LifeStyles Furniture Raising Red Cross Donations for Those Affected by Hurricane Sandy Through Ekornes Stressless Charity Promotion

Donate $50 to the American Red Cross in support of those affected by Hurricane Sandy through LifeStyles Furniture and receive $200 Off Stressless seating or $400 Off select Eagle or Wing Stressless recliners.





Hurricane Sandy affected most Americans living in the Mid-Atlantic and North Eastern parts of the United States in late October of this year. Many Americans living in those regions dealt with inconveniences such as loss of electricity, storm damage or downed trees and branches as the hurricane moved through their area. However many others are dealing with the reality of flooded or submerged homes and are left without basic necessities such as shelter, food and clothing. Organizations like the American Red Cross have moved in to help but need our continued support.



Consumers can assist the American Red Cross on their mission to help those affected by Hurricane Sandy when they make a Stressless seating purchase through LifeStyles Furniture and donate $50 to this charity. Donations can be applied as a $200 discount on Stressless seating or can be used for $400 off select Stressless recliners such as the Wing or Eagle in six different paloma colors. LifeStyles Furniture is working with the Quad Cities American Red Cross Regional Chief Development Officer Todd Klein in making arrangements to send collected donations in support of operations in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through this donation agreement. This charity promotion ends January 14th, 2013.



About the American Red Cross:

Through a network of employees, volunteers and the generosity of donors the Red Cross provides compassionate care to prevent and relieve suffering both in America and around the world. The Red Cross responds to approximately 70,000 disasters a year in the United States providing relief to both individuals and families. The Red Cross provide shelter, food, health and mental health services to help entire communities get back on their feet. For more about this organization visit Redcross.org.



About LifeStyles Furniture:

LifeStyles Furniture is a contemporary furniture store located in Davenport, Iowa. The company specializes in modern living room, dining room, home office and bedroom home furnishings. The company was founded in early 1990's as a specialty sleep store and quickly expanded into other categories of furniture. LifeStyles Furniture is a member of the Better Business Bureau, associated with the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce and supports several local charities and organizations in the community. Visit them in-store or online at LifeStylesFurniture.com. Davenport, IA, November 24, 2012 --( PR.com )--

Phil Pendleton

(563) 345-6250



www.lifestylesfurniture.com



