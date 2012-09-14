PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

CommLab India Completes 19 Successful Years and Celebrates the Loyalty of Its Employees CommLab India, a global leader in rapid eLearning solutions completed 19 highly successful years in the field of rapid custom eLearning development by celebrating the loyalty of its employees. - September 06, 2019 - CommLab India

GetLocal Launches New Search Engine for Tours in Iceland GetLocal, the Icelandic booking service and tourist information centre launches a new version of its website with a new search engine containing more than 1000 tours and activities in Iceland. - April 18, 2017 - GetLocal

Smartphones Help Keflavik Airport Give Travelers a Better Travel Experience Keflavik Airport uses Wi-Fi sensors to display wait times and optimize staff resources in real-time. - June 18, 2016 - Veovo

Final Countdown for Largest Ever Geothermal Conference in Iceland Iceland Geothermal Conference is promising an exciting set of events, presentations, field trips and social occasions. Bringing together more than 600 participants from more than 50 countries, it will be Iceland’s largest geothermal event ever. - April 20, 2016 - ThinkGeoEnergy

Turkish Geothermal Sector Surging Ahead in Global Rankings The incredible growth of Turkey’s geothermal sector will be featured at IGC Türkiye, the Congress in the Heart of the Geothermal Industry in Turkey, with partners Ormat and Exergy and an exciting EBRD workshop preceding the event. - April 16, 2016 - ThinkGeoEnergy

Handpoint Brings EMV to Next Gen POS in the US with New Investment Handpoint, the award-winning Icelandic FinTech provider powering NextGen POS by offering enabling hardware and software, has announced its expansion to the US in the wake of the EMV liability shift with investment from Icelandic VCs. - September 17, 2015 - Handpoint

Tempo Brings Agile Tempo Planner Solution for JIRA to the Cloud Tempo Planner delivers flexible resource and capacity planning to Atlassian's JIRA platform, enabling teams to better create, improve, and deliver on time and on budget. Tempo Planner is now available for JIRA Cloud with monthly and annual subscription pricing. - June 23, 2015 - Tempo

Álafoss Wool Store Awarded 2015 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence Recognized as a Top Performing Speciality & Gift Shop as Reviewed by Travelers on the World’s Largest Travel Site, TripAdvisor. - May 23, 2015 - Álafoss Wool Store

Tempo Posts Record First Quarter 2015 Results Enterprise Software Leader Continues 5-Year Growth Streak with 57% YOY Revenue Growth; Reports Highest Quarterly Net Profits to Date - May 05, 2015 - Tempo

New Tempo Books Professional Services Automation Solution Advances Budget, Utilization, and Billing Management Capabilities in JIRA Tempo Books Solves Missing Link by Transforming JIRA Work Information Into Accountable, Billable Data - April 27, 2015 - Tempo

Tempo Introduces Tempo Folio Project and Portfolio Financial Management Solution for Atlassian’s JIRA Platform Tempo Folio helps businesses manage and track scope, schedule, and costs across projects in real-time, rolling up data on the portfolio level. Know where your money goes. - March 30, 2015 - Tempo

Tempo Software Product Development Business Spins Off Into Independent Company Tempo Software's suite if Atlassian Marketplace solutions will define the next generation of end-to-end project and portfolio management tools for product development, professional services, and IT teams. - January 30, 2015 - Tempo

TM Software Brings Tempo Timesheets and Tempo Planner Solutions to Enterprise Customers with JIRA Data Center Support Tempo’s agile project and portfolio management solutions help businesses at all levels scale their teams, programs, and portfolios, staying lean and efficient with reliable, real-time data. - November 10, 2014 - Tempo

ZOLA Software Announces Release of Powerful Repackage and Deployment Solution ZOLA Software has today announced the latest build of the company’s Repackage and Deployment solution, providing dramatic capabilities and innovative features. - September 27, 2014 - ZOLA Software

TM Software Presents Tempo’s Project and Portfolio Management Solutions for JIRA as the Platinum Sponsor of Atlassian Summit 2014 Working at all organizational levels, Tempo’s suite of agile solutions for JIRA and JIRA Agile drive efficiency and better project and portfolio management to advance operational and business objectives for both new product development and professional services teams. - September 09, 2014 - Tempo

TM Software Introduces New Tempo Accounts for Atlassian’s JIRA to Advance Product Development and Professional Services Teams Working at all organizational levels, Tempo Timesheets drives efficiency and better project and portfolio management to advance operational and business objectives. - September 03, 2014 - Tempo

TM Software Unveils Tempo Planning, Time Tracking, and Reporting Solutions for JIRA at Agile2014 Tempo’s agile software add-ons round out Atlassian’s JIRA platform, offering customers scalable product and professional services solutions to advance project management and productivity. - July 28, 2014 - Tempo

