AJ's Feeds the Community this Thanksgiving
AJ’s is opening their doors at two locations this Thanksgiving to offer a Free Thanksgiving meal. Both locations will be serving a donation only Thanksgiving Day Feast. Service begins at 11:00 and goes until 4:00 at AJ’s on the Bayou, and runs from 12:00 to 5:00 at AJ’s Grayton.
Fort Walton Beach, FL, November 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- For the eighth year, AJ’s on the Bayou, will host a free Thanksgiving Day meal from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. , and for the fourth year AJ's Grayton Beach will be serving Thanksgiving meals from 12pm till 5pm. “We open up our doors to everyone, to ensure that no one is alone or hungry for the holiday,” says Keith Waters, Director of Operations for AJ’s. We look forward to serving 1,000 meals between the two stores, and invite the community to join our AJ’s family on this day, to give thanks. While there is absolutely no charge, donations will be accepted from those capable of making them.”
AJ’s Thanksgiving feast will feature time-honored classics such as turkey, ham, dressing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, and an assortment of pies, served with ice tea.
Alan Laird, the Owner of AJ’s says, "Holidays can be a tough time for people, this meal is a chance to offer companionship, we want to give back to those that may not have the means to celebrate Thanksgiving. We also want to provide a gathering place for those who don't have anyone with which to share the holiday meal or for those who simply want to celebrate with their neighbors. This is our way to thank the community that provides for us and our families, each and every day. Our biggest ask is to spread the word so anyone who might need company and food on Thanksgiving will hear about it."
Thanksgiving meals will be served to diners on a first come basis, AJ’s on the Bayou will be serving Thanksgiving from 11am till 4pm, and AJ's Grayton Beach will be serving from 12 p.m. till 5 p.m. Both stores will feature entertainment, TJ & Brad will be playing 12pm till 4pm at AJ's on the Bayou and Kevin Carson will be playing at AJ's Grayton Beach from 1pm till 5pm followed by family Karaoke at 6pm.
All donations received from both Thanksgiving feast will benefit Kids on the Coast Foundation. Donations are used to assist local high school youth this upcoming holiday season, this year they are looking to supply Christmas for 20 High School Kids and give them a Christmas that includes shoes, clothes, jackets, school supplies, computers for school work, and in a few cases purchase groceries. Kids on the Coast is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that supports various charities that provide assistance and give support to local children and youth.
For more information, please contact our Special Events and Promotions department: Rachael Green at info@ajs-destin.com or 850-259-2057.
