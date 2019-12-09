New Book Release Titled, "WTF is Menopause"

A new author, Mrs. Lorraine M. Burgess is proud to announce the launching of her first book titled, “WTF is Menopause,” which is available at www.lmbbooks.com or on Amazon. She wrote this book to bring awareness and to inform women they are not alone and they are not crazy; these symptoms are real. She believes this topic is not being addressed publicly, and women are suffering in silence; they are also being misdiagnosed and mislabeled.





The reason why this book is so important:



Menopause is a serious medical condition and it affects a woman holistically.



The lack of estrogen disturbs every fiber of her being.



Women are still expected to function in their everyday lives, with a list of ailments they are suffering from, women are prescribed antidepressive drugs why?



“WTF is Menopause” is a narrative that brings awareness to women and addresses some of the signs and symptoms.



There are approximately 6000 women that reach menopause daily.



By 2020, there will be 50 million women who will be postmenopause.



An article found on AARP.org, dated August/September 2018, titled, “What Doctors Don’t Know About Menopause” by Jennifer Wolff, states 84% of women say menopause symptoms interfere with their lives and 12% says it interferes greatly. 42% say they never discuss the symptoms with their doctor. They suffer in silence.



About Mrs. Lorraine Burgess

Mrs. Lorraine Burgess hails from New York City and spent her younger years in the heart of Jamaica Queens. From an early age, Lorraine realized she did not fit into the common mold and developed a take-charge demeanor. Even through much adversity and many challenges in her young life and up into adulthood, her resilient spirit always allowed her to push through and find the silver lining. With a desire to always discover new avenues and constantly reinvent herself, she ventured out of the confines of a traditional 9-5. Entrepreneurship was the fix she needed to take charge of her own destiny and explore the creativity that was Lorraine. "WTF is Menopause" is her debut book and allows the author an opportunity to let you, the reader, into her life and follow her journey while dealing with all of the symptoms of this thing called menopause. Stay tuned for more literary genius to come, because this is just the beginning. Lorraine isn’t finished yet. Social Media information, Facebook Author Lorraine M. Burgess

