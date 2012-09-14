PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Belt & Road News Partners to Promote Silk Road Exhibition Belt & Road News Network (BRN), an international media organization, that is the world's first & only news network dedicated to China's massive Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) (also known as Silk Road Initiative) and Al Sharq Media Management one of the arms of Dar Al Sharq Group, the leading... - July 18, 2019 - Belt and Road News Network

Nehmeh Wins Qatar Sustainability Award Qatar’s leading Industrial Solutions provider, Nehmeh, has been honored with Qatar’s First ever “Green Corporate” award at the Qatar Sustainability Awards 2017, organized by Qatar Green Building Council, a member of Qatar Foundation which recognizes the efforts, commitment, and... - November 09, 2017 - Nehmeh

Keshtat - A Role-Playing Game Based in Qatar That is Currently Being Developed by Orion's Reverie Keshtat is a role playing game that is currently being developed by Orion's Reverie. The project is now live at Kickstarter and they offer amazing rewards if you back them. - October 19, 2017 - Orion's Reverie

Future BIM Implementation Qatar Conference: Keeping Up with Global Construction Trends This focused conference will support the optimisation of BIM implementation to improve the management of complex construction and infrastructure projects. - January 28, 2017 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

The Smart MEP Summit Aims to Breathe Technology Into Construction Internet of Things (IoT) will change they way building "interact" with people. - January 26, 2017 - Gulf Learning

Future Landscape & Public Realm Qatar in Its 3rd Consecutive Successful Edition Latest sustainable and cost effective design strategies for developing Qatar’s future public realm. - October 26, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

The Knowledge Congress Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Fair Debt Collection Practices Act: Compliance Issues in 2016 Live Webcast The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two -hour webcasts. It has scheduled a live webcast entitled: “Fair Debt Collection Practices Act: Compliance Issues in 2016 LIVE Webcast.”... - September 02, 2016 - The Knowledge Group

Developing and Improving Qatar’s Public Realm Examining the latest sustainable and cost effective design strategies for developing Qatar’s future public realm. - June 05, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Maximizing the Role of Interior Design in Qatar Understanding and implementing new technologies and strategies to maximize the role of interior design for FIFA 2022 and Qatar National Vision 2030. - May 12, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Smart Parking Qatar 2016 Successfully Launched Utilizing new technologies and advanced design strategies to maximize the development, management and optimization of car parks and parking facilities in Qatar. - April 20, 2016 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Urbacon CEO Moataz Al Khayyat Details Facilities Installed at the Banana Island Resort Qatar UrbaCon Trading & Contracting is involved in several large scale projects and over the past few years has become one of the most prominent building contractors in Qatar. Company CEO Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat commented recently on the Island project now completed. - March 03, 2016 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

A Great Opportunity for the Drainage & Stormwater Industry Professionals Day one of the 2nd Annual Edition of Future Drainage & Stormwater Networks Qatar conference at Intercontinental The City Doha (organized by Advanced Conferences & Meetings), was held with the support of Public Works Authority ‘ASHGHAL’. This conference brought together the relevant... - December 09, 2015 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Breaking News for Qatar’s Parking Industry Smart Parking Qatar will incorporate case studies and quality speakers from the relevant government agencies and other stakeholders to discuss the country’s parking facilities. - December 05, 2015 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat of UCC Qatar Talks Hospitality in the Middle East Doha has the potential to rival Dubai as a destination hub, and in order to do so it is being called upon by UrbaCon Contracting & Trading (UCC) CEO Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat to match it in the hospitality sector. - November 27, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

8th Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition Successfully Concludes High Praise for the Quality and Variety of Fashion-Focused Programs Offered Organized by Qatar Tourism Authority (QTA) in partnership with Design Creationz, the 8th edition of the Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition successfully concluded yesterday. Heya Arabian Fashion Exhibition, Qatar’s largest and leading fashion destination showcased modern and high-quality Arabian and... - November 23, 2015 - Design Creationz

CEO Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat Details UCC Hospitality Projects in Doha, Qatar CEO Mr, Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat is being called upon to match up Qatar's capital city Doha with the likes of Dubai in the rapidly developing hospitality sector. Mr. Al Khayat owner of UCC Qatar is gearing up his company's headquarter city for the approaching World Cup in 2022. - October 23, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Mr. Mohammed Moataz Al-Khayyat Talks Tourism in the Gulf Chief Executive Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al-Khayyat of Qatar-based Contracting company UrbaCon (UCC) comments on the rise in tourism within the Gulf state. The increase in the number of visitors creates a need for construction of new real estate and growth of the service industry. (Also known as CEO Mohamed Moutaz al-Khayyat) - August 05, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat's Orient Pearl Restaurant Wins "Time Out Doha" 2015 Award Middle Eastern construction magnate and owner of the Orient Pearl Restaurant Doha, Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat, also known by the name Moutaz Al Khayat, has received citywide recognition for the high standards acheived by his high flying eatery. Winner of the 2015 "Best Family Restaurant" by Time Out Doha, the Orient continues to build on from its previously won "Best Interior Design 2014" accolade. - July 08, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Director Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat of UrbaCon Qatar: Stunning Banana Island Resort Doha Complete Chief Executive, Mr. Mohamed Moataz (Moutaz) Al Khayyat of UrbaCon Trading & Contracting based in the Qatar State Capital Doha celebrates the completion of the new luxurious Banana Island Resort by Anantara. Offering bespoke hospitality to meet every guests need along with second to none facilities, the Banana Island Resort located off the coast of Doha is a testament to the capabilities Mr. Al Khayyat’s business, UrbaCon Trading and Contracting. - June 22, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

