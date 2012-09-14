PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Worldwide Launch of HighSake: the Pinnacle of Japanese Sake Craftsmanship For expansion of life and experiences - December 05, 2019 - HighSake

BYD, Toyota Agree to Establish Joint Company for Battery Electric Vehicle Research and Development BYD Company Ltd. (BYD) and Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today that they have signed an agreement to establish a joint company to research and development for battery electric vehicles (BEVs). The new R&D company, which will work on designing and developing BEVs (including platform)... - November 13, 2019 - BYD

High-Performance & Tailor-Made for Japan – Mineral Casting Technology from RAMPF World-market leader presents epoxy-resin-based EPUMENT® material and pioneering molding technology at MECT 2019 in Nagoya – Booth 1D25. - October 11, 2019 - RAMPF

Wellving Asset Management: Focus is on Timing Wellving Asset Management analysts say 2019 will be a great year for Investment profits. Following a great year, already with Gold being a top earner for many WAM clients, they are now looking forward to the next year. Gold has surged in recent months due to a number of factors, the US-China Trade... - October 08, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

World’s Appetite for Japan Satisfied by Unique & Kawaii Subscription Box Services ZenPop, the subscription box service of ZenMarket, celebrates its third anniversary this October. Since the late 2000s, subscription box services have grown exponentially, both in popularity and number (7,000 companies as of February 2018*). In this competitive market, many services fail. The rise... - October 04, 2019 - ZenPop Japan

Looking to Keep the Culture of Geiko and Maiko Alive, Geisha Japan Looks to Fans for Support to Help Bring Geisha to the Wider World via Crowdfunding on Japankuru Funding As Maiko and Geiko numbers fall in Japan, a group is looking at ways to revitalize the culture. One way they are looking at doing so is increasing the amount of foreign fans that would be willing to come and watch their perfomances. By doing this, they hope to create a positive feedback loop that will spur these Maiko on. - September 05, 2019 - Japankuru Funding

Ueno Joshi Tour Group Looks to Crowdfunding via Japankuru Funding to Help Create a Tour That is Perfect for Visitors That Come During the 2020 Tokyo Olympics As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics near, a group of Japanese people are looking to make a tour that helps connect tourists not just to the places, but also to the people as well, allowing for the tourist to make memories based on the people that they meet. - September 05, 2019 - Japankuru Funding

Wellving Asset Management Talk Mutual Funds Wellving Asset Management give their insight into mutual funds. Speaking on behalf of them was VP Finnegan Meyers and he had this to say, "If you want to invest in the stock market but don’t have a large enough portfolio to achieve the diversity you want through individual stock purchases,... - July 26, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management Gearing Up for the Rugby World Cup With the Rugby World Cup creeping up, Wellving Asset Management is giving away VIP tickets to 2 lucky clients for the opening match on September 20th. Everyone of Wellvings clients will be entered into the draw with 2 winners selected randomly. The 2019 Rugby World Cup will be the ninth to date. This... - July 24, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Dream Drive Brings Van Life to Japan with Rentable Custom Hotel Rooms on Wheels Dream Drive, a custom van workshop and rental company in Japan, is officially launching their depot and 4 vans in August 2019. Japan is in the midst of a tourism boom seeing record numbers of inbound tourists so far for 2019. (japantoday.com/category/national/japan-sees-record-number-of-foreign-visitors-in-1st-half-of-2019)... - July 20, 2019 - Dream Drive K.K.

Wellving Asset Management Announce New Marketing/PR Director In a new step today, Wellving Asset Management have announced a new PR Director in Mark Rodgers. In recent months Wellving have been very actively restructuring their Management team with the focus of keeping up and swimming with the tide. Vice President Finnegan Meyers made this statement, "W.A.M... - July 19, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management Join in the Fun at the Gion Festival Twenty-three Yamahoko floats, known as “moving museums” paraded through central Kyoto on Wednesday as a highlight of the annual Gion Festival. This year marked the 1,150th anniversary of the festival, which was started to pray for preventing plague from ravaging the city in the Heian period. This... - July 18, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management Looking at an IPO Not a company to rest on their laurels Wellving Asset Management have identified what could be the next investment vehicle for their clients. It comes in the form of an IPO. IPO stands for initial Public Offering. In other words, it is a new issue of stock offered for sale to the public. When companies... - July 06, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management Calls on Non-Profit Organisations Wellving Asset Management are calling all non-profit organizations to contact them for their support. W.A.M are looking for 2 or 3 charities to sponsor for the foreseeable future. Vice President Finnagan Meyer had this to say: "Wellving are looking for the best possible candidates that we can... - July 04, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Assett Management to Release New App Wellving Asset Management to release new app by August. - June 30, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Managements Vice President Talks About Mutual Funds Wellving Asset Managements Vice President Finnegan Meyer has his say on mutual funds, "If you want to invest in the stock market but don’t have a large enough portfolio to achieve the diversity you want through individual stock purchases, mutual funds may provide the solution you are looking... - June 29, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management Are Hiring Wellving Asset Management are looking for highly motivated Portfolio Managers. What a year it has been for Wellving Asset Management, so much so that they are looking to increase their team to accommodate their ever growing presence and customer base. Wellving are looking to add 10 motivated and experienced... - June 27, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management Hits Massive Milestone Wellving Asset Management hits an incredible milestone this month after surpassing the 800 million USD mark in money management. From their establishment 9 years ago the continuous growth of Wellving Asset Management has been a very steady one. Regardless of market situations they have manged to show... - June 27, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Startupbootcamp Launches Its First Scale Program in Osaka, Japan An equity-free innovation program for high growth Smart Cities and living companies to expand globally, increase their revenues, and access funding opportunities in Japan, the world’s 3rd largest economy. - June 27, 2019 - Startupbootcamp

