Virgin Islands News
AAMC Reports Key Ruling in Business Tort and CICO Litigation Against BlackRock and PIMCO
Virgin Islands Supreme Court Reverses Dismissal of BlackRock, Inc. on Personal Jurisdiction Grounds - May 21, 2026 - William Erbey
Tech Veteran Curtis Jones Acquires Leading USVI Digital Innovation Firm MEPSVI
Curtis Jones has officially acquired Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI), a leading digital innovation company in the U.S. Virgin Islands, from its founder, David Whitaker. The acquisition, formalized on April 16, 2024, represents a significant transition for MEPSVI, with Whitaker continuing to assist as needed to ensure a smooth handover. Curtis Jones, who has an impressive background with major technology companies such as Apple and Bloomberg, has been serving as the company’s CTO. - August 23, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Mon Ethos Pro Support Announces Opportunity for Network Engineer & IT Specialist in the Virgin Islands
Mon Ethos Pro Support is a leading digital service contractor in the Virgin Islands, is pleased to announce a job opening for a Network Engineer & IT Specialist. This position is a unique opportunity to join a dynamic team dedicated to providing innovative solutions in digital investigations and network infrastructure. - January 16, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC Announces Its New Trade Name, MEPSVI, Registered in the U.S. Virgin Islands
Mon Ethos Pro Support evolves as MEPSVI, registered in the U.S. Virgin Islands. This strategic rebranding marks a new chapter for the company, enhancing its professional support services. - January 14, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) is Bridging the Tech Gap in Government Operations
Mon Ethos Pro Support introduces digital solutions to modernize government operations, offering services like cybersecurity and custom software. Their technology enhances public service accessibility and operational efficiency. Notable collaborations include work with the USVIPD and the Department of Education in St. Croix VI. The company blends technical expertise with insights from former government professionals to streamline government functions and improve community welfare through innovative technology. - January 13, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI) Announces New Office Location at Yacht Haven Grande
Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI) announces its new office at Yacht Haven Grande, St. Thomas, enhancing its digital service capabilities for public and private sectors. The state-of-the-art facility meets rigorous ISO standards and security for high-risk clients, reflecting MEPSVI's commitment to excellence and innovation. - January 10, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Mon Ethos Pro Support Champions Youth Development with V.I. Pride Little League Sponsorship
Mon Ethos Pro Support (MEPSVI) has announced its sponsorship of the V.I. Pride Little League for the 2024 season, continuing its commitment to the U.S. Virgin Islands community. This initiative, led by founder David Whitaker, will provide the young athletes with new uniforms and equipment and introduce an engaging new mascot to represent the team's spirit. Emphasizing community support and youth development, MEPSVI seeks to encourage local engagement and celebrate the sporting talent. - January 10, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Mon Ethos Pro Support and Virgin Islands Police Department Successfully Enhance Security at Crucian Christmas Festival Amidst Presidential Visit
Innovative Security Collaboration Triumphs at Crucian Christmas Festival Amid Presidential Visit - January 08, 2024 - Mon Ethos Pro Support, LLC (MEPSVI)
Cecil R. Benjamin Named VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Cecil R. Benjamin of St. Croix, VI has been named VIP for 2023 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of government. About Cecil R. Benjamin Cecil R. Benjamin is an American political activist and executive, and chair of the... - January 06, 2023 - Strathmore Worldwide
Cecil R. Benjamin Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Cecil R. Benjamin of St. Croix, VI has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of government. About Cecil R. Benjamin Cecil R. Benjamin is an American political activist and... - August 24, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
Cecil R. Benjamin Recognized as a VIP for Two Consecutive Years by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Cecil R. Benjamin of St. Croix, VI has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 and 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievement in the field of government. About Cecil R. Benjamin Cecil R. Benjamin is an American political activist and... - April 20, 2022 - Strathmore Worldwide
FeteBookit Acquires Assets of Visionary Travel International
