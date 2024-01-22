Affordable Connectivity Program for Alabama Residents Deadline Feb. 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET
Birmingham, AL, January 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- The Community Action Association of Alabama (CAAA), in collaboration with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is asking all qualified Alabama residents to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) before the enrollment deadline of February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. This federal program is designed to help individuals throughout the state of Alabama afford broadband internet service. Join over 400,000 households in Alabama that are receiving the Internet at a discount through the ACP.
As of today, eligible households are encouraged to apply to receive up to $30 per month discount toward internet service and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands. Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers.
A household is eligible for the Affordable Connectivity Program if a member of the household meets at least one of the criteria below:
Has an income that is at or below 200% of the federal poverty guidelines;
Participates in certain assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, Federal Public Housing Assistance, SSI, WIC, or Lifeline;
Participates in Tribal specific programs, such as Bureau of Indian Affairs General Assistance, Tribal TANF, or Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations;
Is approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school lunch program or the school breakfast program, including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision;
Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year; or
Meets the eligibility criteria for a participating provider's existing low-income program.
To be considered for the program, you must enroll before February 7, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For more information about the Affordable Connectivity Program, please call 877.384.2575 or visit: https://getinternet.gov.
Contact
Wil Fields
205-227-7668
www.caaalabama.org
