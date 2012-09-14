PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Teen Global Education Launches New Summer Enrichment Program in Spain Teen Global Education, an educational organization specializing in month-long (July), boutique, culturally-immersive, summer enrichment programs for teenagers in Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of a second program in Girona, Spain: SGE Summer School (www.sgesummerschool.com) - December 04, 2016 - Teen Global Education

Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Ross Elliott Jewelers Into Its Network Indiana-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International

Return to Relationships with First Messaging App Powered by "Asking" Our conversations are about talking, listening and asking. Why should it be any different online? We can receive, reply and now Rekwest, the first private-messaging application designed to make it easy for users to “just ask” for the content they want whenever they want it. - June 15, 2014 - StorySafe Digital LLC

The First Step for the Next Step Foundation is an Open House New Terre Haute non-profit purchases a facility and has plans to open a residential treatment facility for women serious about recovering from addiction in the Wabash Valley. - October 13, 2011 - The Next Step Foundation

Dyna-Fog® and Aire-Mate® Develop Sprayer to Combat H1N1 and Other Virus’ Already at pandemic levels, the H1N1 flu virus is expected to continue to spread and threaten the lives of many people. To combat the virus, disinfecting large areas can be very time consuming and in many cases impossible to do by washing/wiping surfaces. With the release of the latest sprayer name the Sani-Tizer (manufactured by Curtis Dyna-Fog), there is now a choice for doing efficient, large scale disinfecting quickly and at a low cost. - November 19, 2009 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.

Ten iUniverse Authors Honored with Eric Hoffer Awards iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company announced that ten iUniverse titles have received honorable mentions in the 2008 Eric Hoffer Award contest for best new writing. The awards are named in honor of the late American philosopher Eric Hoffer,... - May 20, 2008 - iUniverse

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

April Kirkus Discoveries Newsletter Features Three iUniverse Authors Three iUniverse titles, Brief Flights by Frederic A. Alling, Harmony Hall by Ric McGee, and Broken Glass and Other Stories by Herbert Spohn, were listed among the Kirkus Discoveries best reviews of April. - April 24, 2008 - iUniverse

Veteran Home Owners Must Pull the Rate Lock Trigger Immediately The recent .25% rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Monday the 11th of December 2007, has caused VA mortgage rates to increase. Most home owners will automatically assume that due to a Fed rate cut of any size, that interest rates on VA loans should follow suit and go lower also. This is very far from accurate. - December 14, 2007 - Low VA Rates