Former West Virginia Neurosurgeon Dr. Charles Rosen Discusses Summer Health and Safety Tips Dr. Charles L. Rosen, a neurosurgeon whose expertise is focused on cranial base and neurovascular surgery, as well as complex intradural tumors of the posterior fossa and spinal cord, discusses summer health and safety tips for both adults and children on his website drcharlesrosen.com. Friday, June... - June 20, 2019 - Dr. Charles L. Rosen

Murchison Speaks About How to be a Successful Entrepreneur Dante Murchison does it again, a new expansion to launch his third promotion in Ohio. Dante Murchison, founder and CEO of Premier Management Group in Morgantown, West Virginia shares tips on being a successful entrepreneur. - May 21, 2019 - Premiere Management Group Inc

Maryanne Courtney Honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Maryanne Courtney of Parkersburg, West Virginia has been honored as a Lifetime Member by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of education. About Maryanne Courtney Ms. Courtney is retired after serving 33 years as a Teacher... - September 17, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

FCX Systems Receives Presidential Award for Export Successes U.S. Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker today presented FCX Systems, Inc. with the President’s “E” Star Award for Exports at a ceremony in Washington, DC. The President’s “E” Award is the highest recognition any U.S. entity can receive for making a significant contribution... - June 01, 2016 - FCX Systems Inc.

Teleperformance U.S.A. Expands in Fairmont, W. VA., with a Multinational Healthcare Client: Creates 300 Permanent New Jobs Teleperformance, the global leader in outsourced multichannel customer experience management, announced that it will expand its Fairmont, W. VA., facility at 609 Belleview Blvd. to accommodate new business with a multinational healthcare client. The expansion will create nearly 300 new jobs in the Fairmont... - August 15, 2015 - Teleperformance

Mon Valley Integration Names Business Development Manager Mr. Richard "Rick" Bray has been appointed as MVI's Business Development Manager. - August 08, 2015 - Mon Valley Integration LLC

Kickstarter Campaign Launched for West Virginia Based Feature Film The boom and bust coal industry that has dominated the landscape of West Virginia for over a century is being replaced by the natural gas industry. Rural West Virginia communities, steeped in history and heritage, are facing yet another uncertain future. - May 06, 2015 - In the Hills and Hollows

FCX Named Provider in Largest Foreign Military Sale in U.S. History FCX to Provide 110 Custom Ground Power Units in Largest Foreign Military Sale in U.S. History. - March 28, 2015 - FCX Systems Inc.

Direct Online Marketing Brings Google to West Virginia to Discuss the Importance of Search Engine Marketing Direct Online Marketing (DOM) today announced it has secured Google to educate West Virginia organizations about the importance of search engine marketing at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 19th at the Waterfront Place Hotel in Morgantown, W. Va. The event is free to West Virginia organizations with... - January 28, 2015 - Direct Online Marketing

New Language Art Hosts Second Annual Festival in the Hills On October 19th New Language Art will host their 2nd annual wine, beer, food and art festival from 12 Noon to 6 PM at the Old Sulphur Springs Resort, Union WV benefiting surrounding county artists to include the Monroe Arts Alliance, Giles County Arts Council, the Greenbrier, Summers and Mercer Counties... - September 27, 2013 - New Language Art

Behold the War of the Cyberwizards The novel "War of the Cyberwizards" explores a hypothetical attack on the United States and its consequences. It is written to wake up the American government and public to how vulnerable we all are to cyberattacks. - February 29, 2008 - Wilson Associates International LLC

Blogger Paul Woodhouse Joins Direct Online Marketing™ Award-winning business blogger, Paul Woodhouse, has joined Direct Online Marketing™ as its New Media Specialist. Woodhouse, 37, emigrated to the from in September of 2006 to set up home with his American wife. He joins Direct Online Marketing™ having spent the last three years helping... - July 05, 2007 - Direct Online Marketing

Superflysunglasses.com Announces Launch Website Superflysunglasses.com is pleased to announce the launch of their new online retail storefront. - July 25, 2006 - SuperflySunglasses.com