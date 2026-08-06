Japan News
BDA、東京およびテクノロジーセクターの体制を強化
BDA... - August 06, 2026 - BDA Partners Ltd
Fragrance, Ceramics, Stationery Among Japanese Exhibitors at RX Japan's LIFESTYLE Week Show
LIFESTYLE Week, one of Japan’s leading international trade shows for lifestyle products, will be held June 24-26, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together a diverse range of exhibitors across specialized shows, including gift, stationery, homeware and design. The exhibition serves as a... - June 22, 2026 - RX
LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo Summer 2026 to Feature "Must-See Zones" and Events
LIFESTYLE Week Tokyo Summer 2026 will highlight "must-see zones" and programs showcasing emerging lifestyle trends, product innovations, and sourcing opportunities for global buyers. - June 15, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Opens Japan's Agricultural Market to the World with JAGRI Tokyo 2026
Japan’s agricultural sector is confronting a demographic shift that is reshaping the future of food production. The country’s core farming workforce continues to age, with data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showing an average age of 69.2 years in 2024. At the... - May 29, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Opens Exhibitor Registration for COSME Week Osaka 2026 and Tokyo 2027
RX Japan GK., organiser of COSME Week, Asia’s leading B2B trade show for the cosmetics and beauty industry, has announced the opening of exhibitor registration for its upcoming editions at INTEX Osaka happening from September 30 to October 2, 2026 and Tokyo Big Sight scheduled from February... - May 29, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Highlights High-Value Business Matching at "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR Summer 2026
“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR will return to Tokyo Big Sight from June 24 to 26, 2026, bringing together more than 1,000 Japanese F&B exhibitors and an expected 40,000 global visitors. Dedicated exclusively to Japanese companies, the event gives international buyers direct access... - May 29, 2026 - RX
RX Japan's Lifestyle Week Tokyo Returns, Bringing Together Global Buyers and Japanese Lifestyle Brands
Lifestyle Week Tokyo (Summer), Japan’s leading B2B trade show for the lifestyle industry, will take place June 24–26, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, where its 29th edition is expected to bring together 1,400 exhibitors showcasing more than 38,000 lifestyle products and welcome about 35,000... - May 03, 2026 - RX
Highly Functional Material Week Osaka 2026 to Open as Western Japan’s Leading Advanced Materials Exhibition
Highly Functional Material Week Osaka 2026, Western Japan’s leading exhibition for advanced materials, laser, recycling and heat technologies, will bring together professionals from manufacturing, R&D and engineering seeking solutions that support performance, efficiency and... - May 03, 2026 - RX
RX Japan to Showcase 890,000 Jewellery Pieces in Strategic Sourcing Layout at IJK 2026
International Jewellery Kobe (IJK) 2026 returns to the Kobe International Exhibition Hall from 14–16 May 2026. Organized by RX Japan, Western Japan’s largest jewellery trade event will feature an expansive inventory of over 890,000 items. To streamline the sourcing experience for... - April 28, 2026 - RX
SPEXA 2026: Bringing Global Space Leaders Together to Unlock New Business Horizons
SPEXA 2026 takes place May 27–29 at Tokyo Big Sight, featuring 250+ global exhibitors and 100+ space technologies as Asia’s fast‑growing platform for commercial space innovation, partnerships, and market entry. - April 18, 2026 - RX
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Organizes Show Floor Around Manufacturing, Packaging, Inspection, and Digital Production Technologies
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, organised by RX Japan GK, will take place from May 20–22, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, bringing together six specialised exhibitions and a concurrent regenerative medicine expo covering pharmaceutical and cosmetics manufacturing, ingredients, laboratory and quality... - April 16, 2026 - RX
New Exhibition Zone to Help Farmers Navigate Heat, Weather Extremes at J‑AGRI 2026
RX Japan is set to launch a major new initiative at the 16th edition of J‑AGRI Tokyo, introducing a dedicated exhibition zone: the Heat Stress and Climate Risk Solutions Fair. The fair will make its debut on October 7–9, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, marking the first time the show has carved... - April 02, 2026 - RX
RX Japan's INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Releases Conference Program Featuring 320 Sessions Across Manufacturing, Quality, CMC, and Digital Transformation
