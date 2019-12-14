Press Releases P.A.V.E. Press Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from P.A.V.E. Press: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Empowering the Leaders of Tomorrow, Today - Sabinah Adewole’s "A Child’s Journey Through Poetry" Inspires Positive Growth Mindset in an Easy-to-Read Format





An easy-to-read and brightly colored format with open-ended questions inspires children to understand and process what is happening around them in a way that invites them to explore their role in it and recognize what impact they can create, all in a fun, light tone encouraging a willingness to learn and grow.



"A Child’s Journey Through Poetry Vol. 1: Adventure, Fun & Inspirational" is shaping leaders of the future by instilling positive growth mindset through sharing basic life experience in an inquisitive and empowering way. If you, as a parent, guide, or teacher, have been struggling in how to effectively guide children through the complexities of today’s world, this book offers conversation starters that will allow you to engage and connect with them in a powerful way.



“I believe education is the best legacy,” says Adewole. “I am inspired by my faith to encourage children along their own path of growth and learning.”



Adewole’s poems inspire:

· Confidence

· Acceptance

· Consideration

· Positive Impact

· Responsibility

· Presence



A bestselling author with two previously published adult poetry books, Journeys of Life, Sabinah Adewole is well acknowledged on the poetry circuit and is expanding into the world of the child with this newest release. Engaging and inspiring, Sabinah’s poetry takes the reader on an adventure by involving you on her journey.



"A Child’s Journey Through Poetry Vol. 1: Adventure, Fun & Inspirational" is now available on Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.com, and other online retailers, through Ingram, or through the publisher P.A.V.E. Press.



Contact: Kimber Bowers Client Relations Manager | P.A.V.E. Press

pavepress1@gmail.com | 410.241.2635 Romford, United Kingdom, December 14, 2019 --( PR.com )-- In a modern society of mass information where children are exposed to current issues like safety, climate change, environmental impact, cultural diversity, and family dynamics on a daily basis, Sabinah Adewole’s poetry uses child-approved themes like rainbows, seaside, picnics, and unicorns, to connect to children in a way that supports the processing of current issues in a healthy way.An easy-to-read and brightly colored format with open-ended questions inspires children to understand and process what is happening around them in a way that invites them to explore their role in it and recognize what impact they can create, all in a fun, light tone encouraging a willingness to learn and grow."A Child’s Journey Through Poetry Vol. 1: Adventure, Fun & Inspirational" is shaping leaders of the future by instilling positive growth mindset through sharing basic life experience in an inquisitive and empowering way. If you, as a parent, guide, or teacher, have been struggling in how to effectively guide children through the complexities of today’s world, this book offers conversation starters that will allow you to engage and connect with them in a powerful way.“I believe education is the best legacy,” says Adewole. “I am inspired by my faith to encourage children along their own path of growth and learning.”Adewole’s poems inspire:· Confidence· Acceptance· Consideration· Positive Impact· Responsibility· PresenceA bestselling author with two previously published adult poetry books, Journeys of Life, Sabinah Adewole is well acknowledged on the poetry circuit and is expanding into the world of the child with this newest release. Engaging and inspiring, Sabinah’s poetry takes the reader on an adventure by involving you on her journey."A Child’s Journey Through Poetry Vol. 1: Adventure, Fun & Inspirational" is now available on Amazon.co.uk, Amazon.com, and other online retailers, through Ingram, or through the publisher P.A.V.E. Press.Contact: Kimber Bowers Client Relations Manager | P.A.V.E. Presspavepress1@gmail.com | 410.241.2635 Contact Information P.A.V.E. Press

Kimberly Bowers

410-241-2635



https://www.lovinglighthw.com/p-a-v-e-press



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from P.A.V.E. Press