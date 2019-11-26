Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes Grand Opening

Press Releases Pegasus Residential Press Release Share Blog

Falcone and Associates, LLC. and Equity Resources, LLC Announce the Grand Opening Celebration of Sentosa Beachwalk Apartment Homes in St. John’s County, FL.





Pegasus Residential is a boutique, third party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 30,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information, visit St. Johns, FL, November 26, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Falcone and Associates and Equity Resources, LLC, along with Pegasus Residential, will celebrate the grand opening of Sentosa Beachwalk, a Class-A Apartment Community in St. John’s County, FL, on December 3, 2019. The celebration will feature tours of the community along with food, drinks and music. Representatives from the local government will attend the ribbon cutting as well as representatives from the development and management companies.Sentosa Beachwalk is the sole multi-family community inside the Beachwalk Resort and is comprised of 348 luxury apartment homes that feature a resort style amenity package. Amenities include a stunning resort-inspired pool with cabanas, 24-hour fitness center with Fitness on Demand and Peloton, resident lounge, EV charging stations, Luxer package room, outdoor athletic courts, playground and access to the Beachwalk Resort crystal lagoon.Anchored by a spectacular man-made 14-acre lagoon, the Beachwalk Resort, is comprised of waterfront restaurants, shops, and recreational opportunities. The Beachwalk Resort perfectly combines a vacation lifestyle with the conveniences of urban living right in your back yard. After a day of enjoying fun in the sun at the shops, restaurants and outdoor activities of the Beachwalk Resort, residents will come home to luxuriously appointed homes featuring, smart home technologies, gourmet kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliance packages, wood and plush custom flooring and custom lighting packages.About Falcone and AssociatesFalcone and Associates is a privately-held organization with a wide array of investments under management. Leveraging the immense experience of Founder, Arthur Falcone, South-Florida based FG brings a unique perspective and breadth of experience to the investment and development of all real estate product types. Over a 30-year span Falcone and Associates has overseen many billions in investments, including the acquisition, development and sale of large-scale, master planned communities and more than 30,000 homes. Capitalizing on extensive expertise, past success, resilience and valuable relationships, Falcone and Associates strives to always provide rewarding, profitable and sustainable results for investors, partners and the surrounding community.About Equity Resources, LLCEquity Resources, LLC was founded in 1976 in Birmingham, Alabama, by Jack Fiorella, CCIM, a Birmingham native and graduate of Auburn University. The company is a highly successful private real estate development and investment company specializing in the multifamily industry. The company’s success can be attributed to its team of real estate professionals, the careful selection of the right assets and deal structures, astute negotiations and an effective network of expert partners. Equity Resources currently owns or has previously owned multifamily assets throughout the Central and Southern United States. For more information, visit www.equityresources.net About Pegasus ResidentialPegasus Residential is a boutique, third party Management Company that is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and they manage 30,000 units in more than 40 metro markets. Pegasus Residential provides expertise in acquisitions, new development, and re-development; and, also serves as consultants in building and construction services for their clients. For more information, visit www.pegasusresidential.com. Contact Information Pegasus Residential

Bevan White

678-347-2802



www.pegasusresidential.com



