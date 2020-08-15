CloudXPRT Empowers Corporate Decision-Makers to Select the Best IaaS Configuration for Every Business Objective, According to a Video Introducing the Newest XPRT Tool

Durham, NC, August 15, 2020 --(PR.com
)-- Principled Technologies and the BenchmarkXPRT Development Community have released a video that introduces CloudXPRT, a data center benchmark tool that saves IT teams the time and effort of creating production environment replicas or trying similar application tests on multiple on-prem and public clouds. CloudXPRT lets IT teams considering different IaaS options compare the real-world performance scores each receives before making a decision. CloudXPRT is the latest addition to the XPRTs, a family of benchmark apps that help users see how different options are likely to perform in real-world situations so they can make smart buying decisions.
According to the video, “CloudXPRT accurately measures the performance of applications running on cloud software, whether you run those applications in a data center, a colocation facility, or a public cloud.”
Watch the video at http://facts.pt/lyfmyQQ
. To learn more about how CloudXPRT can help IT decision-makers make confident choices about IaaS purchases, go to www.CloudXPRT.com
.
