 16, 2023 - Heather Grace Skin Care
Great Buy Products Acquires Hemp Heaven Brand from Blue Cross Industries
Great Buy Products, a major distributor for the Hemp Heaven brand, has announced its successful acquisition of the skincare brand from Blue Cross Industries. This strategic move will enhance Great Buy Products' portfolio, with plans for product line expansion and a bolstered marketing strategy. Manufacturing will continue to take place in Southern California, in line with the brand's historical tradition and commitment to quality. - July 06, 2023 - Great Buy Products
HM Agency to Showcase Innovative Clients and Unveil Exclusive Offers at Cosmoprof Las Vegas
HM Agency, a leading full-service product development and beauty brand consulting agency, is thrilled to announce its participation at the highly anticipated Cosmoprof exhibition in Las Vegas this July 11-13. As an industry powerhouse, HM Agency is set to captivate attendees with an impressive... - June 23, 2023 - HM Agency
Pete & Pedro Expands Into Men’s Grooming Body Care Category with a Natural Body Bar Soap
Pete & Pedro, a leading men’s hair and grooming brand, adds to its stellar grooming line-up with the launch of an incredibly fresh and hydrating bar soap. - May 25, 2023 - Pete & Pedro
Indie Skincare Brand Cecile's Debuts at BLK + GRN
After a months-long review process by black health experts, Cecile’s products debuts on the BLK + GRN platform today were welcomed among companies like Kreyol Essence, Mischo Beauty, The Honey Pot, and more incredible Black-Woman owned and led companies. Cecile’s Bath & Body, an innovative, truly clean skincare care company that targets women of color, today announced that their hero SKUs are now available on BLK + GRN, the premier platform for clean beauty for and by women of color. - January 12, 2023 - Cecile's Bath & Body
The First Skin-Safe Eyebrow Color for Men by Volt Grooming
Currently, in the men’s grooming marketplace, beard dye is a popular and well-known commodity. After all, plenty of men like to take control of their appearance and, let’s face it, who wouldn’t want to turn the clock back a few years? However, something that is less widely... - December 01, 2022 - Volt Grooming
Introducing MIRAPeel MD, the Only 6-in-1 Clinical-Grade Skincare Platform of Its Kind
Attention Dermatologists, Plastic Surgeons and Med Spa Owners: Meet MIRAPeel MD, the one stop shop for all skin needs, and the first of its kind. Offering 6 treatments in one, MIRAPeel MD is setting a new treatment standard for skin care specialists, medical spas, dermatology and plastic surgery offices. - November 22, 2022 - eMIRAmed
See What Users Are Saying About BoostFacial
BoostFacial is a breakthrough, compact-sized, micro-channeling treatment that infuses carefully crafted & highly potent cosmeceuticals directly into your skin to reduce and diminish signs of aging, revitalize the skin's appearance and improve overall skin health and self confidence. - November 15, 2022 - BoostFacial
Beard Balm: the Do-It-All Beard Product by Volt Grooming
In the old days, men had to choose between a healthy and hydrated beard and the stylish and perfectly-shaped beard. After all, different beard products do different things; Beard oil hydrates and softens a beard, and beard wax styles and hardens a beard. Rarely did anyone combine waxes and oils... - October 25, 2022 - Volt Grooming
UFO PR House Opens New Showroom in Los Angeles
UFO PR House Newly Opened Showroom Invoking Visibility and Conversation for Up-Coming Brands and International Designers. - October 05, 2022 - UFO PR House
Volt Lifeproof Grooming: the Beard Products That Save the World
Volt is a new company in the men’s grooming space, but has already set the mold for more sustainable and environmentally conscious practices. This helps save, not only men's beards and style, but the world we all live in as well. Head to voltgrooming.com to learn more. - June 15, 2022 - Volt Grooming
New Book Published by Carrie Scharf of Carrie's Handmade Essentials
This book is for beginners who would like to learn how to use plants and oils to make natural skincare that is tailored to their skin's specific needs. - May 28, 2022 - Carrie's Handmade Essentials
Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care Pledges to Not Raise Their Prices in 2022
Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care, who pioneered organic skin care in Colorado 36 years ago, pledges to not raise their prices in 2022. In times like these, Lily Farm Fresh Skin Care is incredibly proud to underscore this commitment to you: no matter what happens in the world around us, they refuse to... - May 21, 2022 - Lily Farm Fresh Event Center