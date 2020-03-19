Best Travel Website to be Named by Web Marketing Association in 24th Annual WebAward Competition





“The travel industry has been truly transformed by the Internet and travel companies can generate sales and provide customer service effectively from their websites,” said William Rice, President of the Web Marketing Association. “Excellence deserves recognition WebAward judges have looked well upon travel website’s use of design, copywriting and interactivity.”



Websites are judged on seven criteria including design, innovation, content, technology, interactivity, copy writing and ease of use. Each WebAward entry in the Travel category is judged against other travel entries and then against an overall standard of excellence.



Winners of a WebAward in the travel categories will receive:

· Valuable feedback in terms of their specific criteria scores compared against the average scores for their industry.

· Handsome statue or certificate of achievement

· Increased visibility for their company

· Marketing opportunity to promote the company website to the media

· Links to your site from the highly ranked WebAward site to help SEO

· Admiration of peers, friends and co-workers



Each year, the Web Marketing Association names the Best of Industry for the various travel categories based on the score they receive from the WebAward judges.



Winners of the



- 2019 - VERB Interactive for VBT

- 2018 - Visit Huntington Beach for Surf City USA

- 2017 - Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Miles Partnership for Pure Michigan’s New Leisure Website

- 2016 - Experience Grand Rapids for Experience Grand Rapids Website

- 2015 - TripCreator ehf. for TripCreator.com

- 2014 - USDM for Colorado Springs

- 2013 - Pixo Punch Limited for Hong Kong Summer Spectacular Campaign

- 2012 - Boyd Gaming Corporation for B Connected Online

- 2011 - Civic Resource Group for Wyoming Travel and Tourism Web Portal and Online Management System

- 2010 - TravelChannel.com & Razorfish for The New TravelChannel.com



Winners of the



- 2019 - Origo for Cabo Verde Airlines

- 2018 - FINE for XOJET

- 2016 - SapientNitro & China Airlines for China Airline Website Re-design

- 2015 - DigitasLBi for Virgin Atlantic Airways

- 2014 - Icelandair & TM Software for Icelandair

- 2013 - ROKKAN for JetBlue

- 2011 - Carlson Marketing for JetBlue – "TrueBlue Be True"

- 2010 - Lufthansa in partnership with Amadeus for Lufthansa Website



Winners of the



- 2019 - UP Hotel Internet Marketing for Qbic (2019 Best of Show)

- 2018 - TravelClick, Inc. for Thistle Hotels

- 2017 - [D³] Digital Design + Development for Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills - At The Center of Extraordinary (2017 Best of Show)

- 2016 - HeBS Digital for Tsogo Sun

- 2015 - HeBS Digital for Red Lion Hotels Website

- 2014 - Forte Village Resort for Forte Village

- 2013 - HeBS Digital for Crowne Plaza Times Square Manhattan

- 2012 - TravelClick Web Solutions for Puente Romano

- 2011 - Sabre Hospitality Solutions for The Shores Resort & Spa

- 2010 - TRAVELCLICK for Harbour Grand Kowloon Hotel



Travel Websites can be entered into consideration for the 2020 Best Travel Website WebAward at the



The 2020 WebAwards are sponsored by the following leading organizations: PR.com, iContact, and Webmaster Radio. The Web Marketing Association thanks these companies for their commitment to the entire online marketing community.



About the WebAwards



