Web Marketing Association Announces the Winners of the 2020 Internet Advertising Competition Awards

The winners of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards represent the best in online advertising in 86 industries and 10 advertising formats.



“At a time where everyone could use some good news, the winners of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards represent the best in online advertising in 86 industries and 10 advertising formats,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association, Inc. “The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.”



Best of Show Winners



These Best of Show winners represent the pinnacle of achievement across all industries. The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.



Here are this year’s Best of Show winners:



DP+ for Subway HTML5 winner of Best of Show Online ad



AIA Worldwide for Future Hunters winner of Best of Show Online campaign



true[X] and Starcom for Best Buy Back To School winner of Best of Show Rich media Online ad



Scoppechio for Longhorn Steakhouse email Campaign winner of Best of Show Email message campaign



Olive Garden for Olive Garden - New Year winner of Best of Show Email message



TMV GROUP for ROXOR Weekly Dealer Email winner of Best of Show Online Newsletter campaign



LEAP Frame for Hershey's Time Squarer winner of Best of Show Integrated ad campaign



GWL Advertising and Direct Orthopedic Care for Direct Orthopedic Care winner of Best of Show Social Media campaign



Zambezi + Experience Kissimmee for Finding Whelmed winner of Best of Show Online Video



Adams & Knight, Inc. for Webster Bank: Jargon Defined winner of Best of Show Online Video Campaign



GEICO for GEICO Mobile winner of Best of Show Mobile application



Adams & Knight, Inc. for Big Goals Bracket winner of Best of Show Interactive Application



TMP Worldwide Advertising & Communications for Careers at Sony Pictures Entertainment winner of Best of Show Website



Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation for Waze x Dunkin' Going Gold winner of Best of Show Voice Skill or Action



Top Agency Winners

The Web Marketing Association recognizes the agency that demonstrates consistent excellence in online advertising development by winning more IAC Awards than any of their peers in a single competition. Each entrant was awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. The agency with the most points is awarded the Top Agency Award.



TMP Worldwide is recognized with the 2020 Top Agency Award, winning 18 IAC Award winning entries, including two Best of Show awards, 11 Best of industry awards, 8 Outstanding awards and a total of 110 quality points towards the Top Agency Award. TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point.



Seven additional organizations were recognized as Outstanding Advertising Developers in the 2020 IAC Awards for winning 5 or more awards. They are:



AGENCY (number of awards)

true[X] 15

TMV Group 12

Patients & Purpose 10

tbk 7

Zeta Global 6

Hong Kong Trade

Development Council 6

Yes Marketing 6

TravelClick 5



The IAC Awards web site with a complete list of winners is located at



About the Web Marketing Association



The



