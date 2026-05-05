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DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June. - May 05, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Africa's Largest Copper and Cobalt Hub, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth
The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining... - March 27, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
BIC Auctions, with Integra and US Asset Exchange, Announce Heidelberg Cement Mill Closure Auction Series and Immediate Sale of Processing Assets
BIC Auctions, with Integra Asset Solutions and US Asset Exchange, has been retained to manage the structured disposition of assets from the Heidelberg Materials cement mill closure in Cupertino, CA. The program includes a timed online auction beginning March 11, 2026, and immediate negotiated sale of major processing assets including ball mills, crushers, Caterpillar engines, and plant infrastructure suitable for cement, mining, and aggregates operations. - February 19, 2026 - BIC Auctions
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Q-GEMSF Coal Deposit Acquisition
Infinity Stone Ventures Corp., coal application approval for 100% of historic, third party 43-101, 80+ million tonne coal deposit in British Columbia plus historic anthracite coal occurrence in Quebec. - November 08, 2024 - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Precision Periodic Announces PuraLith™ Lithium Toll Refining Services - Refining Lithium from 3% to Battery Grade
PuraLith™ is a groundbreaking toll refining service for transforming low grade/crude lithium into high purity, battery grade material. The company's line of filtration media removes all impurities in one process. Toll refining services can be implemented on site, directly at the source or at Precision Periodic’s location. - August 27, 2024 - Precision Periodic
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Newly Re-Elected Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe to Speak at DRC Mining Week in June
The newly re-elected governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, will deliver the welcome address at DRC Mining Week on 12 June. - May 30, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Focuses on Sustainability Win-Win for Mining Houses and Local Communities
DRC Mining Week returns to Lubumbashi in the heart of the Copperbelt in June with a bold, comprehensive and dedicated programme focusing on “Prioritising sustainable mining operations and local transformation in the DRC.” The event has already confirmed the presence and support of an... - May 05, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice Declares March 25-29, 2024 as Coal Days of West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has issued a Proclamation declaring the week of March 25-29, 2024 as “Coal Days of West Virginia” to honor and recognize coal mining, which has been a foundational industry in West Virginia, providing countless high-paying industrial jobs and... - March 20, 2024 - SEMCO Publishing
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic... - July 27, 2023 - Battery Metals Forum
Business in the DRC is Booming for South African Mining Exporters as They Return to DRC Mining Week
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) will host a South African pavilion at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi for the fifth time from 14–16 June this year. The South African delegation will comprise companies providing the latest mining technologies,... - April 13, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Building on Triumphant Return Last Year with an Even Bigger 2023 Edition
Last year’s triumphant, long-awaited homecoming of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference was an overwhelming, record-breaking success, confirming the event’s status as a trusted, indispensable member of the country’s mining community and thé meeting place for mining... - February 06, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
Construction Materials Carbon Management Web Portal Launches as an Open, Neutral Resource for the Buy Clean Era
Market forces rooted in the Buy Clean, Carbon Neutrality, LEED v4 and Net Zero movements have spawned an important new web portal, Construction Materials Carbon Management, www.cmcarbonmanagement.com. The just-launched site follows cement, concrete and steel producer progress in lowering the carbon... - January 19, 2023 - SEMCO Publishing
Carmel Daniele Successfully Nominated in 2022’s Edition of "100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining" (WIM100)
CD Capital is thrilled to announced Carmel Daniele’s successful nomination in 2022’s edition of “100 Global Inspirational Women in Mining” (WIM100), a biennial publication that celebrates the “above & beyond” contributions of women to the mining industry,... - November 22, 2022 - CD Capital Asset Management Ltd.
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Provide Much-Needed Strategic Focus for Minerals of the Future
Driven by the demand for batteries and electric vehicles in a transparent and open environment, the continent welcomes the new DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: a specialised event that will gather high-level representatives from the entire battery metals industry value chain from 12–13... - November 22, 2022 - Battery Metals Forum
SEMCO Publishing Launches Women in Aggregates Group
SEMCO Publishing and Rock Products magazine are helping launch Women in Aggregates, a group dedicated to supporting women working in the aggregates industry. The initiative follows the efforts of similar groups such as Women in Mining, Women in Construction and Women of Asphalt. - November 03, 2022 - SEMCO Publishing
BrainDrip, LLC to Introduce Their SG Technologies for the Conversion of Pipelines to Hydrogen and the Localized Storage of Hydrogen, RNG and CO₂ in H2 View Magazine
Announcement of public feature article and brief overview of BrainDrip's SG Technologies. - October 04, 2022 - BrainDrip
Strong, Specialised South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in June
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is hosting a South African pavilion at the upcoming DRC Mining Week, taking place in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June. The delegation comprises 20 South African firms that specialise in the latest mining technologies,... - May 22, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
Atlanta Based Specialty Realty Group Reorganizes, Changes Business Plan & Leadership
Thunder Energies Corp. (OTCPK:TNRG) has completed the change of control of the corporation by a new investor group. The firm, which was previously in the CBD and Hemp sector, changed its controlling shareholders and divested the CBD and Hemp assets in a transaction that was announced and closed in... - May 05, 2022 - Thunder Energies Corp.