FeteBookit today announced they have acquired the assets of Visionary Travel International (VTI). The acquisition is in line with FeteBookit’s growth strategy through strategic acquisitions. VTI was formed in 2014 and has grown to be a strategically positioned company in relation to travel... - November 10, 2017 - FeteBookit
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Gold Mine, Inc., To Its Network
Family owned retailer will now offer “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” in the U.S. Virgin Islands. - December 03, 2015 - Preferred Jewelers International
Just in Time for Valentine’s Day - Blackbeard’s Castle Hits the Market
Nothing says I love like buying your special someone a real life castle on an island in the United States Virgin Islands. - February 11, 2015 - True Real Estate
Blackbeard's Castle Hits the Market
Since 1967, a local family has accumulated and preserved almost three acres, including eight centuries-old estates, in downtown Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas, USVI. This unique compilation includes Estate Skytsborg aka: Blackbeard’s Castle, and seven other historical significant estates. - February 06, 2015 - True Real Estate
Request for Cover Art by The Caribbean Writer
The Caribbean Writer, an international, literary anthology published by the University of the Virgin Islands is soliciting colorful, eye-catching, Caribbean artwork for the cover of its upcoming issue, Volume 29. This volume of the celebrated journal will be dedicated to Contradictions and... - August 20, 2014 - The Caribbean Writer
Submissions Call for The Caribbean Writer – Volume 29
The Caribbean Writer, an international, refereed, literary journal with a Caribbean focus, is announcing a submission call for its 29th edition. Issues unique to the Caribbean should be central to the work, or the work should reflect a Caribbean heritage, experience, or perspective. Besides the... - June 27, 2014 - The Caribbean Writer
Furniture Giant Celebrates Launch of Their New Website
St. Thomas’s largest furniture showroom unveils the anticipated launch of their new full service website (furnituregiantvi.com). - April 30, 2014 - Furniture Giant
Soraya Diase Coffelt Urges Prompt Payment to Retirees of Improper GERS Withholdings
Gubernatorial candidate Soraya Diase Coffelt today announced support for the prompt payment of contributions that were improperly withheld from retroactive salary payments to government retirees in 2010. Eight percent or what the Government Employees Retirement System (GERS) estimates totals $1.5... - March 23, 2014 - Committee To Elect Soraya Diase Coffelt Governor
Former Judge Soraya Diase Coffelt Announces Candidacy for Governor; Diase Coffelt to Campaign on a Vision for a Better Virgin Islands
Former Judge Soraya Diase Coffelt announced on August 10 her intention to run for Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands and released the following statement: “After a long period of thoughtful consideration, I have decided to run for Governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands because our community is... - March 09, 2014 - Committee To Elect Soraya Diase Coffelt Governor
Mark A. Corneiro Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Mark A. Cornerio of Frederiksted, St. Croix, Virgin Islands has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of law enforcement. About Mark A. Cornerio Mr. Corneiro was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands and... - January 23, 2014 - Strathmore Worldwide
Going Green to Save the Blue
Charter boat Alternate Latitude was recently honored as the Most Eco-Friendly Sailing Yacht as part of the Charter Yacht Brokers Association (CYBA) International’s Save the Blue Awards. Introduced in 2012, the annual CYBA Save the Blue Awards recognize all charter yachts that take steps to minimize their environmental impact and to ensure the future health of the oceans. - November 24, 2013 - Alternate Latitude
Pirate’s Paradise Adventures Announces Day Charter Discounts for All September 2013 Bookings
St Thomas, USVI based day boat charter company offers $100 discounts for all day boat charter trips booked and taken in September 2013. - September 06, 2013 - Pirates Paradise Adventures
Eco Serendib Beach Restoration Project Greens St. John, US Virgin Islands with $20K Conservation Program
Luxury villa's vital conservation program combats erosion and reduces the carbon footprint at St. John beaches in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Nearly $20,000 in total has been donated towards the effort since 2012, with more than $15,000 in funding this spring. - April 24, 2013 - Eco Serendib Villa and Spa
Eco Serendib Villa and Spa’s "Serendipitous Escape" is the Ultimate Girls' Getaway -- Pack the Swimsuits, Gather the Girlfriends & Leave the Husbands Behind
