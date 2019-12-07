Press Releases Harkiss Designs Press Release Share Blog

Receive press releases from Harkiss Designs: By Email PDF Version RSS Feeds: Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019.





“We are excited to be at Turnstyle once again for the holiday season,” says Harriet Zaffoni, Founder and CEO. “When I started Harkiss Designs 8 years ago, I did so to create a broader market for the skilled women in Uganda & Kenya. Today, we have made major strides by working with and help to support local artisans in both countries, and we still have a lot more work to do. My goal for this event is to continue to build brand awareness, as well as to tell the stories of these amazing women whose lives we are changing one amazing piece at a time.”



Customers seeking unique one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry and home goods gifts that give back, as well as local press and influencers are invited to attend the event from 4 pm - 7 pm on December 19. The Harkiss booth is located at 1000 S 8th Ave, Columbus Circle, in the Turnstyle Underground Market. There is no charge to attend the event, but pre-registration would be appreciated for planning purposes and can be done here:



Harkiss Designs empowers women. The handcrafted accessories and fair trade gifts curated by us are done so based on the premise of compassionate capitalism. Every product is made by East African artisans (most of whom are women responsible for supporting their entire family) in the comfortable and safe setting of their home or co-op in their community.



Harkiss Designs is Fair Trade Federation Certified, so you can trust that every product is ethically sourced and produced.



For more information about Harkiss Designs, please visit harkissdesigns.com as well as follow us on Twitter or Facebook and Instagram @HarkissDesigns New York, NY, December 07, 2019 --( PR.com )-- On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. The first event, which was a fun pairing of Pizza and Wine in 2017, garnered the attention of several local influencers.“We are excited to be at Turnstyle once again for the holiday season,” says Harriet Zaffoni, Founder and CEO. “When I started Harkiss Designs 8 years ago, I did so to create a broader market for the skilled women in Uganda & Kenya. Today, we have made major strides by working with and help to support local artisans in both countries, and we still have a lot more work to do. My goal for this event is to continue to build brand awareness, as well as to tell the stories of these amazing women whose lives we are changing one amazing piece at a time.”Customers seeking unique one-of-a-kind handmade jewelry and home goods gifts that give back, as well as local press and influencers are invited to attend the event from 4 pm - 7 pm on December 19. The Harkiss booth is located at 1000 S 8th Ave, Columbus Circle, in the Turnstyle Underground Market. There is no charge to attend the event, but pre-registration would be appreciated for planning purposes and can be done here: http://bit.ly/HarkissSipnShop . The Pop-up will be at Turnstyle through December 30, 2019.Harkiss Designs empowers women. The handcrafted accessories and fair trade gifts curated by us are done so based on the premise of compassionate capitalism. Every product is made by East African artisans (most of whom are women responsible for supporting their entire family) in the comfortable and safe setting of their home or co-op in their community.Harkiss Designs is Fair Trade Federation Certified, so you can trust that every product is ethically sourced and produced.For more information about Harkiss Designs, please visit harkissdesigns.com as well as follow us on Twitter or Facebook and Instagram @HarkissDesigns Contact Information Harkiss Designs

Harriet Zaffoni

347-224-7821



www.harkissdesigns.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Harkiss Designs