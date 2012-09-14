PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bridge The Gaps Advances to Silver GuideStar Accreditation Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announces its advancement from Bronze to the Silver Seal accreditation with GuideStar. - December 14, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

CEE Congratulates Tiffany Oliver The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) congratulates Tiffany Oliver, IB Biology teacher from T.R. Robinson High School, a recipient of a Presidential Award for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST), the highest honor bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12... - December 13, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Congressman Albio Sires Presented with Award of Excellence from NJ Center for Tourette Syndrome NJCTS is celebrating 15 years of excellence providing programs and services to families, outreach to the education and medical communities, and support for collaborative research into better treatments and a cure for Tourette Syndrome. - December 12, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

The Clyde Series: Coloring and Activities Book This is the first coloring book for The Clyde Series. It includes all your favorite images from the first three books. - December 10, 2019 - JN Prioleau

Institute for Excellence in Writing Celebrates 25 Years in Business The Institute for Excellence in Writing (IEW®) hosted an event at its Bixby campus to celebrate its 25th year in business with dinner, a talk and the launch of a new student video writing product on Nov. 19, 2019. Flying in from all over the country, close business friends, staff and personnel came... - December 05, 2019 - Institute for Excellence in Writing

ThruGuidance Provides Free Meals for Kids Ages 1 - 18 During the Winter Break ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc. announces sponsorship of the Summer Food Service Program. Free meals will be provided to all children, without eligibility documentation, who are under 18 years of age to surrounding areas in Los Angeles County. - December 04, 2019 - ThruGuidance Ministries, Inc.

Highlights for Children to Donate Up to 30,000 Magazines to Kids Need to Read in Honor of Giving Tuesday For the sixth consecutive year, Highlights and Kids Need to Read partner together to provide magazines to disadvantaged children. - December 02, 2019 - Kids Need to Read

MyEdu Announces Instant Notifications Update for Parent-Teacher Communication Apps MyEdu recently announced the addition of two great features in their apps that have revolutionized the way notifications are managed. - November 29, 2019 - MyEdu

MyEdu Introduces Fees Management Module to Uncomplicate Transactions MyEdu has recently introduced fee management software. It can prove to be a life-saver for institutions that have not yet automated the fee collection procedure. - November 27, 2019 - MyEdu

Introducing the Multi-Sensory Be Buddy™ Breathing Tool/Comfort Pal That Actually Helps Kids Develop Healthy Stress Responses and Promotes Overall Well-Being Imagine the Cute, Fun, Critter-themed tool that teaches children to stay focused, calm and grounded in an overstimulating world. Loved by both children and adults. - November 21, 2019 - Balancing Elephants

Bridge The Gaps Announces D-U-N-S Number Receipt Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit 501(3)(c) organization connecting underprivileged athletics and education, announced its official receipt of their DUNS number. - November 16, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

Applications Being Accepted for 2020 Research Science Institute at MIT The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted for its 2020 Research Science Institute, which will be held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, MA. RSI ’20 will bring together top U.S. and international high... - November 15, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

The Book Fairies to Set New Guinness World Record for Longest Line of Books On Guinness World Record Day, Over 25,000 Books Will be Placed End-to-End at Two Wyandanch Elementary Schools to Create the World’s Longest Line of Reading Material at Over 2.64 Miles The Book Fairies, a Long Island-based 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to eradicating illiteracy, today will work... - November 14, 2019 - The Book Fairies

iGrad and Wellable 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report Reveals Older Workers and Millennials Struggling Most The financial wellness of U.S. employees is precarious, especially among millennials and those nearing retirement age, according to the new 2020 Employee Financial Wellness Report by iGrad and Wellable. - November 13, 2019 - iGrad

Nation’s First Center of Excellence for Tourette Syndrome Celebrates 15th Anniversary NJCTS has been a leader in TS education, advocacy and research since 2004. - November 08, 2019 - New Jersey Center for Tourette Syndrome

Effective Leadership Academy Brings Back Annual Fundraiser Alley Rally Effective Leadership Academy brings its annual fundraiser to a new location with more activities and fun. - November 08, 2019 - Effective Leadership Academy

Bank of Clovis Partners with iGrad for Financial Wellness Education Bank of Clovis, a state-chartered bank in Clovis, N.M., recently partnered with the San Diego-based company iGrad to offer its members financial wellness education. - November 05, 2019 - iGrad

Bridge The Gaps Announces 501(3)(c) Certification Receipt Bridge The Gaps, a non-profit organization connecting underprivileged and at-risk athletics with education opportunities, announced its official receipt of their 501(3)(c) certification. - November 05, 2019 - Bridge The Gaps