Eco Serendib Villa and Spa, an eco-friendly, luxury retreat on St. John in the USVI, offers an eco-fabulous five-night "girlfriends' getaway" available throughout 2013. - February 16, 2013 - Eco Serendib Villa and Spa
Vietnam’s Biggest Luxury Tour Operator to Attract German Travelers
Luxury Travel Ltd. revamps its website for German speaking market (www.luxurytravels.de), launches its first printed German brochure and attends ITB Berlin 2013 in their campaign to attract luxury German travelers to Vietnam and Indochina. - February 15, 2013 - Lux Travel DMC
Eco Serendib Villa and Spa on St. John Celebrates with Up to 60% Off
Eco Serendib Villa and Spa, an eco-friendly, luxury retreat on St. John in the USVI, offers up to 60% off in celebration of its one year anniversary. Anniversary Special rates are available throughout 2013 when booked by January 31, 2013. - September 24, 2012 - Eco Serendib Villa and Spa
Pirate’s Paradise Adventures Boat Charter and Nigel’s Beach Bar Partner to Create Official Signature Island Cocktail
“Pirate’s Paradise Poison” is available exclusively at Nigel’s Beach Bar on Smuggler’s Cove, Tortola, British Virgin Islands. - January 28, 2012 - Pirates Paradise Adventures
Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts Appoints William Longfellow as Executive Director
The Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts Inc. (CMCA) is pleased to announce the appointment of William Longfellow as Executive Director. Mr. Longfellow will direct all activities associated with operating CMCA, which presents world-class exhibitions and promotes the next generation of artists through educational programs and community outreach activities in Frederiksted, St. Croix, US Virgin Islands. - July 19, 2010 - Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts
Concordia’s Innovative Eco-Studios Ready for Winter Vacations
The newly completed studios at eco-resort Estate Concordia Preserve, located on St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, are the next phase of innovations tested over 35 years of exploring green development. Environmentally friendly design, recycled and durable building materials and Green operations... - March 02, 2010 - Maho Bay Camps
New Glacial Energy Website
After months of hard work and preparation, Glacial Energy is pleased to roll out its new website. The new website has many more features including “Glacial U” which is designed to educate customers and visitors to the site about various energy subjects. It also contains pertinent... - February 25, 2010 - Glacial Energy
Last Atlantis’ New Long/Short Equity Program Seeks Low-Volatility Returns
Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC has introduced LACM Long/Short Equity Share Class W, a 130/30 strategy that seeks to diversify equity exposure and trading cycles to yield consistent, lower volatility returns over various market conditions. - January 09, 2008 - Last Atlantis Capital Management
Rocket Division Software Announces Over 1000 Customers for StarWind iSCSI Target Software
Rocket Division Software announces over 1000 paying customers are using their iSCSI target software. StarWind, which runs on Microsoft Windows, allows any server (physical or virtual) to access centralized storage, providing a cost-effective and easy-to customize method for implementing centralized... - November 15, 2007 - Rocket Division Software
Last Atlantis Inks Deal with Former Currency Trader at Tudor to Launch New Share Class Within Last Atlantis Partners Fund
Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) and Jerry Considine, former currency trader at Tudor Investment, have partnered to introduce LACM Foreign Exchange, Share Class W within the Last Atlantis Partners Fund. The share class will be traded by Mr. Considine and seeks to capitalize... - October 26, 2007 - Last Atlantis Capital Management
From Juvenile Delinquent to Successful Entrepreneur
Outskirts Press is pleased to announce the publication of Dollar Sense from a Few Cents by V. Celeste Fahie. Written in a friendly and down-to-earth style, Dollar Sense is both engaging and informative, helping the reader to grasp the basics of financial planning in order to build a solid and... - August 01, 2007 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
Last Atlantis Launches Global Macro Program within Last Atlantis Master Fund
Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) announces the launch of The LACM Global Macro program within the Last Atlantis Master Fund. The program is a long/short, directional strategy structured to identify opportunities across US equity asset classes drawn from 36 sectors and 9... - August 13, 2006 - Last Atlantis Capital Management
Last Atlantis Capital Management Appoints Darren Keyes as Quantitative Research Director
Last Atlantis Capital Management, LLC (St. Thomas, USVI) has appointed Darren Keyes as the firm's Director of Quantitative Research. - January 13, 2006 - Last Atlantis Capital Management