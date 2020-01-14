Guy J. Chartrand Recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2019 and 2020 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Press Releases Strathmore Worldwide Press Release Share Blog

About Guy J. Chartrand

Guy Chartrand has over 45 years experience in the transportation logistics industry. He is the President and CEO of Freightworld Logistics Inc., a multimodal transportation company which is a privately owned family business. They provide transportation and logistics services; namely air, truck, rail and ocean freight, on a regular or expedited basis. They have grown to become a recognized world class leader in the transportation industry. Mr. Chartrand oversees operations and logistics. He ensures product distribution, sales and profitability, and makes sure that the budgets and quotas are met. He oversees the sales team and all other departments. Guy is responsible for marketing, new client acquisition and business development.



This family owned business recently celebrated its 25th year. Freightworld Logistics Inc. is an accredited company with an A+ BBB rating and is quite proud of this fact. They received the Canadian Business Award for 2019 from CV Magazine for Best Multimodal Transportation Company in 2019. They were honored in 1995 and again in 1996 as one of Ontario's Top 100 Entrepreneurs.



Guy J. Chartrand was born on February 23, 1953 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. He obtained a 2 year C.I.T.T. certificate in Transportation from Ryerson University in Toronto, Canada. In his spare time he enjoys playing guitar and reading.



"Together, we will prosper!” - Guy J. Chartrand



www.freightworld.on.ca



About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide

