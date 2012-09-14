PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating the loyalty of its employees. - September 06, 2019 - CommLab India
GetLocal, the Icelandic booking service and tourist information centre launches a new version of its website with a new search engine containing more than 1000 tours and activities in Iceland. - April 18, 2017 - GetLocal
Keflavik Airport uses Wi-Fi sensors to display wait times and optimize staff resources in real-time. - June 18, 2016 - Veovo
Iceland Geothermal Conference is promising an exciting set of events, presentations, field trips and social occasions. Bringing together more than 600 participants from more than 50 countries, it will be Iceland’s largest geothermal event ever. - April 20, 2016 - ThinkGeoEnergy
The incredible growth of Turkey’s geothermal sector will be featured at IGC Türkiye, the Congress in the Heart of the Geothermal Industry in Turkey, with partners Ormat and Exergy and an exciting EBRD workshop preceding the event. - April 16, 2016 - ThinkGeoEnergy
Handpoint, the award-winning Icelandic FinTech provider powering NextGen POS by offering enabling hardware and software, has announced its expansion to the US in the wake of the EMV liability shift with investment from Icelandic VCs. - September 17, 2015 - Handpoint
Tempo Planner delivers flexible resource and capacity planning to Atlassian's JIRA platform, enabling teams to better create, improve, and deliver on time and on budget. Tempo Planner is now available for JIRA Cloud with monthly and annual subscription pricing. - June 23, 2015 - Tempo
Recognized as a Top Performing Speciality & Gift Shop as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site, TripAdvisor. - May 23, 2015 - Álafoss Wool Store
Enterprise Software Leader Continues 5-Year Growth Streak with 57% YOY Revenue Growth; Reports Highest Quarterly Net Profits to Date - May 05, 2015 - Tempo
Tempo Books Solves Missing Link by Transforming JIRA Work Information Into Accountable, Billable Data - April 27, 2015 - Tempo
Tempo Folio helps businesses manage and track scope, schedule, and costs across projects in real-time, rolling up data on the portfolio level. Know where your money goes. - March 30, 2015 - Tempo
Tempo Software's suite if Atlassian Marketplace solutions will define the next generation of end-to-end project and portfolio management tools for product development, professional services, and IT teams. - January 30, 2015 - Tempo
Tempo’s agile project and portfolio management solutions help businesses at all levels scale their teams, programs, and portfolios, staying lean and efficient with reliable, real-time data. - November 10, 2014 - Tempo
ZOLA Software has today announced the latest build of the company’s Repackage and Deployment solution, providing dramatic capabilities and innovative features. - September 27, 2014 - ZOLA Software
Working at all organizational levels, Tempo’s suite of agile solutions for JIRA and JIRA Agile drive efficiency and better project and portfolio management to advance operational and business objectives for both new product development and professional services teams. - September 09, 2014 - Tempo
Working at all organizational levels, Tempo Timesheets drives efficiency and better project and portfolio management to advance operational and business objectives. - September 03, 2014 - Tempo
Tempo’s agile software add-ons round out Atlassian’s JIRA platform, offering customers scalable product and professional services solutions to advance project management and productivity. - July 28, 2014 - Tempo
Leading Time Tracking, Resource Planning, Project Management, and Business Intelligence Software Adds Team Management Features, Modern Interface, Easier Navigation, and Improved Aggregation of Business Data so Teams Can Work Smarter - December 16, 2013 - Tempo
TM Software, creator of the award winning Tempo Timesheets add-on for Atlassian’s project management and issue tracking platform, JIRA, today announced a suite of project and portfolio management (PPM) solutions for JIRA, including Tempo Timesheets, Tempo Planner, and Tempo Books. These solutions round out JIRA as a full professional services solution for organizations. - September 25, 2013 - Tempo
TM Software's popular Tempo Timesheets add-on now offers large-scale Enterprise organizations an all-in-one solution for time-tracking, project management, resource planning, business analytics, and more. - June 18, 2013 - Tempo
TM Software, creator of the award winning Tempo Timesheets add-on for JIRA, and the soon-to-be released Tempo Planner and Tempo Books add-ons, also for JIRA, has been designated the top software company of the year in Iceland, based on employee satisfaction. The company also ranked number 4 out of 87... - May 31, 2013 - Tempo
With its suite of Tempo Timesheets, Tempo Planner, and Tempo Books add-ons for JIRA, Tempo is rounding out Atlassian’s JIRA as a complete services solution for businesses. - May 09, 2013 - Tempo
Driving Efficiency, Transparency, and Cost Savings to more than 3,700 Companies Worldwide - April 20, 2013 - Tempo
Creditinfo and the Central Bank of Afghanistan (DAB) recently signed a contract which involves the setting up of a credit bureau software for DAB in Kabul. This project has major significance for the development of the financial system in Afghanistan. - March 16, 2013 - Creditinfo
The popular time tracking application has undergone extensive renovations to help make the new JIRA release even more productive for software developers. - March 26, 2012 - Tempo
EMCO announces the availability of MSI Package Builder version 4.5, which includes new features for generating MSI packages for Windows x86 and x64 platforms. - February 16, 2012 - EMCO Software
EMCO Network Software Scanner is a software audit tool that is compatible with Windows 7 and can be used to extract software inventory information from network PCs and track software changes. - December 22, 2011 - EMCO Software
The brand-new freeware utility from EMCO helps network administrators to scan Windows computers in a local network and collect information about installed programs and updates into a centralized database. - December 14, 2011 - EMCO Software
