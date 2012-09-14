PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

AHCNECS Hosts One-Day Seminar to Teach Persons How to Create an Online Income Montegonians and members of neighbouring communities are in for a treat come November 8, 2019 when AHCNECS launches the first of their bi-monthly, one-day seminars entitled, “How to Create an Online Income.” The seminar will be held at 9 Dome Street, Dome Plaza, Montego Bay and is geared towards people with a smartphone or a laptop who desire to earn an extra income. - October 29, 2019 - AHCNECS

GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute, Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students Presents the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit in Kingston, Jamaica GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute will join forces with Jamaica Energy Partners and UWI Mona Guild of Students to present the Inaugural Youth Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at JEP headquarters, located at Marcus Garvey Drive, Kingston, Jamaica WI. The Summit is aimed at fostering the entrepreneurial spirit in young adults, encourage global citizenship and provide tools that enable young adults to make real global impact from their front door. - October 21, 2019 - GBDC Entrepreneurship Institute

Women Entrepreneurs Network of the Caribbean Adds Its Voice to the Campaign Against Gender Based Violence Organization to be represented at multiple GBV activities as part of International Women’s Day Initiatives. - February 28, 2017 - Women Entrepreneurs Network

Internationally Acclaimed Reggae Music Artist Mikey General Releases New Lovers Rock Single Wurl Rootz Band Comprising of Alpha School Musicians Announces Their Debut Single, You Move Me Baby Featuring Legendary and Internationally Acclaimed Singer/Songwriter Mikey General. - November 11, 2016 - Wurl Rootz Band

Hopelyn International Network Offers John Maxwell Team Training in Jamaica A Jamaican team of John Maxwell Independent Coaches living overseas are joining together to provide leadership training for Jamaican businesses and organizations this November 2016. Dr. Hopelyn Brown, certified John Maxwell Speaker, Trainer, and owner of Hopelyn International Network has spearheaded... - September 22, 2016 - Hopelyn International Network

Opportunities for Youth in Digital Learning and Employment Initiatives Over the last 12 months, Avasant Foundation, has been implementing its Digital Learning and Employment program in Jamaica. The program will see approximately 120 young people being trained for jobs in the Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) sector under the Digital Youth Employment Initiative. The project... - August 27, 2016 - Avasant

Orphanages Receive High Speed Internet and Laptops Real Recognize Real Foundation Launches #Net4Kids Initiative. 2 Orphanages receive high speed internet and Laptops. - June 13, 2016 - Real Recognize Real Foundation

Travel Around Jamaica Tours Earns 2016 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Travel Around Jamaica Tours today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for the second year in a row. Now in its sixth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. About The Certificate... - June 09, 2016 - Travel Around Jamaica Tours

RastafariUnion Golden Jubilee Celebration - Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia Visit to Jamaica RastafariUnion is hosting a seven-day celebration and informational symposium highlighting one of the most significant events in Jamaican history, an event that was the catalyst for the global spread of Reggae Music, Emperor Haile Selassie I of Ethiopia's visit to the island. The celebrations will highlight food, fashion and cultural entertainment from around the world centered on the Jamaican culture that inspired it, Rastafarians and their Roots Reggae Music. - February 20, 2016 - RastafariUnion

Gem Palace Selected as Newest Member in the Preferred Jewelers International Network Jamaican-based Duty Free Jeweler of choice will now offer “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 02, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International

Lissant Publishing Announces a New "Genre" with Single Entitled “I Am Fly High” from Danger Man Damage Lissant Publishing is thrilled to announce the release of the latest single from Danger Man Damage, “I Am Fly High” which is available on iTunes and everywhere on 14th July 2015. “I Am Fly High” is the latest release from the musical genre called Linguay which was originated... - July 22, 2015 - Lissant Publishing

Shon Brooks Television and Star Cigar Brand Reaches 4 Billion Views - Unplugged Shon Brooks wins award and adds to the historic legacy of the 5 Star Diamond Sandals Resort which was the hideaway for Ian Fleming. - June 29, 2015 - S.O.B cigars

Solamon Announces Bold Strategy; Seeks to Introduce New Solar-Powered Technologies Solamon Energy Corp. set to augment current market offings with new renewable energy technologies. - February 11, 2015 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon Set to Re-Visit Ghana; Unaffected by Ebola Outbreak and Nearby Conflicts On the heels of launching its "Electrify Africa" campaign earlier this year and in the wake of two extensive visits to Ghana, and most recently meetings held with key stakeholders, Solamon Energy CEO Graeme Boyce says the focus of his executives and new partners heading into 2015 will continue... - December 04, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

The Persaud Girls Four-Book Series Provides New Look at Jamaica Readers of the Persaud Girls four-book series can expect to experience a “different side of Jamaican fiction” according to author Teisha Mott, who says her work focuses “not on the familiar cultural themes, for example, of life in rural Jamaica or obeah,” but rather on love, marriage... - October 30, 2014 - Persaud Girl Series

Bras for the Plus Sized Woman "...the every-day sexy collection for today's woman." - October 25, 2014 - Baba's Lingerie

