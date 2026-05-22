Alabama: Auburn-Opelika News
Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Auburn, AL
Local owners of Thistle Lane Storage proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 20 Lee Road 672 Auburn, AL. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features (299) units totaling (36,700) rentable square feet. It offers providing safe and secure,... - May 22, 2026 - Absolute Storage Management
Suite Morality Salon Suites Opens in Opelika, Introducing a New Standard of Ownership, Wellness, and Beauty Innovation
Suite Morality launches the nation’s first Hair Health Medspa in Opelika, AL—bridging beauty and wellness. As weight loss treatments and women’s health disorders rise, the medspa addresses their impact on hair through advanced scalp analysis and personalized care. Founded by trichologist Morale Ocain, this innovative model redefines hair care by treating root causes, not just the surface—aligning beauty, confidence, and wellness. - April 22, 2026 - Suite Morality Salon Suites and Hair Health Medspa
CreditBlockchain Mobile Application Overview: Real-Time Tracking and Daily Cloud Mining Management
The CreditBlockchain mobile application is described by the company as a tool for participating in cloud-based cryptocurrency mining. According to the company, the application offers real-time tracking, various contract options, and daily settlement features. Introduction Cloud-based... - November 21, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Roulette77 Launched a Mobile PWA App for Free Roulette Play
The new web app allows users to launch European and American roulette directly from their phone screen without installation or restrictions. - October 30, 2025 - Roulette77
Great-Granddaughter Stands Where Her Ancestor's Name is Honored: Historic "Lynching to Liberation" Conference Coming to Eufaula Before Juneteenth
Eliza Jane "SouthernBelle Radical" Franklin, a recent USC Heritage Conservation graduate, is hosting Alabama's first official recognition of lynching victims through her "Lynching to Liberation" conference June 6-8, 2025 in Eufaula. The event honors her great-grandfather William "Willie" Jenkins, lynched in 1922, and precedes local Juneteenth celebrations. The three-day lineup includes: Sacred soil ceremony with LA Times Poetry Winner Remica Bingham-Risher Academic presentations by Tuskegee and Emory professors Prison arts exhibit from Alabama Prison Arts and Education Project Group vis - May 29, 2025 - Black Heritage Society of Eufaula, Inc.
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
DDB Miner Expands Its Cloud Mining Services
Expanding Cryptocurrency Support for Greater Flexibility - February 11, 2025 - DDB Miner
American Heritage Financial Welcomes Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as New President
American Heritage Financial (AHF) is excited to announce the appointment of Captain Terrence M. Shashaty as its new President, effective January 1, 2025. Capt. Shashaty will take on the role formerly held by founder Craig Jernigan, who will retain his duties as CEO. Jernigan established AHF in 2013... - February 06, 2025 - American Heritage Financial
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Bitcoin Plummets: Clean Energy BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Protects Your Assets from Evaporation
There is no need to own or maintain your own hardware with cloud mining. This method can help you save time and money while still receiving mining rewards. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Author James J. Webster’s New Book, "Siri: An Alternative Epic," is a Gripping Tale of Courage, Discovery, and Destiny That Transcends the Realms of Fiction and Reality
Recent release “Siri: An Alternative Epic” from Newman Springs Publishing author James J. Webster is a thrilling tale that follows a young boy who grows up in the isolation of a mountain kingdom, haunted by questions about his past. Joined by an unlikely band of companions, he embarks on a perilous journey northward, unaware that his every move is being watched and manipulated. - July 24, 2024 - Newman Springs Publishing
Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal... - January 22, 2024 - Community Action Association of Alabama
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
AJ's Feeds the Community this Thanksgiving
AJ’s is opening their doors at two locations this Thanksgiving to offer a Free Thanksgiving meal. Both locations will be serving a donation only Thanksgiving Day Feast. Service begins at 11:00 and goes until 4:00 at AJ’s on the Bayou, and runs from 12:00 to 5:00 at AJ’s Grayton. - November 21, 2023 - AJ's Seafood & Oyster Bar
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Environmental Products Group (EPG) Announces Relocation and New Corporate Headquarters in Central Florida
Environmental Products Group (EPG), Southeast’s leading distributor of infrastructure and waste equipment to municipalities and contractor companies, announces their relocation to 700 Hermit Smith Road, Apopka, Florida 32703, effective May 1, 2023. The 45,000 sq. ft. facility on an 8-acre... - April 28, 2023 - Environmental Products Group
Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo. - November 23, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Shoals Medical Oncology Practices Combine
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and the medical oncology division of North Alabama Cancer Center (NACC), formerly Northwest Alabama Cancer Care, are joining together in Florence and Muscle Shoals, Alabama. - November 17, 2022 - Clearview Cancer Institute
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
JP Candles Announces Brand Modernization & Increased Sustainability Efforts
About the Founder: Joseph Tyler Pierce is from the small town of Union Springs, Alabama and has spent his career in the luxury industry for over a decade. He now lives and works in Atlanta, Georgia with his husband where he founded JP Candles in 2020. - August 11, 2021 - JP Candles
Direct Auto Insurance Expands in Alabama: Hosting Four-Day Hiring Event, April 30-May 3 to Meet Growing Business Demands
Direct Auto Insurance to host hiring event April 30-May 3 to fill at least 45 retail sales agent positions for 23 new retail stores opening in Alabama within the next six months. - April 16, 2019 - Direct Auto Insurance
Tatum Design Recognized Among Top Agencies at the 2018 National American Advertising Awards in Chicago
Tatum Design was awarded four Gold and one Silver National ADDY Awards at the 2018 American Advertising Awards national competition this past weekend in Chicago. - June 12, 2018 - Tatum Design
First Ethereum ASIC Miners Released by Hminers
HMiners has recently earned the distinction of creating the industry’s first ever mining rigs capable of running four algorithms, including SHA-256, Scrypt, Etehash, and X11. Unlike any other similar products available on the market, all three mining rigs from HMiners are capable of mining Ethereum. - September 01, 2017 - HMiners Technologies Inc.
"My Full Life, Circle Squared" by Senior Airman Richard Oden to be Released November 11th
Book is a Stirring and Inspirational Story of Love and Triumph Recounting Oden’s Journey from Foster child to Adopted Child to Foster Parent to Adoptive Parent; Book is Also a Salute to Our Military - November 11, 2016 - My Full Life Circle, Squared
Deborah L. Morrison Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Deborah L. Morrison of Auburn, Alabama has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government healthcare. About Deborah L. Morrison Ms. Morrison has over 31... - May 10, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Anarchists Launch Major Media Offensive
A tiny think tank has set out on a project to provide ongoing news commentary in order to promote their set of views, known as market anarchism. - October 12, 2006 - Center for a Stateless Society