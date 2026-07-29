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Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Focus Clinic Adds Nicholus Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, as Partner to Advance Its Vision as Michigan's Premier ADHD Center of Excellence
Focus Clinic, a comprehensive ADHD specialty practice in Wyoming, Michigan, announced that Nicholus "Nick" Kopacki, DMSc, MPAS, DFAAPA, PA-C, has joined the practice as a partner. Kopacki brings more than 15 years of clinical and academic leadership, including faculty and program director roles at Grand Valley State University's Physician Assistant Studies Program. He was named MAPA Educator of the Year in 2024. - July 21, 2026 - Focus Clinic
Nation’s School Safety Leaders to Gather in Orlando for 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference
More than 800 of the nation’s leading school safety professionals will convene in Orlando, Florida, July 20–24 for the 22nd Annual National School Safety Conference. - July 13, 2026 - School Safety Advocacy Council
David Sola Launches Campaign to Run for Temecula Valley School Board in Area 4
Election season is in full bloom and there are two seats up for grabs on the TVUSD School Board. In area 4, David Sola has officially launched his campaign to run against current board member and president, Joseph Komrosky. David Sola, a local parent and the Director of Growth Enablement at... - June 13, 2026 - David Sola 4 TVUSD
New Greek AgriTech Company Specializing in Soil Management and Kiwifruit Cultivation
AgriSci Solutions is a company based in Greece, operating in the fields of agronomy and agricultural consulting. The company focuses on soil health, tree crop management, and sustainable production practices, with particular expertise in kiwifruit cultivation. - June 08, 2026 - AgriSci Solutions
ExcelPrep Opens San Antonio Location for Neurodivergent Learners
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program serving neurodivergent learners, today announced the opening of its newest location in San Antonio, Texas. The expansion extends ExcelPrep's integrated model of specialized instruction and clinical care to Texas families whose children are... - May 29, 2026 - Excel Prep
Karen Poznanski Announces Run for TVUSD School Board, Promising Stability and Lawful Governance
Longtime educator and community advocate Karen Poznanski has announced her candidacy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District Board of Education, Trustee Area 3. A public school teacher and doctoral student in education policy, Poznanski says her campaign will focus on restoring professionalism, lawful governance, transparency, and student-centered leadership while moving the district away from political conflict and toward stability and trust. - May 28, 2026 - Karen Poznanski for TVUSD
Cal Coast Academy Supports Displaced Student in Completing AP Exams Amid International Crisis
Cal Coast Academy stepped in to help a displaced senior complete her AP exams after an emergency evacuation from Qatar to California. Acting quickly, staff coordinated logistics to ensure uninterrupted testing. Their response highlights a strong commitment to student success, flexibility, and support during uncertain circumstances. - May 23, 2026 - Cal Coast Academy
Impact LA is Offering Free Meals for Kids All Summer Long
Impact LA will be servicing the Summer Food Service Program meals to children ages 1-18 for free during the summer. - May 10, 2026 - Impact LA
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm 2026 Delivers Powerful Night of Youth Transformation in Miami
Be Strong International’s Hearts in Rhythm on the River 2026 concluded on April 30 with a sold-out gathering of community leaders, philanthropists and supporters at Seaspice Brasserie & Lounge. The annual event celebrated the organization’s impact on youth and families across South Florida while raising critical support for its Heart Skills® programs that equip young people with tools for fostering stronger relationships at home, in school, and in the community. - May 07, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
Nutrislice Acquires Menu Analytics to Add Nutrition & Allergen Expertise to Digital Menu Platform
Acquisition pairs Registered Dietitian-led menu data expertise with Nutrislice's digital menus, signage, labels, and ordering platform, helping operators accelerate compliance and elevate guest experience. - May 07, 2026 - Nutrislice
Nicky Dare to Represent Indonesian Culture at 5th Annual Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival
Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE® Inc., will represent Indonesia at the 2026 Valley Asian & Pacific Islanders Cultural Festival in Los Angeles, presenting traditional Indonesian dance, martial arts, and cultural showcases in collaboration with the Indonesian Consulate. The free public event highlights cultural diversity, education, and community connection across the San Fernando Valley. - April 24, 2026 - iDARE® Inc
Greener Roofing & Solar Donates $30,000 Roof to Be Strong International, Expanding Impact for 16,000 Families
Be Strong International (BSI) welcomed community leaders, partners, and supporters on April 10 to celebrate a $30,000 roof donation from Greener Roofing & Solar, a critical investment that strengthens the organization’s ability to serve more than 16,000 families annually across South Florida. - April 14, 2026 - Be Strong International, Inc.