New Index of Excellence in STEM Education Compares U.S. Students to Global Competition Analyzes student performance in STEM-related global academic competitions; U.S. Shows improvement, but China dominates. - November 03, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Applications Now Being Accepted for 2020 USA Biolympiad The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) announces that applications are now being accepted for the 2020 USA Biolympiad (USABO). This is open for U.S. high school students nationwide. CEE encourages teachers and schools to register grades 9 to 12 biology students for the Open Exam. AP courses are... - November 02, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Edu Alliance Group Welcomes Three New Members to Advisory Council Edu Alliance Group Inc., a boutique consultancy firm assisting small colleges and universities to find solutions and achieve success for institutional issues, welcomes Dr. Cheryl King, Tom Delaney, & Candace Goodwin, Ed.D. to the Advisory Council. - October 30, 2019 - Edu Alliance Group

AHCNECS Hosts One-Day Seminar to Teach Persons How to Create an Online Income Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS

Right Use of Power Institute Announces First Annual National BePowerPositive Day The Right Use of Power Institute, a 501c3 nonprofit organization in Boulder, Colorado, is pleased to announce October 28, 2019, as the First Annual National BePowerPositive Day. We live in a time increasingly marked by misuses and abuses of personal, professional, status, and institutional power large... - October 28, 2019 - Right Use of Power Institute

LW Consulting, Inc. to Exhibit at LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo LW Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the 2019 LeadingAge Annual Meeting & Expo to be held October 27-30, 2019 at the San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, CA. LeadingAge is an association that represents nonprofit providers of long-term care services and supports... - October 27, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

New Health Literacy App Aims to Improve Health Knowledge of All Floridians The Florida Literacy Coalition has released the Staying Healthy Quiz App, an interactive health literacy quiz game designed to improve health knowledge and vocabulary. Based on the popular Staying Healthy curriculum, users can choose from three different quiz levels: easy, hard or a mix of questions from both levels. There is a growing recognition that limited English language and literacy skills can have a significant impact on one’s health. - October 24, 2019 - Florida Literacy Coalition

ChildSafeguarding.com Announces New Online Child Protection Training Course Accessible to All Adults Today ChildSafeguarding.com announced plans for a new online child protection course to launch in March 2020. The 60-90 minute course will provide universal baseline child protection training accessible to all adults, regardless of language, geography, or literacy level. “We saw that international... - October 23, 2019 - ChildSafeguarding.com

iGrad Partners with Dot Foods to Provide Financial Wellness Education to 2,500 Employees Dot Foods rolled out Enrich's white label financial wellness platform in June, calling it “Money Matters” and promoting it to 2,500 headquarter employees via social media, company intranet, emails, direct mail and more. More than 300 employees have already started participating. - October 22, 2019 - iGrad

CodeHS Announces a CSforALL Commitment to Make Computer Science Standards Alignment Easier for Teachers Around the Country CodeHS will build custom computer science courses aligned to computer science state standards and courses across over 20 states by the start of the 2020 school year to benefit over 50,000 teachers. - October 21, 2019 - CodeHS

The Perfect Match - Enago Announces Collaboration with AcademicLabs to Support Their Community of Researchers Users of AcademicLabs research matchmaking platform can now directly access Enago’s language and editing support services. - October 19, 2019 - Enago

The Center for Excellence in Education Holds Teacher Workshops in Virginia The Center for Excellence in Education’s (CEE) Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP) held cost-free professional enrichment sessions for middle and high school teachers across the state of Virginia during the month of September. - October 17, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

LW Consulting, Inc. to Present On-Demand Webinar on SNF Consolidated Billing Under PDPM Jennifer Matoushek, Senior Consultant with LW Consulting, Inc. is collaborating with HCPro to present an on-demand webinar, “SNF Consolidated Billing Under PDPM,” on Wednesday, October 16 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm. - October 16, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

My Brother’s Keeper Service Center Acquires Haisten’s Hospital Property Renovations will work to preserve nursing history. - October 14, 2019 - My Brother's Keeper Service Center of Georgia Inc.

LW Consulting, Inc. to Exhibit at the 70th AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo LW Consulting, Inc. is pleased to announce it will be exhibiting at the 70th AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo to be held October 13-16, 2019 at the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida. - October 14, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

LW Consulting, Inc. to Present at the 2019 Lab Quality Confab Conference Maryann Kirschner, Senior Consultant with LW Consulting, Inc. will present a breakout session, “Applying Lean Thinking to Coding, Billing, and Collections: How to Recoup Lost Revenue, Transmit More Clean Claims and Shorten Payer Payment Times” at the 2019 Lab Quality Confab Conference, Tuesday,... - October 11, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.

