The Population Health Alliance Announces David Shulkin, Ninth Secretary US Department of Veterans Affairs as a Keynote Speaker at Their Annual Forum and Member Meeting

The PHA Forum and Membership Meeting will take place March 30, 2020 in Philadelphia.





Described by the New York Times as a “Hands On, Risk Taking Standout,” David Shulkin served as the Ninth Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs under President Donald Trump, where he was confirmed by a 100-0 vote by the United States Senate, and beforehand served as Under Secretary under President Barack Obama. Before public service, Doctor Shulkin held positions as the President of Morristown Medical Center, President and Chief Executive Officer of Beth Israel Medical Center in New York City, Chief Medical Officer at Temple University Hospital, Vice President of Atlantic Health System ACO, and Chief Medical Officer at the University of Pennsylvania Health System.



“I look forward to sharing insights with the Population Health Alliance members and constituents from my new book ‘It Shouldn’t Be This Hard to Serve Your Country’ where I will discuss perspectives from both the private and public sectors for improving health at their Annual Forum and Membership Meeting.”



The author of three books and numerous peer-reviewed journal articles, his latest work describes the Secretary’s fight to improve veteran health care across party lines. His new book will be distributed in the welcome package to registrants of the PHA Forum and Secretary Shulkin will be available to sign copies for attendees at the Annual Member Meeting and Luncheon.



“We at the Population Health Alliance are pleased to have David Shulkin, former Secretary of Veterans Affairs to share his expertise in navigating a health system as large and complex as the VA to deliver value to all patients. We salute and join in David’s passion for supporting our Veterans with the level of high-quality care, choice and ease of access fitting their former service to our country,” said Rose Maljanian Chairman and CEO HealthCAWS and Chairman of the Board, Population Health Alliance.



About the PHA Forum20 and Annual Membership Meeting & Luncheon:



The Population Health Alliance is proud to host the PHA Forum20 in Philadelphia, PA on March 30. Co-located with the Population Health Colloquium and co-hosted by Jefferson College of Population Health. At this year’s Forum, look forward to learning from industry experts and executive leaders among our membership as they describe how leading innovations in the population health industry can help your organization thrive in value-based care. All registered meeting attendees are invited to join PHA members immediately afterwards for the Annual Member Meeting and Luncheon, featuring a book signing by Secretary David Shulkin.



