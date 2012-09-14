PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Bahamas First & NUA Insurance Sponsor UB President’s Golf Classic Bahamas First General Insurance Company and NUA Insurance Agents & Brokers are building on their partnership with the University of the Bahamas by sponsoring its inaugural UB President's Golf Classic and Spa Day. Group Marketing & Communications Manager, Leah R. Davis, expressed, “We remain... - November 01, 2018 - Bahamas First Group

Old Bahama Bay Resort and Yacht Harbour Expansion Plans Are a Go; New Condos/Villas and Marina to Join Current Resort Condos Grande Harbour, where the Road Ends, Luxury Begins; Grande Harbour is one of the most unique international hot spots for fishing, diving, or snorkeling. After the adventure, get ready to relax and be pampered with a long list of luxury amenities. - September 11, 2018 - Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour

Old Bahama Resort Operators Grateful for Staff, Guests, and Local Support In November of 2011, the Condo Owners at Old Bahama Bay were notified by the then operators of the Resort (Ginn LRA) that they intended to close the resort operation effective December 31st 2011. The Condo Owners, in an effort to preserve their investment, the jobs of employees, and the overall economy... - August 14, 2018 - Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour

Halo Publishing International Publishes "God's Eternal Purpose Volume Two: The Identity of the Sons of God: The Image of Jesus Christ" As you look into the face of your fellow man/woman, do you see the image of Christ? In the newest book from prolific author Clement Butler, he helps the reader learn, through Scripture, the identity of the sons of God, and God’s purpose for our life. “What is the hope of our calling?”... - October 23, 2017 - Halo Publishing International

Ja Rule and Fyre Media Host Bahamas Hurricane Relief Event to Raise Awareness Worldwide There is still time make an impact. Help the people of Grand Bahama and Andros rebuild, recover and return to normalcy. - December 21, 2016 - FreshEntertainment Bahamas

Crooked Island Holdings Limited is Raffling off 88 Acres of Beachfront Property in the Bahamas at WinTheBeach.com Crooked Island Holdings Limited through their website WinTheBeach.com is offering a lucky winner an opportunity to own a 88 acre beachfront property, with a free and clear unencumbered title. The current Investor/Developer is retiring and liquidating by means of raffling the property which has limitless possibilities such as selling parcels to fund any future development for the lucky winner. - September 29, 2016 - Crooked Island Holdings Limited

Busy Entrepreneurs Offered Online Accounting Tool Logistikor.com launches new software focussing on Caribbean countries with Value Added Tax. - July 11, 2015 - Logistikor.com

Bahamian Orphanage to Benefit from Upcoming Charity Fashion Show Leading Bahamian designer fashion boutiques, Cole's of Nassau and Morley for Men, join forces to host a first of its kind evening fashion show and live auction in aid of The Ranfurly Homes for Children at the Old Fort Bay Club in Nassau, The Bahamas. - April 11, 2015 - Cole's of Nassau

Author Writes Book of Proverbs to Guide Others Through Life's Challenges Caribbean Author Lawrence Elliott says "you can apply certain Christian principals to your life to overcome any struggle and be successful." That’s why he wrote a book called, “Practical Proverbs for Everyday Living,” which was recently released by Halo Publishing International. “You... - February 24, 2015 - Halo Publishing International

Brand a Trend GmbH Bolsters Team, Broadens International Aim German start-up expands their international presence with four new international employees. - July 13, 2014 - Brand a Trend GmbH

The Tribune Newspaper Launches The McCabe Project Bahamas' Leading Daily Launces New Campaign to Address the Country's Rising Crime Rate. - September 24, 2013 - McCabe Project

Making Social Media Profitable The Social Media Boot Camp will help business owners achieve and maintain profitability. - May 04, 2013 - The Publicity Agency (Bahamas)

New Bahamas Real Estate Listed at Island Living Agency As the local economy improves, Island Living Real Estate continues to add listings for newly available Bahamas real estate. - April 30, 2013 - Island Living Real Estate

Bahamas Medical Center & Doctors Hospital Offer Cutting-Edge Treatment for Patients with Prostate Cancer Doctors Hospital Health System, which includes Bahamas Medical Center and Doctors Hospital in Nassau, Bahamas, offers access to a potentially life-saving treatment for men with prostate cancer. - March 08, 2013 - Bahamas Medical Center

Put Your Health First in 2013 with a Comprehensive Health Screening from the Bahamas Medical Center Just 30 minutes from Florida’s east coast, the Bahamas Medical Center, in Nassau, Bahamas is on a mission to help Americans keep their health and fitness resolutions. - December 16, 2012 - Bahamas Medical Center

