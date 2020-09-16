PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Dell Migrate Completed Data Migrations to a Windows PC Faster Than Three Other Migration Tools, New Study Finds


Principled Technologies (PT) tested how quickly Dell Migrate could migrate data versus Laplink PCmover Professional, Lenovo Migration Assistant and EaseUS Todo PCTrans Professional.

Durham, NC, September 16, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The reasons for purchasing a new Windows PC are as diverse as the individuals buying them, but there’s one thing everyone has in common - wanting new PCs up and running as quickly as possible. In hands-on evaluation at Principled Technologies, Dell Migrate transferred 100GB of data to the Dell XPS 13 9300 in under one hour. The three other migration tools PT tested took up to three hours to accomplish the same thing. Dell Migrate also used Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption to help keep data safe during migration and generally transferred more Windows personalization options than the other tools PT tested.

According to the report, “In our hands-on evaluation, Dell Migrate, Laplink PCmover Professional, Lenovo Migration Assistant, and EaseUS Todo PCTrans Professional all transferred downloads, pictures, videos, documents, music, and desktop settings to new laptops. However, Dell Migrate completed its data file migrations much faster than the other tools, was the only tool that used TLS encryption to protect in-flight data, and generally transferred more Windows personalization options than the other tools we tested.”

To learn more about how Dell Migrate could help users migrate their data quickly and securely, read the report: http://facts.pt/url2csg; scroll through the interactive PDF: http://facts.pt/umqeyt4; or watch the video: http://facts.pt/zBQnBck.

About Principled Technologies, Inc.
Principled Technologies, Inc. is the leading provider of technology marketing and learning & development services.

Principled Technologies, Inc. is located in Durham, North Carolina, USA. For more information, please visit www.principledtechnologies.com.