Wellving Asset Management Golf Tournament Wellving Asset Management are to start a new annual golf tournament kicking off at the Eastwood Country Club in Tochigi. Designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. Eastwood is a beautiful course located about 1.5 hours from downtown Tokyo. Nestled in some gently rolling hills in Tochigi prefecture, the club... - June 27, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management to Open New Office Location in Australia Wellving Asset Management is looking to venture out and expand their reach to other parts of the world to help service their ever growing and international client base. - June 26, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

New Portfolio Director Assigned in Wellving Asset Management Wellving Asset Management have assigned a new Director of Portfolio Management, Robert Russo. - June 25, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Johnathan Blake to Donate 50% of His Salary to Charity Johnathan Blake of Wellving Asset Management has very kindly decided to Donate 50% of his salary to charity from now until the end of the year. In an incredible gesture Mr Blake is going to give back to the needy of the world. Wellving Asset Management will double anything that is raised by Johnathan. No... - June 25, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

Wellving Asset Management Puts Focus Onto Gold Wellving Asset Management have switched their attention to Gold trading. After a Bull year so far Gold soared on Thursday to its highest point since September 2013 amid a rise in prices of precious metals. On Wednesday, the United States Federal Reserve decided to leave interest rates unchanged, with... - June 24, 2019 - Wellving Asset Management

In Order to Combat Overtourism in Biei, Hokkaido Farmers Launch Crowdfunding Project on Japankuru Funding to Help Re-Educate Visitors to the Area Each year 1,600,000 visitors go to Hokkaido to see the beautiful farms in Biei. It is a unique area scattered with hilly farmland that feature amazing fields of not just crops but beautiful flowers. It is because of these beautiful fields that people flock to the area for a once in a lifetime opportunity. Now the people of Biei are looking to protect the farmland so future generations can also enjoy this amazing area. - May 31, 2019 - Japankuru Funding

Octava Cloud Solutions Announce Attendance at This Year’s Defcon Conference Japanese cloud security firm Octava today announced that they will be sending two of their top Cloud Engineers to the conference. - May 29, 2019 - Octava Cloud Solutions

Vision-Box Expands Global Footprint with Established Presence in Japan Vision-Box expands its reach in Asia-Pacific to the Far East, opening a new office and Center of Excellence in Tokyo, Japan. - May 22, 2019 - Vision-Box

Terra Drone and KDDI Launch Drone Infrastructure Inspection Services Terra Drone Corporation and KDDI Corporation announce a breakthrough in asset management by launching safe, fast, and cost-effective infrastructure inspection services using drones. The solution uses drones with high-resolution cameras to monitor the structural health of industrial systems, such as,... - April 27, 2019 - Terra Drone Corporation

XPAND K.K. Launches XPAND.CODES Reader App Multi-barcode reader that can read QR/XPAND/EAN Codes available on the App Store. - April 05, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

New Stablecoin USDQ Will be Presented in the First Half of April One of the largest listing service providers, Platinum intends to launch a new stablecoin USDQ in the first half of April. USDQ will be decentralized, self-regulating, and backed by Bitcoin. This feature will allow the market participants to trade and make payments in popular cryptos without needing... - April 02, 2019 - Platinum LLC

XPAND K.K. Releases XPAND.CODES Reader JS A JavaScript multi-barcode reader that can read QR/EAN/UPC/XPAND Code without the need to download an app. - February 28, 2019 - XPAND K.K.

