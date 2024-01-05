Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Cloverdale, IN, January 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT.
The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while simultaneously expanding its reach with offices strategically positioned across the North, Midwest, and South regions of the US.
“By merging our resources and capabilities, we are now better equipped than ever to tackle complex IT projects, handle large-scale deployments, and provide innovative solutions that give our clients a competitive edge. Concurrently, we aspire to bolster our longstanding partnerships with industry leaders, facilitating the development and implementation of cutting-edge enterprise IT solutions that go well beyond what most providers can offer today,” stated Darin LaCoursiere, Chief Executive Officer.
The new merger will position Endeavor IT to offer an extensive array of solutions encompassing managed IT services, cybersecurity solutions, hardware procurement, ERATE solutions for education, physical security solutions, wiring solutions, and software integration to a diverse array of industry verticals, including banking, manufacturing, education, and various SMBs.
The Endeavor family of companies (including GigTel, Endeavor IT, and Endeavor Communications) provides a large array of technology-related services, including high-speed fiber Internet, cloud-based voice solutions, value-added reseller services, and managed IT services to businesses throughout the US. See EndeavorIT.com for more information.
Mike Harian - Senior Vice President of Marketing
(317) 996-6901
www.endeavorit.com
