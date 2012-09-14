PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance

Tatum Design Recognized Among Top Agencies at the 2018 National American Advertising Awards in Chicago Tatum Design was awarded four Gold and one Silver National ADDY Awards at the 2018 American Advertising Awards national competition this past weekend in Chicago. - June 12, 2018 - Tatum Design

First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.

"My Full Life, Circle Squared" by Senior Airman Richard Oden to be Released November 11th Book is a Stirring and Inspirational Story of Love and Triumph Recounting Oden’s Journey from Foster child to Adopted Child to Foster Parent to Adoptive Parent; Book is Also a Salute to Our Military - November 11, 2016 - My Full Life Circle, Squared

Deborah L. Morrison Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Deborah L. Morrison of Auburn, Alabama has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government healthcare. About Deborah L. Morrison Ms. Morrison has over 31 years’... - May 10, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com