Kitchen Magic and Nazareth Middle School Team Up to Promote Manufacturing

On November 1, three students from Nazareth Middle School visited Kitchen Magic in Nazareth to begin working on their video for the Manufacturers Resource Center's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest. The contest seeks to build a strong pipeline of talent and gives students a new perspective on exciting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) career opportunities that exist at area manufacturing companies.





"This is a wonderful approach to learning because it's hands-on and very experiential. It allows the students to get up close and personal with the companies they are profiling, which is a huge win for the students and the respective businesses they are working with," said William Childs, marketing director of Kitchen Magic.



2019 is the first year that Kitchen Magic has agreed to participate in the MRC's "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" video contest and is looking forward to seeing all the winning entries at this year's award ceremony which will be held on February 25, 2020, at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem.



"This is a great experience for students to learn more about manufacturing and the opportunities that come with working in manufacturing. It's also neat as a teacher to see "what is so cool about manufacturing" through the lens of the students. The students see and communicate a message that connects with their peers, which is an awesome end product," said Jaimie Osborn, Nazareth Area Middle School computer and technology teacher.



Because Manufacturing makes up $7.4 billion – or 18.4 percent – of the Lehigh Valley’s overall $40.1 billion GDP, manufacturing jobs have now surpassed retail as the region’s second largest job sector, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry, indicating a bright future for students eager to enter the manufacturing workforce after they graduate.



About Kitchen Magic

Celebrating their 40th year in business, Kitchen Magic has transformed over 50,000 kitchens. Their customized cabinet refacing process allows homeowners to transform their kitchens in less time, with less stress and at an amazing value. Kitchen Magic is currently recognized as the largest specialty cabinet refacing and remodeling company in the Northeast. Kitchen Magic is also an 11-time Angie's List Super Service Award winner, a seven-time winner of The Morning Call's Top Workplace Award, and a seven-time Best of Houzz Award winner. From modest beginnings in 1979, operating out of a small office in Allentown, Pennsylvania, with just one employee, the company has grown into a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility and home office in Nazareth that employs close to 200 people throughout the Northeast. linda.fennessy@kitchenmagic.com.