The full conference program for INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, Japan’s largest pharma and biotech gathering has been officially published ahead of the event taking place May 20 (Wed)–22 (Fri), 2026 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan, bringing together an expected 950 exhibitors and 35,000... - March 16, 2026 - RX
RX Japan concludes Automotive World 2026 with Strong Global Participation and Milestone Opening Ceremony
Automotive World 2026, organised by RX Japan GK, concluded at Tokyo Big Sight following three days of exhibitions and conferences. This year’s edition brought together 1,711 exhibitors from 24 countries and regions, welcoming 78,673 visitors from across the global mobility community. The... - March 14, 2026 - RX
FaW TOKYO 2026 to Showcase Japanese Craftsmanship, Emerging Designers and Business Solutions
FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 APRIL will be held April 8–10 at Tokyo Big Sight, bringing together Japanese craftsmanship, next-generation designers and business-driven solutions, including OEM services, sustainable materials and advanced fashion technology, in a three-day event aimed at generating... - March 14, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Opens Visitor Registration for 30th Anniversary of International Jewellery Kobe
RX Japan has announced the opening of visitor registration for the 30th edition of International Jewellery Kobe (IJK), Western Japan's premier mid-year jewellery trade show. Taking place from May 14–16, 2026, at the Kobe International Exhibition Hall, this event is set to be the largest... - March 14, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Strengthens Trade Links Between Global F&B, Japan, and Asian Markets with JFEX Summer 2026
The JAPAN INT'L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) SUMMER 2026 is now accepting exhibitor applications, connecting global food and beverage (F&B) businesses with high-value buyers across Japan and Asia. Taking place from 24 to 26 June at Tokyo Big Sight, the expo serves as a platform for... - February 28, 2026 - RX
Interphex Week Tokyo to Expand Its 2026 Showcase as Japan’s Largest Pharma and Biotech Gathering
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026, one of Japan’s largest and most influential trade shows for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, is set to return May 20–22 at Makuhari Messe with an expanded showcase expected to surpass its 2025 performance and deliver a more dynamic experience for... - February 26, 2026 - RX
Smart Energy Week 2026 to Open in Tokyo This March, Advancing the Future of the Energy Landscape
Smart Energy Week Spring 2026, one of the world’s largest exhibitions for renewable energy, clean power technologies and next generation energy systems, will open at Tokyo Big Sight from March 17 to 19, bringing together global energy professionals as the momentum toward carbon neutrality... - February 19, 2026 - RX
Medical Japan 2026 Osaka to Showcase Future of Healthcare Innovation This March
MEDICAL JAPAN OSAKA, held annually at INTEX Osaka since 2015 at the request of the Union of Kansai Governments, will return on March 10–12, 2026, reinforcing Kansai’s role as a healthcare innovation hub for Japan and the broader Asian market. Building on long-standing support from the... - February 14, 2026 - RX
RX Japan's FaW TOKYO 2026 to Provide Free Interpretation Service for International Visitors
FaW TOKYO–FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 April announced that it will offer a complimentary interpretation service for the upcoming Spring 2026 edition, aimed at supporting international buyers and facilitating smoother communication with Japanese exhibitors. This complimentary service is... - February 09, 2026 - RX
FenixFoxStudios Announces GCubeSDK, a GameCube Development Framework for Homebrew Developers
GCubeSDK is a modern C++ framework for developing homebrew games for the Nintendo GameCube. Based on libogc, the framework supports execution in emulators and on real hardware by providing a complete engine foundation including rendering, asset importing, animation, collision detection, and an optional graphical user interface inspired by three.js. - February 07, 2026 - FenixFox Studios
COSME Week TOKYO 2026 Concludes with Record Engagement Drawing Over 32,000 Visitors
COSME Week Tokyo 2026 drew 32,563 attendees and 723 exhibitors, showcasing beauty innovations, key seminars, and research forums. Next: Osaka in Sept. – Oct. 2026 and Tokyo in Feb. 2027. - February 02, 2026 - RX
Highly-Functional Material Week Debuts in Nagoya, Japan’s New Hub for Advanced Materials
RX Japan will launch the first-ever Highly-Functional Material Week Nagoya from Feb. 18–20, 2026, at Port Messe Nagoya, expanding one of the country’s most comprehensive exhibition series for advanced materials and photonics into Japan’s Chubu region. The debut of... - January 23, 2026 - RX
RX Japan's LIFESTYLE Week Opens Applications for International Exhibitors in 2026
