How Companies Can Put the Truth on Their Side with Third-Party Testing

press@principledtechnologies.com Durham, NC, October 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Companies may not be aware that they can back up their marketing claims with facts and prove their product wins against the competition. But a new video from PT argues that companies can - with marketing proof points backed by real-world testing from a trusted third party.To learn more about how third-party testing can help companies build trust with their buyers and stand out in the marketplace, see the video at http://facts.pt/proof About Principled Technologies, Inc.Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com Sharon HortonPrincipled Technologies, Inc.1007 Slater Road, Suite #300Durham, NC 27703press@principledtechnologies.com