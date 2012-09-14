PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Largest Food Tour in Cambodia Introduced by Dine With The Locals Dine With The Locals, Cambodia's biggest network for food experiences in local homes, introduces the Largest Food Tour Cambodia. Tourists traveling in Cambodia will get 6 authentic food experiences in 4 different cities and regions. - May 22, 2019 - Dine With The Locals

Crocs™ Enters Cambodia Market with 3 New Store Openings in Phnom Penh Crocs™ officially enters the Cambodia market with the opening of stores at TK Avenue Mall, Exchange Square Mall and at AEON Mall Phnom Penh. The Grand Opening of TK Avenue Mall was marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony and speech by Mr. Henry Horn, Managing Director of SOHO Diversified Lifestyle... - October 17, 2017 - SOHO Diversified Group of Companies

Grasshopper Adventures Introduce a New Evening Cycling Tour in Siem Reap Grasshopper Adventures, cycling tour specialists in Asia, announce the new "Countryside at Twilight" evening tour to explore the lands and villages around Siem Reap. - March 09, 2016 - Grasshopper Adventures

Grasshopper Adventures Offer a New Way to Visit the Silk Islands of Phnom Penh Grasshopper Adventures, cycling tour specialists in Asia, announce a new evening tour to Phnom Penh’s Silk Islands. - March 05, 2016 - Grasshopper Adventures

Grasshopper Adventures Launches a New Evening Cycling Tour of Siem Reap and the Countryside Surrounding the Angkor Temples A new Grasshopper Adventures tour explores the outskirts of Siem Reap by bike during the afternoon, finishing at dusk in the Angkor Archaeological Park. - December 19, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

Ride the Angkor Bike4Kids Charity Bike Race 2015 with Grasshopper Adventures Grasshopper Adventures teams up with the Bike4Kids annual charity race to raise funds for Village Focus International. - June 20, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

Experience the Loy Kratong Festival of Lights on Grasshopper Adventures’ Special New Kingdoms of the North Departure Extra departures of Grasshopper Adventures' popular "Kingdoms of the North" Thailand tour have been added to coincide with the Loy Kratong Festival in Chiang Mai. - June 07, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

Grasshopper Adventures Bangkok Day Bike Tours Added to the TripAdvisor Hall of Fame Grasshopper Adventures is proud to announce the inclusion of the Bangkok Day Bike Tours in the TripAdvisor ‘Hall of Fame’ for being awarded the ‘Certificate of Excellence’ for 5 years in a row. - May 21, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

New Cycling Tour from Grasshopper Adventures: Bike Historic Ayutthaya Visit the old capital of Thailand on 2 wheels with Grasshopper Adventures’ new "Bike Historic Ayutthaya" tour. - May 14, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

Grasshopper Adventures New Sri Lanka Promotion Package for 2016 Grasshopper Adventures are offering a free 1-night post tour stay plus package of activities at the Tamarind Hill hotel in Galle. - May 08, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

New Grasshopper Adventures Cycling Tour: Bangkok to Samui for Families Grasshopper Adventures launch a new 5-day tour for families offering an alternative way of travelling from Bangkok to the Gulf of Thailand islands. - April 18, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

Grasshopper Adventures New Tour - Cycle Mandalay to Bagan Grasshopper Adventures, cycling specialists in Asia, have released a new 3 Day tour cycling from Mandalay to Bagan in Myanmar. - April 13, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

Grasshopper Adventures New Angkor & the Villages Cycling Tour A new 2-day cycling tour from Grasshopper Adventures in Cambodia takes you past the main sights and behind the scenes with an overnight stay in a traditional village. - April 08, 2015 - Grasshopper Adventures

First B2B Brochure Particularly Designed for Travel Sellers Specializing in Indochina Asia Premium Travel (www.asiapremiumtravel.com) to Launch New B2B Brochure and Website for Premium Travel Professionals from 1 June 2014. - May 23, 2014 - Asia Premium Travel

A Luxury Adventure Trip to Cambodia's Coast One of the most innovative DMCs in the Mekong Region, Asia Premium Travel (www.asiapremiumtravel.com) Has Introduced an Exotic Tour to the Coastline of Cambodia as Its signature package. - May 23, 2014 - Asia Premium Travel

HBICambodia the Creator of "Academic Writing Skills Series" Hit No.1 in Kindle Paid Store Japan, in 3 Categories for Their English Writing Workbook for ESL Students This week, the series Academic Writing Skills hit No.1 in Kindle free store for categories Language Instruction, Distance Learning, and Foreign Languages. It has now hit No.1 in the Japanese Kindle paid store. - December 17, 2013 - HBICambodia

Luxe Cambodia is on the Rise, Asia Premium Travel Releases Its New Signature Experiential Travel Cambodia’s first luxury travel and tour operator, Asia Premium Travel (www.asiapremiumtravel.com) has introduced a luxurious, experiential tour of Cambodia for the most sophisticated travelers. - November 24, 2013 - Asia Premium Travel

Cambodia’s First Premium Travel and Tour Operator Launches A new joint venture between a Vietnamese and Cambodian partner has taken place to promote quality tourism in the Kingdom of Cambodia as Luxury Travel Ltd. (www.luxurytravels.asia) is set to launch “Asia Premium Travel” to promote luxury tourism in the kingdom of Cambodia as part of its expansion... - September 29, 2013 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Credit Suisse Supports Critical Education Needs Credit Suisse continued its support of some of Cambodia’s most impoverished children by donating $75,000 to fund the operation of three schools in Phnom Penh. The schools, run by Cambodian Children’s Fund (CCF), were built in 2012 through a separate $90,000 grant provided by Credit Suisse. The... - June 06, 2013 - Cambodian Children's Fund