LIFESTYLE Week, Japan’s leading B2B trade show for lifestyle products, has opened applications for international exhibitors for its 2026 editions, which will be held in both Summer and Autumn in response to the strong global interest, and expand access to the Japanese and Asian markets. The... - January 23, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Opens 40th Edition of NEPCON Tokyo Next Week with 1,850 Exhibitors, Marking Its 40th Anniversary
RX Japan is all set to host the 40th edition of NEPCON JAPAN, one of the world’s leading technology trade shows, from January 21–23, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight. This milestone event will be held alongside three major exhibitions — AUTOMOTIVE WORLD, Factory Innovation Week, and Smart... - January 23, 2026 - RX
Philharmonic Ensemble Orchestra (PEO) Launches Fully Renewed Official Website to Mark Its 50th Anniversary
The Philharmonic Ensemble Orchestra (PEO) is pleased to announce the complete renewal of its official website, PEO.jp, in celebration of the orchestra's 50th anniversary. - January 14, 2026 - Philharmonic Ensemble Orchestra
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026 Expands Pharma Innovation with CMO/CDMO Expo
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO, Japan’s largest pharmaceutical and biotech show, will take place from May 20 to 22, 2026, at Makuhari Messe, bringing together a comprehensive range of products and services related to pharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine, and is expected to attract approximately... - January 14, 2026 - RX
FaW TOKYO 2026 Opens Registration: Japan’s Largest Fashion Trade Show Expands with 9 Specialised Shows
RX Japan GK is pleased to announce that visitor registration is now open for the 29th edition of FaW TOKYO – FASHION WORLD TOKYO 2026 APRIL, an international fashion trade show and Japan’s largest fashion trade show, taking place from April 8–10, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight,... - January 09, 2026 - RX
RX Japan Kicks Off 2026 Trade Calendar with International Jewellery Tokyo
RX Japan GK is ringing in the new year with International Jewellery Tokyo, taking place from 14–17 January 2026 at Tokyo Big Sight. IJT 2026 offers an official marketplace where retailers, wholesalers, and media professionals can discover groundbreaking products, forge valuable business... - January 08, 2026 - RX
200+ Industry Experts, Including Toyota and Honda, to Share Insights at RX Japan's AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2026 in Tokyo
RX Japan will host AUTOMOTIVE WORLD 2026 from January 21–23, 2026, bringing together global automotive leaders and 1,850* exhibitors for three days of innovation showcases, cross-industry networking, and insights on the future of mobility. The event will feature a comprehensive conference... - December 24, 2025 - RX
Lead the Future of Pharma and Biotech: Exhibit at RX Japan's INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO 2026
INTERPHEX WEEK TOKYO, Asia’s leading comprehensive exhibition for the pharmaceutical and biotech industry, will return to Makuhari Messe on May 20–22, 2026, with exhibitor applications now open, offering an exceptional opportunity for companies to showcase their innovations and connect... - December 11, 2025 - RX
RX Japan Introduces New Product Search Page with Over 1.25 Million Items for International Jewellery Tokyo 2026
International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026, Japan’s largest and most influential jewellery trade show hosted by RX Japan, is set to welcome buyers and industry professionals to Tokyo Big Sight from 14–17 January, 2026. In anticipation of a landmark event featuring over 620 exhibitors and... - December 09, 2025 - RX
RX Japan Opens Exhibitor Registration for FaW TOKYO Spring 2026
RX Japan Ltd. unveils FaW TOKYO Spring 2026, a landmark B2B fashion trade show held from 8-10 April 2026 at the Tokyo Big Sight, offering exhibitors an unprecedented opportunity to connect with Japan’s most influential buyers and a vast network of Asia’s leading industry... - December 04, 2025 - RX
COSME Week TOKYO to Present Complete Cosmetics Supply Chain and Global Networking Opportunities
COSME Week TOKYO spotlights cosmetic innovation across the supply chain with 4 exhibitions and 13 zones. Explore sustainable sourcing, advanced formulations, expert seminars, and global business matching. - December 03, 2025 - RX
Rao Tummala and Leading Companies ASE, TSMC, Intel, Toyota, Honda to Speak at NEPCON JAPAN's 40th Anniversary
As NEPCON JAPAN approaches its 40th anniversary, RX Japan is gearing up to host an expert-led conference programme, packed with the leading voices from across the global electronics and automotive sectors. The event, taking place January 21–23, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight, will run alongside... - December 02, 2025 - RX
Global Buyers Head to Tokyo as “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 Kicks Off Next Week
