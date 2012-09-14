PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FeteBookit Acquires Assets of Visionary Travel International FeteBookit today announced they have acquired the assets of Visionary Travel International (VTI). The acquisition is in line with FeteBookit’s growth strategy through strategic acquisitions. VTI was formed in 2014 and has grown to be a strategically positioned company in relation to travel marketing,... - November 10, 2017 - FeteBookit

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Gold Mine, Inc., To Its Network Family owned retailer will now offer “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” in the U.S. Virgin Islands. - December 03, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International

Just in Time for Valentine’s Day - Blackbeard’s Castle Hits the Market Nothing says I love like buying your special someone a real life castle on an island in the United States Virgin Islands. - February 11, 2015 - True Real Estate

Blackbeard's Castle Hits the Market Since 1967, a local family has accumulated and preserved almost three acres, including eight centuries-old estates, in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, USVI. This unique compilation includes Estate Skytsborg aka: Blackbeard’s Castle, and seven other historical significant estates. - February 06, 2015 - True Real Estate

Request for Cover Art by The Caribbean Writer The Caribbean Writer, an international, literary anthology published by the University of the Virgin Islands is soliciting colorful, eye-catching, Caribbean artwork for the cover of its upcoming issue, Volume 29. This volume of the celebrated journal will be dedicated to Contradictions and Ambiguities... - August 20, 2014 - The Caribbean Writer

Submissions Call for The Caribbean Writer – Volume 29 The Caribbean Writer, an international, refereed, literary journal with a Caribbean focus, is announcing a submission call for its 29th edition. Issues unique to the Caribbean should be central to the work, or the work should reflect a Caribbean heritage, experience, or perspective. Besides the usual... - June 27, 2014 - The Caribbean Writer

Furniture Giant Celebrates Launch of Their New Website St. Thomas’s largest furniture showroom unveils the anticipated launch of their new full service website (furnituregiantvi.com). - April 30, 2014 - Furniture Giant

Soraya Diase Coffelt Urges Prompt Payment to Retirees of Improper GERS Withholdings Gubernatorial candidate Soraya Diase Coffelt today announced support for the prompt payment of contributions that were improperly withheld from retroactive salary payments to government retirees in 2010. Eight percent or what the Government Employees Retirement System (GERS) estimates totals $1.5 million... - March 23, 2014 - Committee To Elect Soraya Diase Coffelt Governor

Former Judge Soraya Diase Coffelt Announces Candidacy for Governor; Diase Coffelt to Campaign on a Vision for a Better Virgin Islands Former Judge Soraya Diase Coffelt announced on August 10 her intention to run for Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands and released the following statement: “After a long period of thoughtful consideration, I have decided to run for Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands because our community is suffering. - March 09, 2014 - Committee To Elect Soraya Diase Coffelt Governor

Mark A. Corneiro Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Mark A. Cornerio of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law enforcement. About Mark A. Cornerio Mr. Corneiro was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and is... - January 23, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide

Going Green to Save the Blue Charter boat Alternate Latitude was recently honored as the Most Eco-Friendly Sailing Yacht as part of the Charter Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) International’s Save the Blue Awards. Introduced in 2012, the annual CYBA Save the Blue Awards recognize all charter yachts that take steps to minimize their environmental impact and to ensure the future health of the oceans. - November 24, 2013 - Alternate Latitude

Pirate’s Paradise Adventures Announces Day Charter Discounts for All September 2013 Bookings St Thomas, USVI based day boat charter company offers $100 discounts for all day boat charter trips booked and taken in September 2013. - September 06, 2013 - Pirates Paradise Adventures

Eco Serendib Beach Restoration Project Greens St. John, US Virgin Islands with $20K Conservation Program Luxury villa's vital conservation program combats erosion and reduces the carbon footprint at St. John beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nearly $20,000 in total has been donated towards the effort since 2012, with more than $15,000 in funding this spring. - April 24, 2013 - Eco Serendib Villa and Spa