Begell House Announces Collaboration with Enago to Support Research in Biomedicine and Engineering Begell House authors can now benefit from Enago’s specialist editing services for academic, technical and medical content. - October 11, 2019 - Enago

Premier Fundraising Event for Unsilenced Voices Unsilenced Voices’ vision is to inspire change in communities around the world by encouraging victims to break free and survivors to speak up about domestic violence and sexual defilement. LN2 x Unsilenced, a domestic violence awareness and fundraising event takes place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. October 23rd at LN2 Restaurant, on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, CA. - October 08, 2019 - Unsilenced Voices

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason

OurKids.net Offers Exclusive List of Ontario Pop-Up Camps The deadline looms for a strike by CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions, which represents 55,000 custodians, secretaries and educational-support workers. At 12:01, Monday morning workers are set to strike, unless a deadline deal is reached. As parents scramble to make alternative plans... - October 08, 2019 - Our Kids Media

American Oil Changers Receives Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate American Oil Changers received its Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business Certificate in September 2019 on behalf of Founder and CEO Renee Floyd’s 21 years in service in the U.S. Army. This certificate qualifies the company for government set aside and sole source contracts, and is an extension... - October 05, 2019 - American Oil Changers

Virtual Curriculum Provider, Starpoint Academy, is Exclusively Serving Homeschoolers and Special Needs/Disability Students and Providers Starpoint Academy and Starpoint Partners are focused on customized virtual curriculum and management services specifically for Homeschool Students as well as organizations and schools serving Special Needs/Disability students. - September 30, 2019 - Starpoint Academy

Diversity in Equestrian Sport: ACREF Adds Tom Bass Seminar to the DOTAE 2019 Program An educational seminar honoring the memory of Tom Bass (1859 - 1934), a legendary African-American horse trainer, has been added to the 2nd Annual Day of the African Equestrian (DOTAE 2019) program. The 2019 Tom Bass Seminar will take place at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in North Carolina (USA) and will focus upon issues relating to diversity in Equestrian Sport. - September 27, 2019 - The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Education Fund, Inc.

Texas Teachers: Obtain CPE Credits Through KDP’s High-Quality Professional Development Kappa Delta Pi (KDP), International Honor Society in Education, has been approved as a continuing professional education (CPE) provider for the State of Texas. KDP offers online professional development to teachers at all stages of their careers through its Educator Learning Network. This innovative... - September 27, 2019 - KDP, International Honor Society in Education

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Los Angeles Receives $25,000 from Fender Play Foundation to Launch Music Program Funds support musical instruments and instruction for 200 South Los Angeles youth. - September 26, 2019 - The Boys & Girls Club of Metro Los Angeles

Ladies First Breakfast Comes to Atlanta from Washington, D.C. Ladies First is an annual celebration to uplift and support women that are affected by cancer. - September 25, 2019 - I Will Survive, Inc.

RSI Alumni Named Davidson Fellows The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) applauds the Research Science Institute (RSI) alumni for being named 2019 Davidson Fellows. The Davidson Fellows Scholarship awards scholarships annually to recognize outstanding students 18 and under who have completed significant work in science, mathematics,... - September 25, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Ben Silbermann Receives Lieberman Award Ben Silbermann, RSI ’98, Pinterest Co-Founder and CEO, Receives Lieberman Award for Outstanding Achievement in Technology and Business at CEE’s 2019 Congressional Luncheon Sponsored by Regeneron. - September 24, 2019 - Center for Excellence in Education (CEE)

Embracing Life Changes Brings Awareness to Emotional Intelligence and Debuts New Website Embracing Life Changes recently announced the launching of their new website at www.EmbracingLifeChanges.com. The site, designed by Impact Branding Consulting, Inc., a team of brand development specialists, showcases new Life Coaching and Professional Counseling programs available to individuals and... - September 24, 2019 - Embracing Life Changes

Craigmyle Legal Nurse Services to Sponsor Professional Liability Conference Reception On Sept. 20-21, 2019, Craigmyle Legal Nurse Services will sponsor the cocktail reception at The Association of Southern California Defense Counsel (ASCDC)’s Professional Liability Conference in Santa Barbara, California. For sponsoring the cocktail reception, Craigmyle Legal Nurse Services will... - September 19, 2019 - Craigmyle Legal Nurse Services

LW Consulting, Inc. to Present at the PACAH 2019 Fall Conference LW Consulting, Inc. will present two breakout sessions at the PACAH 2019 Fall Conference which will be held September 23-26 at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Pittsburgh, PA. Join Rodney Farley, Director on Wednesday, September 25 at 10:15 am in the Dusquesne Room for “Putting Compliance into Use—Beyond... - September 18, 2019 - LW Consulting Inc.