iGrad Recognized by 2026 EIFLE Awards for Excellence in Financial Literacy Education
iGrad, the company behind Enrich financial wellness solutions, has been recognized by the Institute for Financial Literacy with a 2026 Excellence in Financial Literacy Education (EIFLE) Award. This recognition highlights iGrad’s continued leadership in delivering effective, engaging... - April 14, 2026 - iGrad
Greenwood to Speak on Higher Education Within Prisons in the U.S.
This Pi Gamma Mu Speaker Series online event will feature Dr. Michelle Greenwood of Southwestern College, Kans. The talk will focus on the context of the incarcerated (or formerly) students and the teaching experience along with running a program for incarcerated students and the make-up of a successful program for these marginalized students. - April 12, 2026 - Pi Gamma Mu International Honor Society in Social Sciences
The Ministry of Mom Experience Gathers Mothers in DC for a Faith-Centered Day of Renewal
Calling all moms for a one-day gathering May 2, 2026 offering spiritual refreshment, practical parenting tools, and community. - April 08, 2026 - Return On Intelligence LLC DBA The Parenting 411
Learn English in Malta: MaltaEng.com Celebrates One Year of Successful Operation
MaltaEng.com (IELS Malta Discount Outlet) celebrates 1 year of success, connecting global students to discounted English courses at top school IELS Malta. No prepayment, direct pay, expert support. Praised for quality, ease, and value. Student quotes: "Amazing tutors!" "Exceeded expectations!" Ideal for efficient learning in Malta. - April 03, 2026 - MaltaEng
The Winston School Announces IB Programme During 50th Anniversary Year
The Winston School, celebrating its 50th anniversary, is now an IB Candidate School for the Middle Years Programme. The MYP will launch for grades 6–10 in Fall 2027, with the IB Diploma Programme planned for 2028. Winston will be the only Texas school for students with learning differences offering IB, combining rigorous academics with a high-support environment students need to thrive. - March 30, 2026 - The Winston School
Unreal Engine Game Development Workshop Launches at iAnimate
New Unreal Engine Game Development workshop at iAnimate, led by industry professional Matthew Mitchell, teaches animators how to build gameplay systems and real-time character pipelines. - March 29, 2026 - iAnimate
Transforming CSR: Heal Earth Opens Strategic Sponsorship for Inclusive Climate Action
Following its recent expansion and global ecosystem developments, Heal Earth; the world’s first neuro-inclusive, AI-powered ecosystem for Environment, Climate, and Sustainability education, has officially launched its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) sponsorship initiative. This new... - March 28, 2026 - Heal Earth
Impact LA Now Accepting Applications for Free Summer Meal Program
Impact LA is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations, schools, after-school programs, summer camps, parks and recreation facilities, and churches to participate in its 2026 Summer Meal Program. - March 04, 2026 - Impact LA
Khadijah Butler Announces the Multi Format Release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition)
Author, nonprofit leader, and community advocate Khadijah Butler proudly announces the expanded release of Laying the Foundation Brick by Brick (2nd Edition), now available in three formats: paperback, eBook, and—newly added—a professionally recorded audiobook. - March 03, 2026 - Craig D. Butler Scholarship Foundation
I Will Survive, Inc. Highlights Veteran Leader Israel Brown and Essayon Construction Group’s Explosive Growth in Exclusive Magazine Feature
I Will Survive, Inc. is proud to feature Israel Brown, CEO of Essayon Construction Group, for his outstanding leadership, veteran service, and community impact. Brown, a decorated veteran, has led Essayon to major recognition, including Inc. Magazine’s 2024 Southeast Fastest-Growing Companies list (#119) and 2025 Cobb Chamber Veteran-Owned Business of the Year. His story is highlighted in Veteran Owned & Business Life Magazine, Issue 2. - February 24, 2026 - I Will Survive, Inc.
