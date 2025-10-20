West Virginia: Parkersburg-Marietta News
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
APTQI Applauds Introduction of the SAFE Act in the U.S. Senate
Older Americans and the physical therapists who treat them support this much-needed bill for expanding patients’ access to fall-prevention services. - August 06, 2025 - Alliance for Physical Therapy Quality and Innovation
John Hacker’s Newly Released "Cherry Berry" is a Vibrant and Engaging Children’s Tale About Temptation, Consequences, and Valuable Life Lessons
“Cherry Berry” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Hacker is a delightful and cautionary story that follows a young girl’s impulsive decision and the unexpected journey that teaches her the importance of honesty, friendship, and accountability. - July 03, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Fox Creek Farm Announces Springtime Mini Goldendoodle Puppies: Join the Waiting List Now
Fox Creek Farm is excited to announce the upcoming arrival of Springtime puppies at Fox Creek Farm. Known for their exceptional temperament and adorable appearance, these Mini Goldendoodles are without a doubt the most sought-after Goldendoodle. - November 15, 2024 - Fox Creek Farms
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Joseph Earley Announces Candidacy for West Virginia's 2nd Congressional District
As a patriot and a veteran, Joe Earley stood in the gap as a firewall, defending freedom from tyranny and liberty from oppression. As the elected representative of the 2nd District of West Virginia, Joe Earley will honor the legacy of past generations of Americans that sacrificed greatly to make America the great nation it is. Our country will stand, once again, as a beacon of Freedom and Individual Liberty. - March 02, 2023 - Campaign to Elect Joe Earley
Transform Africa Announces Dr. Rollan Roberts II on South Sudan Delegation
Transform Africa founder, His Excellency Dr. Rollan Roberts, has been appointed to the United States South Sudan Delegation along with former U.S. Ambassadors and Congresspeople to support the stabilization, sustainability and growth of the region. - July 26, 2021 - Courageous!
Orthopedic Surgeon and Total Joints Specialist, Mark Kolich, DO, to Join OrthoNeuro in August 2021
OrthoNeuro President & CEO Larry T. Todd Jr., DO announced today that Mark Kolich, DO, Orthopedic Surgeon and Adult Reconstruction Hip & Knee Specialist, will join the multi-specialty physician practice in August of 2021. Dr. Kolich is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained Orthopedic Surgeon specializing in outpatient total joints, including minimally invasive anterior approach total hips, less invasive total knees, and complex hip and knee revision cases. - July 14, 2021 - OrthoNeuro
Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Summer Health and Safety Tips
Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, discusses summer health and safety tips for both adults and children on his website drcharlesrosen.com. Friday,... - June 20, 2019 - BlaineTurner Advertising
Murchison Speaks About How to be a Successful Entrepreneur
Dante Murchison does it again, a new expansion to launch his third promotion in Ohio. Dante Murchison, founder and CEO of Premier Management Group in Morgantown, West Virginia shares tips on being a successful entrepreneur. - May 21, 2019 - Premiere Management Group Inc
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
Maryanne Courtney Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Maryanne Courtney of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Maryanne Courtney Ms. Courtney is retired after serving 33 years as a... - September 17, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
FCX Systems Receives Presidential Award for Export Successes
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker today presented FCX Systems, Inc. with the President’s “E” Star Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, DC. The President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant... - June 01, 2016 - FCX Systems Inc.
Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Fairmont, W. VA., with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs
Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Fairmont, W. VA., facility at 609 Belleview Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs in the... - August 15, 2015 - Teleperformance
Mon Valley Integration Names Business Development Manager
Mr. Richard "Rick" Bray has been appointed as MVI's Business Development Manager. - August 08, 2015 - Mon Valley Integration LLC
Kickstarter Campaign Launched for West Virginia Based Feature Film
The boom and bust coal industry that has dominated the landscape of West Virginia for over a century is being replaced by the natural gas industry. Rural West Virginia communities, steeped in history and heritage, are facing yet another uncertain future. - May 06, 2015 - In the Hills and Hollows
FCX Named Provider in Largest Foreign Military Sale in U.S. History
FCX to Provide 110 Custom Ground Power Units in Largest Foreign Military Sale in U.S. History. - March 28, 2015 - FCX Systems Inc.
Direct Online Marketing Brings Google to West Virginia to Discuss the Importance of Search Engine Marketing
Direct Online Marketing (DOM) today announced it has secured Google to educate West Virginia organizations about the importance of search engine marketing at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 19th at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown, W. Va. The event is free to West Virginia organizations... - January 28, 2015 - Direct Online Marketing
New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills
On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art
Behold the War of the Cyberwizards
The novel "War of the Cyberwizards" explores a hypothetical attack on the United States and its consequences. It is written to wake up the American government and public to how vulnerable we all are to cyberattacks. - February 29, 2008 - Wilson Associates International LLC
Blogger Paul Woodhouse Joins Direct Online Marketing™
Award-winning business blogger, Paul Woodhouse, has joined Direct Online Marketing™ as its New Media Specialist. Woodhouse, 37, emigrated to the from in September of 2006 to set up home with his American wife. He joins Direct Online Marketing™ having spent the last three years... - July 05, 2007 - Direct Online Marketing
Superflysunglasses.com Announces Launch
Website Superflysunglasses.com is pleased to announce the launch of their new online retail storefront. - July 25, 2006 - SuperflySunglasses.com
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com