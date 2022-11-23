Morgan County Medical Oncology Practices Combine to Provide Comprehensive Cancer Care
Cancer Care Center of Decatur is joining Clearview Cancer Institute. CCI welcomes Dr. Naveen Lobo.
Decatur, AL, November 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) and Cancer Care Center of Decatur are joining together in order to enhance services, expand offerings and be the source of excellent cancer care to patients in north Alabama.
With this partnership, effective January 2, 2023, Clearview Cancer Institute will offer patients and providers two locations in Decatur and welcome Naveen T. Lobo, MD, to its team of oncologists. Dr. Lobo has provided cancer care in Decatur for nearly two decades. He will continue to see patients at his current location, 1310 14th Avenue SE in Decatur.
“Our collective teams – now united as Clearview Cancer Institute – share a dedication to delivering compassionate, quality, cancer care,” said Gary Walton, Chief Executive Officer at Clearview Cancer Institute. “It’s our privilege to continue CCI’s long history of excellent medical oncology services, through a collaborative approach. As one team and combined resources, the newly expanded Clearview Cancer Institute will proudly serve our patients of Decatur and the surrounding areas by providing advanced cancer care, close to home.”
The addition of Dr. Lobo increases the Clearview Cancer Institute-Decatur provider team to four physicians and seven advanced practice providers, bringing the entire medical staff to more than 60 providers and 13 locations for patients across Northwest Alabama.
Clearview Cancer Institute Decatur Physicians (MD)
Diego Bedoya, Jorge Diaz, Naveen Lobo, Heather Shah
Clearview Cancer Institute Decatur Locations
1107 14th Avenue SE, Suite 200, Decatur, AL (Inside Plaza II on the campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital)
1310 14th Avenue SE, Decatur, AL
About Clearview Cancer Institute
Clearview Cancer Institute (CCI) offers comprehensive cancer care in an outpatient setting. With more than 60 healthcare providers and 13 locations across north Alabama, CCI is a leader in medical oncology and has been providing oncology and hematology services for more than 30 years.
Clearview Cancer Institute offers the following services:
Medical oncology
Hematology services
Research and Stage I-IV clinical trials
Genetic testing and genetic counseling
Lung screening program
Imaging services
Laboratory services
Pharmacy services
Social Services
Support Group
+ More
Melissa Watkins
256-327-5884
clearviewcancer.com