Dr. Thelma Harms, Who Helped Define Quality in Early Childhood Classrooms Worldwide, Dies at 100
Dr. Harms was widely known as the lead co-author of the Early Childhood Environment Rating Scale (ECERS), an observational framework that transformed how educators, researchers, and governments evaluate early learning settings. - February 19, 2026 - Rachel Harms
The Good Eggs Media Launches Ad-Free Kindness & SEL Learning App for Elementary-Age Children on iOS and Android
Created by an educator and author, The Good Eggs App helps elementary-age children build kindness, empathy, and global awareness through interactive games and stories in a safe, ad-free environment trusted by parents and teachers. - February 17, 2026 - The Good Eggs Media
Amir Ismail & Associates Releases Critical Analysis: How Canada is Capturing US Tech Talent Amid New $100,000 H-1B Fees
Amir Ismail & Associates releases a critical analysis on the 2026 immigration shift. With new US H-1B fees hitting $100,000, Canada’s $155 open work permits are attracting global tech talent. This report explores why 10,000 spots filled in 48 hours, the reality of the 46% wage gap, and how Canada is becoming the primary destination for skilled workers. Read the full release for details on this historic reversal. - February 13, 2026 - Amir Ismail & Associates
New Platform Launches to Help Americans Participate in Democracy
SparkCivic.org, a new nonprofit civic-engagement platform founded by civic educator Sara Lashanlo, has launched to help Americans participate more confidently in democracy. SparkCivic builds strong civic skills through daily, habit-based actions, including a five-step Civic Apprenticeship that takes about 20 minutes and a daily calendar of five-minute civic habits. The volunteer-led nonprofit has begun its fundraising campaign; all donations are tax-deductible. - February 09, 2026 - SparkCivic
Black History Events Marks 100 Years of Black History with Virtual Black History Month 2026 Experiences
Black History Month 2026 marks 100 years since Dr. Carter G. Woodson launched Negro History Week, laying the foundation for today’s national observance. Black History Events is offering live, virtual Black History Month experiences for organizations, making it easy to host meaningful, educational programming—even if the month has already begun. February bookings are still available. - February 05, 2026 - Black History Events
Alabama Schools and University Take Proactive Lead on AI Literacy and Student Readiness
Children are encountering digital technology as early as age two, and most teens are already using AI tools often without adult guidance. Rather than reacting later, Alabama schools and a local university are taking action now. Next week, in-person sessions will bring students, educators, and families together to build shared understanding, clear expectations, and practical guidance so AI strengthens learning, leadership, and opportunity from the start. - January 24, 2026 - DISCOVERING AI
iGrad Partners with Arkansas Financial Education Commission to Launch Enrich Financial Wellness Platform
iGrad has partnered with the Arkansas Financial Education Commission (AFEC) to deliver Enrich, a free, unbiased financial wellness platform designed to help Arkansans build practical money skills, strengthen financial confidence, and make informed decisions for the future. Accessible anytime on desktop or mobile, the platform offers interactive, self-paced financial education tailored to each user’s unique needs and stage in life. - January 21, 2026 - iGrad
Accel-KKR Makes Majority Investment in Nutrislice to Accelerate Innovation in Digital Dining
Nutrislice, a digital dining solutions provider serving non-commercial foodservice, today announced it has received a majority investment from Accel-KKR, a global software and technology-focused investment firm. Nutrislice delivers a streamlined, integrated platform that helps foodservice teams... - January 15, 2026 - Nutrislice
ExcelPrep Announces Scholar–Practitioner in Residence Program to Strengthen Applied Research and Professional Learning