2nd Annual Future Landscape & Public Realm Qatar Conference Future Landscape & Public Realm Qatar 2015 will provide an opportunity for landscape and design professionals, urban planners, urban designers and high-level decision makers from across the value chain to gather together and discuss new innovations and technologies, key challenges, the latest projects and future opportunities - June 11, 2015 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

2nd Annual Future Interiors Qatar Conference Future Interiors Qatar provides the ideal meeting place for project owners, project managers, design professionals, contractors and consultants to stay up to date on industry trends and lucrative business opportunities. - May 29, 2015 - Advanced Conferences & Meetings

Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat's UCC Qatar Set to Complete One of the World's Largest Shopping Malls in Autumn 2015 - Update The Qatar-based Trading and Contracting Company, UrbaCon, headed by Managing Director Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat is poised to complete the constuction of one of the biggest shopping complexes in the world, The Mall of Qatar, in the third quarter of this year. - May 09, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Qatari Contractor Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat Focuses on Green Real Estate Projects in the Arabian Gulf Region Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat of UrbaCon Contracting and Trading comments on the relationship between the rise in the volume of tourists visiting the Arab Gulf and the increasing need for green ecofriendly construction projects. - May 04, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Mr. Mohamed Moataz Al Khayyat | KCT Qatar Achieves Global Standards of Practice by British Standards Institution The Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading Company. (KCT), headed by CEO Moataz Al Khayyat recently became the first company in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to receive recognition of its global standards of practice by the British Standards Institution. - May 01, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

UCC CEO Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat Comments on Achieving 10 Million Man-Hours Without Lost-Time Incident "Achieving 10 million man-hours without major incident is no accident,” says Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat, CEO of UrbaCon Contracting & Trading (UCC), “but the direct consequence of the company’s commitment to safety and accountability." - April 08, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Moataz Al Khayyat's Contracting Firm, KCT Qatar, Completes Luxury 5-Star Hilton DoubleTree Hotel, Doha Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat's leading contracting firm, KCT Qatar, celebrates the completion of the highly anticipated luxury 5-star Hilton DoubleTree Hotel. The 186 key new build stretches 75m up into the Gulf State's skyline & boasts a Sky Bar closely accompanied by a pool deck and Shisha Lounge amongst a plethora of world-class amenities. - April 04, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat | Building One of Qatar’s Leading Contracting Firms UCC Established in 2011, UCC has wasted no time affirming a solid reputation within the construction industry, particularly focusing however not limiting its activities within the influential Middle Eastern state of Qatar. The Doha-based company, headed by CEO Moataz Al Khayyat has been ranked 184th out of a list of the Top 250 Global Contractors as stated by Engineering News-Record, and goes on to note the UCC’s total revenue during 2013 surpassed a figure of $1.19 billion US Dollars. - March 25, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Moataz Al-Khayyat at Forefront of Infrastructure Growth Within Gulf State Qatar The Arcadis Global Infrastructure Investment Spending Index has recently ranked the prosperous Gulf State of Qatar in 2nd place, narrowly missing the top spot held by Singapore. Qatar, a cash rich economic powerhouse, boasts some of the highest investment profiles in the world and has displayed double figure average growth across all construction services. - February 17, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Businessman Moataz Al Khayyat Funds Scholarships for Syrian Students Enrolled at U.S. Colleges and Universities Businessman Mr. Moataz Al Khayyat recently announced that he is providing substantial financial support to the Emergency Student Fund of the Institute of International Education to award scholarships to 43 Syrian students enrolled in U.S. colleges and universities. - February 13, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Intel Corporation & TechVista Enter Agreement for DCM Energy Director and Virtual KVM Gateway TechVista IT announced their license agreement with Intel Corporation to expand their product offerings with Intel’s Datacenter Manager portfolio. - February 04, 2015 - TechVista Systems FZ-LLC

Construction Magnate Moataz Al Khayyat Estimates $200bn Spend Leading contractor KCT Qatar, headed by CEO Moataz Al Khayyat, expects total construction infrastructure investment to breach the $200bn mark within the next 10 years. - January 29, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Executive Moataz Al Khayyat Focuses LBDI on Construction Industry Qatar-based parent company Loyalty Business Development & Investments (LBDI), headed by CEO Moataz Al Khayyat, has expanded its forward thinking objectives, guiding subsidiary interior supply company Credo into the residential and commercial construction industry. - January 19, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