Eco Serendib Villa and Spa’s "Serendipitous Escape" is the Ultimate Girls' Getaway -- Pack the Swimsuits, Gather the Girlfriends & Leave the Husbands Behind Eco Serendib Villa and Spa, an eco-friendly, luxury retreat on St. John in the USVI, offers an eco-fabulous five-night "girlfriends' getaway" available throughout 2013. - February 16, 2013 - Eco Serendib Villa and Spa

Vietnam’s Biggest Luxury Tour Operator to Attract German Travelers Luxury Travel Ltd. revamps its website for German speaking market (www.luxurytravels.de), launches its first printed German brochure and attends ITB Berlin 2013 in their campaign to attract luxury German travelers to Vietnam and Indochina. - February 15, 2013 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Eco Serendib Villa and Spa on St. John Celebrates with Up to 60% Off Eco Serendib Villa and Spa, an eco-friendly, luxury retreat on St. John in the USVI, offers up to 60% off in celebration of its one year anniversary. Anniversary Special rates are available throughout 2013 when booked by January 31, 2013. - September 24, 2012 - Eco Serendib Villa and Spa

Pirate’s Paradise Adventures Boat Charter and Nigel’s Beach Bar Partner to Create Official Signature Island Cocktail “Pirate’s Paradise Poison” is available exclusively at Nigel’s Beach Bar on Smuggler’s Cove, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. - January 28, 2012 - Pirates Paradise Adventures

Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts Appoints William Longfellow as Executive Director The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts Inc. (CMCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of William Longfellow as Executive Director. Mr. Longfellow will direct all activities associated with operating CMCA, which presents world-class exhibitions and promotes the next generation of artists through educational programs and community outreach activities in Frederiksted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. - July 19, 2010 - Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts

Concordia’s Innovative Eco-Studios Ready for Winter Vacations The newly completed studios at eco-resort Estate Concordia Preserve, located on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, are the next phase of innovations tested over 35 years of exploring green development. Environmentally friendly design, recycled and durable building materials and Green operations developed... - March 02, 2010 - Maho Bay Camps

New Glacial Energy Website After months of hard work and preparation, Glacial Energy is pleased to roll out its new website. The new website has many more features including “Glacial U” which is designed to educate customers and visitors to the site about various energy subjects. It also contains pertinent information... - February 25, 2010 - Glacial Energy

Last Atlantis’ New Long/Short Equity Program Seeks Low-Volatility Returns Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC has introduced LACM Long/Short Equity Share Class W, a 130/30 strategy that seeks to diversify equity exposure and trading cycles to yield consistent, lower volatility returns over various market conditions. - January 09, 2008 - Last Atlantis Capital Management

Rocket Division Software Announces Over 1000 Customers for StarWind iSCSI Target Software Rocket Division Software announces over 1000 paying customers are using their iSCSI target software. StarWind, which runs on Microsoft Windows, allows any server (physical or virtual) to access centralized storage, providing a cost-effective and easy-to customize method for implementing centralized storage,... - November 15, 2007 - Rocket Division Software

Last Atlantis Inks Deal with Former Currency Trader at Tudor to Launch New Share Class Within Last Atlantis Partners Fund Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) and Jerry Considine, former currency trader at Tudor Investment, have partnered to introduce LACM Foreign Exchange, Share Class W within the Last Atlantis Partners Fund. The share class will be traded by Mr. Considine and seeks to capitalize on... - October 26, 2007 - Last Atlantis Capital Management

From Juvenile Delinquent to Successful Entrepreneur Outskirts Press is pleased to announce the publication of Dollar Sense from a Few Cents by V. Celeste Fahie. Written in a friendly and down-to-earth style, Dollar Sense is both engaging and informative, helping the reader to grasp the basics of financial planning in order to build a solid and successful... - August 01, 2007 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

Last Atlantis Launches Global Macro Program within Last Atlantis Master Fund Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) announces the launch of The LACM Global Macro program within the Last Atlantis Master Fund. The program is a long/short, directional strategy structured to identify opportunities across US equity asset classes drawn from 36 sectors and 9 styleboxes. - August 13, 2006 - Last Atlantis Capital Management