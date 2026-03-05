Oklahoma: Lawton News
McCann’s Roofing & Construction Named Best of 405 Finalist as Oklahoma City Homeowners Seek Trusted, Long-Term Roofing Solutions
McCann’s Roofing & Construction named Best of 405 finalist as Oklahoma City homeowners choose the trusted, family-owned contractor for long-lasting roofing solutions. - March 05, 2026 - McCann's Roofing and Construction
Oklahoma Rise 25 in 25 RHTP Task Force Launches with MCOK Support to Accelerate Oklahoma-Led $1 Billion+ 5 Year Rural Health Transformation Program Effort
An independent, execution-focused collaborative based at the MCOK Oklahoma City Innovation Lab will convene health leaders, healthcare innovators, and clinical medical professionals to deploy AI-enabled planning tools in support of Oklahoma's statewide Rural Health Transformation Program initiatives. - January 02, 2026 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
MCOK Releases RHTP Co-Pilot AI Tool to Develop & Submit Proposals for $500M Funding of Oklahoma Rural Health
MCOK launched the Oklahoma Rural Health Transformation Co-Pilot, a custom GPT-5 powered tool enabling clinicians, policymakers, and communities to develop and submit proposals for $500M in federal RHTP funding. The platform supports ideas in workforce, telehealth, prevention, behavioral health, and value-based care. Submissions to OSDH are due Sept 5, 2025. - September 02, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) Launches Bold "25 in 25 Initiative" to Radically Improve Oklahoma’s Healthcare Ranking
The Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma (MCOK) has launched the "25 in 25 Initiative" to improve Oklahoma's healthcare ranking from 49th to 25th by 2050. The initiative involves healthcare providers, businesses, and policymakers to tackle systemic healthcare issues. Immediate projects include telehealth pilots and a statewide musculoskeletal health data dashboard. The goal is to reach 40th in five years and ultimately the top 25. MCOK invites all Oklahomans to join the effort. - July 22, 2025 - Musculoskeletal Consortium of Oklahoma
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
Woman’s Rights Film, “15” Set to Premier at the Red Dirt Film Festival
The award winning film, "15" Premiers in Oklahoma with this first screening. Oklahoma native, a 5th generation Oklahoman, Melody Brooke brings her compelling story based on a real events to the Red Dirt Film Festival. The film addresses the recent overturn of Roe v. Wade and its impact on women in the states restricting abortion access. - April 09, 2024 - Melody Brooke Films
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Laura Flores’ New Book, "I Am Always With You," is an Uplifting Children’s Story That Teaches Readers About How God is Always Looking After His Loved Ones
Recent release “I Am Always With You,” from Covenant Books author Laura Flores, is the story of a young woman, named Rosie, who loves talking to God. When bad things start to happen, Rosie questions if God is truly with her. With His guidance, she soon learns that even when it doesn’t seem like it, God has a plan for her. - February 16, 2023 - Covenant Books
Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC Continues Impressive Growth with Stillwater Success
A successful year with its Stillwater location continues to accelerate Oklahoma Foundation Solutions LLC’s growth in basement repair, crawl space repair, and foundation repair. - December 15, 2021 - Oklahoma Foundation Solutions, LLC
Improve Safety and Efficiency During Calving Season with Newly Released Product from Fast Catch Calf Catcher
Fast Catch™ is focused on the safety of ranchers and their cattle with the launch of Fast Catch calf catcher. Fast Catch™ provides protection for cattlemen as they work calves, while improving their efficiency by decreasing the amount of time needed to capture a calf. - September 17, 2021 - Marketing Angle
Rose State College, Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance Announce Educational Partnership in Collaborative Robotics
Rose State College and the Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance have formed a new educational partnership. Rose State will be providing training in collaborative robotics for manufacturers across Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Manufacturing Alliance will provide subject matter experts to assist with curriculum... - April 15, 2019 - Rose State College
Taco Bueno Takes Flavor Up a Hatch
Taco Bueno Offers Hatch Chile Chicken Quesadillas and Tacos for a Limited Time. - October 06, 2015 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Sweet Adelines International Celebrates 70th Anniversary of Barbershop A Cappella Harmony
July 13, 2015, marks the 70th anniversary of Sweet Adelines International, the world's largest organization of women barbershop a cappella singers. - July 12, 2015 - Sweet Adelines International
Noah’s Park & Playgrounds Bringing New Fully ADA Accessible Playground Structure and Equipment to the Historic Centennial Park
Noah's Park and Playgrounds will install a brand new playground, swing set, independent play equipment, safety surfacing, border timbers and an ADA access ramp to the Centennial Park next to the Simmons Center in Duncan, Oklahoma. - April 21, 2015 - Noah's Park & Playgrounds
Company is Giving Away Free Mobile Websites
It is Local Reputation Management's intent to help these companies without a mobile friendly website and create one for them for free. Interested parties will pay the usual hosting fees, as Company cannot pay those fees forever. Local Reputation Management has been servicing offline companies with their online marketing needs for 10 years, and has been providing online reputation monitoring services for over a year. - February 26, 2015 - Local Reputation Management LLC
Taco Bueno® Embarks on Company-Wide Remodel Program
71 restaurants to be remodeled by the middle of 2014. - January 15, 2014 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Give Away Free Tamales on Black Friday
Tamales are back for the season, bigger and better than ever! - November 25, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Taco Bueno® to Support the Wounded Warrior Project® in Honor of Veterans Day
Veterans and active military to receive free crispy beef or chicken tacos on Monday, November 11. - November 07, 2013 - Taco Bueno Restaurants, L.P.
