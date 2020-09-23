Principled Technologies Releases a Pair of Studies That Show Time Savings for Two Dell EMC Services: ProDeploy and ProSupport Plus for Enterprise with SupportAssist

Press Releases Principled Technologies, Inc. Press Release Share Blog

About Principled Technologies, Inc.



Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.



Durham, NC, September 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Support services can provide critical help for busy IT staff. In two recent studies, PT found that two services offered by Dell EMC can save valuable time for IT staff needing to deploy Dell EMC PowerEdge servers and resolve hard drive issues for those servers.

In the first study, a Dell Technologies-certified engineer using ProDeploy processes and toolsets installed and configured a Dell EMC solution consisting of PowerEdge R740 servers, networking components, and a storage array faster than an in-house administrator.

According to the report, choosing Dell EMC ProDeploy "to install and configure your new Dell EMC hardware could allow your organization to feel the impact of new resources sooner than deploying with in-house, entry-level admins."

In the second study, PT found that ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist resolved a hard drive failure for a PowerEdge server with only six minutes of administrator time, 80 percent less than using Basic Hardware Support.

According to the report, "[ProSupport Plus] with SupportAssist proactive technology got the server back to full operational status faster, partially due to getting us a replacement drive in just four hours." The report also notes that ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist could be a good choice for organizations that are "concerned about maintaining uptime to meet service level agreements and keep users happy."

To learn more about the time savings and benefits of choosing ProDeploy to deploy Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, read the full report at http://facts.pt/JPiIlWm . To learn more about how IT admins and organizations can benefit from ProSupport Plus with SupportAssist for PowerEdge servers, read the full report at http://facts.pt/JQmXKiG

About Principled Technologies, Inc.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com

Sharon Horton

828-455-0312



http://www.principledtechnologies.com/



