Principled Technologies Releases Study Comparing the Procurement Processes for Two Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) Solutions
Principled Technologies compared the purchase, procurement and installation processes for Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services versus for an HPE GreenLake data storage solution.
Durham, NC, November 02, 2021 --(PR.com)-- To gauge the agility of the procurement processes for two STaaS data storage solutions, Principled Technologies did a head-to-head comparison of Dell Technologies APEX Data Storage Services and HPE GreenLake. PT found that the APEX Data Storage Services solution provided a smoother procurement and deployment process than the HPE GreenLake storage solution. For example, getting a price quote from Dell Technologies took thirty minutes via an online APEX Console - much quicker than the eleven days it took to get a price quote for HPE GreenLake through a reseller.
According to the report, “Compared to the HPE GreenLake storage solution, we found that APEX Data Storage Services offered a better overall purchasing experience and a faster time-to-value.”
To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/s8rZ2hK, or see the infographic at http://facts.pt/2ZCNo65.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
According to the report, “Compared to the HPE GreenLake storage solution, we found that APEX Data Storage Services offered a better overall purchasing experience and a faster time-to-value.”
To learn more, read the report at http://facts.pt/s8rZ2hK, or see the infographic at http://facts.pt/2ZCNo65.
About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.
Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact
Principled Technologies, Inc.Contact
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/
Categories