Solamon Signs MoU; Adds 50 MW of Projects in Ghana and Burkina Faso to West African Pipeline Solamon Ghana Ltd. begins West African expansion. - October 12, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon Now in Vietnam; ElectrifyAsia Launched Solamon rolls out East Asia strategy. - October 12, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon Execs to Launch New Company in Accra: Solamon Ghana to Oversee Shama Solamon Energy Corp. registers Ghanaian entity. - September 26, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon Signs Teaming Agreement in Ghana; GAT Set to Approach Mining Companies Solamon Energy set to begin mining initiative, GAT Mining to spearhead. - September 17, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

OCA Concerned About Reports of Forced Sexual Activities in Schools The Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) is concerned about media reports and anecdotal incidents of sexual activity within schools. This sexual activity not only spans heterosexual engagements, but homosexual encounters as well. The OCA is raising particular concern about this growing social... - September 14, 2014 - Office of The Children's Advocate

OCA Calls for Thorough Investigation to Identify Origin of Unidentified Fumes: Concern Raised About Health Effects on Children The Office of The Children’s Advocate (OCA) has taken note of reports of unidentified fumes detected in the corporate area. The OCA acknowledges the response by the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), the Ministry... - September 14, 2014 - Office of The Children's Advocate

Solamon Receives TIN Approval in Ghana; Formal Registration of Company Going Forward Solamon Energy, in order to conduct business effectively in Ghana, yesterday received its TIN from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), the unique identification number issued to all taxpayers for any anticipated financial transactions. Based on the government's stated requirements, in order to first register... - September 12, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

CVM at Sunrise Interview Explores the Realities of Making Money Online in Jamaica World-renowned internet marketer, Alicia Lyttle, recently sat down with Rohan Daley and his co-host on CVM TV’s popular morning show, CVM at Sunrise, to discuss the ins and outs of how Jamaicans can make money online in Jamaica. - September 10, 2014 - Internet Income Jamaica

Solamon to Launch Ghanaian Company; Execs to Attend Energy Conference in Accra Solamon Execs set to return to Accra. - August 21, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Hedonism II Gets Cheeky with Bum Competition The search for the world’s finest bum is drawing near as premier adult only resort, Hedonism II in Negril, Jamaica feeds entrants from the world over. - July 31, 2014 - Hedonism II

Negril's Hedonism II Will Host This Year's Miss Bum-Delicious Pageant Hedonism II, the hottest resort for adult vacations, is proud to host the 2014 Miss Bum-Delicious pageant. Contestants are judged on talent, beauty, and personality. The contest begins on August 31st. - July 21, 2014 - Hedonism II

Solamon Invited to Sit at London Energy Roundtable; Yeo to Meet Officials from Cameroon Having launched and augmenting its Electrify Africa campaign, Solamon Energy Corp is pleased to announce the company has been invited to not only meet senior government officials from Cameroon in London but also while there to sit at a roundtable and provide straight-forward input toward implementing... - May 09, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Internet Income Jamaica Bringing Opportunity to Montego Bay Due to popular demand, Internet Income Jamaica is Expanding to Montego Bay - March 03, 2014 - Internet Income Jamaica

Solamon Addresses Water Desalinization Issues; Set to Integrate Solar-Powered Systems In the longer-term, the combination of solar energy with desalination in North Africa could become particularly interesting for Solamon and our partners, explains Jay Yeo from Budapest, Hungary, where he and his staff continue to meet with leaders from across the Maghreb, exploring numerous opportunities... - February 22, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon Partners with Manitou; Preparing for PV Installations Across Africa Solamon Energy Corp is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Manitou Investments effective immediately, which will enable the companies to deliver an array of solar PV solutions into Sub-Saharan, particularly those countries in Central Africa. As a critical part of Solamon's Electrify Africa:... - February 22, 2014 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon Recognizes Importance of Grid Parity Announcements; Set to Develop Installations Across Sunbelt Solamon Energy Corp's Jay Yeo proudly announced today the company will continue its growth into South Asia this year, and increase budgets supporting the company's initial efforts targeting specific states within India that are proving fruitful, and also that the company is developing new opportunities... - June 09, 2013 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Yeo to Attend Kingston Energy Expo 2013; Attendees to Address Solar Training Solamon Energy is proud to announce it will attend the upcoming Kingston Alternative Energy Expo, slated to be held this April 20-21 at the Wyndham Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica. President Jay Yeo is excited about the numerous opportunities currently being developed in Jamaica and as a result many new partnerships... - March 16, 2013 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon to Team with Conergy in Jamaica; Additional Projects Prioritized With an eye to helping the country reach its renewable energy mandate, Solamon Energy is pleased to announce that a formal agreement has now been reached with Conergy, a global leader in solar energy system manufacturing, project development and PV plant operation, to effectively and efficiently develop... - March 16, 2013 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Industry & Commerce Ministry to Welcome Solamon in Jamaica; Minister Hylton to Confirm Solar Mandate President Jay Yeo is proud to announce that he on behalf of Solamon Energy Corp, its partners and many stakeholders, will be officially welcomed to the island of Jamaica at 10:30am on Wednesday March 6 at the offices of the Honourable G. Anthony Hylton, who is currently serving the government as Minister... - March 07, 2013 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Solamon Approved to Re-Domicile in BVI; Set to Increase Caribbean and South American Activities Solamon Energy Corp CEO Graeme Boyce is happy to announce the company has been approved in Ontario and subsequently in BVI to be re-domiciled to BVI, effective immediately, and to continue as a BVI registered company. Following this approval and continuation of business in this region, Solamon has relocated... - March 07, 2013 - Solamon Energy Corp.