CEO Moataz Al Khayyat Plans to Open 18 Restaurants with Palma Hospitality Group – Doha, Qatar Qatari-based Palma Hospitality Group headed by Moataz Al Khayyat announces plans to open 18 brand new restaurants over the next five years in the wake of the 2022 World Cup, whilst proactively progressing towards the Qatar National Vision of 2030. - January 09, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Moataz Al Khayyat's UrbaCon Trading & Contracting Complete Renovation of the Sheraton Hotel - Doha CEO Moataz Al Khayyat led UCC's technical and engineering staff through a record restoration project at the Middle East's first 5-star Hotel; built in 1982 the Doha Sheraton Hotel & Resort has witnessed numerous Arab conferences and GCC summits. - January 04, 2015 - Al Khayyat Contracting & Trading

Al Jazeera Royal Sports Allies Exclusively with the Italian Panatta Over Gym Equipment Supplies in Qatar The agreement embraces providing the Qatari Market with specialized Gym Equipment and Accessories; Gym Equipment, Kids, women and Disabled Gym Equipment. - November 26, 2014 - Al Jazeera Royal Sports

Times Middle East Presents Gulf Railway Expansion and Technology Summit The GCC is currently undergoing a major metamorphosis. It is expected to infuse $250 Billion in establishing a railway network across the region, which includes projects like the Saudi Land Bridge, North-South Railway Line, Haramain High Speed Rail, GCC Rail, Riyadh Light Railway, and Makkah Metro. The 300 kilometer-long Doha Metro will consist of four lines: Red Line, Gold Line, Green Line and Blue Line. Rail project in Qatar will have 80 stations by the time it is completed. - July 01, 2013 - Times Middle East

Dome of the Rock 3D - Jerusalem.com Free iPad app uses 3D technology to allow to move freely, explore & experience the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem al-Quds: 3rd holiest Muslim site - Where the Prophet Muhammad Ascended to heaven. - October 04, 2012 - Jerusalem.com

Yet Another Recognition: Dr. Naseer Homoud Among Top 100 in Construction Sector of the Arab World Recognizing immense standing in the construction and real estate sector, Dr. Naseer Homoud, a renowned philanthropist and business leader, has been placed at 84th position of 100 Most Powerful in Gulf Construction as unveiled by Construction Week’s annual Power 100 listing. - July 09, 2012 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Dr. Naseer Homoud Success in Decade- "Ranked 53rd in Top 500 Powerful Arabs" Arabian Business has placed Dr. Naseer Homoud- a renowned philanthropist and business tycoon on 53rd positions its 2012 Arabian Business Power 500 – The World’s Most Influential Arabs List. - June 11, 2012 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

State of Qatar Joins the Global Green Growth Institute - Source: Qatar National Food Security Programme (QNFSP) Qatar endorses pact on green growth institute as it joined a consortium of founding member countries in initialing the agreement of establishment of the Global Green Growth Institute (GGGI) on the 10th may 2012 - May 13, 2012 - Qatar National Food Security Programme

ITWorx Implements Its Connected Learning Gateway (CLG) at Al Khor International School in Qatar Qatar’s Al Khor International School applies ITWorx CLG. With tools for content authoring & social networking plus mobile apps, it provides students, teachers, parents, & school managers with a platform for e-learning, collaboration and assessment. - February 22, 2012 - ITWorx

Arab Non - Violence Society Commemorated United Nations Day Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non- Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s statement on United Nations Day. He emphasized that the observance of UN Day serves as a reminder that the world is common home and through dialogue and cooperation among all, the problems could be solved. - October 25, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Arab Non- Violence Society Observed International Day for Eradication of Poverty Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non- Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s statement on International Day for Eradication of Poverty. He emphasized that promises in the Millennium Development Goal to reduce hunger and poverty by half of the year 2015 can only be redeemed by serious thinking, planning and action. - October 18, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Arab Non- Violence Society Commemorated World Food Day Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non- Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s statement on World Food Day. He urged governments to initiate and implement various programmes to increase food production, reduce inflation, create employment, expand social security nets and ensure food supply up to the people at the marginal level so that MDGs are accomplished. - October 17, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Arab Non Violence Society Commemorated International Day of Non Violence Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non- Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s message on International Day of Non Violence. He asserted that at heart of Mahatma Gandhi’s philosophy of nonviolence, was his belief - that strength comes from righteousness, not force and power comes from truth, not might. - October 03, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Arab Non- Violence Society Marks International Day of Older Peoples Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non- Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s message on International Day of Older Peoples. He maintained that aging of society does not become a burden, but instead it adds value and opportunities for development through actively engaged older populations. - October 01, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Arab Non-Violence Society Observed International Day of Peace Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non-Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s message on International Day of Peace. He urged people to celebrate International Day of Peace with great enthusiasm and passion. - September 22, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Arab Non- Violence Society Observed International Day of Democracy Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non- Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s message on International Day of Democracy. He hoped that world leaders will continue to place democracy and good governance at the forefront of their efforts as countries worldwide strive to meet the MDGs by the target date of 2015. - September 16, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud

Arab Non-Violence Society Marked International Day of Literacy Foreign Affairs Advisor of the Arab Non-Violence Society Dr. Naseer Homoud’s message on International Day of Literacy. He maintained that education and literacy are the foundation and essence of all human development. - September 09, 2011 - Dr. Naseer Homoud