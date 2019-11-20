PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event


Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible.

London, United Kingdom, November 20, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Leading the way with its customers in mind, SmartBuyGlasses UK has just unveiled its deals lineup for the Black Friday 2019. The list includes several all-time favourites as well as huge discounts on up-and-coming eyewear brands, giving them the chance to save big when purchasing designer eyewear.

The promotion is available on all eyewear site-wide, all shapes, sizes and materials, giving customers a huge collection to choose from.

Deals valid from Black Friday through Cyber Monday:

Up to 70% off on selected designer eyewear

Save 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products (contact lenses not included) with the code: BF12OFFC

Get 40% off on your prescription lenses with the code: BF40OFFC

The following Cyber Week these offers will be valid:

50% off on Blue Block Lenses, Polarized Lenses and Mirrored Lenses with the following codes: BLUEBLOCK50C, POLARIZED50C and MIRRORED50C

20% off on prescription lenses from Arise HD Summit with the code: ARISEHD20C

20% off on progressive lenses with the code: PROGRESSIVE20C

10% off on all ski goggles with the code: SKIGOGGLES10C

For more information, customers can head to Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals
All orders come with additional:

Free shipping

Free returns for 100 days

No minimum order value

Exclusive 24-month warranty

The promotions will start on November 29, 2019 and end on December 6, 2019.

About SmartBuyGlasses: SmartBuyGlasses, part of the SmartBuyGlasses Optical Group, is one of the world’s largest online eyewear retailers. With over 10 years of expertise, and operations in over 40 countries, they offer a catalogue of 80,000+ products from over 180 brands of eyeglasses, sunglasses and contact lenses.
Contact Information
SmartBuyGlasses
Linh Phung
+44 800 011 9588
Contact
smartbuyglasses.co.uk

