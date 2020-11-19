PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site
 

Press Releases

 
Principled Technologies, Inc.

Press Release
Share      Blog

Receive press releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds:

New Principled Technologies Studies Find That Compact Dell OptiPlex Desktops with Intel Core CPUs Outperformed Comparable Lenovo and HP Desktops with AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs


Principled Technologies (PT) ran performance, system responsiveness, productivity, and content creation comparisons on Dell OptiPlex compact desktops powered by Intel Core processors versus comparable Lenovo ThinkCentre M Series and HP ProDesk and EliteDesk desktops powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors.

New Principled Technologies Studies Find That Compact Dell OptiPlex Desktops with Intel Core CPUs Outperformed Comparable Lenovo and HP Desktops with AMD Ryzen Pro CPUs
Durham, NC, November 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- PT experts found through hands-on testing that buyers who choose Dell OptiPlex small and micro form-factor desktops, powered by Intel Core processors, could save time on productivity and content creation tasks versus buyers who select comparable Lenovo ThinkCentre M Series and HP ProDesk and EliteDesk desktops, powered by AMD Ryzen PRO processors.

For both comparisons, PT ran the SYSmark 2018, WebXPRT 3, and AIXPRT industry-standard benchmarks on the systems and also timed how long it took each system to complete system responsiveness, productivity, and content creation tasks. The Dell OptiPlex desktops, powered by Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, consistently delivered faster performance than either the Lenovo ThinkCentre M Series desktops or the HP ProDesk and EliteDesk desktops, both powered by AMD Ryzen 3, 5, and 7 PRO processors.

To learn more about how different desktop/processor combinations can affect day-to-day experiences, read the two reports at http://facts.pt/bcGw1aP and http://facts.pt/xF7B1fo.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

Sharon Horton
Principled Technologies, Inc.
1007 Slater Road, Suite #300
Durham, NC 27703
press@principledtechnologies.com
Contact Information
Principled Technologies, Inc.
Sharon Horton
828-455-0312
Contact
http://www.principledtechnologies.com/

Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Principled Technologies, Inc.
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help