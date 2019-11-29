CoolSculpting Las Vegas Clinic Introduces Trio Coolsculpting





702.564.1982 | Las Vegas, NV, November 29, 2019 --( PR.com )-- Fat was dealt another blow recently when, the revolutionary body contouring Clinic Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, introduced a third Coolsculpting machine. Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic, a known leader in fat freezing treatments, just introduced Trio Coolsculpting.As the name implies, "Trio coolsculpting" is the use of three CoolSculpting machines during one session, each machine targeting a different area of the body . Secret Body Coolsculpting Las Vegas Clinic treats both men and women with the new Trio Coolsculpting.One Coolsculpting machine can only treat one area at a time. With Trio Coolsculpting, multiple areas can be treated at the same time. In the past, a single Coolsculpting session focused on one area at a time.Trio CoolSculpting® Las Vegas is a non-invasive treatment that directly targets diet- and exercise-resistant bulges. Since fat cells are more sensitive to cold than surrounding skin and tissue, fat cells are “frozen” beneath the skin and gradually metabolized by the body. CoolSculpting Las Vegas is not a weight loss procedure, but can yield visible fat reduction of 20 to 25 percent per session. Optimal results will take a few months to appear. Provided that a patient maintains his or her weight following a successful treatment, results are long lasting. Ideal candidates are in overall good physical health and close to their ideal weight.“Let’s face it, most patients want both love handles treated, not just the right one! The main benefit to Trio Coolsculpting treatments is multiple areas can be treated at once, as opposed to one-area being treated. Trio CoolSculpting reduces the time needed to treat your problem areas. CoolSculpting sessions take approximately 35 minutes to an hour to complete,” explains Kate Robertson. “Trio Coolsculpting therefore allows patients to improve and contour their body in a third of the time.”The treatment is FDA-approved for use on multiple different areas, including submental (under the chin) and submandibular (under the jawline), the thighs, abdomen, and flanks. It can be used to address bra fat, back fat, and bulges underneath the buttocks (banana roll) and on the upper arms. Some patients may experience mild stinging, aching, cramping, or coldness during and after the treatment, but side effects are generally minor and resolve on their own.To get more information on about Trio CoolSculpting® Las Vegas treatments from Secret Body Las Vegas , call 702-564-1982 or send a message online to arrange a personalized consultation.About Secret BodyEstablished in 2013, Secret Body is among a handful of CoolSculpting practices in the nation to achieve this Diamond Crystal status. Secret Body specializes in the fat freezing treatment, called, Coolsculpting, in Las Vegas. Their luxury medical spa is 100% non-surgical. They strive to incorporate the elements of a luxury spa. Chairs and tables are covered in soft, warm blankets with pleasing colors. Soothing music is played in the background in an atmosphere of calm and quiet. Their staff includes a highly trained team of certified Coolsculpting technicians with years of experience and medical assistants, with supervision by a plastic surgeon, working together for maximum results for each client.Secret Body Las VegasClose to the Las Vegas Strip2810 Bicentennial Parkway, Suite 130Las Vegas, Nevada 89044702.564.1982 | anthemsecretbody.com