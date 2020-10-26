How Companies Can Put the Truth on Their Side with Third-Party Testing

Durham, NC, October 26, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Companies may not be aware that they can back up their marketing claims with facts and prove their product wins against the competition. But a new video from PT argues that companies can - with marketing proof points backed by real-world testing from a trusted third party.
To learn more about how third-party testing can help companies build trust with their buyers and stand out in the marketplace, see the video at http://facts.pt/proof
.
