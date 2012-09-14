PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference and... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination" The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions from... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June “The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Mining Filtration System Extracts and Refines Multiple Metals & Eliminates the Need for Cyanide and Carbon - Live Demonstration Precision Periodic, a UCF Business Incubator Company, announces a live demonstration of their Mining Filtration System that extracts and refines multiple metals in one process and eliminates the need to use cyanide and carbon. Alluvial Miners can now extract to 20,000 mesh and tailing owners can process stockpiled tailings to capture valuable metals previously unattainable. - October 31, 2018 - Precision Periodic

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Acquisition Opportunity for Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries The Sweet Living Group, LLC (SLG), a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide (Nano-ZnO) technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, announces the availability of its patent portfolio for acquisition. The company’s intellectual property is beneficial to fabrics and... - September 06, 2018 - The Sweet Living Group

TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.

FBNBank DRC SA Returns as Diamond Sponsor at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June “Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining Week,... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Announces Official Support for Non-Profit BUMI The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Focus on New DRC Mining Code: “Demand for Cobalt and Copper Will Override the Financial Impacts” “I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and require... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

Thriveni Earthmovers Daughter Wins Silver in National Rural Games Thriveni Family Daughter is the proud winner of a Silver Medal in Rural Sports. - February 23, 2018 - Thriveni Earthmovers Private Limited

DRC Mining Week Gathers Over 3000 Global and Local Mining Experts Again in High-Level Lubumbashi Meeting in June DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast investment... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to Welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi, Latest Mining Technologies and the First Dragons’ Den Nigeria’s Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 16-19 October. The high-level conference and expo will also provide the industry with access to the latest... - October 08, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

World Bank at Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja: "We Have Managed to Develop a Real ‘Partnership’ with the Federal Government of Nigeria" The World Bank's Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR), is a featured speaker at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in October in Abuja where he will address the high-level industry gathering on “Establishing a strong foundation for mining sector development: Enhancing competitiveness and fostering domestic investment in Nigeria.” - September 23, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC "Optimistic That Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Can Contribute Up to 3% of GDP by 2025" “I am quite optimistic that if the right steps are taken and the current momentum is sustained, the solid minerals sector in Nigeria can contribute up to 3% of GDP by 2025 as predicted in the current roadmap, up from a current contribution of just about 0.5%.” This is according to Cyril Azobu,... - August 09, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October as Sector Prepares to Build a Competitive and Sustainable Mining Value Chain “Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Nigeria Mining Week, that is taking place again in Abuja from 16-19... - July 12, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Yunnan Geology Mineral Resources Co Ltd Chairman Predicts Stronger Copper Prices in 2018 The 2018 copper prices are expected to carry on increasing, showing a relative rise compared to the rise of demand from the second quarter of 2017 which reflects what analysts have predicted since the first quarter of 2017. - July 06, 2017 - Yunnan Geology Mineral Resources Co Ltd

South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi Indicates Strong Interest in DRC Mining Sector The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, from 23-24 June. - June 17, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

World Bank at DRC Mining Week: "Pre-Competitive Geoscience Knowledge Essential to Attract Investor Interest" The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June on the “Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector.” - June 10, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

AMDC’s Dr Kojo Busia at DRC Mining Week: "the Africa Mining Vision Truly Represents a Win-Win for All" “Enhancing linkages and diversification will be the key message at DRC Mining Week,” says Dr. Kojo Busia, Acting Coordinator, African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) and keynote speaker in the opening session of the upcoming mining conference and expo in Lubumbashi from 23-24 June. Dr... - April 20, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

Minerals Mining Corporation AG Prepares Stock Exchange Listing Minerals Mining Corporation AG Board Approves Company Listing Scheduled for 3rd Quarter of 2017. - March 25, 2017 - Minerals Mining Corporation AG

DRC Mining Week Returns to Lubumbashi and Broadens Focus to Include New Sectors for Agri, Energy and Construction The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction. Focus on agri to support diversification “DRC... - March 16, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

Zyrox Mining International Acquires Texas Oil & Gas Assets & Plans Warrant Issuance Zyrox Minining International (OTC Symbol: ZYRX) has announced the acquisition of new oil and gas assets, along with a warrant issuance for existing shareholders. The Board of Directors has replaced old management. - January 06, 2017 - Zyrox Mining International Inc

Abuja Prepares for Nigeria Mining Week and iPAD Nigeria as MAN Unites a Re-Emerging Sector Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural Nigeria Mining Week which is taking place in Abuja from 25-27 October. “A national mining event, which we hope will grow into an international event,” is how Alhaji... - October 21, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Partner Man's President Sani Shehu Says: "Nigeria is Now a Re-Emerging Mining Nation Worth Exploring" Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government to the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria last year, Miners Assocation of Nigeria has joined forces with organisers Spintelligent and PwC Nigeria. - October 02, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Launched in Abuja in October as iPAD Nigeria, PwC and Miners Association of Nigeria Join Forces Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Hon. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the much anticipated launch of the Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 25-28 October. Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government... - September 03, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

