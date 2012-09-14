PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rose State College, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Announce Educational Partnership in Collaborative Robotics Rose State College and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance have formed a new educational partnership. Rose State will be providing training in collaborative robotics for manufacturers across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will provide subject matter experts to assist with curriculum development... - April 15, 2019 - Rose State College

Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Sweet Adelines International Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Barbershop A Cappella Harmony July 13, 2015, marks the 70th anniversary of Sweet Adelines International, the world's largest organization of women barbershop a cappella singers. - July 12, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International

Noah’s Park & Playgrounds Bringing New Fully ADA Accessible Playground Structure and Equipment to the Historic Centennial Park Noah's Park and Playgrounds will install a brand new playground, swing set, independent play equipment, safety surfacing, border timbers and an ADA access ramp to the Centennial Park next to the Simmons Center in Duncan, Oklahoma. - April 21, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds

Company is Giving Away Free Mobile Websites It is Local Reputation Management's intent to help these companies without a mobile friendly website and create one for them for free. Interested parties will pay the usual hosting fees, as Company cannot pay those fees forever. Local Reputation Management has been servicing offline companies with their online marketing needs for 10 years, and has been providing online reputation monitoring services for over a year. - February 26, 2015 - Local Reputation Management LLC

Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program 71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.

Educational Seminar for Manufacturers An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at 12:30pm. Brad... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies

Planet Technologies Builds Newly Launched Windows 8 Application for Choctaw Nation Planet Technologies, the leading Microsoft consulting and services company, announced today the launch of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Windows 8 application. This is the first Native American tribal application available for download from the Windows 8 Marketplace. Choctaw Nation partnered with... - June 11, 2013 - Planet Technologies

ShopForAHome.com’s Darian Woolbright Wins Best Use of New Technology Genny Award from the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS Darian Woolbright, Broker/Owner of ShopForAHome.com was honored Wednesday, September 12 at the Annual Meeting of the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS for her innovative and creative development of the most current technologies available today. The Best Use of New Technology Genny Award regionally... - September 18, 2012 - ShopForAHome.com

Buzz Books Schedules Novel Prep Academy: Castle & Quill Workshop to be Held Sunday, October 28, 2012, 1-4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City Buzz Books USA, an Oklahoma City-based publisher, is hosting a novel prep academy, Castle & Quill, for aspiring writers on Sunday, October 28th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City. Castle & Quill, which got its name after Buzz Publisher Malena Lott discovered Castle Falls... - September 17, 2012 - Buzz Books

Dean Calderon to Open K9 University’s 2010 Dog Training Seminar Series To properly open their 2010 dog training series, K9 University, provider of dog services, and dog behavioral training seminars, has announced the addition of Dean Calderon to their dog training series for 2010. - March 02, 2010 - K9 University, LLC

EventMingle Launches Version 2 of Its Daily Planner Making It Easier for Attendees, Exhibitors and Speakers to Manage Their Personal Schedule and To-do Task List Video of how the new Daily Planner works is available for viewing. - March 17, 2008 - EventMingle

Oklahoma Businesswoman Introduces "eight Body Moisture" as an Intensive Treatment for Dry Skin "eight" is a healing, luxurious, multi-level moisturizing body lotion fortified with 8 (+) natural ingredients to nourish dry skin. The Defining Difference is the Ingredients: almond oil, aloe vera gel, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, emu oil, evening primrose oil, jojoba oil, lanolin, lavender oil, monoi oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, vitamin e oil, and wheat germ. - August 27, 2007 - Eight Body Moisture

Supernatural Faith Call By Author Kenneth Clifton (B.S. Religion, Liberty University) has written a book that challenges Christians to return to the powerful faith that Christianity was meant to be and leave behind the empty shell of a faith that we have accepted Christianity to be from the world's point of view. His new book, The Christian Superhero Training Guide, studies superheroes of the past in the Bible, current day believer superheroes, the arch foes they face, and much more. - July 03, 2007 - Kenneth Clifton