First Surgery Performed at Newly-Opened Bahamas Medical Center Located in beautiful Nassau, Bahamas, only a short 30-minute flight from Miami, the Bahamas Medical Center serves as a convenient medical tourism destination for the thousands of American and Canadian patients who travel internationally for affordable healthcare each year. - November 21, 2012 - Bahamas Medical Center

Bahamas Medical Center Opens in Nassau, Bahamas International Patient Center Aims to Provide Affordable Health Care to Serve Growing North American Medical Tourism Market The Bahamas Medical Center, a newly opened, full-service hospital, aims to meet this growing need by catering to the unique needs of its international patients by providing the high-quality health care services of world-renowned specialists. - October 21, 2012 - Bahamas Medical Center

Okyanos Heart Institute Chief Executive Officer to Speak at the Strategic Forum Meeting Oct. 26 CEO Matt Feshbach Will Join Other Business Leaders as Forum Guest Speaker - October 12, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Chief Medical Officer Presents to Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Meeting Dr. Howard T. Walpole Jr. Will Speak at Educational Meeting Specializing in Interventional Cardiovascular Medicine Oct. 23 - October 05, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Chief Medical Officer Co-Authors American College of Cardiology White Paper Dr. Howard T. Walpole Jr. Co-Authors White Paper on Developing and Managing a Successful Cardiovascular Service Line - September 29, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute to Participate in American College of Cardiology Legislative Conference Chief Medical Officer Dr. Howard T. Walpole Jr. to Serve as Panelist to Provide Insight on Working with Congressional Leaders for Improvements in Cardiovascular Health - September 21, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Chief Medical Officer Presents to Vanderbilt University Cardiology Fellows Dr. Howard T. Walpole Jr. Provides Insight on Outlook Of Current Cardiology Practices - September 12, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Provides Sponsorship to the Grand Bahama Sailing Club CEO Matt Feshbach and Okyanos Heart Institute Staff Donate Sponsorships for Children to Attend Local Sailing Camp. - August 25, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Announces August Seminar to Discuss Coronary Artery Disease Free Educational Seminar Led by Dr. Howard Walpole, Jr. Will Provide Information About New Cardiac Cell Therapy Treatment for Coronary Artery Disease - August 16, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Leslie Miller, M.D., Joins Okyanos Heart Institute Medical Advisory Council Chairman of the Department Of Cardiovascular Medicine at the University of South Florida to Contribute Expertise on Heart Failure and the Role of Adipose-Derived Stem and Regenerative Cells on the Heart - August 11, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Eric Duckers, M.D., Joins Okyanos Heart Institute Medical Advisory Council Dr. Duckers, Head of Molecular Cardiology Laboratory at The Thoraxcenter, Erasmus University Medical Center Rotterdam, to Contribute Expertise on Cell and Molecular Cardiovascular Biology - July 28, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Farrell Mendelsohn, M.D., FACC Joins Okyanos Heart Institute Medical Advisory Council Dr. Mendelsohn to Contribute Medical Expertise on the Process of Growing New Blood Vessels Through Cardiac Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Coronary Artery Disease - July 21, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Announces July Seminar to Discuss Coronary Artery Disease Free Educational Seminar Will Provide Information About New Treatment Option Through Cardiac Cell Therapy to Patient’s Suffering from Chronic Coronary Artery Disease - July 12, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Hosts Upcoming June Seminars to Discuss Congestive Heart Failure Free Educational Seminars Will Provide Insight About New Treatment Option Through Adult Stem Cell Therapy - June 13, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute CEO Presents at Global Connected Care Conference and 3rd MediTour Expo Matt Feshbach, Co-Founder of Surgical Center of Excellence, Speaks on Building a Global Healthcare Facility Providing Stem Cell Therapy - June 09, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Rockwell Island Debuts at Cannes and Monaco Rockwell Island Beach Estates & Resort has partnered with Sovereign Sea Hermes to launch the North Bimini-based project in France during the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. - June 02, 2012 - Rockwell Estates

Okyanos Heart Institute Names Erika Mangrum Senior Vice President of Marketing Healthcare and Marketing Leader Joins Facility Improving the Lives of Patients with Coronary Artery Disease - May 25, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Names Manuel Vianna as COO International Business Leader Co-Founds Healthcare Facility to Provide Coronary Artery Disease Patients with Cardiac Adult Stem Cell Therapy. - May 12, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Announces Facility Groundbreaking Healthcare Facility Providing Cardiac Cell Therapy Treatments Celebrates Momentous Occasion - May 04, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Gretchen Dezelick Joins Okyanos Heart Institute as Director of Nursing Licensed Health Care Risk Manager and Certified Peri-Operative Nurse Brings More Than 25 Years of Experience to Facility Providing Cardiac Cell Therapy Treatments - April 27, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