EMCO announces the launch of a new website for network administrators and IT professionals. This website is dedicated to network inventory solutions for Windows networks and is aimed at educating IT staff in issues of selecting and efficient use of the right tools for their specific purposes. - November 05, 2011 - EMCO Software
In a move sure to enhance Atlassian's new OnDemand cloud-based platform, the Tempo plugin development team has made it easy for software developers to start tracking their time –or to move existing tracking into the cloud. - November 02, 2011 - Tempo
EMCO announces a new release of the WakeOnLan utility with an extended set of features that simplify usage of the Wake-on-LAN technology in large corporate networks. - October 07, 2011 - EMCO Software
EMCO announces version 2.0 of its Remote Registry Merge utility. The new version offers simplified registry management on Windows computers over a local network. It provides registry export and import, tasks execution on schedule and other features. - October 07, 2011 - EMCO Software
The new EMCO WakeOnLan utility for Windows allows network administrators to wake up network computers over a local network using the Wake-on-LAN technology. The utility is designed to operate in large networks and is available both in free and commercial versions. - October 06, 2011 - EMCO Software
EMCO Software announces a major release of EMCO Remote Registry Exporter for Windows that allows network administrators to get access to, export and back up registry on network computers. The new version of the application is released as freeware. - October 06, 2011 - EMCO Software
A PC-power management tool from EMCO is available with an extended set of notification features. Version 4.1 includes functionality to send text notifications to network PCs and to be notified of remote tasks execution by e-mail. - October 05, 2011 - EMCO Software
EMCO announces the availability of a new version of its EMCO MSI Package Builder tool used by IT staff of companies and organizations to prepare software installations for silent unattended distribution over local networks. - October 05, 2011 - EMCO Software
EMCO Software announces a new version of the Network Inventory software and hardware audit tool. Version 5.6 is fully compatible with the Windows 7 and Windows 2008 R2 platforms: it can be executed on these OS and allows collection inventory information from PCs running Windows 7 and Windows 2008 R2. - September 30, 2011 - EMCO Software
EMCO announces a new release of the Ping Monitor tool for Windows, which offers monitoring of connection to multiple hosts in a local network or the Internet. The new version is available both in freeware and commercial editions. - September 30, 2011 - EMCO Software
This brand-new free utility from EMCO allows network administrators to access the command-line prompt on PCs located in a local network in order to execute commands and run processes remotely. - September 25, 2011 - EMCO Software
This new freeware utility for Windows allows network administrator to extract network card MAC addresses from available network computers and export the collected information to a file. - September 25, 2011 - EMCO Software
DirectRooms.com reports that Reykjavik’s most prominent arts festival will be coming to the Icelandic capital in May bringing an impressive line up of international performers. - April 22, 2011 - DirectRooms.com
Blue Car Rental, a family owned company, has recently doubled its fleet of 4x4 car hire for 2011. The car rental company in Iceland now offers customers three different 4x4 jeep options: Suzuki Jimny (manual transmission), Hyundai Tucson (automatic transmission), and Toyota Land Cruiser (automatic transmission). - April 13, 2011 - Blue Car Rental
Arctic Incentives in Iceland provides planners with insights on how to plan a powerful and juicy incentive in Iceland. Furthermore the incentive expert in Iceland presents a Top 10 list of incentive activities in Iceland. The list is based on experience of the guides and the staff of Arctic Incentives working in activity operations since 1983. - April 08, 2011 - Arctic Incentives
Agewell Foundation has initiated “Spread The Warmth” campaign to ensure no needy & destitute old person is deprived of warmth this year. Agewell has already started the process of mobilizing donation & collection of old/used woolens from across Delhi & NCR & distribution of... - December 25, 2010 - Agewell Foundation
Volcano tours have become the hottest activity in Iceland recently. Tour operators are offering numerous day trips to see the Iceland volcano eruption including Icelandtotal.com, Iceland’s One Stop Travel Shop which offers a broad selection of different volcano tours.
Vignir Gudjonsson, manager... - September 16, 2010 - Iceland Total
Leading Icelandic destination Management Company and travel agency, Iceland Travel, have recently launched their brand new website, offering a wide range of high quality travel services within Iceland, for companies across the world.
The new website features bold headlines and extensive information... - September 11, 2010 - Iceland Total
Iceland Travel, Iceland’s leading travel agency and DMC (Destination Management Company) have just launched their brand new website, offering a huge scope of high quality travel services within Iceland, to help enhance customer relations. - September 05, 2010 - Iceland Total
Lucky tourists travelling last week on a volcano vacation with Iceland Total managed to experience the most powerful Northern Lights display of the past three years at the volcanic eruption site in the south of Iceland.
This incredible Aurora Borealis display was caught by visitors at the Fimmvorduhals... - September 03, 2010 - Iceland Total
Icelandtotal.com, Iceland’s One Stop Travel Shop, provides a broad selection of volcano tours to the Iceland’s Eyjafjallajokull eruption.
Currently around 10-15 super Jeeps and 2-3 coaches, which is the equivalent of 200 people, drive to the volcano eruption site every night. With the influx... - September 03, 2010 - Iceland Total
RealTime Publishing author, Kofi Sonokpon, releases an Inspirational novel, The Impossible Flight. - April 22, 2010 - Ebooks Inc