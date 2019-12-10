Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak

Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth.





Raised in rural Iowa by a musical family, Kate realized from a young age that singing would be a huge part of her life and she yearned for big city opportunities. From rock bands to soul bands to studio recording and writing, Kate made her way to New York City for music and theater, worked on Wall Street as a means of stable support, and later moved to Boston to study voice, songwriting and business at Berklee College of Music. Kate finished her degree at Berklee's Valencia, Spain campus, then ventured off to Los Angeles to fulfill her dream of recording and releasing music and pursuing a performance career.



While living in Boston, 30-something-Berklee-College student Kate Fay weaved emotional experiences into soul pop songs, addressing Heartbreak, Reflection + Trust, landing in the world of neo-soul. Kate's mission in entertainment is to lead by example that it's never too late to express oneself artistically, and that through the willingness to be vulnerable, we truly heal from the pains of life, and grow into better versions of ourselves.