Principled Technologies Releases a Second Study Comparing Two All-NVMe Database Storage Solutions
Principled Technologies compared a Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T storage solution to a similar solution from a different company (“Vendor B”).
Durham, NC, November 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To gauge database storage performance on two all-NVMe storage solutions from different vendors, Principled Technologies (PT) ran a series of tests on a Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T storage solution and a similar solution from a different company. PT tested inline data reduction capabilities and simulated transactional database workload performance.
According to the report, “the PowerStore 7000T solution needed less rack space, used less storage capacity to store the same amount of data, and handled more input/output operations per second (IOPS) in a simulated database online transaction processing workload. In addition, the PowerStore 7000T solution handled more IOPS, processed more MB per second, and delivered shorter response times than the Vendor B solution when running three different I/O profiles. With a Dell EMC PowerStore 7000T storage solution, enterprises can maximize storage capacity and increase storage performance while maintaining fast response times.”
To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/pemecAX, or see the infographic at http://facts.pt/2pk6zbn.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