TM Software Introduces Newly Designed Tempo Timesheets 7.8 to Advance Team Management and Productivity Leading Time Tracking, Resource Planning, Project Management, and Business Intelligence Software Adds Team Management Features, Modern Interface, Easier Navigation, and Improved Aggregation of Business Data so Teams Can Work Smarter - December 16, 2013 - Tempo

TM Software Introduces a Full Project and Portfolio Management Solution for Atlassian’s JIRA TM Software, creator of the award winning Tempo Timesheets add-on for Atlassian’s project management and issue tracking platform, JIRA, today announced a suite of project and portfolio management (PPM) solutions for JIRA, including Tempo Timesheets, Tempo Planner, and Tempo Books. These solutions round out JIRA as a full professional services solution for organizations. - September 25, 2013 - Tempo

TM Software Announces Enterprise Features and Scalability for Popular Tempo Timesheets JIRA Add-on TM Software's popular Tempo Timesheets add-on now offers large-scale Enterprise organizations an all-in-one solution for time-tracking, project management, resource planning, business analytics, and more. - June 18, 2013 - Tempo

TM Software Ranks Top Software Company in Iceland for Employee Satisfaction TM Software, creator of the award winning Tempo Timesheets add-on for JIRA, and the soon-to-be released Tempo Planner and Tempo Books add-ons, also for JIRA, has been designated the top software company of the year in Iceland, based on employee satisfaction. The company also ranked number 4 out of 87... - May 31, 2013 - Tempo

TM Software Announces Two New Business Add-Ons for Atlassian’s JIRA Platform With its suite of Tempo Timesheets, Tempo Planner, and Tempo Books add-ons for JIRA, Tempo is rounding out Atlassian’s JIRA as a complete services solution for businesses. - May 09, 2013 - Tempo

TM Software Announces Monthly OnDemand Subscription Pricing for Tempo Plugin, Available Through the Atlassian Marketplace Driving Efficiency, Transparency, and Cost Savings to more than 3,700 Companies Worldwide - April 20, 2013 - Tempo

Central Bank of Afghanistan Installs Credit Bureau System Creditinfo and the Central Bank of Afghanistan (DAB) recently signed a contract which involves the setting up of a credit bureau software for DAB in Kabul. This project has major significance for the development of the financial system in Afghanistan. - March 16, 2013 - Creditinfo

Tempo 7 Released for Improved Time Tracking with New Atlassian JIRA 5 The popular time tracking application has undergone extensive renovations to help make the new JIRA release even more productive for software developers. - March 26, 2012 - Tempo

EMCO Software Releases an Improved Version of MSI Package Builder Tool EMCO announces the availability of MSI Package Builder version 4.5, which includes new features for generating MSI packages for Windows x86 and x64 platforms. - February 16, 2012 - EMCO Software

EMCO Software Releases New Version of Its Software Audit Solution, EMCO Network Software Scanner EMCO Network Software Scanner is a software audit tool that is compatible with Windows 7 and can be used to extract software inventory information from network PCs and track software changes. - December 22, 2011 - EMCO Software

EMCO Software Introduces a New Freeware Tool for Auditing Installed Software in Microsoft Networks The brand-new freeware utility from EMCO helps network administrators to scan Windows computers in a local network and collect information about installed programs and updates into a centralized database. - December 14, 2011 - EMCO Software

EMCO Software Announces a New Website Representing the Company's Network Inventory Solutions EMCO announces the launch of a new website for network administrators and IT professionals. This website is dedicated to network inventory solutions for Windows networks and is aimed at educating IT staff in issues of selecting and efficient use of the right tools for their specific purposes. - November 05, 2011 - EMCO Software

Tempo Time-Tracking Joins Atlassian's OnDemand Solution to the Cloud In a move sure to enhance Atlassian's new OnDemand cloud-based platform, the Tempo plugin development team has made it easy for software developers to start tracking their time –or to move existing tracking into the cloud. - November 02, 2011 - Tempo

EMCO Releases a New Version of WakeOnLan Tool with Enterprise-Level Features EMCO announces a new release of the WakeOnLan utility with an extended set of features that simplify usage of the Wake-on-LAN technology in large corporate networks. - October 07, 2011 - EMCO Software

The New Version of EMCO Remote Registry Merge Simplifies Registry Management Over a Network EMCO announces version 2.0 of its Remote Registry Merge utility. The new version offers simplified registry management on Windows computers over a local network. It provides registry export and import, tasks execution on schedule and other features. - October 07, 2011 - EMCO Software

EMCO Software Offers a Brand-New Solution for Waking Up Computers Over a Network The new EMCO WakeOnLan utility for Windows allows network administrators to wake up network computers over a local network using the Wake-on-LAN technology. The utility is designed to operate in large networks and is available both in free and commercial versions. - October 06, 2011 - EMCO Software

The Improved EMCO Remote Registry Exporter Helps Network Administrators to Protect Important Data EMCO Software announces a major release of EMCO Remote Registry Exporter for Windows that allows network administrators to get access to, export and back up registry on network computers. The new version of the application is released as freeware. - October 06, 2011 - EMCO Software