ExcelPrep, an educational and clinical program, announced the launch of the Scholar–Practitioner in Residence (SPiR) Program. The SPiR Program brings together invited researchers and practitioner-scholars to engage in practice-embedded collaboration focused on applied research, professional... - January 12, 2026 - Excel Prep
eSpecial Needs Unveils Newly Revamped Website to Transform the Shopping Experience for Individuals with Disabilities
eSpecial Needs, a leading national provider of adaptive equipment, sensory tools, and therapy solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its newly redesigned website, created to deliver a dramatically improved shopping experience for individuals with disabilities, caregivers, therapists, and educators. The revamped eSpecialNeeds.com reflects the company’s mission to make essential products more accessible and intuitive to find. - January 05, 2026 - eSpecial Needs
Chef Anna of Florea Cakes Announces Strategic Shift to High-Level Coaching for Wedding Cake Designers
Award-Recognized Six-Figure Baker Repositions Brand to Help Home Bakers Build Profitable $1,000+ Wedding Cake Businesses - December 31, 2025 - Florea Cakes
National First Ladies Day Commission Announces Official Endorsement of “First Ladies for Kids,” a New Educational Collection from Presidents For Kids
The National First Ladies Day Commission has officially endorsed First Ladies for Kids, a new educational activity-book series by Presidents For Kids. Designed for children ages 5–10, the collection highlights the leadership, stories, and impact of America’s First Ladies through biographies, activities, and historical content, expanding PFK’s mission to make U.S. history engaging and accessible for young learners nationwide. - December 28, 2025 - Presidents For Kids
Author and Designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan Emerges as a Leading Voice in AI-Driven Creativity
Author and designer Sugar Gay Isber McMillan is bringing her creative expertise to the world of AI with a clear mission: teach beginners how to use ChatGPT as a powerful partner. Through her books and new Made It Myself TV series, she offers simple, practical tools that help people learn faster, create more, and open new opportunities. - December 04, 2025 - Sugar Gay Isber McMillan
Givebacks Welcomes K–12 EdTech Pioneer Lee Prevost to Its Board of Directors
Prevost joins as Givebacks sharpens its focus on helping schools spend less time on administration and more time helping students thrive. - December 04, 2025 - Givebacks
JCBank Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Program for Local Indiana School District
JCBank has partnered with iGrad to launch a student financial literacy platform for 11th-grade high school students in the Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation in Indiana. The platform aims to equip students with practical money management skills to meet Indiana's new financial literacy graduation requirements. - December 03, 2025 - iGrad
Workshops for Biodiversity: 100 Stakeholders Define 5 Focus Areas and 30 Projects for a Quebec Economy in Harmony with Nature
To accelerate the integration of biodiversity into economic decisions, Workshop for Biodiversity is today publishing a report based on the Economy, Biodiversity, and Transformative Change dialogue day. This meeting, held on September 23, 2025 in Montreal, brought together nearly 100 participants from more than 12 economic, municipal, community, academic, and Indigenous sectors. - November 27, 2025 - Workshops for biodiversity
Statement from Psychologist on Councilwoman Yaeger’s Islamophobic Remarks and the Double Standards Surrounding Religious Hate
Dr. Azadeh Weber condemns Councilwoman Yaeger’s “proud Islamophobe” remark, highlighting the danger it poses to Muslim women, children, and community safety. Dr. Weber advocates dignity, accountability, and a zero-tolerance approach to religious discrimination. - November 24, 2025 - Dr. Azadeh Weber
Tutoring Club of St. John's & Tutoring Club of John's Creek Partner with Christ’s Church for 2025 Holiday Toy Drive
