Web Marketing Association Announces the Winners of the 2020 Internet Advertising Competition Awards

The winners of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards represent the best in online advertising in 86 industries and 10 advertising formats.

Boston, MA, April 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Web Marketing Association announces the winners of its 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards, an effort to honor excellence in online advertising and to recognize the individuals and organizations responsible for the best in Internet marketing. The IAC Awards are the first and only industry-based advertising award competition dedicated exclusively to online advertising. The Competition web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org
“At a time where everyone could use some good news, the winners of the 18th annual Internet Advertising Competition (IAC) Awards represent the best in online advertising in 86 industries and 10 advertising formats,” said William Rice, president of the Web Marketing Association, Inc. “The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.”

Best of Show Winners

These Best of Show winners represent the pinnacle of achievement across all industries. The Web Marketing Association is pleased to help set the standard for Internet excellence with the IAC Awards by highlight the best in online advertising by medium and industry.

Here are this year’s Best of Show winners:

DP+ for Subway HTML5 winner of Best of Show Online ad

AIA Worldwide for Future Hunters winner of Best of Show Online campaign

true[X] and Starcom for Best Buy Back To School winner of Best of Show Rich media Online ad

Scoppechio for Longhorn Steakhouse email Campaign winner of Best of Show Email message campaign

Olive Garden for Olive Garden - New Year winner of Best of Show Email message

TMV GROUP for ROXOR Weekly Dealer Email winner of Best of Show Online Newsletter campaign

LEAP Frame for Hershey's Time Squarer winner of Best of Show Integrated ad campaign

GWL Advertising and Direct Orthopedic Care for Direct Orthopedic Care winner of Best of Show Social Media campaign

Zambezi + Experience Kissimmee for Finding Whelmed winner of Best of Show Online Video

Adams & Knight, Inc. for Webster Bank: Jargon Defined winner of Best of Show Online Video Campaign

GEICO for GEICO Mobile winner of Best of Show Mobile application

Adams & Knight, Inc. for Big Goals Bracket winner of Best of Show Interactive Application

TMP Worldwide Advertising & Communications for Careers at Sony Pictures Entertainment winner of Best of Show Website

Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation for Waze x Dunkin' Going Gold winner of Best of Show Voice Skill or Action

Top Agency Winners
The Web Marketing Association recognizes the agency that demonstrates consistent excellence in online advertising development by winning more IAC Awards than any of their peers in a single competition. Each entrant was awarded points based on the level of award for each award received. The agency with the most points is awarded the Top Agency Award.

TMP Worldwide is recognized with the 2020 Top Agency Award, winning 18 IAC Award winning entries, including two Best of Show awards, 11 Best of industry awards, 8 Outstanding awards and a total of 110 quality points towards the Top Agency Award. TMP Worldwide is a global leader in talent acquisition technologies, committed to finding new ways to leverage software, strategy and creative to build talent and enhance our clients' employer brands – across every connection point.

Seven additional organizations were recognized as Outstanding Advertising Developers in the 2020 IAC Awards for winning 5 or more awards. They are:

AGENCY (number of awards)
true[X] 15
TMV Group 12
Patients & Purpose 10
tbk 7
Zeta Global 6
Hong Kong Trade
Development Council 6
Yes Marketing 6
TravelClick 5

The IAC Awards web site with a complete list of winners is located at www.IACAward.org

About the Web Marketing Association

The Web Marketing Association was founded in 1997 to help define the standard of excellence for online marketing. Our internationally known award programs, such as WebAward Competition for Website Development, Internet Advertising Competition and the MobileWebAwards recognize the people and organizations responsible for developing the most effective online marketing programs on the Internet today. Entrants benefit from assessment of their marketing efforts by a professional judging panel and the marketing opportunities presented by being recognized as an award-winning web developer.

The Web Marketing Association is now accepting entries for the 24th annual WebAward Competition for Web site development. Deadline for entry is May 29, 2020.
Contact Information
Web Marketing Association
William Rice
860-558-5423
Contact
www.IACAward.org