DRC Mining Community Prepares for Big Bash in Lubumbashi in June as DRC Mining Week Returns
It’s official, DRC Mining Week is back in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June, and to say that the industry is excited about its homecoming is an understatement. This long-running, award-winning and flagship expo and conference returns to the heart of the Copperbelt and the bustling mining hub of the DRC to celebrate the region’s unlimited resilience, successes and opportunities. - April 14, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
Rock Products Announces Partnership with Burgex Inc. for Updated, Interactive Aggregates Atlas
The publishers of Rock Products magazine announced a partnership with Burgex Inc., the Utah-based consulting and data-analysis company, to update the Aggregates Atlas. The new product, incorporating Burgex’ new Mineralocity Aggregates Platform, will provide the aggregates industry with dynamic, forward-looking tools for decision-making. - October 30, 2021 - SEMCO Publishing
NuFortune Group and Digital Metal Exchange (DMX) Have Announced a Digital Commodity Forward Sale Agreement for Two NuFortune Gold Mines
Digital Metal Exchange (DMX) has created 440 digital commodity tokens representing 44,000 oz. of gold (nearly USD 88 million at today’s spot price) discounted by 14 to 18%, for gold from NuFortune’s Radio Mine and Lindsay’s Mine, located in Western Australia. The pre-sale of the... - July 18, 2021 - Digital Metal Exchange
MRA’s Mining Elites in Africa is Back to Celebrate the Industry’s Sustainability Frontrunners
Two of the African mining industry’s most innovative brands have joined forces, which sees Mining Review Africa’s Mining Elites in Africa publication and Africa Mining Forum merge with a Digital Awards Ceremony and winners acknowledgements in November 2021. Now in its seventh year,... - July 07, 2021 - Mining Review Africa
DRC Mining Week Online to Welcome Mining Minister Kalambayi and UK Trade Envoy Lord Popat
The upcoming DRC Mining Week Online’s opening session on 14 June will feature a keynote address by the country’s mining minister, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and enjoys official presidential support. - June 09, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Online in June: the Digital Drawcard to Keep You Connected and Informed
The organisers of DRC Mining Week Online have confirmed the exciting line-up and discussions for their latest, interactive digital event taking place from 14-15 June. - May 28, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Returning to Lubumbashi: DRC Mining Week is "Embracing the Recovery"
The organisers of the annual DRC Mining Week expo and conference this week confirmed that the next live, in-person edition of this flagship industry event in Africa’s most exciting mining destination, will return to Lubumbashi from 5-6 October this year. - March 07, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
MRA Celebrates Projects and People "Making a Difference" Celebrated Mining Elites in Africa
Mining Review Africa recognises the leaders and projects truly making a difference in the African mining sector in the latest edition of its annual publication, Mining Elites in Africa 2021. - January 31, 2021 - Mining Review Africa
The Sweet Living Group and EverCare Announce Global Distribution Partnership of Zinc Oxide for the Textile and Laundry Detergent Industries
The Sweet Living Group, a leader in zinc oxide (ZnO) and nanoparticle zinc oxide technology for the textile and laundry detergent industries, and EverCare, a leader in high quality zinc oxides and raw material innovation, announce an exclusive partnership to distribute ZnO to the textile industry and SLG customers around the globe. www.ecozinc.net - December 14, 2020 - The Sweet Living Group
Wide Industry Support as DRC Mining Week is Moved to June 2021
The long running DRC Mining Week expo and conference which was to take place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October this year, has been moved to 15-17 June 2021. - July 08, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Barrick and Standard Bank Among Leading Firms to Support Digital DRC Mining Week Next Week
Global mining giant Barrick, leading sector banker Standard Bank and mining services specialist Fraser Alexander are amongst the mining industry’s who’s who that have pledged their support for the upcoming Digital DRC Mining Week that is taking place from 17-19 June. Other session... - June 12, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Launches Free Digital Conference and Webinar Series from May to September
The organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference have launched an exciting digital conference as well as a series of topical webinars. The 16th edition of the Lubumbashi event was due to take place from 17-19 June but was recently postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19... - May 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Clarion Events Africa Moves DRC Mining Week to October
DRC Mining Week will now run from 7-9 October 2020 at The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC. - April 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Connexa Introduces a Standard Product Line of Pole Mounted Solar Systems
Connexa, the industry leader in remote power systems, is introducing a standard line of pole mounted solar systems to its product offerings. - March 14, 2020 - Connexa
Bigger-Than-Ever DRC Mining Week Will Focus on Battery Metals, Finance and Junior Mining
The Honourable Prof Willy Kitobo Samsoni, DRC’s Minister of Mines will address the opening session of this year’s DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference, taking place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October. This will be the 16th edition of the event, which has grown substantially over the... - February 27, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Mining Review Africa Hosts Tailings Storage Facility Discussion in Cape Town
The controversial issue of Tailings Storage Facilities (TSF) construction and management following a spate of disasters over the last 24 months was unpacked during a breakfast discussion by leading mining services companies Fraser Alexander, Knight Piesold and Webber Wentzel on the sidelines of the... - February 06, 2020 - Mining Review Africa
East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali to Welcome Ministers from Tanzania, South Sudan and DRC
Mining ministers and an Undersecretary for Mining from Tanzania, DRC and South Sudan will join the CEO of the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum & Gas Board (RMB) in a ministerial discussion panel on regional mineral trade and investment at the upcoming East & Central Africa Mining Forum conference... - October 09, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum
Aldango Gold Refinery in Rwanda Partners with East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in October
The inaugural edition of East & Central Africa Mining Forum is hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) and will focus on the opportunities in the regional mining industry. - September 18, 2019 - East & Central Africa Mining Forum
Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste
Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic
Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future
Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week
More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination"
The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week
The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week