The Sweet Living Group (SLG) Announces Extensive Zinc Oxide (ZnO) Patent Portfolio and Trademarks Available for Licensing in Laundry Detergent Industry The Sweet Living Group's ZnO technology is set to make an immediate impact within the Laundry Detergent [Consumer Goods] and Textile Industries. - August 22, 2016 - The Sweet Living Group

DRC Mining Industry Shows Overwhelming Support for DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The attendance at the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June more than doubled this year with a record number of more than 1500 visitors from 35 countries at the conference and exhibition in the country’s mining hub. Some 94 local and international companies showcased their technology and services... - June 24, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Tenke Fungurume and Ivanhoe Mines Big Winners at DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi Tenke Fungurume was named Mining Company of the Year for the second year in a row at the DRC Mining Industry Awards on Wednesday, while Ivanhoe claimed victory in two categories. The Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines, Louis Watum, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ivanhoe also won the Clean Energy Project of the Year. - June 12, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Large Delegation of South African Suppliers Taking Part in DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The South African Department of Trade and Industry is bringing a large delegation of South African suppliers to the mining and related sectors to the DRC Mining Week expo and conference that is taking place in the DRC mining hub of Lubumbashi from 8-9 June. The DRC Mining Week expo and conference is... - June 02, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Celebrate Successes and Focus on Challenges of Mining Sector in Lubumbashi in June Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources, Tenke Fungurume, Randgold and Banro are just some of the mining pioneers in the DRC that have been named as finalists in this year’s coveted DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place on 8 June in Lubumbashi. It is part of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference... - May 27, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Community to Honour Top People and Projects at the Third DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi in June The mining industry in the DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at the high-level gala dinner on 8 June, during DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, DRC. The awards bring together 150 of the industry’s most influential... - May 08, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

ANDalyze Inc. Appoints Ron van Os as Chief Executive Officer Ron van Os, the former Chief Operating Officer at ANDalyze has been chosen by the company’s Board of Directors as its new CEO as of March 31st, 2016. Mr. van Os’s appointment follows the death last year of William Thalheimer, the former CEO. Mr. van Os’s new role will guide the company towards growth and the launch of new products as the company’s heavy metal water testing products gain market share in the water quality industry. - April 15, 2016 - ANDalyze

DRC Mining Week: "We Believe in This Sector and in This Country" “There is no doubt that 2016 is a challenging year for the mining sector and therefore, also for the DRC,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director for the upcoming DRC Mining Week that is taking place in June in Lubumbashi, the heart of DRC’s Katanga mining region. She continues: “The... - April 01, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Organisers of iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Call Event “a Huge Boost for the Country’s Mining Sector” “Gathering all the stakeholders to discuss the challenges and the way forward in Nigeria’s mining sector has been a huge boost in confidence for the industry and mining professionals in the country are very optimistic about the sector’s imminent rejuvenation.” This is according... - December 06, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Great Dykes Mining Company Announces Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel Project Milestone Pass US$8 Billion Bushbuckridge Stainless Steel (BBRSS) Macro Beneficiation Project passes Proof of Concept milestone, progresses to next phase. - December 04, 2015 - Great Dykes Mining Company (Pty) Ltd

DRC Mining Week Launched After Hugely Successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week in October The organisers of the hugely successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week have announced that the two longstanding mining events in this country are to merge into one strategic show, namely DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 8-9 June next year. “Thanks to the support of the DRC mining community... - December 02, 2015 - DRC Mining Week

200 Mining Experts to Gather for iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Next Week Some 200 mining experts will gather for the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja, Nigeria from 18-19 November as the industry expects to gather momentum in the near future. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria, is regarded as a long overdue strategic investment... - November 14, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum: Can Nigeria Expect an Investment Boom in Its Mining Sector? “Nigeria is perhaps the last remaining frontier for mineral investment in the region. With the wide occurrence of minerals and a history of mineral production, Nigeria presents a rare opportunity for serious investors and that opportunity is worth exploring.” This is according to Olayinka... - November 07, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Randgold Resources and Tenke Fungurume Big Winners at this Year’s DRC Mining Industry Awards at iPAD DRC Randgold Resources Limited CEO Dr Mark Bristow was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the DRC Mining Industry Awards during a sold-out gala dinner ceremony on Thursday evening in Kinshasa. - October 18, 2015 - iPAD DRC

Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Finalists Announced in DRC Mining Industry Awards Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources and Tenke Fungurume are just some of the leading names in mining that have been nominated for the DRC Mining Industry Awards which will be announced at the gala dinner ceremony during iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on 15 October in Kinshasa. The awards will take place for the second time and celebrate the top people and projects in the sector. - October 09, 2015 - iPAD DRC

Viscount Announces Drill Contract and Mobilization at Cherry Creek Nevada Viscount Mining Corp. is pleased to report that it has begun mobilizing for the 2015 Phase 1 drilling program at its flagship Cherry Creek Nevada Property. - October 06, 2015 - Viscount Mining Corp.

iPAD DRC Diamond Sponsor Ivanhoe Mines Says "This is the Best Time for Mines to Invest and Seek Operational Efficiencies to Remain Competitive" Mr. Louis Watum, Managing Director, Ivanhoe Mines DRC, says "Now is the time to invest and to look for ways to improve our respective operational efficiencies in order to stay competitive.” - September 30, 2015 - iPAD DRC

Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining in... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week