Educational Seminar for Manufacturers
An educational seminar, “LEAN as a Growth Strategy,” presented by industry experts Brad Muir and Gary Conner from Technical Change Associates will be held at the Courtyard Marriott, 3020 Riffel Drive, Salina, Kansas on Thursday, August 8th at 1:00pm, registration beginning at... - July 11, 2013 - Kasa Companies
Planet Technologies Builds Newly Launched Windows 8 Application for Choctaw Nation
Planet Technologies, the leading Microsoft consulting and services company, announced today the launch of Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Windows 8 application. This is the first Native American tribal application available for download from the Windows 8 Marketplace. Choctaw Nation partnered... - June 11, 2013 - Planet Technologies
ShopForAHome.com’s Darian Woolbright Wins Best Use of New Technology Genny Award from the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS
Darian Woolbright, Broker/Owner of ShopForAHome.com was honored Wednesday, September 12 at the Annual Meeting of the OKC Metropolitan Association of REALTORS for her innovative and creative development of the most current technologies available today. The Best Use of New Technology Genny Award... - September 18, 2012 - ShopForAHome.com
Buzz Books Schedules Novel Prep Academy: Castle & Quill Workshop to be Held Sunday, October 28, 2012, 1-4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City
Buzz Books USA, an Oklahoma City-based publisher, is hosting a novel prep academy, Castle & Quill, for aspiring writers on Sunday, October 28th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Castle Falls in Oklahoma City. Castle & Quill, which got its name after Buzz Publisher Malena Lott discovered Castle... - September 17, 2012 - Buzz Books
Dean Calderon to Open K9 University’s 2010 Dog Training Seminar Series
To properly open their 2010 dog training series, K9 University, provider of dog services, and dog behavioral training seminars, has announced the addition of Dean Calderon to their dog training series for 2010. - March 02, 2010 - K9 University, LLC
iMap from Weather Decision Technologies Relays World's First Live Broadcast of Geo-referenced Tornadoes Using Google Maps
Streaming videos captured by storm chasers from the field feature dramatic footage. - May 19, 2009 - Weather Decision Technologies
EventMingle Launches Version 2 of Its Daily Planner Making It Easier for Attendees, Exhibitors and Speakers to Manage Their Personal Schedule and To-do Task List
Video of how the new Daily Planner works is available for viewing. - March 17, 2008 - EventMingle
Oklahoma Businesswoman Introduces "eight Body Moisture" as an Intensive Treatment for Dry Skin
"eight" is a healing, luxurious, multi-level moisturizing body lotion fortified with 8 (+) natural ingredients to nourish dry skin. The Defining Difference is the Ingredients: almond oil, aloe vera gel, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, emu oil, evening primrose oil, jojoba oil, lanolin, lavender oil, monoi oil, rice bran oil, sunflower oil, vitamin e oil, and wheat germ. - August 27, 2007 - Eight Body Moisture
Supernatural Faith Call By Author
Kenneth Clifton (B.S. Religion, Liberty University) has written a book that challenges Christians to return to the powerful faith that Christianity was meant to be and leave behind the empty shell of a faith that we have accepted Christianity to be from the world's point of view. His new book, The Christian Superhero Training Guide, studies superheroes of the past in the Bible, current day believer superheroes, the arch foes they face, and much more. - July 03, 2007 - Kenneth Clifton
Body Buddy Company Introduces a Newly Patented Way to Apply Skin Care Products Independently to Your Own Back
QVC's "Top 100 Product of the Decade" solves age old body problem by allowing easy application of moisturizer, medication, or sunscreen to one's own back. - February 09, 2007 - Body Buddy Company