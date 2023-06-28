In celebration of Black History Month, United States Ambassador to The Bahamas, Nicole A. Avant and Mr. Ted Sarandos hosted an event in their home on February 18, in honor of American education reformer and advocate, Geoffrey Canada - President and CEO of the Harlem Children’s Zone. Leaders from The Bahamas’ public and private sectors gathered together for a dialogue with Mr. Canada who shared insights from his work over the last two decades focused on closing the achievement gap in Harlem. - February 23, 2011 - US Department of State, U.S. Embassy, Nassau