The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge Was Named in Lonely Planet's Top 5 World's Best Eco Resorts and Has Been Described as the Only Genuinely Eco-Friendly Dive Resort in the World





The MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has also been mentioned as "the only genuinely eco-friendly dive resort in the world" by Lonely Planet.



“Preserving nature is at the heart of everything at the lodge, making it one of the best places to see aquatic life. It’s the first dive shop to have boats with electric motors to prevent fuel and noise pollution in the ocean.



“The Eco-lodge owns the surrounding reef and banned fishing in the area to allow coral to heal naturally after years of fish bombing. The revitalized reef is a hotbed for sharks, stingrays, sea turtles, octopus, sea stars, nudibranchs and more. Before exploring the underwater paradise, guests must pledge to respect all marine life without harassing, touching, feeding, harming or killing any sea creature and people may not stand on or kick the coral.



“MahaRaja aspires to have the smallest footprint possible. The property is mostly solar-powered. Over-water bungalows with unobstructed ocean views were hand-built by local staff using wood from 100 different family farms to limit deforestation. There’s no running water, but it’s far from roughing it. Fresh spring water is used for the western-style showers and toilets and the guest rooms are supplied with biodegradable toiletries, corn-based toothbrushes and mineral-friendly SPF. Vegan renditions of traditional Papuan meals are made with locally sourced produce,” writes Lola Mendez, in the Lonely Planet article.



Mahasti Motazedi, the founder of MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge,said “Our aim is to demonstrate that it is possible to enjoy a dream holiday in a sustainable way, with full respect for the local environment and for the local people. We want to set a new standard for the tourism industry and to spread it.



“We are extremely happy with the recognition of our efforts by Lonely Planet. In the future, we wish to see more genuinely Eco-friendly dive resorts, to offer more sustainable choices to Eco-Travelers around the world. On our side, we will continue to set the sustainability bar high, with more Eco- innovation in collaboration with the local Papuan community.”



The full Lonely Planet article: https://www.lonelyplanet.com/articles/best-eco-luxury-resorts



About MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge

launched in March 2018, is the newest kid on the block in Raja Ampat, with the vision of pioneering a new era of Eco-tourism.



It offers an exclusive tropical holiday experience to their guests, all with appreciation, respect and care for the ocean, nature, people and life.



MahaRaja Eco Dive Lodge has been created by a group of friends, passionate about the ocean, nature, traveling and people. After falling in love with Raja Ampat, they changed their lives to create a place where they could share their passion with their guests and immerse them in a full Eco-lifestyle, in a paradise private island.



Mahasti Motazedi

+6281344670712



www.maharajaecodivelodge.com