Blue Vista Villa Remodeled to Retain Privacy in Silver Sands Jamaica Blue Vista has remodeled extensively in order to create a privacy wall blocking out the neighbours and has erected a poolside gazebo with stunning sea views and an additional bedroom thereunder, as well as the two rebuilt bathrooms. - December 27, 2012 - Mysilversands Limited

OCA Deeply Concerned and Saddened About Suicide of Female Ward of the State: Children’s Advocate Reiterates Calls for a Remand Facility for Girls The Office of The Children’s Advocate is deeply concerned about reports of a female ward of the State who was being housed at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in St. Andrew, committing suicide yesterday, November 21, 2012. Children’s Advocate, Diahann Gordon-Harrison, noted that such a situation... - November 22, 2012 - Office of The Children's Advocate

OCA Calls for Collective Responsibility in the Fight Against Child Abuse As Jamaica joins forces with international partners and organizations worldwide to commemorate Universal Children’s Day today, November 20, 2012, the Office of The Children’s Advocate (OCA), is reminding all Jamaicans that as a nation we must share in the collective responsibility of ensuring... - November 20, 2012 - Office of The Children's Advocate

New Tour Operator Giving Visitors the Ultimate Jamaican Experience Montego Bay based tour operator giving tourists to Jamaica the experience of a lifetime. - November 03, 2012 - Di Jamaican Flava

OCA Condemns Rape of Children in Western Jamaica: Office Calls for Implementation of Sexual Offenders’ Registry The Office of The Children’s Advocate (OCA) has noted with deep concern and pain for the nation’s children recent reports of violent acts against children which have been reported in the media. The gruesome rape of three girls ages 8, 14, and 16 on Monday in Irwin, St. James, the alleged... - September 27, 2012 - Office of The Children's Advocate

OCA Concerned About Security Breach at Metcalf Street Juvenile Remand Centre: Office Calls for Thorough Investigation The Office of The Children’s Advocate (OCA) is concerned by reports that a 15 year old male juvenile of the Metcalf Street Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston has escaped. The OCA is particularly concerned that the juvenile was able to breach the Department of Correctional Services’ (DCS)... - July 03, 2012 - Office of The Children's Advocate

Introducing New Luxury Residence Luxe de Rose Hall Luxe de Rose Hall, a stunning new standard luxury villa which takes its name from the historic surrounding of the Rose Hall Great House, which is known for the infamous story of the White Witch of Rose Hall Annie Palmer. - April 26, 2012 - Luxe de Rose Hall

Jamaica Concierge Offers Travellers a Safety Net Jamaica Concierge is a new concierge service which offers affordable, invaluable peace of mind for travellers to Jamaica, whilst helping to support local charities and community projects on the Island. Jamaica Concierge utilizes the latest mobile phone technology to offer its members the most advanced... - April 26, 2012 - Jamaica Concierge

OCA Calls for Thorough Investigation Into the Alleged Shooting Deaths of Teenage Girls The Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) is deeply concerned about the alleged shooting deaths of children by the police. The OCA has taken note of the alleged circumstances under which 16 year old Vanessa Kirkland of Greenwich Town was killed last night, March 20, as well as the death of 13... - March 21, 2012 - Office of The Children's Advocate

Pearson Jamaica: Wherever Learning Flourishes, so do People In Jamaica’s 50th year of independence Pearson is also celebrating over 50 years of successful publishing for schools in Jamaica and the Caribbean, with brand new, updated editions of Caribbean favourites The Students Companion and New Junior English Revised. Additionally, with Early Childhood... - March 15, 2012 - Pearson Caribbean

OCA Concerned About the Possible Effects Riverton Fire Will Have on Children’s Health The Office of the Children’s Advocate (OCA) has taken note of the ongoing fire at the Riverton City Dump, which is affecting sections of the corporate area. While the OCA acknowledges the efforts being carried out by the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) and its partners in working... - February 10, 2012 - Office of The Children's Advocate

Oceanroc Web Publishing Announces the Release of Four New Kindle Titles Oceanroc Web Publishing is pleased to announce the release of 4 new short stories that are available exclusively on Amazon’s Kindle. The 4 Japanese short stories are full of action, mystery, love and adventure. - February 10, 2012 - Oceanroc Web Publishing

JAMPRO Reaches Out to Global Investors Jamaica’s growing reputation as a top Caribbean investment destination is set to take centre stage on March 1-2, 2012 in the resort city of Montego Bay, as the island lays out the red carpet for investors seeking opportunities in the region’s largest English-speaking economy. The Jamaica... - February 09, 2012 - Jamaica Promotions Corporation