HealthPoint Plus, Inc. Welcomes MyArdina.com Telehealth Members


HealthPoint Plus, Inc. concludes the acquisition of telehealth assets of MyAdina.com from Commons Health, Inc. of Ohio.

Danvers, MA, June 21, 2017 --(PR.com)-- HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is pleased to welcome MyArdina.com members into its network. The agreement to acquire and integrate Common Health’s telehealth assets is now completed. The company is committed to deliver the same great service that Ohio based MyArdina.com customers have received along with all the new and exciting benefits that the HealthPoint Plus network continues to roll out. In addition to “best in class” telehealth medical services all customers will benefit from expanded prescription discounts, wellness discounts, and a new loyalty rewards program.

Robert A. Goddard, CEO of HealthPoint Plus, stated, “As our network continues to grow nationally so does our ability to deliver new services to enhance our customers experience. Our Executive Team is dedicated to creating a new paradigm in medical services by bringing innovative health care delivery into the 21st century.” Mr. Goddard added, “We will be concluding our A round financing in the next few weeks and immediately begin work on a B round at a much greater valuation. HealthPoint Plus continues to expand both organically and by strategic acquisitions which further continues to increase our shareholder value. We also will continue to be working on the framework that will lead us to become a public company in 2018.”

About HealthPoint Plus, Inc.

HealthPoint Plus, Inc. is a leader in next generation healthcare. They provide Telehealth, Hybrid Direct Primary Care, High Deductible Health Plans and Health Savings Accounts along with wellness programs. Each of their products can be delivered independently or be integrated into a complete cost effective solution. The company has a core mission to deliver exceptional care and enhance patients experience while making health care affordable to every American.

HealthPoint Plus delivers services nationwide providing “on demand” access to medical care in 46 states with offices in Florida and headquarters in Massachusetts.

For more information on the company, its products and services, please visit their website at http://www.healthpointplus.com/. Or, contact Robert Goddard at 978-515-CARE (2273).
