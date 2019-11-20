SmartBuyGlasses to Launch a Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale Event

Press Releases SmartBuyGlasses Press Release Share Blog

Staying one step ahead as always, SmartBuyGlasses is bringing customers the best service at the best price possible.





The promotion is available on all eyewear site-wide, all shapes, sizes and materials, giving customers a huge collection to choose from.



Deals valid from Black Friday through Cyber Monday:



Up to 70% off on selected designer eyewear



Save 12% off site-wide on all eyewear products (contact lenses not included) with the code: BF12OFFC



Get 40% off on your prescription lenses with the code: BF40OFFC



The following Cyber Week these offers will be valid:



50% off on Blue Block Lenses, Polarized Lenses and Mirrored Lenses with the following codes: BLUEBLOCK50C, POLARIZED50C and MIRRORED50C



20% off on prescription lenses from Arise HD Summit with the code: ARISEHD20C



20% off on progressive lenses with the code: PROGRESSIVE20C



10% off on all ski goggles with the code: SKIGOGGLES10C



For more information, customers can head to

All orders come with additional:



Free shipping



Free returns for 100 days



No minimum order value



Exclusive 24-month warranty



The promotions will start on November 29, 2019 and end on December 6, 2019.



Linh Phung

+44 800 011 9588



smartbuyglasses.co.uk



