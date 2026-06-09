Indiana: Terre Haute News
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
WireCrafters Appoints Richard Horn as New President
WireCrafters, a leading manufacturer of Wire Partitions & Machine Guarding Solutions, today announced the appointment of Richard Horn as President, effective January 1, 2026. Horn succeeds outgoing President Milt Tandy and brings more than 17 years of leadership experience at WireCrafters,... - January 07, 2026 - WireCrafters
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Endeavor Communications Appoints Justin Clark as Chief Executive Officer
Endeavor Communications announced today that Justin Clark has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. In this role, Clark will also provide executive leadership for Endeavor’s affiliated companies, GigTel and Endeavor IT. Clark brings eight years of dedicated service... - December 12, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Tamanda Chitalo Named Recipient of the Omicron Delta Kappa Emerging Advocate Award for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity
Omicron Delta Kappa proudly announces Tamanda Chitalo (Indiana State University, 2024) as a 2025 Emerging Advocate Award recipient for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity. Recognized for her leadership and commitment to equity, Chitalo exemplifies O∆K’s values of scholarship, service, integrity, and inclusivity. The award honors members under 40 advancing a more just and equitable world. - October 11, 2025 - Omicron Delta Kappa
Fast Pace Health Celebrates Inaugural "Urgent Care Appreciation Day" with Indiana Governor Mike Braun's Proclamation
Fast Pace Health, a leading provider of accessible and affordable healthcare, proudly announces that Indiana Governor Mike Braun officially proclaimed September 8, 2025, as “Urgent Care Appreciation Day” throughout the state. This landmark recognition highlights the vital role of urgent... - September 09, 2025 - Fast Pace Health
Endeavor Communications Engages with Congressional Representatives to Advocate for USF's Critical Role in Providing Americans with Access to Broadband
Endeavor CEO Darin LaCoursiere met with congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., this week to advocate for the critical role of the Universal Service Fund (USF) in ensuring rural Americans have access to high-quality, affordable broadband services. They also discussed current broadband deployment... - April 28, 2025 - Endeavor Communications
GigTel Announces Strategic Partnership with TelcoBridges to Enhance Unified Communications Solutions
GigTel, a leading provider of advanced Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with TelcoBridges, a renowned designer and manufacturer of carrier-grade, high-performance, VoIP media gateways, and Session Border Controllers. This... - February 26, 2025 - GigTel
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Exciting Partnership Announcement: Endeavor Communications Teams Up with Bark
Endeavor Communications is delighted to announce their partnership with Bark, a leading online safety solution for families. Bark's technology safeguards children while respecting their privacy by monitoring smartphone activity and promptly alerting parents to potential concerns. - October 31, 2023 - Endeavor Communications
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
CEDIA Reveals Global Finalists for 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards
CEDIA, the association for smart home professionals, today announces the finalists for the 2023 CEDIA Smart Home Awards projects. Judged by an esteemed panel of global industry experts, the CEDIA Awards program represents the finest residential projects of the year. - August 01, 2023 - CEDIA
Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. (MES) Announces That It Has Acquired The Uniform House
MES, Inc. has acquired The Uniform House, Inc., located in Indianapolis, IN. Founded in 1953, The Uniform House is the premier uniform supplier to first responders, public transportation agencies, and medical professionals in the region. Tom Hubregsen, MES CEO, commented, “With their stellar... - April 20, 2022 - MES Life Safety, LLC
Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor
Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is... - May 18, 2021 - Halliar Enterprises
Grand Contracting Awarded General Contractor of the Year by ISA and Named a Best Place to Work in Indiana
Local construction company receives two awards during February 2020. - February 28, 2020 - Grand Contracting, LLC
Teen Global Education Launches New Summer Enrichment Program in Spain
Teen Global Education, an educational organization specializing in month-long (July), boutique, culturally-immersive, summer enrichment programs for teenagers in Europe, is pleased to announce the opening of a second program in Girona, Spain: SGE Summer School (www.sgesummerschool.com) - December 04, 2016 - Teen Global Education
Preferred Jewelers International Welcomes Ross Elliott Jewelers Into Its Network
Indiana-based Retailer Now Offers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2016 - Preferred Jewelers International
Return to Relationships with First Messaging App Powered by "Asking"
Our conversations are about talking, listening and asking. Why should it be any different online? We can receive, reply and now Rekwest, the first private-messaging application designed to make it easy for users to “just ask” for the content they want whenever they want it. - June 15, 2014 - StorySafe Digital LLC
The First Step for the Next Step Foundation is an Open House
New Terre Haute non-profit purchases a facility and has plans to open a residential treatment facility for women serious about recovering from addiction in the Wabash Valley. - October 13, 2011 - The Next Step Foundation
Dyna-Fog® and Aire-Mate® Develop Sprayer to Combat H1N1 and Other Virus’
Already at pandemic levels, the H1N1 flu virus is expected to continue to spread and threaten the lives of many people. To combat the virus, disinfecting large areas can be very time consuming and in many cases impossible to do by washing/wiping surfaces. With the release of the latest sprayer name the Sani-Tizer (manufactured by Curtis Dyna-Fog), there is now a choice for doing efficient, large scale disinfecting quickly and at a low cost. - November 19, 2009 - Curtis Dyna-Fog, Ltd.
Ten iUniverse Authors Honored with Eric Hoffer Awards
iUniverse, the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing company announced that ten iUniverse titles have received honorable mentions in the 2008 Eric Hoffer Award contest for best new writing. The awards are named in honor of the late American philosopher Eric... - May 20, 2008 - iUniverse
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
April Kirkus Discoveries Newsletter Features Three iUniverse Authors
Three iUniverse titles, Brief Flights by Frederic A. Alling, Harmony Hall by Ric McGee, and Broken Glass and Other Stories by Herbert Spohn, were listed among the Kirkus Discoveries best reviews of April. - April 24, 2008 - iUniverse
Veteran Home Owners Must Pull the Rate Lock Trigger Immediately
The recent .25% rate cut by the Federal Reserve on Monday the 11th of December 2007, has caused VA mortgage rates to increase. Most home owners will automatically assume that due to a Fed rate cut of any size, that interest rates on VA loans should follow suit and go lower also. This is very far from accurate. - December 14, 2007 - Low VA Rates
DirectBuy Hires Dan Fuehring as Director of Merchandising - Builder Products
DirectBuy appoints Dan Fuehring as Director of Merchandising - Builder Products to work with the DirectBuy merchandising team on all home improvement product issues. - August 16, 2007 - DirectBuy