Organised by RX Japan, the country’s largest trade show organiser, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 is set to take place from December 3 to 5 at Makuhari Messe. The event will bring together overseas buyers from around the world and Japanese suppliers, creating a key... - November 29, 2025 - RX
RX Japan's Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2025 Brings 400 Exhibitors to Kyushu’s Industrial Powerhouse
FUKUOKA, Japan – Manufacturing World Fukuoka 2025, the year’s final edition of Japan’s premier manufacturing trade show series held four times annually across major cities, will run from December 3–5 at Marine Messe Fukuoka, bringing together 400 exhibitors and over 12,000... - November 28, 2025 - RX
Visitor Registration Opens for International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026, Showcasing Over 1.25M Pieces
Visitor registration is now open for International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) 2026, one of Japan's largest jewellery trade shows. The event is scheduled to take place from January 14-17, 2026, at the Tokyo Big Sight. IJT 2026 stands out as a premier sourcing destination, welcoming professionals to... - November 27, 2025 - RX
RX Japan Highlights Global Reach with Over 400 Exhibitors at JFEX WINTER 2025
RX Japan is preparing to welcome food and beverage (F&B) professionals from across the globe to the Japan Int’l Food & Beverage Expo (JFEX) WINTER 2025, taking place from 3–5 December 2025 at Makuhari Messe. With more than 400 exhibitors, this international trade event stands... - November 26, 2025 - RX
RX's COSME WEEK TOKYO 2026 Opens Access to Worldwide Beauty Products and Domestic Formulations
COSME Week TOKYO 2026 (Jan 14–16) at Tokyo Big Sight hosts 750 exhibitors from 23 regions. It spotlights Japanese innovations, advanced skincare tech, and global beauty trends—from OEM to finished products. - November 15, 2025 - RX
RX Japan Announces 40th Anniversary Edition of NEPCON JAPAN 2026
RX Japan has announced preparations for the 40th edition of NEPCON JAPAN, one of the world’s most established trade events for the electronics and technology industries, set to take place on January 21–23, 2026, at Tokyo Big Sight. Marking four decades of industry leadership, the event... - November 02, 2025 - RX
RX Japan Opens New Cross-Border Trade Opportunities with JFEX WINTER 2025
Organised by Japan’s largest trade show organiser, RX Japan, JAPAN INT’L FOOD & BEVERAGE EXPO (JFEX) WINTER 2025 opens free registration for visitors, providing a direct platform for buyers to explore and source food and beverage (F&B) products from global suppliers. JFEX WINTER... - November 01, 2025 - RX
Gaku Kakizaki Exhibition "Komorebi Where the Light Is"
Walls Tokyo is pleased to announce Gaku Kakizaki solo exhibition “Komorebi: Places of Light” from November 13 to December 13, 2025. - October 30, 2025 - WallsTokyo Art Gallery
World’s Largest Advanced Materials Exhibition Returns to Tokyo This November
RX Japan Ltd. to Bring Back Highly-Functional Material Week 2025, Showcasing Breakthroughs in Electronics, Mobility, and Clean Energy. - October 17, 2025 - RX
COSME Week Tokyo - RX's Hub for Cosmetics, Health, and Ingredients Coming January 2026
COSME Week TOKYO, from Jan. 14-16, 2026, is Japan's top beauty trade show. It unites 750 exhibitors and 33,000 visitors to explore the latest in cosmetics, ingredients, and tech. The event features four specialised exhibitions for business growth. - October 11, 2025 - RX
RX Japan Opens Avenue for Global Access to Japan's Food Industry at "Japan's Food" Export Fair Winter 2025
Japan’s dynamic food export industry takes centre stage as "JAPAN'S FOOD" EXPORT FAIR WINTER, hosted by RX Japan, goes to Makuhari Messe from 3 to 5 December, 2025. Now in its 11th edition, the event is positioned to support global sourcing for the food and beverage (F&B)... - October 11, 2025 - RX
RX Japan Gathers Global Jewellery Leaders and Experts at IJT Autumn 2025
RX Japan is gearing up for a grand gathering of global jewellery professionals at the upcoming International Jewellery Tokyo (IJT) Autumn 2025 scheduled for October 29 to 31 in Pacifico Yokohama. Over 400 exhibitors are expected to participate, transforming Pacifico Yokohama into an international... - October 11, 2025 - RX
Japan IT Week Autumn 2025 to Feature MEET Korea and Global IT Exhibitors
Japan IT Week Autumn 2025, the country’s leading exhibition for IT and Digital Transformation (DX), is set to open its doors from October 22 to 24, at Makuhari Messe, Japan. The three-day event, organised by RX Japan, will bring together a global audience of industry professionals to explore... - September 27, 2025 - RX
Recycle Tech Japan to Debut in Tokyo, Advancing Circular Economy Through Recycling Innovation
RX Japan has announced the launch of Recycle Tech Japan, a new exhibition focused on recycling technologies and circular economy solutions, taking place from November 12–14 at Makuhari Messe, alongside Highly Functional Material Week Tokyo 2025 and two other major tech shows, offering... - September 26, 2025 - RX