Chincotech Announce Attendance at the 2019 IEEE Conference on Automatic Face and Gesture Recognition The 14th IEEE International Conference on Automatic Face and Gesture Recognition (FG 2019) will be held in Lille, France, 14-18 May 2019. - February 13, 2019 - Chincotech

ClaimVantage to Exhibit at the Insurance Forum in Tokyo at the End of This Month A leading provider of InsurTech solutions, ClaimVantage will be exhibiting the latest in life and medical claims processing. - January 25, 2019 - ClaimVantage

Wonect Upgrade wonect.com’s System In December 2018, Wonect upgraded their system wonect.com, its large scale e-commerce website. This upgrade has greatly improved the speed, design, and functionality of the website. - January 16, 2019 - WONECT Co.,Ltd

The Luxury Watch Marketplace Timepeaks Raised Funds and Established a Thai Branch Leatherball, Inc., which manages the marketplace Timepeaks, that can buy & sell luxury watches throughout the world, (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan CEO: Hitoshi Kyou) has raised funds from multiple individual investors and opened a branch to expand Thai users in Bangkok, Thailand. Leatherball, Inc. - December 20, 2018 - Leatherball, Inc.

Octava Cloud Solutions is Searching for a Talented Cloud Engineer Japanese cloud security firm Octava is looking to build on its current innovative development team and are looking to employ a Senior Cloud Engineer who can add further experience to their team. - December 13, 2018 - Octava Cloud Solutions

Bridgestone Partners Launches New Dynamic Trading Account Bridgestone Partners today announce the global roll-out of it’s new "Dynamic Trading Account," developed with investors in mind, The Dynamic Trading Account is transparent, secure, and easy-to-use. Available to all clients over the age of 25, investors can deposit profits generated from... - December 03, 2018 - Bridgestone Partners

R3 Institute is Launching "Gusuku Customine," a No-Code Kintone Customization Service on the US Market R3 Institute is launching the English version of Gusuku Customine today, which is now available to all Kintone users in the US market. Gusuku Customine is a development service that allows people to do Kintone customization without coding. - November 01, 2018 - R3 institute

Endotech to Employ a Senior Robotics Engineer Endotech announced that they are searching for a senior robotics engineer to further expand their electronic equipment learning algorithms in autonomous systems. - October 12, 2018 - EndoTech

TYAN Exhibits Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Optimized Server Platforms at GTC Japan 2018 TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

RJ Models Starts to Have More Cooperation with Designers of Architectural Model Making Projects in Japan RJ Models is a leader in world class architectural model making; RJ Models distributes their installations exclusively and worldwide, such as throughout US, UK, Japan. - August 30, 2018 - RJ Models

Japan Properties Co, Ltd. to Launch Your Japan Properties: Living Arrangements Reinvented Japan Properties Co., Ltd. proudly announces the launch of Your Japan Properties, an innovative business model meticulously patented to revolutionize the Japanese real estate industry and make an impact on the international scene. The idea behind Your Japan Properties originates from a deep-rooted and... - August 22, 2018 - Japan Properties Co., Ltd.

SATO Provides Resort Hotel with RFID Wine Cellar Inventory Solution System provides drastic boost in accuracy and labor savings. - August 04, 2018 - SATO Global Business Services

The World's First Offline English - Chinese Translation Device Offers Online Translating in 20 Languages; "IU" Started Its Crowdfund on Kickstarter 24th July 2018 Intelligent Group Ltd. (http://i-u.com.tw/en/ Taiwan CEO：Austin Yang) has started crowdfunding for his multi-language-translation-device "IU." This hand-size machine is the world's first offline English-Chinese translator with over 20 languages available for translation when online. The world’s smallest, and most lightweight device yet “IU” began crowdfunding on Kickstarter offering low prices to early customers. - July 26, 2018 - Intelligent Group Ltd.

Chincotech Announce Attendance at the 2018 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition Chincotech, the Tokyo based facial recognition Software Company, has today confirmed it will be sending two delegates to the 2018 Federal Identity Forum and Exposition. - June 24, 2018 - Chincotech

Endo Tech Confirm Attendance at the 2018 IEEE International Flexible Electronics Technology Conference Richard Cliff, Endo Tech’s Chief Technology Officer confirmed that the firm would be sending two of its top Research and Development engineers to the conference. - June 07, 2018 - EndoTech

Global FinTech Company ClaimVantage Develops a Team in Tokyo to Support Recent Growth With more than 30 years insurance industry experience, Takashi Namiki has been appointed as the Business Development Manager in the Region. - April 27, 2018 - ClaimVantage

Life Fibre Company Launches ONU® SS 2018 Collection ONU®, a global lifestyle wear brand from Japan, officially entered the apparel market with the launch of its first women's performance wear collection mainly made of merino wool. Integrating the highest standards of sustainability with performance, its first collection for women will be exclusively... - April 14, 2018 - Life Fibre Company

Join Korenix at the 27th Japan IT Week Spring Together with AIDEN CO., LTD., Korenix Technology is exhibiting at the 27th Japan IT Week Spring (booth 西3-45/West 3-45) from 5/9 – 5/11 at the Tokyo International Exhibition Center (Tokyo Big Sight) in Japan. - April 11, 2018 - Korenix Technology Co. Ltd.