New Principled Technologies Studies Find That Compact Dell OptiPlex Desktops with Intel Core CPUs Outperformed Comparable Lenovo and HP Desktops with AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs

Principled Technologies (PT) ran performance, system responsiveness, productivity, and content creation comparisons on Dell OptiPlex compact desktops powered by Intel Core processors versus comparable Lenovo ThinkCentre M Series and HP ProDesk and EliteDesk desktops powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors.





For both comparisons, PT ran the SYSmark 2018, WebXPRT 3, and AIXPRT industry-standard benchmarks on the systems and also timed how long it took each system to complete system responsiveness, productivity, and content creation tasks. The Dell OptiPlex desktops, powered by Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, consistently delivered faster performance than either the Lenovo ThinkCentre M Series desktops or the HP ProDesk and EliteDesk desktops, both powered by AMD Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 PRO processors.



To learn more about how different desktop/processor combinations can affect day-to-day experiences, read the two reports at



About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit



Sharon Horton

Principled Technologies, Inc.

1007 Slater Road, Suite #300

Durham, NC 27703