Boutique B&B Dream Villa Siem Reap Renamed as Angkor Dream Villa After Extensive Upgrade After 3 months of extensive upgrade, Dream Villa Siem Reap has been given a facelift with new suite product and an open kitchen to tantalise the taste buds of their guests. - November 11, 2012 - Angkor Dream Villa

Cambodia’s First Crowdfunded Indie Feature Film "FREEDOM DEAL" Moves Forward Into Production After First Successful Fundraising Effort Cambodia’s First Crowdfunded Indie Feature Film, "FREEDOM DEAL," Moves Forward into Production After a Successful First Fundraising Effort; The Project Now Invites Worldwide Support for Postproduction and Distribution of the Movie on Kickstarter. - July 03, 2012 - Camerado

Cambodian Indie Feature Film "Freedom Deal" Fights Lack of Local Financing with Cambodia's First-Ever Global Crowd Funding Effort Cambodian Indie Feature Film "Freedom Deal" Fights Lack of Local Funding & Missing Cinema Infrastructure following Khmer Rouge regime using global Crowd funding for the first time ever in the history of Cambodian cinema, to reveal the untold story of the secret 1970 US War in Cambodia. - May 14, 2012 - Camerado

Export Assistance Program Cambodia to Offer New Natural Sedge Mats, Eco-Friendly Handbags and iPad Cases at Hong Kong Trade Fairs Hundreds of quality products featured at Global Sources’ China Sourcing Fairs: Home Products, booth #7L16 Apr. 20-23; Fashion Accessories Apr. 27-30, booth #7S31, Hong Kong AsiaWorld-Expo. - March 24, 2012 - Global Sources

Luxury Travel Ltd to Unveil New Overland Tours in the Kingdom of Cambodia Luxury Travel to Offer New Exciting Tours from Phnom Penh to Angkor Temples by Road - January 22, 2012 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

DirectRooms.com – Siem Reap Holds Special Celebrations for Chinese New Year DirectRooms.com announces that Siem Reap is set to host a number of festivities to mark Chinese New Year that will include dances, fireworks and a series of colourful cultural displays. - December 18, 2010 - DirectRooms.com

DirectRooms.com – Cambodians Celebrate Human Rights Day in Phnom Penh on 10 December 2010 DirectRooms.com can reveal that Cambodia’s Phnom Penh will be featuring a range of colourful activities and parades as the city’s residents celebrate International Human Rights Day - November 26, 2010 - DirectRooms.com

Cambodia Social Enterprise Aims to Boost Exports of Eco-Friendly Handmade Fashion Accessories at Global Sources Hong Kong Trade Show Export Service Centre Cambodia to exhibit 100% silk scarves and fashion jewelry made of recycled materials at AsiaWorld-Expo Oct. 27-30, booth # 7N02 - October 16, 2010 - Global Sources

Global-Explore.com Begins Operating Angkor Wat Tours in Cambodia Travelers from around the world may now book their own private tour guide on-line prior to visiting the Ancient Ruins of Angkor Wat. - June 15, 2010 - global-explore.com

World Vision Goes Around the World to Find the True Spirit of Christmas Next Stop: Phnom Penh, Cambodia Since November 19, World Vision and thousands of people around the world have been traveling the globe in search of the Christmas spirit as part of the Christian humanitarian agency’s “Spirit of Christmas” tour. The month-long tour features interviews and stories with children and families... - December 01, 2009 - World Vision US

Cambodia Sourcing Report: Silk Fashion Accessories Pre-Screened Suppliers Now Online with Business-to-Business Websites on Global Sources Online Twenty-one experienced export manufacturers offer hand-crafted silk fashion bags and wallets, scarves and garments to professional buyers worldwide. - November 05, 2009 - Global Sources

GT-TELL Mobile Operator Seeking Strategic Investor The Mobile operator in the Kingdom of Cambodia is seeking the strategic investor to work on its expansion of its network to cover the whole territory of Cambodia. - August 21, 2009 - GT-TELL Investment Company Ltd.

Luxury Travel Promotes the Best of the Best of Cambodia Tourism Luxury Travel Promotes luxury tourism in Cambodia in their new Majestic Angkor Cambodia 4 days/3 nights - August 19, 2009 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Active Travel Asia Kicks Off "Cambodia Biking Tour" Promotion in Angkor Wat, Siem Reap With the 3- days cycling tour around Angkor Wat, Active Travel Asia make new adventure tour for travelers who love biking and dicover the hidden 8th wonder - Angkor Wat, Cambodia by bicycle in summer 2009. - April 22, 2009 - Active Travel Asia

Discover Indochina On Magical 16 days Luxury Adventure The Cuisine, Culture and World Heritages Discovery of Indochina will take travellers on a groundbreaking journey through three Southeast Asian nations, over a 16 day/15 night period. This Indochina loop is a cultural and heritage adventure which features superb food and cultural immersion coupled with... - March 14, 2009 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Asia's First Luxury Tour Operator Offers Chic Travel Experience to Angkor Temples Cambodia The company has just launched a new luxury tour "Luxuries on the Majestic Angkor Cambodia 4 days." - February 20, 2009 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Luxury Travel Continues to Create New Niche Market Tourism Products Luxury Travel continues to create new niche market tourism products by launching "Discover South Indochina in the lap of luxury in 10 days." - January 10, 2009 - Luxury Travel Co., Ltd

Cambodia Cooking Class on Channel News Asia With the growing number of tourists choosing Cambodia as their holiday destination, the cuisine of the country is gaining popularity as well. The pan-Asian broadcaster Channel News Asia features Cambodian cooking on July 11, 2008. - July 11, 2008 - Cambodia Cooking Class