Tutoring Club of St. John's and Tutoring Club of John's Creek are partnering with Christ’s Church to support its annual Christmas Shop Toy Drive. From November 1–30, both tutoring centers will collect new, unwrapped toys to help provide discounted Christmas gifts to local families in need, including military and refugee families. This collaborative effort aims to spread holiday joy, support dignity-focused giving, and strengthen the community during the holiday season. - November 14, 2025 - Tutoring Club of St. John's
TPAPT Announces 2025 National Conference: AI and the Future of Tutoring
Independent tutors and test prep professionals gather to navigate the industry’s most disruptive year in a decade. The Association of Test Preparation, Admissions, and Private Tutoring (TPAPT) today announced its 2025 Winter Virtual Conference, AI and the Future of Tutoring, to be held online from December 11 and 12, 2025. - November 04, 2025 - TPAPT
Cal Coast Academy Student Tony Stormanns Advances to Gold-Medal Round at the 2025 Major League Show Jumping Competition
Cal Coast Academy student Tony Stormanns makes an impactful debut during Leg 5 at Tryon International. - October 30, 2025 - Cal Coast Academy
LSU Health Science Center New Orleans Launches iGrad Student Financial Literacy Platform
iGrad has partnered with LSU Health Science Center New Orleans to provide its customized, interactive online and mobile student financial wellness platform to over 3,100 university students. The innovative platform offers comprehensive, personalized, and interactive information on important financial topics, including building and maintaining good credit, budgeting student loan/debt management, and loan calculators. - October 28, 2025 - iGrad
A Clear Plan for Parents to Address AI at Home and School Starts Now. Following the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ Launch and the DISCOVERING AI National Back-to-School Movement
DISCOVERING AI: A Parent’s Guide to Raising Future-Ready Kids gives parents a clear, values-based plan to guide technology and AI use at home and school. Written by #1 bestselling author Amy D. Love, founder of DISCOVERING AI and Girl Scouts of Northern California board member, the book follows the FAMILY AI GAME PLAN™ launch, helping families turn screen time into skill time and build confidence, connection, and clarity in the Age of AI. - October 23, 2025 - DISCOVERING AI
Registration Open for 2026 USA Biolympiad
The deadline is November 8, 2025. - October 22, 2025 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)
Talk & Listen by Little Wheels Launches: a Vehicle-Themed, SLP-Informed Speech Practice App for Toddlers—Ad-Free, Offline, One-Time Purchase
Little Wheels’ new Talk & Listen app turns vehicle love into speech practice kids ask for. Built with pediatric SLP feedback, it features call-and-response voice prompts, phoneme soundboards, 12 narrated picture-book adventures, syllable indicators, and smart filters (by sound, color, category). 100% ad-free, works offline, and available now on iOS as a one-time purchase. App Store: apps.apple.com/us/app/talk-and-listen-little-wheels/id6748860598 - October 21, 2025 - Little Wheels
Vocabulous US Cofounder Shares Acquisition Journey with Rhodium Network
At a Rhodium Network session, Vocabulous US cofounder Tanya McTavish discussed the Word of the Day app’s complex cross-border sale and the formation of a new venture. - October 19, 2025 - Vocabulous US
Celebrate Community and Water Safety at the Manny 267 Legacy Gala
The Manny 267 Foundation invites the Worcester community to the Manny 267 Legacy Gala: Honoring Heroes Among Us on Saturday, November 1, 2025, at Mechanics Hall. This annual event celebrates individuals who make a difference in water safety while raising critical funds to support the... - October 16, 2025 - The Manny 267 Foundation
Hurix Digital Marks 25 Years of Purpose, People, and Progress
Hurix Digital celebrates 25 years of innovation, marking its journey from a pioneering eLearning firm to a global digital solutions leader. As it enters a new era, Hurix is investing deeply in Artificial Intelligence to build human-centred, ethical solutions that transform how organizations learn, create, and connect — while staying true to its people-first values. - October 15, 2025 - Hurix Digital