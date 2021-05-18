PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Halliar Enterprises

Valpo Car Show & Swap Meet Returns with Big Name Sponsor


Valparaiso, IN, May 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Halliar Enterprises of Valparaiso is pleased to announce the return of the Valpo Car Show and Swap Meet at the Porter County Fairgrounds on Sunday, May 23. Come out and enjoy cars and trucks from the Region plus pick through hundreds of swap meet vendors for hidden treasures. This year the show is sponsored by Currie Ford of Valparaiso who will have a special area set up to so you can see the finest vehicles Ford Motor Company offers. Trophies for the top 50 vehicles, plus best engine, best paint and best in show will be awarded at 2pm. The first 50 vehicles through the gate receive a specialty goody bag. $5 per vehicle registration, $15 for swap meet vendors, $5 general admission and free to kids under 10. For more information, please email ValpoShows@gmail.com or call 708-821-6941.
Contact Information
Halliar Enterprises
Mark Halliar
708-821-6941
Contact
ValpoHolidazeShow.com