Okyanos Heart Institute Interventional Cardiologist Elected to American College of Cardiology Board Okyanos Heart Institute’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Howard Walpole Jr. to Serve as Trustee of Nonprofit Medical Association - April 05, 2012 - Okyanos Heart Institute

$1000 Giveaway Contest at NoDepositForum.com Become a registered member, make a posting at the No deposit forum and have the chance to win $1000 in the form of an Amazon Gift Card. Help the forum meet the goal of reaching 10,000 members and have the chance to become a winner. - March 15, 2012 - No Deposit Online Casino Forum

Free Trip to Vegas Being Offered at NoDepositForum.com Registered members of the forum have the great ability to win an all expense paid trip to Vegas with no strings attached. - March 06, 2012 - No Deposit Online Casino Forum

Caribbean Scuba Diving Vacations – Monthly Dive Story Contest 2012 Monthly Caribbean Scuba Diving Story Contest – January’s Winner Will Receive a Mesh Bag for Snorkel or Scuba Gear - January 06, 2012 - Caribbean Scuba Diving Vacations

Gibraltar Global Securities Now Offering Offshore Brokerage Accounts Gibraltar Global Securities is now offering offshore brokerage accounts in addition to their broad array of financial services. Gibraltar Global Securities offers offshore brokerage accounts to international businesses. This allows transparency between their home country and the countries that they... - September 22, 2011 - Gibraltar Global Securities INC.

GGSI Bahamas is Now Offering Pink Sheet Clearance Offshore Broker Adds to Buying and Selling Services - September 22, 2011 - Gibraltar Global Securities INC.

Bahamas Airport Advertising Chooses Meyer Sound Laboratories Self Powered Speakers to Get Advertisers Messages Clearly Heard When Bahamas Airport Advertising was met with the challenge of providing the very best visual solutions for the advertisers dollars, they turned to Icor International Systems. By integrating some of the very best products available to the market today, we were able to set the advertising solutions apart... - August 29, 2011 - Icor International Systems

Crestron Partners with Icor International Systems in Preparations for Bahamar, Nassau, Bahamas Icor International Systems, an organization of skilled engineers partners with Crestron to offer technology solutions to resorts and casinos in the Bahamian Island Chain. - August 28, 2011 - Icor International Systems

Elite AMBT Hosting Botox Training Seminar in Nassau Certification course offered in the Bahamas on December 3rd, 2011 - August 17, 2011 - Elite Aesthetic, Medical & Business Training

Elite AMBT Hosting Dermal Filler Training Seminar in Nassau, Bahamas Certification course offered on December 3rd, 2011 - August 17, 2011 - Elite Aesthetic, Medical & Business Training

New Website ExpatsInTheBahamas.com Linking the Bahamas to the world, linking the world to the Bahamas - April 13, 2011 - Expats in The Bahamas

Justice of the Peace (JP) Services Now Offered by Bahamas Destination Wedding Bahamas Destination Wedding is now providing Justice of The Peace (JP) Services for persons having their wedding in the Bahamas and creating a one-stop-shop for making marriages in the Bahamas legal anywhere in the world. - April 07, 2011 - Bahamas Destination Wedding

U.S Ambassador to The Bahamas, Nicole A. Avant Hosts Dialogue with Education Reformer, Geoffrey Canada In celebration of Black History Month, United States Ambassador to The Bahamas, Nicole A. Avant and Mr. Ted Sarandos hosted an event in their home on February 18, in honor of American education reformer and advocate, Geoffrey Canada - President and CEO of the Harlem Children’s Zone. Leaders from The Bahamas’ public and private sectors gathered together for a dialogue with Mr. Canada who shared insights from his work over the last two decades focused on closing the achievement gap in Harlem. - February 23, 2011 - US Department of State, U.S. Embassy, Nassau

U.S. Ambassador, Nicole Avant, Raises Autism Awareness in The Bahamas Actress, bestselling author, and international autism activist Holly Robinson-Peete, and her husband former NFL quarterback, Rodney Peete, will be the special guests of United States Ambassador Nicole Avant at a reception on Monday August 16 to raise awareness about Autism. - August 14, 2010 - US Department of State, U.S. Embassy, Nassau