New Notification Features Are Available in EMCO Remote Shutdown 4.1 A PC-power management tool from EMCO is available with an extended set of notification features. Version 4.1 includes functionality to send text notifications to network PCs and to be notified of remote tasks execution by e-mail. - October 05, 2011 - EMCO Software

The Leading Installation Repackaging Technology from EMCO Has Got a New Release EMCO announces the availability of a new version of its EMCO MSI Package Builder tool used by IT staff of companies and organizations to prepare software installations for silent unattended distribution over local networks. - October 05, 2011 - EMCO Software

EMCO Network Inventory Becomes Compatible with Windows 7 and Windows 2008 R2 EMCO Software announces a new version of the Network Inventory software and hardware audit tool. Version 5.6 is fully compatible with the Windows 7 and Windows 2008 R2 platforms: it can be executed on these OS and allows collection inventory information from PCs running Windows 7 and Windows 2008 R2. - September 30, 2011 - EMCO Software

Multi-Host Monitoring is Introduced in the New Release of EMCO Ping Monitor EMCO announces a new release of the Ping Monitor tool for Windows, which offers monitoring of connection to multiple hosts in a local network or the Internet. The new version is available both in freeware and commercial editions. - September 30, 2011 - EMCO Software

EMCO Announces a New Freeware to Access the Command Prompt on Network PCs This brand-new free utility from EMCO allows network administrators to access the command-line prompt on PCs located in a local network in order to execute commands and run processes remotely. - September 25, 2011 - EMCO Software

EMCO Releases a Free MAC Address Scanner Utility for Windows This new freeware utility for Windows allows network administrator to extract network card MAC addresses from available network computers and export the collected information to a file. - September 25, 2011 - EMCO Software

DirectRooms.com – Attend Reykjavik Creativity and the Arts Will be Held During 20 May and 5 June 2011 DirectRooms.com reports that Reykjavik’s most prominent arts festival will be coming to the Icelandic capital in May bringing an impressive line up of international performers. - April 22, 2011 - DirectRooms.com

4x4 Car Rental Fleet Doubled at Blue Car Rental Iceland Blue Car Rental, a family owned company, has recently doubled its fleet of 4x4 car hire for 2011. The car rental company in Iceland now offers customers three different 4x4 jeep options: Suzuki Jimny (manual transmission), Hyundai Tucson (automatic transmission), and Toyota Land Cruiser (automatic transmission). - April 13, 2011 - Blue Car Rental

Arctic Incentives Provides Insights on How to Plan an Incentive in Iceland Arctic Incentives in Iceland provides planners with insights on how to plan a powerful and juicy incentive in Iceland. Furthermore the incentive expert in Iceland presents a Top 10 list of incentive activities in Iceland. The list is based on experience of the guides and the staff of Arctic Incentives working in activity operations since 1983. - April 08, 2011 - Arctic Incentives

Agewell’s Winter Initiative "Spread the Warmth" Agewell Foundation has initiated “Spread The Warmth” campaign to ensure no needy & destitute old person is deprived of warmth this year. Agewell has already started the process of mobilizing donation & collection of old/used woolens from across Delhi & NCR & distribution of... - December 25, 2010 - Agewell Foundation

IcelandTotal.com Offers Volcano Tours in Iceland Volcano tours have become the hottest activity in Iceland recently. Tour operators are offering numerous day trips to see the Iceland volcano eruption including Icelandtotal.com, Iceland’s One Stop Travel Shop which offers a broad selection of different volcano tours. Vignir Gudjonsson, manager... - September 16, 2010 - Iceland Total

Iceland Travel Launches New Website Improving Customer Relations Leading Icelandic destination Management Company and travel agency, Iceland Travel, have recently launched their brand new website, offering a wide range of high quality travel services within Iceland, for companies across the world. The new website features bold headlines and extensive information... - September 11, 2010 - Iceland Total

Iceland Travel Create New Website to Enhance Customer Relations Iceland Travel, Iceland’s leading travel agency and DMC (Destination Management Company) have just launched their brand new website, offering a huge scope of high quality travel services within Iceland, to help enhance customer relations. - September 05, 2010 - Iceland Total

Experience Northern Lights with Iceland Total Volcano Vacation Lucky tourists travelling last week on a volcano vacation with Iceland Total managed to experience the most powerful Northern Lights display of the past three years at the volcanic eruption site in the south of Iceland. This incredible Aurora Borealis display was caught by visitors at the Fimmvorduhals... - September 03, 2010 - Iceland Total

Eyjafjallajokull Volcano Tours in Iceland with Icelandtotal.com Icelandtotal.com, Iceland’s One Stop Travel Shop, provides a broad selection of volcano tours to the Iceland’s Eyjafjallajokull eruption. Currently around 10-15 super Jeeps and 2-3 coaches, which is the equivalent of 200 people, drive to the volcano eruption site every night. With the influx... - September 03, 2010 - Iceland Total