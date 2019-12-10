Shelia Moore-Piper Drops New Christmas Single





Shelia has won many gospel awards across the United States of America; her soulful dance tunes makes her a standout gospel artist. Shelia is famously known for her hit song, "Get Excited," another staple from the Bdm/Ugroove Music brand in Houston TX; where she is co-owner with her husband Glenn ‘GP’ Piper. Her latest single, "C’mon Let’s Celebrate," is currently picking up momentum on radio stations across the country.



Shelia says, "When the lord gave me this original Christmas song to write called 'C’mon Let’s Celebrate,' He saw that it was going to be needed before I did! You may not always feel like celebrating (especially in adversity) but, by faith we do! Losses can be catastrophic! #YesIndeed!! But Remember, God has the Final say not loss! Through it all Let’s Celebrate together. Thank you!"



This song is available on all digital outlets.



For further information visit:



