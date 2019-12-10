Best Websites for Advertising to be Named by Web Marketing Association

The best websites used as advertising in 86 industries will be named as part of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards. Companies or agencies wishing to nominate their website advertising work for consideration may do so at www.IACAward.org before the deadline of January 31, 2020.





“Websites are an effective advertising tool to build brand awareness and engage consumers on a global scale,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association. “The IAC Awards provides an opportunity to show the world your expertise and ability to develop a website as an advertising vehicle. It’s also a great marketing opportunity for the winners to promote their work to senior management, customers and prospects.”



The IAC Awards were developed to evaluate and recognize innovation and excellence in online advertising which includes a category for Websites. The Web Marketing Association’s



The 2020 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are open to all organizations and individuals (advertising and interactive agencies, corporate marketing departments, etc.) involved in the process of developing Internet advertising. Entries may be submitted online at



In addition to Websites, awards will be presented within each of the industry categories and advertising formats such as:



Social Media

Mobile Apps and websites

Online ads (including banner, pop-up or interstitial)

Rich media ads

Email message campaign

Online newsletter campaign

Online applications

Voice Skills or Actions (New)

Integrated ad campaign

Online Video



“We believe that winning an industry specific award is more valuable to the participant. It allows the participants to be judges against their peers, just like in the marketplace,” said Rice.



The 2019 Best of Show for Websites was given to Visit St. Pete/Clearwater and Miles Partnership for Visit St. Pete/Clearwater's "Central Avenue."



Past top winners in the Website category include:

2018 Wyoming Office of Tourism and Miles Partnership for Travel Wyoming Website

2017 TMV Group for FaygoUnbottled.com.

2016 HAVAS PARIS for La Marine Nationale : On Board Careers

2015 SapientNitro for The Blight Authority: Changing Blight to Bright

2014 Human. for Hudson Yards New York

2013 McCann Digital for Donate with Style

2012 Saatchi & Saatchi LA for The Camry Effect

2011 Rockfish for America's Health Rankings

2010 Biggs|Gilmore for FrootLoops.com

2009 Verizon, NFL Network, Communifx for Verizon and NFL Network Online Demo



Interactive agencies that win multiple awards will also be in the running for Top Agency Award. In an effort to recognize those organizations that demonstrate exceptional development skills across multiple entries, agencies that win more the 6 awards will also be recognized with an Outstanding Advertising Developer award from the Web Marketing Association. In 2019, eight agencies won this honor.



Judging for the IAC Awards will take place in February 2020. Judges will consist of a select group of Internet advertising professionals with an in-depth understanding of the current state-of-the-art in Web advertising. Past competition judges have included top executives from leading corporations, institutions and media organizations such as Arc Worldwide, Beeby Clark+Meyler, Brunner Digital, Campbell-Ewald, CNN, DNA Communications Group, Deep Interactive Asia, Digitas, Google, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mastercard, McCann Worldgroup, Pixel & Cie, Possible, SapientRazorfish, Starwood Hotels & Resorts, Structured Digital, Tectis GmbH, TMP Worldwide, Universal McCann Interactive and Wunderman / Y&R.



The 2020 Internet Advertising Competition Awards are sponsored by PR.com, iContent, EContent Magazine, Webmaster Radio and Website Magazine.



About the Web Marketing Association



